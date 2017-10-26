Trending

Six Day London Day 3: Cavendish and Kennaugh take closing Madison

Meyer and Scotson maintain lead after third day

Image 1 of 14

Yoeri Havik of the Netherlands competes in the Mens Chase on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Yoeri Havik of the Netherlands competes in the Mens Chase on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 14

Felix English of Ireland competes in the Mens Chase on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Felix English of Ireland competes in the Mens Chase on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 3 of 14

Albert Torres of Spain competes in the 40 Lap Derny on day three of the London Six Day Race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Albert Torres of Spain competes in the 40 Lap Derny on day three of the London Six Day Race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 4 of 14

Albert Torres of Spain competes in the 40 Lap Derny on day three of the London Six Day Race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Albert Torres of Spain competes in the 40 Lap Derny on day three of the London Six Day Race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 5 of 14

A general view during the 10km Points Race on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

A general view during the 10km Points Race on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 6 of 14

A general view during the 10km Points Race on day three of the London Six Day Race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

A general view during the 10km Points Race on day three of the London Six Day Race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 7 of 14

Nate Koch of the United States celebrates victory in the Mens Keirin Final on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Nate Koch of the United States celebrates victory in the Mens Keirin Final on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 8 of 14

Nate Koch of the United States celebrates victory in the Mens Keirin Final on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Nate Koch of the United States celebrates victory in the Mens Keirin Final on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 9 of 14

Matthew Rotherham of Great Britain celebrates during the Mens Keirin Sprinters Final on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Matthew Rotherham of Great Britain celebrates during the Mens Keirin Sprinters Final on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 10 of 14

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the 40 Lap Derny on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the 40 Lap Derny on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 11 of 14

Callum Scotson of Australia competes in the Mens Chase on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Callum Scotson of Australia competes in the Mens Chase on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 12 of 14

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Mens Chase on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Mens Chase on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 13 of 14

Juan Peralta of Spain competes in the Mens 200m Flying Time Trial on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Juan Peralta of Spain competes in the Mens 200m Flying Time Trial on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 14 of 14

Edward Dawkins of New Zealand competes in the Mens 200m Flying Time Trial on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Edward Dawkins of New Zealand competes in the Mens 200m Flying Time Trial on day three of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Six Day London: Madison victory elevates Cavendish and Kennaugh into overall contention

Day 3 Results

200 metre Flying Time Trial - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:10.171
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:00.008
3Max Levy (Germany)0:00:00.191
4Juan Peralta (Spain)0:00:00.359
5Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)0:00:00.600
6Nate Koch (United States)0:00:01.210

40 Lap Derny Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoeri Havik20pts
2Marc Hester15
3Kersten Thiele12
4Felix English10
5Sebastian Schmiedel8
6Wojciech Pszczolarski6
7Mark Cavendish4

Sprint Finals - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
3Max Levy (Germany)
4Juan Peralta (Spain)
5Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
6Nate Koch (United States)

Team Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
2Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)
3Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)
4Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)
5Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)
6Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)
7Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)
8Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
9Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
10Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
11Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)
12Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)
13Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
14Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)

Keirin Finals - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nate Koch (United States)
2Max Levy (Germany)
3Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
4Juan Peralta (Spain)
5Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
6Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

10km Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Stewart43pts
2Kenny De Ketele32
3Casper Pedersen27
4Cameron Meyer24
5Niklas Larsen20
6Mark Downey20
7Sebastian Mora Vedri6
8Vojtech Hacecky
9Peter Kennaugh
10Maximilian Beyer
11Nick Stopler
12Roy Pieters
13Theo Reinhardt
14Adrian Teklinski
15Steven Burke-17
16Benjamin Thomas-20

40 Lap Derny Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Latham20pts
2Ollie Wood15
3Callum Scotson12
4Morgan Kneisky10
5Casper Von Folsach8
6Moreno De Pauw6
7Albert Torres4
8Alois Kankovsky

Madison Chase
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)11pts
2Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)
3Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
4Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)11 (-1)pts
5Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)4 (-1)
6Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)3 (-1)
7Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)2 (-1)
8Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)2 (-1)
9Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)(-1)
10Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)(-1)
11Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)(-1)
12Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)(-1)
13Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)(-1)
14Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)(-1)
15Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)(-2)
16Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Germany)(-2)

Overall Standings after Day 3 - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)134pts
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)116
3Max Levy (Germany)114
4Juan Peralta (Spain)111
5Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)90
6Nate Koch (United States)74

Overall Standings after Day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)216pts
2Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)208
3Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)235 (-1)
4Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)230 (-1)
5Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)218 (-1)
6Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)205 (-3)
7Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)177 (-3)
8Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)174 (-3)
9Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)161 (-3)
10Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)139 (-3)
11Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)177 (-4)
12Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)127 (-5)
13Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)53 (-7)
14Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)74 (-8)
15Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)55 (-10)
16Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Germany)45 (-11)

