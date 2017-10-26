Six Day London Day 3: Cavendish and Kennaugh take closing Madison
Meyer and Scotson maintain lead after third day
Day 3: -
Day 3 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.171
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.008
|3
|Max Levy (Germany)
|0:00:00.191
|4
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|0:00:00.359
|5
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.600
|6
|Nate Koch (United States)
|0:00:01.210
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoeri Havik
|20
|pts
|2
|Marc Hester
|15
|3
|Kersten Thiele
|12
|4
|Felix English
|10
|5
|Sebastian Schmiedel
|8
|6
|Wojciech Pszczolarski
|6
|7
|Mark Cavendish
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|3
|Max Levy (Germany)
|4
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|5
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|6
|Nate Koch (United States)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|2
|Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|3
|Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)
|4
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)
|5
|Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)
|6
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)
|7
|Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)
|8
|Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|9
|Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|10
|Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|11
|Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)
|12
|Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)
|13
|Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|14
|Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nate Koch (United States)
|2
|Max Levy (Germany)
|3
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|4
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|5
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|6
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Stewart
|43
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele
|32
|3
|Casper Pedersen
|27
|4
|Cameron Meyer
|24
|5
|Niklas Larsen
|20
|6
|Mark Downey
|20
|7
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|6
|8
|Vojtech Hacecky
|9
|Peter Kennaugh
|10
|Maximilian Beyer
|11
|Nick Stopler
|12
|Roy Pieters
|13
|Theo Reinhardt
|14
|Adrian Teklinski
|15
|Steven Burke
|-17
|16
|Benjamin Thomas
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Latham
|20
|pts
|2
|Ollie Wood
|15
|3
|Callum Scotson
|12
|4
|Morgan Kneisky
|10
|5
|Casper Von Folsach
|8
|6
|Moreno De Pauw
|6
|7
|Albert Torres
|4
|8
|Alois Kankovsky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)
|11
|pts
|2
|Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)
|3
|Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|4
|Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)
|11 (-1)
|pts
|5
|Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)
|4 (-1)
|6
|Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|3 (-1)
|7
|Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|2 (-1)
|8
|Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)
|2 (-1)
|9
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)
|(-1)
|10
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)
|(-1)
|11
|Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|(-1)
|12
|Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|(-1)
|13
|Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)
|(-1)
|14
|Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|(-1)
|15
|Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)
|(-2)
|16
|Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|(-2)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|134
|pts
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|116
|3
|Max Levy (Germany)
|114
|4
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|111
|5
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|90
|6
|Nate Koch (United States)
|74
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)
|216
|pts
|2
|Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|208
|3
|Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|235 (-1)
|4
|Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)
|230 (-1)
|5
|Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)
|218 (-1)
|6
|Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|205 (-3)
|7
|Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)
|177 (-3)
|8
|Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)
|174 (-3)
|9
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)
|161 (-3)
|10
|Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|139 (-3)
|11
|Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|177 (-4)
|12
|Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)
|127 (-5)
|13
|Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)
|53 (-7)
|14
|Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|74 (-8)
|15
|Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)
|55 (-10)
|16
|Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|45 (-11)
