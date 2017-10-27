Six Day London: De Ketele and De Pauw retake lead on Day 4
Archibald leads women's standings
Day 4: -
Day 4 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)
|2
|Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|10 (-1)
|pts
|3
|Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|6 (-1)
|4
|Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)
|5 (-1)
|5
|Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|4 (-1)
|6
|Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)
|3 (-1)
|7
|Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)
|2 (-1)
|8
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)
|2 (-1)
|9
|Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)
|1 (-1)
|10
|Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)
|(-1)
|11
|Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|(-1)
|12
|Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|(-1)
|13
|Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)
|(-1)
|14
|Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|(-1)
|15
|Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|(-1)
|16
|Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)
|(-1)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.136
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.065
|3
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|0:00:00.261
|4
|Max Levy (Germany)
|0:00:00.267
|5
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.513
|6
|Nate Koch (United States)
|0:00:01.127
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|2
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|3
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|5
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|6
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|8
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Denmark)
|9
|Rachele Barbieri (Italy)
|10
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium)
|11
|Michaela Ebert (Germany)
|12
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|13
|Rebecca Raybould (Great Britain)
|14
|Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|15
|Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
|16
|Lydia Gurley (Ireland)
|17
|Irene Usabiaga (Spain)
|18
|Marion Borras (France)
|19
|Nina Kessler (Netherlands)
|20
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|21
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|22
|Gilke Croket (Belgium)
|23
|Laura Suessemilch (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish
|20
|pts
|2
|Albert Torres
|15
|3
|Felix English
|12
|4
|Marc Hester
|10
|5
|Ollie Wood
|8
|6
|Moreno De Pauw
|6
|7
|Casper Von Folsach
|4
|8
|Chris Latham
|2
|9
|Callum Scotson
|10
|Sebastian Schmiedel
|11
|Yoeri Havik
|12
|Melvin Van Zijl
|13
|Wojciech Pszczolarski
|14
|Kersten Thiele
|15
|Morgan Kneisky
|16
|Alois Kankovsky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|3
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|4
|Max Levy (Germany)
|5
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|6
|Nate Koch (United States)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer
|20
|pts
|2
|Theo Reinhardt
|15
|3
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|12
|4
|Peter Kennaugh
|10
|5
|Casper Pedersen
|8
|6
|Benjamin Thomas
|6
|7
|Vojtech Hacecky
|4
|8
|Maximilian Beyer
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
|2
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|3
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|4
|Rachele Barbieri (Italy)
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|6
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|7
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|8
|Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|9
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|10
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|11
|Nina Kessler (Netherlands)
|12
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|13
|Ana Usabiaga (Spain)
|14
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|15
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Denmark)
|16
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|17
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium)
|18
|Laura Suessemilch (Germany)
|19
|Irene Usabiaga (Spain)
|20
|Gilke Croket (Belgium)
|21
|Michaela Ebert (Germany)
|22
|Lydia Gurley (Ireland)
|23
|Marion Borras (France)
|24
|Rebecca Raybould (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Max Levy (Germany)
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|3
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|4
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|5
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|6
|Nate Koch (UNited States)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)
|6
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|3
|Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|12 (-1)
|pts
|4
|Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)
|9 (-1)
|5
|Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)
|7 (-1)
|6
|Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)
|6 (-1)
|7
|Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|3 (-1)
|8
|Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)
|1 (-1)
|9
|Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|(-1)
|10
|Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)
|(-1)
|11
|Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)
|(-1)
|12
|Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|(-1)
|13
|Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|(-1)
|14
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)
|(-1)
|15
|Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)
|(-1)
|16
|Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|(-2)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|301
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)
|282
|3
|Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)
|308 (-1)
|4
|Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|266 (-1)
|5
|Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)
|286 (-2)
|6
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)
|211 (-2)
|7
|Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)
|254 (-3)
|8
|Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)
|235 (-3)
|9
|Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|294 (-4)
|10
|Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|230 (-4)
|11
|Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|189 (-4)
|12
|Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)
|181 (-6)
|13
|Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)
|69 (-8)
|14
|Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|89 (-10)
|15
|Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)
|70 (-11)
|16
|Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|64 (-12)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|174
|pts
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|171
|3
|Max Levy (Germany)
|154
|4
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|147
|5
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|114
|6
|Nate Koch (United States)
|92
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|140
|pts
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|100
|3
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|95
|4
|Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|84
|5
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|82
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|80
|7
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|80
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|73
|9
|Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
|66
|10
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|64
|11
|Rachele Barbieri (Italy)
|63
|12
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|50
|13
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|44
|14
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium)
|41
|15
|Nina Kessler (Netherlands)
|37
|16
|Lydia Gurley (Ireland)
|36
|17
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Denmark)
|24
|18
|Michaela Ebert (Germany)
|20
|19
|Irene Usabiaga (Spain)
|18
|20
|Rebecca Raybould (Great Britain)
|15
|21
|Marion Borras (France)
|15
|22
|Laura Suessemilch (Germany)
|13
|23
|Ana Usabiaga (Spain)
|12
|24
|Gilke Croket (Belgium)
|12
