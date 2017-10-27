Trending

Six Day London: De Ketele and De Pauw retake lead on Day 4

Archibald leads women's standings

Image 1 of 19

Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrates winning the Womens Elimination Race on day four of the London Six Day

Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrates winning the Womens Elimination Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 19

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 3 of 19

Callum Scotson of Australia (L) leads Mark Cavendish of Great Britain during the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day

Callum Scotson of Australia (L) leads Mark Cavendish of Great Britain during the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 4 of 19

Jasmin Duehring of Canada celebrates after winning the Womens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day

Jasmin Duehring of Canada celebrates after winning the Womens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 5 of 19

Jasmin Duehring of Canada (r) competes in the Womens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day

Jasmin Duehring of Canada (r) competes in the Womens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 6 of 19

A general view as riders compete in the Women's 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day

A general view as riders compete in the Women's 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 7 of 19

Lydia Boylan of Ireland competes in the Womens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day

Lydia Boylan of Ireland competes in the Womens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 8 of 19

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrates victory in the Mens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrates victory in the Mens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 9 of 19

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrates victory in the Mens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrates victory in the Mens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 10 of 19

A general view as riders compete in the Mens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day Race

A general view as riders compete in the Mens 10km Scratch Race on day four of the London Six Day Race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 11 of 19

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain waves as he is introduced to the crowd on day four of the London Six Day Race

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain waves as he is introduced to the crowd on day four of the London Six Day Race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 12 of 19

Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrates victory in the Women's 10km Points Race on day four of the London Six Day

Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrates victory in the Women's 10km Points Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 13 of 19

Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrates winning the Womens Elimination Race on day four of the London Six Day

Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrates winning the Womens Elimination Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 14 of 19

Katie Archibald of Great Britain competes in the Womens Elimination Race on day four of the London Six Day

Katie Archibald of Great Britain competes in the Womens Elimination Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 15 of 19

Katie Archibald of Great Britain competes in the Womens Elimination Race on day four of the London Six Day

Katie Archibald of Great Britain competes in the Womens Elimination Race on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 16 of 19

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the 2 Lap Madison Time Trial on day four of the London Six Day

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the 2 Lap Madison Time Trial on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 17 of 19

Theo Reinhardt of Germany competes in the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day Race

Theo Reinhardt of Germany competes in the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day Race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 18 of 19

Mark Stewart of Great Britain competes in the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day Race

Mark Stewart of Great Britain competes in the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day Race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 19 of 19

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Day 4 Results

Madison Chase - Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)
2Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)10 (-1)pts
3Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)6 (-1)
4Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)5 (-1)
5Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)4 (-1)
6Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)3 (-1)
7Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)2 (-1)
8Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)2 (-1)
9Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)1 (-1)
10Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)(-1)
11Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)(-1)
12Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)(-1)
13Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)(-1)
14Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)(-1)
15Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Germany)(-1)
16Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)(-1)

200m Flying Time Trial - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:10.136
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:00.065
3Juan Peralta (Spain)0:00:00.261
4Max Levy (Germany)0:00:00.267
5Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)0:00:00.513
6Nate Koch (United States)0:00:01.127

Elimination Race - Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
2Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
3Neah Evans (Great Britain)
4Allison Beveridge (Canada)
5Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
6Laurie Berthon (France)
7Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
8Amalie Winther Olsen (Denmark)
9Rachele Barbieri (Italy)
10Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium)
11Michaela Ebert (Germany)
12Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
13Rebecca Raybould (Great Britain)
14Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
15Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
16Lydia Gurley (Ireland)
17Irene Usabiaga (Spain)
18Marion Borras (France)
19Nina Kessler (Netherlands)
20Julie Leth (Denmark)
21Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
22Gilke Croket (Belgium)
23Laura Suessemilch (Germany)

10km Scratch Race - Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish20pts
2Albert Torres15
3Felix English12
4Marc Hester10
5Ollie Wood8
6Moreno De Pauw6
7Casper Von Folsach4
8Chris Latham2
9Callum Scotson
10Sebastian Schmiedel
11Yoeri Havik
12Melvin Van Zijl
13Wojciech Pszczolarski
14Kersten Thiele
15Morgan Kneisky
16Alois Kankovsky

Sprint Finals - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
3Juan Peralta (Spain)
4Max Levy (Germany)
5Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
6Nate Koch (United States)

40 Lap Derny Race - Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer20pts
2Theo Reinhardt15
3Sebastian Mora Vedri12
4Peter Kennaugh10
5Casper Pedersen8
6Benjamin Thomas6
7Vojtech Hacecky4
8Maximilian Beyer2

10Km Scratch Race - Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
2Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
3Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
4Rachele Barbieri (Italy)
5Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
6Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
7Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
8Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
9Allison Beveridge (Canada)
10Laurie Berthon (France)
11Nina Kessler (Netherlands)
12Julie Leth (Denmark)
13Ana Usabiaga (Spain)
14Neah Evans (Great Britain)
15Amalie Winther Olsen (Denmark)
16Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
17Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium)
18Laura Suessemilch (Germany)
19Irene Usabiaga (Spain)
20Gilke Croket (Belgium)
21Michaela Ebert (Germany)
22Lydia Gurley (Ireland)
23Marion Borras (France)
24Rebecca Raybould (Great Britain)

Keirin Finals - Sprinter
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Max Levy (Germany)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
3Juan Peralta (Spain)
4Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
5Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
6Nate Koch (UNited States)

Madison Chase - Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)6pts
2Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
3Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)12 (-1)pts
4Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)9 (-1)
5Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)7 (-1)
6Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)6 (-1)
7Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)3 (-1)
8Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)1 (-1)
9Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)(-1)
10Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)(-1)
11Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)(-1)
12Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Germany)(-1)
13Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)(-1)
14Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)(-1)
15Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)(-1)
16Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)(-2)

Overall Standings after Day 4 - Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)301pts
2Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia)282
3Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)308 (-1)
4Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Netherlands)266 (-1)
5Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Spain)286 (-2)
6Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (France)211 (-2)
7Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Denmark)254 (-3)
8Felix English & Mark Downey (Ireland)235 (-3)
9Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)294 (-4)
10Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (Great Britain)230 (-4)
11Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Germany)189 (-4)
12Steven Burke & Chris Latham (Great Britain)181 (-6)
13Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)69 (-8)
14Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Poland)89 (-10)
15Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Czech Republic)70 (-11)
16Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Germany)64 (-12)

Overall Standings after Day 4 - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)174pts
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)171
3Max Levy (Germany)154
4Juan Peralta (Spain)147
5Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)114
6Nate Koch (United States)92

Overall Standings after two events - Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)140pts
2Allison Beveridge (Canada)100
3Neah Evans (Great Britain)95
4Emily Nelson (Great Britain)84
5Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)82
6Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)80
7Lydia Boylan (Ireland)80
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)73
9Jasmin Duehring (Canada)66
10Elinor Barker (Great Britain)64
11Rachele Barbieri (Italy)63
12Julie Leth (Denmark)50
13Laurie Berthon (France)44
14Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium)41
15Nina Kessler (Netherlands)37
16Lydia Gurley (Ireland)36
17Amalie Winther Olsen (Denmark)24
18Michaela Ebert (Germany)20
19Irene Usabiaga (Spain)18
20Rebecca Raybould (Great Britain)15
21Marion Borras (France)15
22Laura Suessemilch (Germany)13
23Ana Usabiaga (Spain)12
24Gilke Croket (Belgium)12

