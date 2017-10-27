Six Day London: Madison victory elevates Cavendish and Kennaugh into overall contention

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the 40 Lap Derny on day three of the London Six Day (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Mens Chase on day three of the London Six Day (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish of Great Britain waves as he's introduced to the fans on day one of the London Six Day (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 5 Peter Kennaugh (Sky) on the podium at Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 A general view of the London Six Day Race at the Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

After three nights of the London Six Day, Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh are in contention for the overall victory following their madison win. The Manx duo are ahead of leader's Callum Scotson and Cam Meyer on points (218 to 216 points) in fourth place but find themselves a lap down at the half-way mark.

Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw of Belgium (235 points), and Alberto Torres and Sebastien Mora Vedri (230 points) of Spain also lead the Australian's on points but are a lap down. At the busy top end of the standings, Yoeri Havik and Roy Pieters of Netherlands are second with 208 points an equal on laps.

Speaking after racing had wrapped up, the experienced track rider Cavendish admitted that he and Kennaugh are not yet talking of winning the overall despite their position.

"It's difficult to try and win here with the best Madison and Six Day riders," said Cavendish, who was second with Bradley Wiggins as his partner last year. "It's Pete's first Six Day so we can't really think about the overall we just have to think about trying to win what we want to win."

Although Kennaugh is adapting to the Six Day racing, the 28-year-old won team pursuit gold on the same velodrome at the 2012 Olympic Games and comes from a track background.

"Pete was great today, he really gritted his teeth in that last race and that's what you need to be a Six Day rider," Cavendish added of his teammate who he also rode alongside at Team Sky.

Kennaugh added he is starting to feel the effects of the frenetic racing but has been boosted by the madison win.

"It's been a long night to be honest, I was average in the first chase then I really struggled in the points race — I just didn't feel on top of my game at all," said Kennaugh.

"It's the third night so I was starting to wonder if I was going to get a win, Cav's picked one up on his own in the first two nights and I'm still trying to get to grips with it all but it feels amazing to get that first win."

Day four of the event starts with a madison chase, and then followed by a two-lap madison TT for the Six Day riders. A 40-lap derny, 10km scratch, a second 40-lap denry, and then a second madison chase will conclude the day's racing.