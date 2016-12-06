Trending

Six Day Amsterdam: De Ketele and de Pauw lead after night 1

Leif Lampater and Marcel Kalz in second place

Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele greet the crowd on day 2 in Gent

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny de Ketele – Moreno de Pauw (Bel)121pts
2Leif Lampater – Marcel Kalz (Ger)112
3Marc Hester – Jesper Morkov (Den)76
4Christian Grasmann - Maximilian Beyer (Ger)66
5Albert Torres – Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)91
6Tristan Marguet - Claudio Imhof (ZWI)87
7Pim Ligthart – Jens Mouris (Ned)77
8Yoeri Havik - Wim Stroetinga (Ned)70
9Niki Terpstra - Raymond Kreder (Ned)68
10Nick Stöpler – Roy Pieters (Ned)50

