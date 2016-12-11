Trending

Six Day Amsterdam: De Ketele and De Pauw take final victory

Belgian duo dominate as Lampater and Kalz take second

De Ketele and De Pauw celebrate their 2016 Six day London win

Final Overall Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny de Ketele – Moreno de Pauw (Bel)587pts
2Leif Lampater – Marcel Kalz (Ger)554 (-1)
3Tristan Marguet – Claudio Imhof (Sui)534 (-2)
4Pim Ligthart – Jens Mouris (Ned)469 (-2)
5Christian Grasmann - Maximilian Beyer (Ger)362 (-2)
6Yoeri Havik – Wim Stroetinga (Ned)469 (-3)
7Andreas Graf – Andreas Müller (Aut)272 (-3)
8Marc Hester – Jesper Morkov (Den)427 (-4)
9Niki Terpstra – Raymond Kreder (Ned)395 (-4)
10Nick Stöpler – Roy Pieters (Ned)280 (-6)
11Albert Torres – Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)388 (-7)
12Gavin Hoover – Zak Kovalcik (USA)0 (-21)

