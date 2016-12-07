Trending

Six Day Amsterdam: De Ketele and De Pauw keep lead after second night

Germans Lampater and Kalz in second on the same lap as the leaders

Kenny De Ketele (Bel) and Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)

Kenny De Ketele (Bel) and Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

Overall Standings After Day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny de Ketele – Moreno de Pauw (Bel)253pts
2Leif Lampater – Marcel Kalz (Ger)217
3Tristan Marguet – Claudio Imhof (ZWI)136 (-1)
4Marc Hester – Jesper Morkov (Den)154 (-2)
5Christian Grasmann - Maximilian Beyer (Ger)186 (-3)
6Albert Torres – Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)152 (-3)
7Yoeri Havik – Wim Stroetinga (Ned)143 (-3)
8Pim Ligthart – Jens Mouris (Ned)128 (-4)
9Niki Terpstra – Raymond Kreder (Ned)101 (-4)
10Gavin Hoover – Zak Kovalcik (USA)87 (-4)
11Nick Stöpler – Roy Pieters (Ned)172 (-5)
12Andreas Graf – Andreas Müller (Aut)122 (-6)
13Andy Tennant – Chris Latham (GBr)65 (-10)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews