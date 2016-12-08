Trending

Six Day Amsterdam: De Ketele and De Pauw maintain lead through Day 3

Lampater and Kalz sit second, Grasmann and Beyer third

Moreno de Pauw and Kenny de Ketel

Moreno de Pauw and Kenny de Ketel
Brief Results

Overall standings after Day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny de Ketele – Moreno de Pauw (Bel)358pts
2Leif Lampater – Marcel Kalz (Ger)320
3Christian Grasmann – Maximilian Beyer (Ger)207
4Tristan Marguet – Claudio Imhof (ZWI)266 (-2)
5Yoeri Havik – Wim Stroetinga (Ned)241 (-2)
6Pim Ligthart – Jens Mouris (Ned)233 (-2)
7Marc Hester – Jesper Morkov (Den)228 (-2)
8Niki Terpstra – Raymond Kreder (Ned)204 (-3)
9Andreas Graf – Andreas Müller (Aut)148 (-3)
10Nick Stöpler – Roy Pieters (Ned)176 (-4)
11Gavin Hoover – Zak Kovalcik (USA)190 (-7)
12Albert Torres – Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)196 (-8)
12Andy Tennant – Chris Latham (GBr)85 (-10)

 

