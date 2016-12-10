Trending

Six Day Amsterdam: De Ketele and De Pauw lead for fourth straight day

Lampater and Kalz one lap down in second place

Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

Overall standings after Day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny de Ketele – Moreno de Pauw (Bel)435pts
2Leif Lampater – Marcel Kalz (Ger)385 (-1)
3Yoeri Havik – Wim Stroetinga (Ned)325 (-1)
4Pim Ligthart – Jens Mouris (Ned)302 (-1)
5Christian Grasmann - Maximilian Beyer (Ger)249 (-1)
6Tristan Marguet – Claudio Imhof (ZWI)357 (-2)
7Marc Hester – Jesper Morkov (Den)300 (-2)
8Niki Terpstra – Raymond Kreder (Ned)264 (-3)
9Andreas Graf – Andreas Müller (Aut)184 (-3)
10Nick Stöpler – Roy Pieters (Ned)214 (-4)
11Albert Torres – Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)266 (-8)
12Gavin Hoover – Zak Kovalcik (USA)237 (-9)

