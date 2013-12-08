Image 1 of 37 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty 20 Cycling) already has several wins this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 37 Jenny Ives (Verge Sport) racing in the top ten at one of the run-ups (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 37 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty 20 Cycling) taking a small lead over Emma White (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 37 Christina Birch (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vitoria) running the barriers on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 37 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) was also racing much better today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 37 Natasha Elliot (Rare Vos Racing/Stevens) running the barriers well (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 37 Jenny Ives (Verge Sport) high-stepping the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 37 Britlee Bowmann (House Industries) finding that the barriers come up to her knees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 37 Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel/ Mellow Mushroom) could not close the gap to Kemmerer and White (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 37 The chasers run the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 37 Birch, Van Gilder, and Elliot battling each other for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 37 Kate Northcott (NESS Team New England) running the barriers with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 37 Britlee Bowmann (House Industries) lifting Richard Sachs bike over the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 37 Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com) riding in the woods with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 37 Kate Northcott (NESS Team New England) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 37 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty 20 Cycling) finally opened a gap between herself and Emma White (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 37 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) had to settle for second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 37 Amanda Carey (NoTubesd) was having a much better race today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 37 Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel/ Mellow Mushroom) pushing her bike on one of the run-ups (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 37 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Arley Kemmerer on one of the run-ups (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 37 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty 20 Cycling) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 37 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) being attentive to Kemmerer’s start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 37 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty 20 Cycling) and Emma White going head to head (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 37 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty 20 Cycling) leading Emma White on the long beach run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 37 Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel) leading the chasers on the beach run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 37 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) tying to put her stamp of authority on the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 37 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) out-sprinting Natasha Elliot at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 37 Amada Carey (NoTubes) warming up in her tent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 37 Spectators warming themselves (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 37 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) was coming off a win on Saturday (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 37 Second row women seemed to be in a good mood despite the cold (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 37 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the log barriers early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 37 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) running the log barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 37 Amanda Carey (NoTubes) racing near the front on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 37 Christina Birch (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vitoria) was having a spectacular weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 37 Frances Morrison (C3Twenty 20) was having one of her better races (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 37 Natasha Elliot (RARE Vos Racing) descending onto the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co) improved on her Saturday third place by winning Sunday’s UCI C2 event at the NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross in Warwick. Saturday’s winner, Emma White (CyclocrossWorld.com), crossed the line in second place ahead of Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom Pizza).

Kemmerer chose to set the pace of the Elite Women’s event from the start when she took the hole shot and led the field into the first wooded section of the course. While gaps quickly began to open behind her, White was able to connect with Kemmerer and by the halfway point of the first lap the two leaders had distanced themselves from the closest chasers by nearly 15 seconds.

“I just wanted to set my own pace,” said Kemmerer of her early, aggressive move. “I knew some gaps were opening behind us,” she continued, “but I didn’t look behind me until almost two laps into the race and I was surprised at the size of the lead we had.”

White and Kemmerer traded the lead for most of the remainder of the race while the chase group containing Van Gilder, Ellen Noble (Trek), Natasha Elliott (Rare Vos Racing/Stevens), and Christina Birch (JAM Fund/NCC) continued to lose ground on the front runners.

Shortly after taking the bell for the final lap, Kemmerer applied the pressure to White and pushed the pace on a short uphill on the backside of the course and White was unable to respond. Kemmerer quickly opened up an eight second gap over White and this gap would only grow over the course of the final lap.

“I didn’t blow up or anything,” said White of losing contact with Kemmerer. “I still felt like I was riding strong, and that I was riding the same speed I had been all race,” she added, “Arley was just able to go faster than me.”

Kemmerer held off White to take the win, crossing the finish line 16 seconds before the youngster. Van Gilder was able to escape from the chase group to finish safely in 3rd place.

“I think Emma was a little fatigued from Saturday’s race and I noticed she was starting to make a few mistakes toward the end of the race,” said Kemmerer after her win. “I heard her make a few shifts behind me coming into the small rise and small, punchy hills like that are my strength,” she continued, “so I put in an acceleration and when I couldn’t hear her behind me anymore, I knew I just needed push it really hard for another minute so she wouldn’t be able to get back to me.”

With this weekend’s performances, Van Gilder secured the final New England Pro Cyclocross Series Title and White secured the Under-23series title, previously worn by her teammate, Maghalie Rochette.