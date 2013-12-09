Image 1 of 35 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) wins both the race and the Shimano Series (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 35 Robert Marion (American Classic) getting ready for battle (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 35 Jake Wells (NoTubes) touching down on top of one of the log barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 35 Ford Murphy streaking past the start/finish with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 35 Riders head towards the beach with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 35 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 35 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) wins the Shimano Series (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 35 Dan Timmerman (House Industries) takes the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 35 Justine Lindine (Redline) leading the race on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 35 Curtis White (Cyclocrossworld.com) racing in second position behind Lindine (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 35 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) running the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 35 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg) in a chase group with Adam Myerson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 35 Curtis White (Cyclocrossworld.com) taking a turn at the front on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 35 Christian Favata (TRT Bicycles p/b Stans) found himself with the chasers today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 35 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) runs the stairs with a quarter lap remaining in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 35 Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) racing in second place with a quarter lap remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 35 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) checks behind him before entering the finishing straightaway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 35 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg) riding the log barriers in heavy traffic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 35 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 35 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) running the log barriers with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 35 Curtis White (Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Mike Garrigan soon after the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 35 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) riding third wheel soon after the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 35 Dan Timmerman (House Industries-Richard Sachs) and Justine Lindine riding in the top five (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 35 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) attacking on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 35 Mike Garrigan ( Van Dessel) was never far from the front today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 35 Dan Timmerman (House Industries-Richard Sachs) racing with the lead group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 35 Derrick St. John (Stevens p/b The Cyclery) climbing the steps after the beach run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 35 Riders climbing the stairs at the end of the beach run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 35 Curtis White (Cyclocrossworld.com) keeping pace with Justine Lindine (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 35 Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) pushing his bike on a run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 35 Adam Myerson (Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis) was having one of his best races of the year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 35 Matthew Means (C3 Twenty 20) running in the deep sand at the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 35 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg) descending onto the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 35 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) riding away from the competition with less than two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 35 Justine Lindine (Redline) and Curtis White found themselves off the podium today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

After sweeping the 2012 NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross races, Shawn Milne (KeoughCyclocross) returned for the 2013 edition and won Sunday’s UCI C2 Men’s Event. Saturday’s third place finisher, Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel/Shimano) finished in second in the Sunday event ahead of Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team).

Saturday’s winner, Justin Lindine (Redline/NBX) looked to be on good form early in the race assuming the lead and pushing the pace for the first five laps of the nine lap race with Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com), Garrigan, Milne, Marion, and Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory) in tow.

However on the sixth lap Gagne fell off the pace and both White and Lindine were forced to pit with mechanical problems. Milne took advantage of the opportunity and put in an attack entering the beach run that only Garrigan could answer.

“I learned last year that it was much harder to sit at the tail end of the lead group than it was to sit near the front, so as soon as I connected with the lead group, I made sure I was near the front,” said Milne of his positioning that allowed him to capitalize on the misfortune of Lindine and White.

As Lindine, Marion, and White gave chase, Garrigan bobbled in the second sandy section of the course and Milne found himself alone at the front with a nearly 10 second gap over the chase trio and another five seconds over Garrigan.

Milne continued to set his own tempo at the front for the next two laps while Garrigan clawed his way back to the chase group. Just as Garrigan connected with the chase group, White suffered another mechanical mishap and was forced to make his second bike change of the day, causing him to lose contact for the last time.

Crossing the line with one lap to go, Milne held a ten second lead over the chase trio, but a hard attack from Garrigan had cut Milne’s lead down to five seconds coming out of the beach run. Milne continued to ride cleanly at the front for the remainder of the lap and he held the five second gap to the line. Marion was able to dispose of Lindine and crossed the line in third place, only one second behind Garrigan.

“I’ve always had better races on the second day,” said Milne after his win. “I raced on the road for years and I think the multiple days of racing in stage races has really helped me on these two-day race weekends.”