Kemmerer takes Supercross victory
Van Gilder beats White to second place
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Charm City Cycling Llc
|0:40:18
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|4
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:00:52
|5
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:00:53
|6
|Amanda Carey (USA)
|0:01:19
|7
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:22
|8
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.
|0:01:24
|9
|Julie Hunter (USA)
|0:01:29
|10
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport Racing Team
|0:02:03
|11
|Christina Birch (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:02:08
|12
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport
|0:02:14
|13
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:16
|14
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/Hrs/Rock Lobster Cyclocross
|0:02:18
|15
|Frances Morrison (USA) Tenet Racing
|0:02:46
|16
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
|17
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm
|18
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Brown University
|0:03:12
|19
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Racing Regional Team
|0:03:22
|20
|Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy
|0:03:29
|21
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
|0:03:48
|22
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
|23
|Victoria Gates (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:04:09
|24
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:04:30
|25
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:04:43
|26
|Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport
|0:04:56
|27
|Tara Parsons (USA) Amrita
|0:05:12
|28
|Melissa Seib (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:05:35
|29
|Jennifer Nordhem (USA) Pink Rhino Racing
|0:05:53
|30
|Abigail Isolda (USA) Team NYcross.com
|0:06:22
|31
|Stephanie Thompson (USA)
|- 1 lap
|32
|Jordan Dube (USA) Northeastern University
|- 2 laps
|DNF4
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|DNF3
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Grp/Patapsco Bike
