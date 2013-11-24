Trending

Kemmerer takes Supercross victory

Van Gilder beats White to second place

Supercross Cup 1 women's podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) 2nd; Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) 1st; Emma White (Cyclocrossworld) 3rd

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
The race is off to a quick start as the Women’s field hits the first uphill.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Victoria Gates (JAM Fund/NCC) animated the race.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Up-and-comer Emma White (Cyclocrossworld) measures up her competition.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Katherine Shields (Mock Orange Pro CX) gave it her best on the first day at Supercross Cup

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) started quickly in order to test her competitor’s legs.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Some up and coming talent signed in for today’s race. Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross) proved there is nothing “Junior” about her riding.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Pulling away and making a place of her own, Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) takes the lead at Super Cross Cup 1

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Arley Kemmerer takes the steps on the last lap at Supercross Cup 1 with close to a minute's lead.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Youngster Emma White (Cyclocrossworld) goes step to step with seasoned veteran Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) while battling it out for second place.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
A well-deserved victory for Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) at Supercross Cup 1

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arley Kemmerer (USA) Charm City Cycling Llc0:40:18
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:20
3Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
4Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:00:52
5Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:00:53
6Amanda Carey (USA)0:01:19
7Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:22
8Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.0:01:24
9Julie Hunter (USA)0:01:29
10Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport Racing Team0:02:03
11Christina Birch (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:02:08
12Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport0:02:14
13Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge0:02:16
14Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/Hrs/Rock Lobster Cyclocross0:02:18
15Frances Morrison (USA) Tenet Racing0:02:46
16Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
17Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm
18Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Brown University0:03:12
19Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Racing Regional Team0:03:22
20Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy0:03:29
21Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX0:03:48
22Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
23Victoria Gates (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:04:09
24Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:04:30
25Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:04:43
26Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport0:04:56
27Tara Parsons (USA) Amrita0:05:12
28Melissa Seib (USA) Bikeman.com0:05:35
29Jennifer Nordhem (USA) Pink Rhino Racing0:05:53
30Abigail Isolda (USA) Team NYcross.com0:06:22
31Stephanie Thompson (USA)- 1 lap
32Jordan Dube (USA) Northeastern University- 2 laps
DNF4Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
DNF3Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Grp/Patapsco Bike

