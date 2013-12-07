Image 1 of 31 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Arley Kemmerer and Laura Van Gilder late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 31 Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) riding ahead of Mo Bruno-Roy (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 31 Natasha Elliot (Rare Vos Racing) was not having the kind of race she normally does at Warwick (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 31 Kate Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge) choosing to run a sandy descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 31 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) entering the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 31 Natasha Elliot (Rare Vos Racing) sprinting over a set of logs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 31 Kate Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge) making easy work of the logs with her long legs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 31 Diminutive Britlee Bowman (House Industries-Richard Sachs) touching down on top of the logs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 31 Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes), an accomplished mountain biker, is quite at home in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 31 Natasha Elliot (Rare Vos Racing) chasing Amanda Carey in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 31 Jenny Ives (Verge Sport) racing in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 31 Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) racing ahead of Britlee Bowman (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 31 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) wins her first UCI cyclo-cross race in Warwick (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 31 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) was ecstatic after the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 31 Christina Birch (JAM Fund-NCC) was having a brilliant race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 31 Lori Cooke (Cycle Lodge) leaving the beach mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 31 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill-Seven Cycles) racing just behind the leaders on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 31 Ellen Noble (Trek) had her 18th birthday this past week (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 31 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 31 The beach run was longer than in years past (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 31 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 31 Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) racing in second place behind White (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 31 Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) running on the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 31 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) making the long trek down the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 31 Ellen Noble (Trek) and Natasha Elliot (Rare Vos Racing) racing each other on the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 31 Britlee Bowman (House Industries-Richard Sachs) running a short set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 31 Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) running the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 31 Lori Cooke (Cycle Lodge) running the stairs mid-pack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 31 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race at the end of the beach run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 31 The leaders exiting the beach on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 31 As usual, the kids race was one of the most popular events of the day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Sixteen-year-old Emma White (CyclocrossWorld.com) claimed the first UCI win of her young career today at the UCI C2-rated NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross in Warwick, Rhode Island ahead of Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom Pizza) and Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.).

White took control of the women's event from the start and gaps immediately opened behind her in the twisty, rooted sections of the course. Kemmerer was the first to connect with White halfway through the first lap and Van Gilder made her way to the leaders a short while later.

Behind the lead trio, Christina Birch (JAM Fund-NCC) led the chase with Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Elite) and Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) in tow. White continued to set the pace at the front, and by the halfway point the front three had extended their lead over the chasers to nearly 30 seconds and it looked certain the winner would be coming from this group.

While Kemmerer tried to gain control of the front on numerous occasions, White constantly battled back to regain the lead. Coming out of the long, beach run with a half lap remaining, White extended a lead of a few bike lengths and she immediately attacked, opening up a gap of five seconds over a hard-chasing Van Gilder. White rode flawlessly for the rest of the lap and held on for her first ever UCI win, finishing a mere two seconds ahead of Van Gilder and 23 seconds ahead of Kemmerer.

"I knew I needed to lead through the last technical section before the finish, so when I saw I had a small gap coming off the beach, I just went for it," said White after taking the biggest win of her career. "I've been watching these elite races my entire life," White went on to say, "and I'm so excited to be in these races now. This is probably the happiest day of my life."