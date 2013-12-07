White earns first UCI victory at NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross
Van Gilder a close second, Kemmerer third in Warwick
Saturday Women: -
Sixteen-year-old Emma White (CyclocrossWorld.com) claimed the first UCI win of her young career today at the UCI C2-rated NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross in Warwick, Rhode Island ahead of Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom Pizza) and Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.).
White took control of the women's event from the start and gaps immediately opened behind her in the twisty, rooted sections of the course. Kemmerer was the first to connect with White halfway through the first lap and Van Gilder made her way to the leaders a short while later.
Behind the lead trio, Christina Birch (JAM Fund-NCC) led the chase with Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Elite) and Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) in tow. White continued to set the pace at the front, and by the halfway point the front three had extended their lead over the chasers to nearly 30 seconds and it looked certain the winner would be coming from this group.
While Kemmerer tried to gain control of the front on numerous occasions, White constantly battled back to regain the lead. Coming out of the long, beach run with a half lap remaining, White extended a lead of a few bike lengths and she immediately attacked, opening up a gap of five seconds over a hard-chasing Van Gilder. White rode flawlessly for the rest of the lap and held on for her first ever UCI win, finishing a mere two seconds ahead of Van Gilder and 23 seconds ahead of Kemmerer.
"I knew I needed to lead through the last technical section before the finish, so when I saw I had a small gap coming off the beach, I just went for it," said White after taking the biggest win of her career. "I've been watching these elite races my entire life," White went on to say, "and I'm so excited to be in these races now. This is probably the happiest day of my life."
|1
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:42:40
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|0:00:02
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:00:23
|4
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:00:41
|5
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|6
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|0:00:44
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens
|0:00:50
|8
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:00:55
|9
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:01:01
|10
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:01:10
|11
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:17
|12
|Julie Lafreniere (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:01:32
|13
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:02:00
|14
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:02:03
|15
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:51
|16
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Healthy Kids Happy Kids
|0:03:17
|17
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:20
|18
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:03:22
|19
|Julie Hunter (USA) Phaup St. Journal
|0:03:28
|20
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:03:30
|21
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:04:03
|22
|Melody Chase (USA) Raleigh Bicycles-Gus' Bike Shop
|0:04:10
|23
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Trek Portsmouth
|0:04:38
|24
|Jauron Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery
|0:04:47
|25
|Melissa Seib (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:04:48
|26
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:04:51
|27
|Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport
|0:05:09
|28
|Christine Fort (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com
|0:05:55
|29
|Emily Phillips (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:06:09
|30
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) BONK! Support
|0:06:15
|31
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
|0:07:47
|32
|Kerry Litka (USA) The Velo Resource
|0:09:19
|33
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|-2laps
