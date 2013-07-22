White kicks off Prairie State NCC with win in Beverley
Kelly Fisher-Goodwin tops teammate Cliff-Ryan
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|2
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|John Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|4
|Ryan Aitcheson
|5
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|6
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|7
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|8
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|9
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|10
|Ricardo Escuela
|11
|Joshua Johnson
|12
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|13
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|14
|Jeanmichel Lachance
|15
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|16
|Robert White
|17
|Chad Hartley
|18
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|19
|Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|20
|Calixto Bello (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|21
|Ivan Kovalev
|22
|Evgeny Kovalev
|23
|Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|24
|Brian Ellison
|25
|Steven Perezluna
|26
|Thomas Brown
|27
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|28
|Gevan Samuel
|29
|Dan Teaters (RACC pb GG)
|30
|Jordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland Sprocket.com)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|DNF
|Ross White (Team Wisconsin)
|DNF
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Diego Garavito
|DNF
|Kevin Depasse (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Alex Wieseler (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Weston Luzadder (Bissell Cycling)
|DNF
|Graham Dewart (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Alexander Meyer
|DNF
|Michael Seguin (Beverly Bike/VeePak)
|DNF
|Alexander Ray
|DNF
|Tim Savre (Freewheel Bike)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling Vie13)
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling Vie13)
|3
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|4
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|5
|Samantha Schneider
|6
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|8
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|9
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|10
|Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|11
|Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen Partners)
|12
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|13
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|14
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|15
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|16
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling)
|17
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|18
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|19
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|20
|Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|21
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|22
|Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
|23
|Emily Palmer (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)
|24
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|25
|Kimberly Gialdini (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
|26
|Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing)
|27
|Valentina Panidgua
|28
|Marissa Axell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|DNF
|Sarah Rice
