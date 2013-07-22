Trending

White kicks off Prairie State NCC with win in Beverley

Kelly Fisher-Goodwin tops teammate Cliff-Ryan

National Criterium Calendar leader Erica Allar on the start line

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling Vie13) solos to victory in Beverley

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling Vie13) takes the field sprint for second ahead of Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Women's podium (L-R): Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Kelly Fisher-Goodwin and Erica Allar

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) celebrates victory in Beverley

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Men's podium (L-R): Karl Menzies, Brad White and Jackie Simes

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
2Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
3John Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
4Ryan Aitcheson
5Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
6Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
7Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
8Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
9Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
10Ricardo Escuela
11Joshua Johnson
12David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
13Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
14Jeanmichel Lachance
15Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
16Robert White
17Chad Hartley
18Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
19Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
20Calixto Bello (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
21Ivan Kovalev
22Evgeny Kovalev
23Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
24Brian Ellison
25Steven Perezluna
26Thomas Brown
27Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
28Gevan Samuel
29Dan Teaters (RACC pb GG)
30Jordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland Sprocket.com)
DNFJoshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFYosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
DNFRoss White (Team Wisconsin)
DNFAndrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
DNFDiego Garavito
DNFKevin Depasse (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFAlex Wieseler (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFWeston Luzadder (Bissell Cycling)
DNFGraham Dewart (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFAlexander Meyer
DNFMichael Seguin (Beverly Bike/VeePak)
DNFAlexander Ray
DNFTim Savre (Freewheel Bike)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling Vie13)
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling Vie13)
3Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
4Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
5Samantha Schneider
6Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
8Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
9Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
10Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
11Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen Partners)
12Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
13Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
14Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
15Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
16Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling)
17Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
18Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
19Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
20Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
21Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
22Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
23Emily Palmer (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)
24Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
25Kimberly Gialdini (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
26Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing)
27Valentina Panidgua
28Marissa Axell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNSDaphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
DNFElizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
DNFSarah Rice

