Compton prevails at Scheldecross
Cant, Harris complete top-3 in Antwerp
Elite Women: -
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:39:45
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:00:35
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|6
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:02:58
|7
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|9
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:03:32
|10
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:03:44
|11
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:04:27
|12
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:04:50
|13
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|0:05:19
|14
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|15
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) TWC De Kempen
|0:05:34
|16
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
|0:05:42
|17
|Maud Kaptheyns (Ned)
|0:05:53
|18
|Femke van den Driessche (Bel) DJ Matic
|0:06:00
|19
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|0:06:05
|20
|Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
|0:06:42
|21
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|0:06:54
|22
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|0:07:45
|23
|Veerle Goossens (Bel)
|0:08:51
|24
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|-1lap
|25
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|26
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|27
|Lyan Rensen (Ned)
|28
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS
|29
|Claire Beaumont (GBr)
|30
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|31
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
|32
|Silke Baumer (Bel) Vlaamse Triatlon & Duatlon CT
|33
|Jelena Eric (Srb)
|34
|Axelle Dubeau-Prevot (Fra)
|35
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
|-2laps
|36
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
|-3laps
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy