Trending

Compton prevails at Scheldecross

Cant, Harris complete top-3 in Antwerp

Image 1 of 6

British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) finished third at Scheldecross

British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) finished third at Scheldecross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 6

US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) soloed to victory at Scheldecross Antwerpen

US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) soloed to victory at Scheldecross Antwerpen
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 6

Nine-time US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) prevailed at Scheldecross in Antwerp, Belgium

Nine-time US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) prevailed at Scheldecross in Antwerp, Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 6

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) led early at Scheldecross, but had to settle for second behind Katie Compton

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) led early at Scheldecross, but had to settle for second behind Katie Compton
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 6

Scheldecross elite women's podium (L-R): Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Sanne Cant

Scheldecross elite women's podium (L-R): Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Sanne Cant
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 6

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) adds another victory to her extensive palmares at Scheldecross

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) adds another victory to her extensive palmares at Scheldecross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:39:45
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:00:35
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:19
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:01:44
5Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:02:40
6Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:02:58
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:12
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:03:21
9Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:03:32
10Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:03:44
11Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:04:27
12Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:04:50
13Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:05:19
14Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:05:30
15Lizzy Witlox (Ned) TWC De Kempen0:05:34
16Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force0:05:42
17Maud Kaptheyns (Ned)0:05:53
18Femke van den Driessche (Bel) DJ Matic0:06:00
19Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp0:06:05
20Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant0:06:42
21Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens0:06:54
22Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team0:07:45
23Veerle Goossens (Bel)0:08:51
24Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team-1lap
25Suzie Godart (Lux)
26Anja Geldhof (Bel)
27Lyan Rensen (Ned)
28Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS
29Claire Beaumont (GBr)
30Kristien Nelen (Bel)
31Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
32Silke Baumer (Bel) Vlaamse Triatlon & Duatlon CT
33Jelena Eric (Srb)
34Axelle Dubeau-Prevot (Fra)
35Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant-2laps
36Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT-3laps

Latest on Cyclingnews