Ruby West takes double wins in Sherbrooke CX
Mill second and Legge third on Day 2
Elite Women Day 2: Sherbrooke - Sherbrooke
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:45:18
|2
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
|0:00:06
|3
|Regina Legge (USA)
|0:01:03
|4
|Kelly Lawson (Can)
|0:01:11
|5
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|0:01:39
|6
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:01:42
|7
|Laurie Arseneault (Can)
|0:01:54
|8
|Sidney Mcgill (Can)
|0:02:07
|9
|Meghan Owens (USA)
|0:02:22
|10
|Natascha Piciga (Can)
|0:02:54
|11
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|0:03:15
|12
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can)
|0:03:36
|13
|Emily Curley (USA)
|0:03:58
|14
|Joanne Grogan (USA)
|0:04:22
|15
|Kaitlyn Shikaze (Can)
|0:05:16
|16
|Laurie Coulombe (Can)
|0:06:24
|17
|Emilie Hauss (Can)
|0:06:34
|18
|Marie Philip Simard (Can)
|0:06:35
|19
|Adele Desgagnes (Can)
|0:07:20
|20
|Aliza Tobias (USA)
|0:08:20
|21
|Mireille Larose Gingras (Can)
|0:08:46
|22
|Laurence Bourque (Can)
|DNF
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|DNS
|Béatrice Le Sauteur (Can)
|DNS
|Vickie Monahan (USA)
