Ruby West takes double wins in Sherbrooke CX

Mill second and Legge third on Day 2

Young Ruby West (Cannondale) has been getting results this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ruby West takes the win

(Image credit: Martin Labelle)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can)0:45:18
2Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)0:00:06
3Regina Legge (USA)0:01:03
4Kelly Lawson (Can)0:01:11
5Dana Gilligan (Can)0:01:39
6Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:01:42
7Laurie Arseneault (Can)0:01:54
8Sidney Mcgill (Can)0:02:07
9Meghan Owens (USA)0:02:22
10Natascha Piciga (Can)0:02:54
11Clio Dinan (USA)0:03:15
12Katelyn Walcroft (Can)0:03:36
13Emily Curley (USA)0:03:58
14Joanne Grogan (USA)0:04:22
15Kaitlyn Shikaze (Can)0:05:16
16Laurie Coulombe (Can)0:06:24
17Emilie Hauss (Can)0:06:34
18Marie Philip Simard (Can)0:06:35
19Adele Desgagnes (Can)0:07:20
20Aliza Tobias (USA)0:08:20
21Mireille Larose Gingras (Can)0:08:46
22Laurence Bourque (Can)
DNFNatasha Elliott (Can)
DNSBéatrice Le Sauteur (Can)
DNSVickie Monahan (USA)

