Ruby West wins Sherbrooke CX opener
Legge second, Gilligan third
Elite Women Day 1: Sherbrooke - Sherbrooke
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:45:44
|2
|Regina Legge (USA)
|0:00:13
|3
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|0:01:02
|4
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|0:01:17
|5
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:01:28
|6
|Laurie Arseneault (Can)
|0:01:34
|7
|Kelly Lawson (Can)
|0:01:48
|8
|Meghan Owens (USA)
|0:02:42
|9
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|0:02:57
|10
|Natascha Piciga (Can)
|0:03:04
|11
|Emily Curley (USA)
|0:03:09
|12
|Sidney Mcgill (Can)
|0:03:21
|13
|Joanne Grogan (USA)
|0:03:30
|14
|Marianne Theberge (Can)
|0:03:41
|15
|Marilyne Proulx (Can)
|0:03:59
|16
|Kaitlyn Shikaze (Can)
|0:04:42
|17
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can)
|0:05:05
|18
|Emilie Hauss (Can)
|0:06:48
|19
|Vickie Monahan (USA)
|0:07:02
|20
|Marie Philip Simard (Can)
|0:07:32
|21
|Aliza Tobias (USA)
|0:07:48
|22
|Lily Plante (Can)
|0:08:38
|23
|Mireille Larose Gingras (Can)
|0:08:56
|24
|Emilie Fortin (Can)
|25
|Laurence Bourque (Can)
|26
|Magalie Tardif (Can)
|DNF
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
|DNF
|Laurie Coulombe (Can)
|DNF
|Josephine Peloquin (Can)
|DNS
|Andreanne Murdaca (Can)
|DNS
|Maude Plouffe (Can)
|DNS
|Béatrice Le Sauteur (Can)
