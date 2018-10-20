Trending

Ruby West wins Sherbrooke CX opener

Legge second, Gilligan third

Image 1 of 2

Young Ruby West (Cannondale) has been getting results this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 2

Ruby West takes the win

(Image credit: Martin Labelle)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can)0:45:44
2Regina Legge (USA)0:00:13
3Dana Gilligan (Can)0:01:02
4Natasha Elliott (Can)0:01:17
5Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:01:28
6Laurie Arseneault (Can)0:01:34
7Kelly Lawson (Can)0:01:48
8Meghan Owens (USA)0:02:42
9Clio Dinan (USA)0:02:57
10Natascha Piciga (Can)0:03:04
11Emily Curley (USA)0:03:09
12Sidney Mcgill (Can)0:03:21
13Joanne Grogan (USA)0:03:30
14Marianne Theberge (Can)0:03:41
15Marilyne Proulx (Can)0:03:59
16Kaitlyn Shikaze (Can)0:04:42
17Katelyn Walcroft (Can)0:05:05
18Emilie Hauss (Can)0:06:48
19Vickie Monahan (USA)0:07:02
20Marie Philip Simard (Can)0:07:32
21Aliza Tobias (USA)0:07:48
22Lily Plante (Can)0:08:38
23Mireille Larose Gingras (Can)0:08:56
24Emilie Fortin (Can)
25Laurence Bourque (Can)
26Magalie Tardif (Can)
DNFMagdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
DNFLaurie Coulombe (Can)
DNFJosephine Peloquin (Can)
DNSAndreanne Murdaca (Can)
DNSMaude Plouffe (Can)
DNSBéatrice Le Sauteur (Can)

