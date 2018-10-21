Trending

Holmgren wins Sherbrooke CX opener

Gagner second, Fortier third

Gunnar Holmgren solos to the win

(Image credit: Martin Labelle)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunnar Holmgren (Can)1:00:08
2Raphael Gagne (Can)0:00:04
3Marc Andre Fortier (Can)0:00:05
4Sam Noel (USA)0:00:06
5Derrick St John (Can)0:00:13
6Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)0:00:16
7Craig Richey (Can)0:00:17
8Raphael Auclair (Can)0:01:00
9Marc Andre Daigle (Can)0:01:11
10Nicholas Diniz (Can)0:01:13
11Andrew Borden (USA)0:01:43
12Thierry Laliberte (Can)0:02:18
13Travis Wold (USA)0:02:22
14Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)0:02:23
15Remi Fagnan (Can)0:02:45
16Ian Gielar (USA)0:02:50
17Christian Sundquist (USA)0:02:52
18Scott Smith (USA)0:03:34
19William Cote (Can)0:03:39
20Zachary Curtis (USA)0:03:41
21Daniel Vaughn (USA)0:03:57
22Patrick Chartrand (Can)0:04:22
23Calvin Loney (Can)0:04:49
24Matthew Owens (USA)0:04:52
25Robin Plamondon (Can)0:05:22
26William Goodfellow (Can)0:05:27
27Sébastien Kern (Fra)0:06:07
28David Maltais (Can)0:06:56
29Trent Blackburn (USA)
30Lucas Lajoie (Can)
31Nicolas Cote (Can)
32Maxime Keeney (Can)
33Mike Morse (USA)
34Francis Juneau (Can)
35William Blackburn (Can)
36Stephen Kirby (Can)
37Christian Norvold (USA)
38Guillaume L. Walsh (Can)
39Erik Carlson (USA)
40Mathieu Bouchard (Can)
DNFAntoine Rivard (Can)
DNFCameron Jette (Can)
DNSEdouard Tougas (Can)
DNSDavid Boivin (Can)
DNSLeandre Bouchard (Can)
DNSScott Fitzgerald (Irl)

