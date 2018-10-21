Holmgren wins Sherbrooke CX opener
Gagner second, Fortier third
Elite Men Day 1: Sherbrooke - Sherbrooke
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|1:00:08
|2
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:00:04
|3
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
|0:00:05
|4
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:00:06
|5
|Derrick St John (Can)
|0:00:13
|6
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|0:00:16
|7
|Craig Richey (Can)
|0:00:17
|8
|Raphael Auclair (Can)
|0:01:00
|9
|Marc Andre Daigle (Can)
|0:01:11
|10
|Nicholas Diniz (Can)
|0:01:13
|11
|Andrew Borden (USA)
|0:01:43
|12
|Thierry Laliberte (Can)
|0:02:18
|13
|Travis Wold (USA)
|0:02:22
|14
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)
|0:02:23
|15
|Remi Fagnan (Can)
|0:02:45
|16
|Ian Gielar (USA)
|0:02:50
|17
|Christian Sundquist (USA)
|0:02:52
|18
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:03:34
|19
|William Cote (Can)
|0:03:39
|20
|Zachary Curtis (USA)
|0:03:41
|21
|Daniel Vaughn (USA)
|0:03:57
|22
|Patrick Chartrand (Can)
|0:04:22
|23
|Calvin Loney (Can)
|0:04:49
|24
|Matthew Owens (USA)
|0:04:52
|25
|Robin Plamondon (Can)
|0:05:22
|26
|William Goodfellow (Can)
|0:05:27
|27
|Sébastien Kern (Fra)
|0:06:07
|28
|David Maltais (Can)
|0:06:56
|29
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|30
|Lucas Lajoie (Can)
|31
|Nicolas Cote (Can)
|32
|Maxime Keeney (Can)
|33
|Mike Morse (USA)
|34
|Francis Juneau (Can)
|35
|William Blackburn (Can)
|36
|Stephen Kirby (Can)
|37
|Christian Norvold (USA)
|38
|Guillaume L. Walsh (Can)
|39
|Erik Carlson (USA)
|40
|Mathieu Bouchard (Can)
|DNF
|Antoine Rivard (Can)
|DNF
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|DNS
|Edouard Tougas (Can)
|DNS
|David Boivin (Can)
|DNS
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|DNS
|Scott Fitzgerald (Irl)
