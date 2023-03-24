Coppi e Bartali: Alexis Guérin takes solo victory on stage 4

By Jackie Tyson
published

Mauro Schmid retains GC lead headed to decisive time trial on Saturday

MANDELIEU LA NAPOULE, FRANCE - 2023/02/18: Alexis Guerin of (team Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) seen during the presentation round before the start of second stage of 2023 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var. The second stage of the Tour des Alpes-maritimes et du Var 2023 starts in Mandelieu la Napoule and will reach Antibes after 179,4 km of racing. The leader's yellow jersey after the first stage is worn by Frenchman Kevin Vauquelin (team Arkea Samsic) who is ahead of Neilson Powless (team EF Education - EasyPost) at 09 seconds and Kevin Geniets (team Groupama-fdj) in third place at 11 seconds. (Photo by Laurent Coust/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Alexis Guerin (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexis Guerin (Bingoal WB) won stage 4 at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in a solo breakaway effort. From a charging group of five riders, race leader Mauro Schmid (Soudal-QuickStep) sprinted to second place while James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) secured third.

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Jumbo Visma) rolled across the line in Fiorano Modenese in fourth. Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech), who had instigated the five-rider charge with 11km to go, was fifth.

With the podium finish, Schmid held his lead in the overall classification with one day remaining. It was the third podium in four days for Schmid, who now has Shaw in his GC rear view mirror. Shaw moved one spot ahead of Walter Calzoni (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) headed to Saturday’s decisive 18.6km time trial in Carpi.

The 30-year-old Bingoal WB rider took an emotional first win of the season, last winning at the Continental level in August of 2022 at the Sazka Tour. He held the solo attack from a front group for 95 kilometres, and took the victory by just three seconds.

More to follow ... 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

