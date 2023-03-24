Coppi e Bartali: Alexis Guérin takes solo victory on stage 4

Alexis Guerin (Bingoal WB) won stage 4 at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in a solo breakaway effort. From a charging group of five riders, race leader Mauro Schmid (Soudal-QuickStep) sprinted to second place while James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) secured third.

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Jumbo Visma) rolled across the line in Fiorano Modenese in fourth. Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech), who had instigated the five-rider charge with 11km to go, was fifth.

With the podium finish, Schmid held his lead in the overall classification with one day remaining. It was the third podium in four days for Schmid, who now has Shaw in his GC rear view mirror. Shaw moved one spot ahead of Walter Calzoni (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) headed to Saturday’s decisive 18.6km time trial in Carpi.

The 30-year-old Bingoal WB rider took an emotional first win of the season, last winning at the Continental level in August of 2022 at the Sazka Tour. He held the solo attack from a front group for 95 kilometres, and took the victory by just three seconds.

More to follow ...

