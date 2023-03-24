Coppi e Bartali: Alexis Guérin takes solo victory on stage 4
Mauro Schmid retains GC lead headed to decisive time trial on Saturday
Alexis Guerin (Bingoal WB) won stage 4 at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in a solo breakaway effort. From a charging group of five riders, race leader Mauro Schmid (Soudal-QuickStep) sprinted to second place while James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) secured third.
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Jumbo Visma) rolled across the line in Fiorano Modenese in fourth. Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech), who had instigated the five-rider charge with 11km to go, was fifth.
With the podium finish, Schmid held his lead in the overall classification with one day remaining. It was the third podium in four days for Schmid, who now has Shaw in his GC rear view mirror. Shaw moved one spot ahead of Walter Calzoni (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) headed to Saturday’s decisive 18.6km time trial in Carpi.
The 30-year-old Bingoal WB rider took an emotional first win of the season, last winning at the Continental level in August of 2022 at the Sazka Tour. He held the solo attack from a front group for 95 kilometres, and took the victory by just three seconds.
More to follow ...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
E3 Saxo Classic - live: blizzard of attacks with less than 60 kilometres to goAll the action from the latest WorldTour Classic
-
Coppi e Bartali: Alexis Guérin takes solo victory on stage 4Mauro Schmid retains GC lead headed to decisive time trial on Saturday
-
E3 Saxo Classic: stormy day brews up in Belgium with winds of up to 75kmhRace organisers say they have done maximum possible to ensure rider safety
-
The biggest talking points ahead of Gent-Wevelgem Women - PreviewWiebes takes aim, wet weather likely, a new generation of winners and a year where the sprint pattern could be broken