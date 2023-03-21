Coppi e Bartali: Remi Cavagna takes solo opening stage victory

Remi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) took the win on stage 1

Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) took a solo win on the opening stage at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali.

The Frenchman crossed the finish line 32 seconds ahead of runner-up Mauro Schmid, giving Soudal-QuickStep a one-two on the podium, as Rick Pluimers (Tudor Pro Cycling) finished third in Riccione.

