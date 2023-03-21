Coppi e Bartali: Remi Cavagna takes solo opening stage victory

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Schmid completes Soudal-QuickStep one-two in chase group behind Frenchman

Remi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) took the win on stage 1
Remi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) took the win on stage 1 (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Getty Images)

Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) took a solo win on the opening stage at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali.

The Frenchman crossed the finish line 32 seconds ahead of runner-up Mauro Schmid, giving Soudal-QuickStep a one-two on the podium, as Rick Pluimers (Tudor Pro Cycling) finished third in Riccione.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews