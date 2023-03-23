Coppi e Bartali: Ben Healy wins stage 3 on hilly Forlì circuits
EF Education-Easypost rider sprints from 3-man break
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) won the third stage at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali after being part of a winning late-race breakaway on the challenging circuits in Forlì. The three-rider move also included runner-up on the day Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech) while Mark Padun finished third, giving EF Education-EasyPost two riders on the podium.
More to follow...
