Coppi e Bartali: Ben Healy wins stage 3 on hilly Forlì circuits

By Kirsten Frattini
published

EF Education-Easypost rider sprints from 3-man break

PALMANOVA SPAIN JANUARY 25 Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EFEasyPost competes in the breakaway during the 32nd Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2023 Trofeo Calvia a 1501km one day race from Palmanova to Palmanova TrofeuCalvi ChallengeMallorca on January 25 2023 in Palmanova Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben Healy won stage 3 of Settimana Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) won the third stage at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali after being part of a winning late-race breakaway on the challenging circuits in Forlì. The three-rider move also included runner-up on the day Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech) while Mark Padun finished third, giving EF Education-EasyPost two riders on the podium.

More to follow... 

Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

