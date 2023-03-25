Mauro Schmid secures Coppi e Bartali overall victory

Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) won the individual time trial that closed out the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in Carpi. It marked the second stage win for the Frenchman, who had also won the opening stage in Riccione.

He covered the 32km time trial with a winning time of 22:12 and was the only rider to break through 50km/h average speed along the flat circuit. He bested runner-up Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco AlUla) by 18 seconds and third-place Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) by 19 seconds.

Mauro Schmid (Soudal-QuickStep) finished 8th in the time trial, 41 seconds slower than his teammate Cavagna, but it was enough to secure the overall victory.

He won the overall race by 16 seconds over runner-up James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost).

EF Education-EasyPost finished with three riders behind Schmid as Healy's strong time trial effort moved him up into third place and Mark Padun in fourth in the overall classification.

