Mauro Schmid secures Coppi e Bartali overall victory
Double delight for Soudal-QuickStep as Rémi Cavagna wins closing time trial
Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) won the individual time trial that closed out the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in Carpi. It marked the second stage win for the Frenchman, who had also won the opening stage in Riccione.
He covered the 32km time trial with a winning time of 22:12 and was the only rider to break through 50km/h average speed along the flat circuit. He bested runner-up Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco AlUla) by 18 seconds and third-place Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) by 19 seconds.
Mauro Schmid (Soudal-QuickStep) finished 8th in the time trial, 41 seconds slower than his teammate Cavagna, but it was enough to secure the overall victory.
He won the overall race by 16 seconds over runner-up James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost).
EF Education-EasyPost finished with three riders behind Schmid as Healy's strong time trial effort moved him up into third place and Mark Padun in fourth in the overall classification.
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
