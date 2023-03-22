Coppi e Bartali: Sean Quinn takes first pro win on stage 2

Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) secured the second stage at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali after joining a late-race breakaway and winning the four-way uphill sprint to the line on the steep Muro del Belvedere.

Mauro Schmid (Soudal-QuickStep) finished second on the day, with Walter Calzoni (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) in third and James Shaw (EF Education- EasyPost) in fourth in Longiano.

Gianluca Brambilla (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), who instigated a last attack on the breakaway with 3km to go, was caught by the four top finishers in the closing metres of the race and finished in fifth at three seconds back.

A reduced peloton split apart on the final ascent, with the main group of riders finishing 56 seconds behind the stage winner.

Schmid, who also finished second on the previous day's stage into Riccione, moved into the overall lead as the race heads into stage 3's hilly circuit race in Forlì.

The second stage at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali presented a 172.5km race from Riccione to Longiano that included four 22.8km circuits with ascents Roncofreddo (6.8km at 3.6%) and Bivio Monteleone, and a finishing climb atop Muro del Belvedere (900m at 10.5%) in Longiano.

An early breakaway emerged in the opening 20km of the stage with Florian Lipowitz (Bora-Hansgrohe), Veljko Stojnić (Team Corratec), James Fouché (Bolton Equities Black Spoke), Marco Murgano (Team Corratec) and Emanuele Ansaloni (Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna).

They quickly pushed their lead out to more than three minutes with 148km to go and then again to more than five minutes mid-race.

Soudal-QuickStep kept the gap manageable before rapidly closing it on the final two circuits.

As riders dropped from the breakaway, Lipowitz continued alone before being joined by late-race attackers, who bridged across from the reduced peloton, James Shaw and Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost), Thomas Gloag (Jumbo-Visma), Mauro Schmid (Soudal-QuickStep), Gianluca Brambilla and Walter Calzoni (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team).

The reshuffled breakaway held a slim 16 seconds over the bunch with 10km from the finish line but extended their lead to 43 seconds with 5km to go.

Lipowitz was distanced from the breakaway after Brambilla attacked at 3km out and as the pace increased in the chase behind. Schmid, Quinn, Shaw and Calzoni joined Brambilla inside the final kilometre, but Brambilla lost contact on the climb into Longiano, leading to a four-way sprint for the stage win.

