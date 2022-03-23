Coppi e Bartali: Ethan Hayter wins hilltop sprint on stage 2
By Jackie Tyson published
Matteo Sobrero second and Ben Tulett third in Longiano
Ethan Hayter conquered the final ascent of the Belvedere Wall in Longiano to claim the stage 2 victory of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali.
The win was the first of the season for the Ineos Grenadiers rider. Matteo Sobrero (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) placed second while Ben Tullet was third, giving Ineos two spots on the podium. The final charge to the finish produced a reduced bunch sprint, with several top favourites nowhere in sight.
Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was unseated from his GC lead, having been dropped by the leaders mid-way through the race. Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers), who was trailing in second in the overall and points classification after the opening stage, took over the race leader's jersey.
How it unfolded
Stage 2 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali provided a 165.9 kilometre run from Riccione to Longiano, with a final circuit of 22.8km on narrow, steep roads to be completed four and a half times after the opening 70km.
The first step of the double climb is a third-category ascent at Roncofredo, then it stretches out again to Bivio Monteleone. The final kilometre kicks up for a fifth pass into Longiano on the Belvedere Wall, with a maximum gradient of 15 per cent and then a rolling 350 closing metres to the finish line.
In the early kilometres, Norwegian champion Tobias Foss was involved in a crash and had to abandon. Then a breakaway formed straightaway who gained five minutes on the peloton after 40 kilometres - Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julius Van Den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Edoardo Zardini (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) and Samuele Zambelli (Work Service-Vitalcare-Vega).
The quartet stayed intact through most of the first Longiano circuit, with Zambelli dropping back to join a large group of about 30 riders, which included the top five riders from the early GC standings – race leader Schmid, second-placed Edward Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers), Hayter, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Natnael Tesfazion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli).
With 60km to go, the leaders had a slim 15-second gap on the group of chasers, which was closed immediately when Van der Poel launched an attack. Among the 11 riders at the front of the race halfway through the third finishing circuit were GC threats Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), both in a group of 19 riders that were 26 seconds off the GC lead, including Van der Poel as well.
With 45km remaining, the leaders had been caught by a reduced peloton, with the main group having been ripped apart from the repeated climbing on the circuit. Schmidt looked to be in trouble as well and began to fade.
Across the next lap, the stage 1 winner Schmid had dropped 4:30 behind the front group, losing his hold on the leader's jersey.
On the penultimate circuit, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Floris De Tier (Alpecin-Fenix) paced the group of about 40 riders at the front.
After crossing the slopes of the Roncofredo for a fifth and final time, Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) launched an attack on the descent and gained 10 seconds. Just a few kilometres later Hayter charged to chase down Fetter on the slopes of the Monteleone.
The pace skyrocketed as the final push was made to Longiano, the GC lead wide open with 5km to go. Andres Ardila (UAE Team Emirates) made an attempt at a solo charge on the final climb, but was overtaken by Hayter on the 15 per cent rise to the finish line.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|3
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italy
|5
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
