QuickStep win Settimana Coppi e Bartali finale with Cerny-Cavagna 1-2

Cerny and Cavagna celebrate their 1-2 finish (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
GThe peloton passing in front of a mural in memorial of Franco Ballerini of Italy winner of the París-Roubaix 1995 & 1998 in his hometown Casalguidi prior to the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 - Stage 5 (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency)
Before stage 5 start (L-R) Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers talks with Chris Froome of Israel-Premier Tech (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Vincenzo Nibali of Astana – Qazaqstan at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Eddie Dunbar of Ineos Grenadiers in peloton with White Leader Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Josef Cerny of Team QuickStep - AlphaVinyl competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Julius Van Den Berg (EF Education - EasyPost) and Jacopo Cortese (Team Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm) at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Stage 5 rolls for 160km from Casalguidi to Cantagrillo (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Omer Goldstein (Israel - Premier Tech) made a move to separate from the breakaway with under 50km to go (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency)
Ineos Grenadiers protects race leader and sets pace at from of the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Scenery on 160km final stage (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency)
Stage 5 includes the hills between Casalguidi and Cantagrillo (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency)
Julius van der Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency)
Ineos at front of peloton (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency)
Josef Cerny (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) won the stage from the break (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in peloton (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprint/CyclingAgency)
Race leader Ed Dunbar (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Josef Cerny won stage 5 of Coppe e Bartali on Saturday in Cantagrillo, crossing the line in Cantagrillo with teammate Rémi Cavagna for a QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 1-2  on the final day of the race.

The Czech rider had separated from a breakaway group on the hilly stage with just under 20 kilometres to go to gain his first victory of the year

Cavagna, meanwhile, broke away from Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech) with 3km to go, who grabbed the final spot on the podium in third. Julius Van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) finished fourth.

All four riders were part of the original 10-rider breakaway that formed in the opening kilometres of the 160km day. The trio of Cerny, Cavagna and Goldstein broke clear at the front with 50km to go, and at one point saw Goldstein, who started the day 6:58 behind Eddie Dunbar, in the virtual GC lead as they gained more than nine minutes on the peloton.

Minutes after Cerny and Cavagna crossed the line, Dunbar finished safely in the main peloton to secure the overall race victory, nine seconds up on teammate Ben Tulett. The win is the first of the Irishman's five-year pro career.

More to come...

