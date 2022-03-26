QuickStep win Settimana Coppi e Bartali finale with Cerny-Cavagna 1-2
By Jackie Tyson published
Dunbar secures first pro victory with the overall win
Josef Cerny won stage 5 of Coppe e Bartali on Saturday in Cantagrillo, crossing the line in Cantagrillo with teammate Rémi Cavagna for a QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 1-2 on the final day of the race.
The Czech rider had separated from a breakaway group on the hilly stage with just under 20 kilometres to go to gain his first victory of the year
Cavagna, meanwhile, broke away from Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech) with 3km to go, who grabbed the final spot on the podium in third. Julius Van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) finished fourth.
All four riders were part of the original 10-rider breakaway that formed in the opening kilometres of the 160km day. The trio of Cerny, Cavagna and Goldstein broke clear at the front with 50km to go, and at one point saw Goldstein, who started the day 6:58 behind Eddie Dunbar, in the virtual GC lead as they gained more than nine minutes on the peloton.
Minutes after Cerny and Cavagna crossed the line, Dunbar finished safely in the main peloton to secure the overall race victory, nine seconds up on teammate Ben Tulett. The win is the first of the Irishman's five-year pro career.
More to come...
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
