Mauro Schmid wins Settimana Coppi e Bartali opener
By Kirsten Frattini published
QuickStep rider beats Dunbar in Riccione as Hayter and Van der Poel lead home peloton
Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) won the opening stage at Settimana Coppi e Bartali from a two-up sprint ahead of late-race breakaway companion Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers).
The pair, who had gone on the attack on the Montefiore Conca hill some 27 kilometres from the line held off a reduced chase group. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) took the last podium spot in third ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in fourth.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|2
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltrami-TSA-Tre Colli
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|9
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Italy
|10
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
