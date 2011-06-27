Der adds road crown to TT title
Jelena Eric takes out women's race at age 15
Road Races: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zolt Der (Srb)
|3:16:59
|2
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|Marko Stankovic (Srb)
|0:00:13
|4
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|5
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|0:01:24
|6
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:01:45
|7
|Dejan Vidakovic (Srb)
|0:06:12
|8
|Predrag Prokic (Srb)
|0:07:49
|9
|Filip Pavlovic (Srb)
|0:11:12
|10
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|11
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|0:14:22
|12
|Miloš Stojanovic (Srb)
|0:17:49
|13
|Srdan Omakovic (Srb)
|14
|Vladimir Vulicevic (Srb)
|15
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)
|16
|Svetislav Blagojevic (Srb)
|0:19:08
|17
|Nemanja Vukovic (Srb)
|0:26:34
|18
|Rejhan Alickovic (Srb)
|0:27:49
|19
|Nikola Stefanovic (Srb)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelena Eric (Srb)
|1:55:41
|2
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb)
|3
|Dragana Kovacevic (Srb)
|0:00:37
|4
|Dragana Baljevic (Srb)
|0:00:47
|5
|Tamara Luhovic (Srb)
|0:01:03
|6
|Andela Mandic (Srb)
|0:31:03
