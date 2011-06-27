Trending

Der adds road crown to TT title

Jelena Eric takes out women's race at age 15

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zolt Der (Srb)3:16:59
2Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
3Marko Stankovic (Srb)0:00:13
4Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:26
5Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)0:01:24
6Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:01:45
7Dejan Vidakovic (Srb)0:06:12
8Predrag Prokic (Srb)0:07:49
9Filip Pavlovic (Srb)0:11:12
10Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Powermove
11Dejan Maric (Srb)0:14:22
12Miloš Stojanovic (Srb)0:17:49
13Srdan Omakovic (Srb)
14Vladimir Vulicevic (Srb)
15Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)
16Svetislav Blagojevic (Srb)0:19:08
17Nemanja Vukovic (Srb)0:26:34
18Rejhan Alickovic (Srb)0:27:49
19Nikola Stefanovic (Srb)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelena Eric (Srb)1:55:41
2Jovana Krtinic (Srb)
3Dragana Kovacevic (Srb)0:00:37
4Dragana Baljevic (Srb)0:00:47
5Tamara Luhovic (Srb)0:01:03
6Andela Mandic (Srb)0:31:03

