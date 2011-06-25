Trending

Žolt bolts to time trial title

Krtinic wins women's jersey

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Der Žolt (Radnicki)0:34:01
2Esad Hasanovic (Partizan)0:00:17
3Nikola Stefanovic (Partizan)0:00:40
4Filip Pavlovic (Partizan)0:01:22
5Marko Stankovic (Metalac)0:02:02
6Marko Bogdanovic (Železnicar MBN)0:02:33
7Marko Sudaric (S Team)0:05:03
8Adam Helfrih (Spartak)0:05:20
9Stefan Gazibaric (Metalac)0:05:25
10Nemanja Vukovic (Radnicki)0:05:31
11Vuk Arsic (Radnicki)0:07:18
12Miroslav Nemet (Velo)0:13:59

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ðorde Stevanovic (Železnicar MBN)0:21:25
2Aleksa Velickovic (Šumadija)0:00:14
3Miloš Borisavljevic (Metalac)0:00:21
4Marko Danilovic (Borac)0:00:27
5Uroš Jovanovic (Šumadija)0:01:33
6Marko Polumirac (Metalac)0:01:40
7Nebojša Sremac (Šid)0:02:41
8Aleksandar Todorovic (Bike C. Zvezda)0:03:04

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jovana Krtinic (Tenaa-Kaizen)0:16:13
2Jovana Crnogorac (Novi Sad)0:00:06
3Jelena Eric (Metalac)0:00:18
4Tamara Luhovic (Spartak)0:01:03
5Dragana Kovacevic (Avala)0:01:11

