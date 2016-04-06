Trending

Kittel beats Cavendish to win Scheldeprijs

,

German pips Dimension Data rider in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 56

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) gets the win in Scheldeprijs over Mark Cavendish

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) gets the win in Scheldeprijs over Mark Cavendish
Image 2 of 56

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 56

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) hams it up for the camera

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) hams it up for the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 56

Smiles for the camera

Smiles for the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 56

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 56

Sebastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale) and Preben Van Hecke (Topsport) had a go

Sebastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale) and Preben Van Hecke (Topsport) had a go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 56

Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 56

Katusha protects Alexander Kristoff

Katusha protects Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 56

Etixx Quickstep at the head of the peloton

Etixx Quickstep at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 56

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 56

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 56

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 56

Peter Sagan's special world champion street shoes

Peter Sagan's special world champion street shoes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 56

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 56

Scheldeprijs podium celebrations

Scheldeprijs podium celebrations
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 56

There's a reason it's called Schelde-prijs

There's a reason it's called Schelde-prijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 56

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 56

Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish head to head at Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish head to head at Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) drives the pace on the pavé

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) drives the pace on the pavé
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 56

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) won his fourth Scheldeprijs, setting the record for most wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) won his fourth Scheldeprijs, setting the record for most wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 56

LottoNl-Jumbo work to set up the sprint for Dylan Groenewegen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

LottoNl-Jumbo work to set up the sprint for Dylan Groenewegen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 56

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) won his fourth Scheldeprijs, setting the record for most wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) won his fourth Scheldeprijs, setting the record for most wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 56

Marcel Kittel celebrates his Scheldeprijs win

Marcel Kittel celebrates his Scheldeprijs win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 56

Marcel Kittel celebrates his Scheldeprijs win

Marcel Kittel celebrates his Scheldeprijs win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 56

Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish fight for the Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish fight for the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 56

Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish fight for the Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish fight for the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 56

Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish fight for the Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish fight for the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 56

Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish unsure of who won

Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish unsure of who won
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 56

Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipe on the Scheldeprijs podium

Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipe on the Scheldeprijs podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 56

Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipe on the Scheldeprijs podium

Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipe on the Scheldeprijs podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 56

Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipe on the Scheldeprijs podium

Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipe on the Scheldeprijs podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 56

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 56

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 56

The 2016 Scheldeprijs

The 2016 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 56

Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 56

The peloton in the Scheldeprijs

The peloton in the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 56

Berden De Vries (Roompot)

Berden De Vries (Roompot)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 56

The early breakaway in Scheldeprijs

The early breakaway in Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 56

Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway

Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 56

The early breakaway in Scheldeprijs

The early breakaway in Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 56

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 56

Sander Helven (Topspor Vlaanderen)

Sander Helven (Topspor Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 56

The peloton in the Scheldeprijs

The peloton in the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 56

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) back in action in the Scheldeprijs

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) back in action in the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 56

The 2016 Scheldeprijs

The 2016 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 56

The 2016 Scheldeprijs

The 2016 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 56

The 2016 Scheldeprijs

The 2016 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 56

The 2016 Scheldeprijs

The 2016 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 56

The 2016 Scheldeprijs

The 2016 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 56

The 2016 Scheldeprijs

The 2016 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 56

The 2016 Scheldeprijs

The 2016 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 56

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) among the motorbikes

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) among the motorbikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 56

The 2016 Scheldeprijs

The 2016 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 56

Sander Helven (Topspor Vlaanderen)

Sander Helven (Topspor Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx Quickstep) won his fourth Scheldeprijs title on Wednesday after a sprint finish against Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).

The German led out the sprint with Cavendish waiting until the final 100 meters before trying to counter. Despite a valiant effort from the British rider, Kittel was able to hold on and take the win. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) finished third.

Kittel’s win puts him ahead of Cavendish in the all-time record books with the German on four wins in Scheldeprijs and Cavendish stuck on three.

“The team did a super job to get me in the right position. It was a good fight with Mark,” Kittel said at the finish. 

“I said before the race that I'm not here to make history, I'm racing for joy, for pleasure, just riding my bike. It's even better if I could get the record here for the wins in the Scheldeprijs. I like this race. Sometimes it's not easy, like today. You normally always have the best sprinters here, and it's great to win.”

Kittel, of course, replaced Cavendish at Etixx over the winter with the British rider moving to Dimension Data. Such sub-plots mattered little today, with the win the only objective for both riders. They of weren’t the only contenders who lined up in Antwerp with Greipel, Elia Viviani (Team Sky), and defending champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) all potential winners.

The riders lined up in the shadow of the MAS Pavilion museum in the renovated Antwerp docks, using the modern building to protect them from the cold western wind that was blowing across northern Belgium.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) chatted calmly with Germany’s Robert Wagner (LottoNL-Jumbo), while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) avoided the clamour of the Belgian cycling fans by quickly signing on and then only returning to the start area after the first riders rolled away for the 208km race.

With the grey skies gathering, none of the 162 starters were in the mood to race hard from the start. The early break of the day formed soon after the official race start in Schoten. In it were Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Berden De Vries (Roompot), French national champion Steven Tronet (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) and Tomasz Kiendys (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). Other riders tried to go across but were quickly controlled before the peloton allowed the six to open a lead of three minutes.

The gap rose to five minutes after 45 kilometers of racing, with a tailwind helping the break as they headed north, despite rain beginning to fall. After a 100km the gap was down to three minutes as the different sprinters’ team put a rider on the front of the peloton to help the chase. The peloton split into several groups after 150km of racing, with Sagan caught behind but the rainbow jersey was soon back up front with some help from two teammates.

The break ran out of steam as the race approached the finish area. Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) jumped away alone and was then joined by Brian Van Goethem (Rompoot). They got the first cheer from the crowd but never opened a huge advantage. Belgian national champion Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Sebastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale) tried to go across, but with the likes of Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) helping with the chase, they were quickly pulled back.

The rain started to come down hard with 40km left to race and this sparked the early retirement of Ian Stannard (Team Sky) who preferred to save himself for Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix. Other riders preferred to stay on or near the front to avoid possible crashes but the riders seemed to respect each others' safety as the circuit twisted around the country roads east of Antwerp.

The wind added an extra factor to the race, with the peloton lined out as the speed increased. Dimension Data rode carefully to protect Cavendish and the hint of an echelon saw several riders go out the back. Boonen ensured he was well placed but after dropping off young teammate Erik Baska, Sagan sat up and slipped out of the race via the back door, preferring to avoid any risks before Paris-Roubaix.

Dimension Data continued to lead the race as the last lap approached with Matt Brammeier on the front for the African team before Lotto Soudal and Etixx-Quickstep also moved up. The pace was not yet high as the bell rang for the start of the final 18.6km lap around Schoten.

With the race approaching the final 10 kilometers Etixx, Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data vied for control but it wasn’t until the final 3km that Kittel’s team began to dominate. Tyler Farrar, who had helped Cavendish position himself on Kittel’s back wheel – almost a victory in itself given the effort it required – peeled off, leaving Kittel, Cavendish and Greipel as the three best positioned sprinters.

Kittel led the sprint out, and it quickly became apparent that Griepel lacked the freshness in his legs to compete. Cavendish had hung on, and he opted to come around Kittel’s right. He was pulling level as the line approached but Kittel had more in the tank and one last push for the line saw the Etixx rider come out on top.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4:54:05
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
7Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
13Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
16Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:03
18André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
19Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
20Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
21Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
24Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
27Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:09
28Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:11
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
34Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
35Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
36Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:20
37Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
39Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
41Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
43Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
44Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:23
47Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:00:25
48Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
49Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
50Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
51Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
52Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
54Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
58Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:00:29
61Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
66Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
71Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
72Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:39
73Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
75Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
76Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:42
77Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
78Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
79Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:00:51
80Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:01:07
81Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:01:18
83Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
84Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:20
85Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:23
86Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:27
87Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:31
88Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:41
89Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:44
90Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:50
91Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:01:52
92Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:03
93Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:07
95Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
97Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:15
99Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:18
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
102Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
105Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
106Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:25
109Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:44
110Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:03:05
111Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
112Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
113Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
114Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
115Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
116Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
117Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
120Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:04:10
122Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
123Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
124Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
127Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
128Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:12
129Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
130Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
131Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:17
132Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
133Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
134Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
135Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
136Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
137Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:48
138Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
139Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:56
140Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
141Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
142Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
143Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
144Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
145Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
146Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
147Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
148Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
150Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFNils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMaxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
DNFTomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFAimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team

