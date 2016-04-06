Kittel beats Cavendish to win Scheldeprijs
Daniel Benson, Stephen Farrand
German pips Dimension Data rider in bunch sprint
Marcel Kittel (Etixx Quickstep) won his fourth Scheldeprijs title on Wednesday after a sprint finish against Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).
The German led out the sprint with Cavendish waiting until the final 100 meters before trying to counter. Despite a valiant effort from the British rider, Kittel was able to hold on and take the win. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) finished third.
Kittel’s win puts him ahead of Cavendish in the all-time record books with the German on four wins in Scheldeprijs and Cavendish stuck on three.
“The team did a super job to get me in the right position. It was a good fight with Mark,” Kittel said at the finish.
“I said before the race that I'm not here to make history, I'm racing for joy, for pleasure, just riding my bike. It's even better if I could get the record here for the wins in the Scheldeprijs. I like this race. Sometimes it's not easy, like today. You normally always have the best sprinters here, and it's great to win.”
Kittel, of course, replaced Cavendish at Etixx over the winter with the British rider moving to Dimension Data. Such sub-plots mattered little today, with the win the only objective for both riders. They of weren’t the only contenders who lined up in Antwerp with Greipel, Elia Viviani (Team Sky), and defending champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) all potential winners.
The riders lined up in the shadow of the MAS Pavilion museum in the renovated Antwerp docks, using the modern building to protect them from the cold western wind that was blowing across northern Belgium.
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) chatted calmly with Germany’s Robert Wagner (LottoNL-Jumbo), while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) avoided the clamour of the Belgian cycling fans by quickly signing on and then only returning to the start area after the first riders rolled away for the 208km race.
With the grey skies gathering, none of the 162 starters were in the mood to race hard from the start. The early break of the day formed soon after the official race start in Schoten. In it were Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Berden De Vries (Roompot), French national champion Steven Tronet (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) and Tomasz Kiendys (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). Other riders tried to go across but were quickly controlled before the peloton allowed the six to open a lead of three minutes.
The gap rose to five minutes after 45 kilometers of racing, with a tailwind helping the break as they headed north, despite rain beginning to fall. After a 100km the gap was down to three minutes as the different sprinters’ team put a rider on the front of the peloton to help the chase. The peloton split into several groups after 150km of racing, with Sagan caught behind but the rainbow jersey was soon back up front with some help from two teammates.
The break ran out of steam as the race approached the finish area. Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) jumped away alone and was then joined by Brian Van Goethem (Rompoot). They got the first cheer from the crowd but never opened a huge advantage. Belgian national champion Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Sebastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale) tried to go across, but with the likes of Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) helping with the chase, they were quickly pulled back.
The rain started to come down hard with 40km left to race and this sparked the early retirement of Ian Stannard (Team Sky) who preferred to save himself for Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix. Other riders preferred to stay on or near the front to avoid possible crashes but the riders seemed to respect each others' safety as the circuit twisted around the country roads east of Antwerp.
The wind added an extra factor to the race, with the peloton lined out as the speed increased. Dimension Data rode carefully to protect Cavendish and the hint of an echelon saw several riders go out the back. Boonen ensured he was well placed but after dropping off young teammate Erik Baska, Sagan sat up and slipped out of the race via the back door, preferring to avoid any risks before Paris-Roubaix.
Dimension Data continued to lead the race as the last lap approached with Matt Brammeier on the front for the African team before Lotto Soudal and Etixx-Quickstep also moved up. The pace was not yet high as the bell rang for the start of the final 18.6km lap around Schoten.
With the race approaching the final 10 kilometers Etixx, Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data vied for control but it wasn’t until the final 3km that Kittel’s team began to dominate. Tyler Farrar, who had helped Cavendish position himself on Kittel’s back wheel – almost a victory in itself given the effort it required – peeled off, leaving Kittel, Cavendish and Greipel as the three best positioned sprinters.
Kittel led the sprint out, and it quickly became apparent that Griepel lacked the freshness in his legs to compete. Cavendish had hung on, and he opted to come around Kittel’s right. He was pulling level as the line approached but Kittel had more in the tank and one last push for the line saw the Etixx rider come out on top.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:54:05
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:03
|18
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|21
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|22
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|27
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:09
|28
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:11
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|34
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|35
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|36
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:20
|37
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|41
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|47
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:25
|48
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|49
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|51
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|52
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|58
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:00:29
|61
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|66
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|72
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:39
|73
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:42
|77
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|78
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|79
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:51
|80
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:07
|81
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:18
|83
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|84
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|85
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:23
|86
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:27
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:31
|88
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:41
|89
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:44
|90
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:50
|91
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:52
|92
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:03
|93
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:07
|95
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|97
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:15
|99
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:18
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|102
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|106
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:25
|109
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:44
|110
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:03:05
|111
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|113
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|114
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|116
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:04:10
|122
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|123
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|124
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:12
|129
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|130
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|131
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:17
|132
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|133
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|134
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|135
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|136
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:48
|138
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|139
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:56
|140
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|141
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|143
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|144
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|145
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|146
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|147
|Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|148
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|150
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
