Scheldeprijs highlights - Video
Watch as Kittel storms to victory
In a close sprint to the line, Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won his fourth Scheldeprijs title on Wednesday after beating Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).
The German led out the sprint with Cavendish waiting until the final 100 metres before trying to counter. Despite a valiant effort from the British rider, Kittel was able to hold on and take the win. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) finished third.
