Trending

Scheldeprijs highlights - Video

Watch as Kittel storms to victory

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Related Articles

Kittel beats Cavendish to win Scheldeprijs

No regrets for Cavendish after second place at Scheldeprijs

Bad weather, injured ribs affect Greipel's sprint at Scheldeprijs

Kittel sets Scheldeprijs history with fourth victory

Mix up costs Kristoff at Scheldeprijs

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

In a close sprint to the line, Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won his fourth Scheldeprijs title on Wednesday after beating Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data). 

The German led out the sprint with Cavendish waiting until the final 100 metres before trying to counter. Despite a valiant effort from the British rider, Kittel was able to hold on and take the win. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) finished third.