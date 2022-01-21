Saudi Tour 2022
Saudi Tour: Maxim Van Gils secures overall victoryDylan Groenewegen beats McLay and Ballerini to take final sprint stage
Saudi Tour: Van Gils wins stage 4Belgian takes over race leader ahead of final stage
Groenewegen delivers winning start for new team BikeExchange-JaycoDutch sprinter takes stage 3 at Saudi Tour delivering Australian squad a victory celebration in his debut race at squad
Saudi Tour 20221 February 2022 - 5 February 2022 | Saudi Arabia | 2.1
Groenewegen delivers winning start for new team BikeExchange-Jayco
By Simone Giuliani published
News Dutch sprinter takes stage 3 at Saudi Tour delivering Australian squad a victory celebration in his debut race at squad
Lift-off for the 2022 European road season starts here - Preview
By Stephen Farrand published
Feature Six weeks of intense early-season racing will lay foundations for 2022 season
Saudi Tour adds extra race to 2022 early season calendar
By Stephen Farrand published
News Middle East race confirmed for February 1-5
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg defends Rui Costa after race crash incident
By Cyclingnews published
News 'Riders should keep their hands on their handlebars and avoid pushing' says NTT rider
Mark Cavendish's spring race programme confirmed
By Cyclingnews published
News Milan-San Remo and Saudi Tour on British rider's radar
Amnesty International calls on Saudi Tour participants to speak out on human rightsASO declines to respond to questions on 'sportswashing'
