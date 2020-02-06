Saudi Tour: Phil Bauhaus wins stage 3
German beats Janse Van Rensburg and Reguigui in Al Bujairi
Stage 3: King Saud University - Al Bujairi: Riyadh - Al Bujairi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-McLaren
|2:48:27
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc TSG
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|6
|August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|7
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circu-Wanty Gobert
|9
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-McLaren
|11:12:56
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:03
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:08
|4
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc TSG
|0:00:12
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-McLaren
|0:00:13
|6
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:15
|8
|Andreas Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez
|9
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:16
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM
