Trending

Saudi Tour: Phil Bauhaus wins stage 3

German beats Janse Van Rensburg and Reguigui in Al Bujairi

Stage 3: King Saud University - Al Bujairi: Riyadh - Al Bujairi

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Bauhaus celebrates his victory on stage 3 of the Saudi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-McLaren 2:48:27
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
3Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc TSG
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
6August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez
7Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circu-Wanty Gobert
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
10Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-McLaren 11:12:56
2Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:08
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc TSG 0:00:12
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-McLaren 0:00:13
6Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:14
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:15
8Andreas Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez
9Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:16
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM

Latest on Cyclingnews