Saudi Tour 2020
Latest News from the Race
Saudi Tour adds extra race to 2022 early season calendarMiddle East race confirmed for February 1-5
Saudi Tour: Bauhaus wins final sprint to snatch overall victoryGerman beats Bouhanni and de Kleijn after Cavendish lead out.
Saudi Tour: Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4Frenchman takes overall lead
Stages
Saudi Tour 20204 February 2020 - 8 February 2020 | Saudi Arabia | 2.1
Latest Content on the Race
Saudi Tour adds extra race to 2022 early season calendar
By Stephen Farrand published
News Middle East race confirmed for February 1-5
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg defends Rui Costa after race crash incident
By Cyclingnews published
News 'Riders should keep their hands on their handlebars and avoid pushing' says NTT rider
Mark Cavendish's spring race programme confirmed
By Cyclingnews published
News Milan-San Remo and Saudi Tour on British rider's radar
