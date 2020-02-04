Saudi Tour: Rui Costa wins uphill finish
Former world champion beats Bouhanni and Haussler
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3:52:12
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Bahrain-McLaren
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|4
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|5
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Bahrain-McLaren
|7
|Andreas Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3:52:02
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Bahrain-McLaren
|0:00:01
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|0:00:06
|4
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:00:10
|5
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Bahrain-McLaren
|7
|Andreas Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Saudi Tour: Rui Costa wins uphill finishFormer world champion beats Bouhanni and Haussler
-
Vinokourov picks holes in report of alleged Astana connection to Michele Ferrari'This story doesn't stand up. Everything is based on absurd rumours' says Astana team manager
-
Injury-free Fabio Aru 'psyched' to start season in Colombia'I feel like I'm breaking my bike when I pedal' says Italian
-
Tom Dumoulin forced to miss Valencia due to illnessDutchman's comeback put on hold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy