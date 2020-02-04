Trending

Saudi Tour: Rui Costa wins uphill finish

Former world champion beats Bouhanni and Haussler

Rui Costa won the opening stage of the Saudi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3:52:12
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Bahrain-McLaren
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
5Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling Team
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Bahrain-McLaren
7Andreas Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
9Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

General classificatiion after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3:52:02
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Bahrain-McLaren 0:00:01
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic 0:00:06
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept0:00:10
5Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling Team
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Bahrain-McLaren
7Andreas Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
9Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

Latest on Cyclingnews