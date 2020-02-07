Trending

Saudi Tour: Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4

Frenchman takes overall lead

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Saudi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Images)

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 3:21:55
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
3Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
5Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
6Adrien Garel (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
7Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling
9Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:34:49
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:02
3Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terrenganu-TSG 0:00:14
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:16
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:17
6Andreas Kron (Nor) Riwal Readynez
7Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:18
8August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:00:28

