Saudi Tour: Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4
Frenchman takes overall lead
Stage 4: Wadi Namar Park - Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University: Al Muzahimiyah - Riyadh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3:21:55
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|3
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Adrien Garel (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|7
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:34:49
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:02
|3
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terrenganu-TSG
|0:00:14
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:17
|6
|Andreas Kron (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|7
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:18
|8
|August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:00:28
