Saudi Tour: Bonifazio wins stage 2

Bauhaus finishes second

Stage 2: Sadus Castle - Al Bujairi : Sadus Castle - Al Bujairi

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4:32:31
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-McLaren 0:00:02
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Conceptt
6Orluis Aular (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
8August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling
9Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko One Provence
10Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 8:24:35
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-McLarren 0:00:01
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic 0:00:02
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-McLaren 0:00:04
5Andreas Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling0:00:09
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Conceptt 0:00:10
7Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
8Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
10Lucas Carsttensen (Ger) Bike Aid

