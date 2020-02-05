Saudi Tour: Bonifazio wins stage 2
Bauhaus finishes second
Stage 2: Sadus Castle - Al Bujairi : Sadus Castle - Al Bujairi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4:32:31
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-McLaren
|0:00:02
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Conceptt
|6
|Orluis Aular (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|8
|August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling
|9
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko One Provence
|10
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|8:24:35
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-McLarren
|0:00:01
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|0:00:02
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-McLaren
|0:00:04
|5
|Andreas Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling
|0:00:09
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Conceptt
|0:00:10
|7
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|10
|Lucas Carsttensen (Ger) Bike Aid
