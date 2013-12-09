What Henk Vogels says...

Related Articles Gallery: Drapac get fitted to new equipment

I think there will be an early break of between three and six riders that will go up the road. The riders seem to treat this as their warm up and there’s no doubt any escapees will be reeled back in. I don’t think anyone has ever won out of a breakaway with the exception of the first year that it was held and I was actually fortunate enough to be a part of that move.

Lotto-Belisol have used this as a bit of a warning to everyone else of what is to come from their man Andre Greipel with exceptional positioning heading into the final corner over recent years but now with the circuit change that familiarity is gone. Regardless, unless you've got your leadout train drilled, this isn’t something you’re going to win.

Stage profile