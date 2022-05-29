RideLondon Classique: Wiebes wins three stages and overall
By Lukas Knöfler published
Balsamo second, Kopecky third on final stage
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has won the RideLondon Classique in style, winning all three stages in the process. On the final stage, a criterium-like course through the centre of London, Wiebes was well-protected throughout the race and only came to the fore on the final lap.
Led out by her teammates Pfeiffer Georgi and Charlotte Kool, the Dutch sprinter launched her sprint and led from the front.
Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) were unable to challenge her and finished second and third, respectively.
More to come.
RideLondon Classique: Wiebes wins three stages and overall
