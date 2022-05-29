RideLondon Classique: Wiebes wins three stages and overall

By published

Balsamo second, Kopecky third on final stage

LONDON ENGLAND MAY 29 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM blue leader jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 5th RideLondon Classique 2022 Stage 3 a 835km stage from London to London RideLondon UCIWWT on May 29 2022 in London England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won her third stage in a row for overall GC title at RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has won the RideLondon Classique in style, winning all three stages in the process. On the final stage, a criterium-like course through the centre of London, Wiebes was well-protected throughout the race and only came to the fore on the final lap. 

Led out by her teammates Pfeiffer Georgi and Charlotte Kool, the Dutch sprinter launched her sprint and led from the front. 

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) were unable to challenge her and finished second and third, respectively.

More to come.

Lukas Knöfler

