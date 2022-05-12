RideLondon Classique 2022 route

Image 1 of 4 Route map for three days of racing at 2022 RideLondon Classique (Image credit: London Marathon Events Ltd) Image 2 of 4 Stage 1 route map (Image credit: London Marathon Events Ltd) Image 3 of 4 Stage 2 route map (Image credit: London Marathon Events Ltd) Image 4 of 4 Stage 3 route map (Image credit: London Marathon Events Ltd)

RideLondon Classique, May 27-29, has been updated as a three-day race that will make its return to the Women’s WorldTour in 2022. A total of 363.4 kilometres will be on tap, with the final stage taking place with circuits in downtown London.

Stage 1 for RideLondon Classique begins at Promenade Park in the coastal town of Maldon for 137.1km, which leads across two laps of the Abberton Reservoir and then two finishing circuits in the ancient Essex town. It’s a rolling route with five climbs and 1,033 metres of elevation gain. The peloton will make two local circuits in Maldon for the finish.

“It’s going to be suited more to the powerful riders, the strong sprinters,” said Scott Sunderland, race director.

Stage 2 rolls between Chelmsford and Epping for 141 kilometres. There are eight climbs and 1,368 metres of elevation gain. From the start at Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford, the peloton will ride north towards Finchingfield and Great Dunmow, the turn back south for three circuits around Epping Forest. The final circuits will be punctuated by short, sharp climbs to create a thrilling finale.

“This circuit is very tough with short, steep climbs and very fast sections in between, so there will be very short recovery times which could play into the hands of the General Classification riders. It’s going to be quite a different experience to Stage One,” Sunderland said about stage 2.

The race concludes on the third day with a 85.3-kilometre route with circuits in the heart of London. The route has been tweaked from previous editions of the race, with a start and finish on Victoria Embankment beside the River Thames. The route has also been made longer with two short laps of 7.3km each and nine long laps of 10.1km each on a circuit. The peloton will pass along some of London’s most famous streets, including Piccadilly, Pall Mall and the Strand.

“We wanted to make Stage Three more of a city circuit along the lines of a World Championships course you would have in a big city. We’re very excited with how this stage has turned out. It’s not entirely a sprinter’s day – it’s a day with opportunities with a nice long finishing straight along Embankment,” Sunderland added.