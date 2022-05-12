RideLondon Classique 2022 route
By Cyclingnews published
2022 Women's WorldTour event provides three days of racing with extended route in the heart of London
RideLondon Classique, May 27-29, has been updated as a three-day race that will make its return to the Women’s WorldTour in 2022. A total of 363.4 kilometres will be on tap, with the final stage taking place with circuits in downtown London.
Stage 1 for RideLondon Classique begins at Promenade Park in the coastal town of Maldon for 137.1km, which leads across two laps of the Abberton Reservoir and then two finishing circuits in the ancient Essex town. It’s a rolling route with five climbs and 1,033 metres of elevation gain. The peloton will make two local circuits in Maldon for the finish.
“It’s going to be suited more to the powerful riders, the strong sprinters,” said Scott Sunderland, race director.
Stage 2 rolls between Chelmsford and Epping for 141 kilometres. There are eight climbs and 1,368 metres of elevation gain. From the start at Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford, the peloton will ride north towards Finchingfield and Great Dunmow, the turn back south for three circuits around Epping Forest. The final circuits will be punctuated by short, sharp climbs to create a thrilling finale.
“This circuit is very tough with short, steep climbs and very fast sections in between, so there will be very short recovery times which could play into the hands of the General Classification riders. It’s going to be quite a different experience to Stage One,” Sunderland said about stage 2.
The race concludes on the third day with a 85.3-kilometre route with circuits in the heart of London. The route has been tweaked from previous editions of the race, with a start and finish on Victoria Embankment beside the River Thames. The route has also been made longer with two short laps of 7.3km each and nine long laps of 10.1km each on a circuit. The peloton will pass along some of London’s most famous streets, including Piccadilly, Pall Mall and the Strand.
“We wanted to make Stage Three more of a city circuit along the lines of a World Championships course you would have in a big city. We’re very excited with how this stage has turned out. It’s not entirely a sprinter’s day – it’s a day with opportunities with a nice long finishing straight along Embankment,” Sunderland added.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria relegated after collision with DSM train at Giro d'ItaliaMore frustration for the Colombian after Wednesday's mechanical mishap
-
Giro d'Italia: GC standings after stage 6No change in the overall standings on a day for the sprinters
-
Démare pips Ewan in photo finish on Giro d'Italia stage 6Lotto Soudal rider misses out by millimetres
-
Jakobsen wins stage 2 ahead of massive crash in Tour de HongrieReynders moves into race lead as Kooij crashes out