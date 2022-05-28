RideLondon Classique: Wiebes repeats with victory on stage 2

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) repeated her stage 1 victory at the RideLondon Classique, also winning stage 2 in a sprint.



For a long time, the stage was characterised by a solo breakaway from Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), but the US rider was reeled in with about 35km to go.

There were no further attacks, and in the sprint on the High Street in Epping, Wiebes beat Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) by several bike lengths, defending her leader's jersey in the process.

More to follow...



