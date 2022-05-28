RideLondon Classique: Wiebes repeats with victory on stage 2

DSM rider beats Bastianelli and Norsgaard

EPPING ENGLAND MAY 28 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM blue leader jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 5th RideLondon Classique 2022 Stage 2 a 1417km stage from Chelmsford to Epping RideLondon UCIWWT on May 28 2022 in Epping England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
Wiebes wins again on stage 2 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) repeated her stage 1 victory at the RideLondon Classique, also winning stage 2 in a sprint.

For a long time, the stage was characterised by a solo breakaway from Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), but the US rider was reeled in with about 35km to go. 

There were no further attacks, and in the sprint on the High Street in Epping, Wiebes beat Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) by several bike lengths, defending her leader's jersey in the process.

