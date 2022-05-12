RideLondon Classique past winners

RideLondon Classique champions 2013-2021

RideLondon Classique was last contested in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

RideLondon Classique past winners
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2021Cancelled
2020Cancelled
2019Lorena Wiebes (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
2018Kirsten Wild (NED) Wiggle High5
2017Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
2016Kirsten Wild (NED) Team Hitec Products
2015Barbara Guarischi (ITA) Velocio-SRAM
2014Giorgia Bronzini (ITA) Wiggle Honda
2013Laura Kenny (GBr) Wiggle Honda

