Image 1 of 36 The Men are on their way. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 2 of 36 The women are off. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 3 of 36 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 4 of 36 Peloton streaks passed the church on turn 5. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 5 of 36 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 6 of 36 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 7 of 36 Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) and Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 8 of 36 Andrea Dvorak (Tibco) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 9 of 36 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) with the first attack. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 10 of 36 Best amateur Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 11 of 36 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 12 of 36 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 13 of 36 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies setting tempo. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 14 of 36 United Healthcare on the front with one to go. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 15 of 36 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) with back to back wins. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 16 of 36 Stage four podium. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 17 of 36 Gord Fraser receives the 2014 “Legends Award” (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 18 of 36 Alison Powers and Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 19 of 36 Mens podium. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 20 of 36 The peloton rolls through turn three. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 21 of 36 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS- Maxxis p/b Jacroo) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 22 of 36 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) takes a turn at the front. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 23 of 36 Peloton through turn eight. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 24 of 36 Peloton around turn four. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 25 of 36 Strung out. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 26 of 36 The field streaks past start/finish. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 27 of 36 The peloton out of turn five. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 28 of 36 The break putting time on the peloton. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 29 of 36 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 30 of 36 Eloy Teruel (Jamis- Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home Team) leads the break. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 31 of 36 Team Smart Stop doing all the work to reel in the break. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 32 of 36 Team Jamis- Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home lends a hand in the closing laps to bring back the break. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 33 of 36 It is Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis to the front. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 34 of 36 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneau Quebecor) with one to go. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 35 of 36 The break holds on and Pierrick Naud (Garneau Quebecor) with the win. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 36 of 36 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) pins up the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) took her second consecutive stage win of the 2014 Redlands Bicycle Classic Saturday during the downtown criterium, collecting the maximum time bonuses on offer and adding to her advantage over UnitedHealthcare's Alison Powers going into Sunday's final stage.

In the men's race, Garneau Quebecor's Pierrick Naud won from an early breakaway that splintered late in the race but ultimately survived a chase from the sprinters' teams. The top of the general classification remained unchanged, with Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe leading Optum's Tom Zirbel by eight seconds and Will Routley by nine.

Breakaway steals the show

A group of three that formed about 15 minutes into the 90-minute men's race grew into eight as the race approached the half-hour mark. In the group were Naud and Jacob Kauffmann of Garneau Quebecor, Eloy Teruel of Jamis-Hagens Berman, Max Korus of Astellas Pro Cycling, Grabrial Baca of Elbowz Racing, Fabrizio Von Nacher of KHS-Maxxis, Bobby Lea of SoCal Cycling and Matt Chatalong of Marc Pro Strava. Sprint competition leader Nicholai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) was the last rider to bridge to the group, making it nine riders off the front.

The escapees cooperated well and built a gap of nearly a minute before Teruel attacked with about 20 minutes remaining. Lea countered first, followed by Kauffmann, Korus and Naud to form a new lead group of five with 10 laps to go.

With SmartStop having brought the gap down below 30 seconds, the 5-hour Energy-Maxxis team came forward to help with the chase. But the team gave up the front with about six laps to go and with the gap sitting at 22 seconds. Jamis took control next, possibly setting a false tempo for Teruel ahead in the breakaway; two laps later the gap to the leaders had grown to 26 seconds.

US pro road race champion Freddie Rodriguez led his Jelly Belly-Maxxis team to the front during the third-to-last lap, bringing the gap down to 16 seconds on the penultimate lap and to seven seconds when the field took the bell signifying one to go. But it was all too little too late, as the breakaway survived and Naud took the win on the line from Lea and Teruel.

With the breakaway grabbing the time bonuses, and the general classification contenders finishing safely in the field, little changed in the overall contest. McCabe still leads Zirbel and Routley. Hincapie Sportswear's Dion Smith is fourth, 16 seconds down. McCabe's teammate, Rob Britton, is fifth, 18 seconds off the lead.

Kirchmann unstoppable in stage 4

With enough time bonuses on offer to seriously shake up the general classification, Kirchmann and Powers carried their overall fight directly into Saturday's criterium, battling throughout the race for intermediate time bonuses and the 10, 6 and 4 second bumps that went to the top three at the finish.

The 60-minute race started out quickly with an early solo attack by Team Tibco's Sara Headley. The breakaway was short-lived as Kirchmann's Optum team rode the front of the pack, keeping the escape attempts in check.

Kirchmann and Powers got their first chance to renew the overall battle during an intermediate sprint about halfway through the race. UnitedHealthcare lined things out for Powers, who came out of the last corner with the lead but couldn't hold off Kirchmann's charge. The race leader grabbed the three-second bonus and added another second to her GC buffer over Powers, who collected a two-second bonus as the sprint's runner-up.

Several laps later, a small group formed off the front that included Tibco's Amanda Miller, Pinnacle-Reactor's Olivia Dillon, Specialized-lululemon's Joy McCullough and UnitedHealthcare's Cari Higgins. Optum immediately picked up the chase but let the escapees dangle just off the front until only six laps remained.

With the bunch back together, Optum maintained its place at the front until the UnitedHealthcare lead-out train, with Powers in tow, swarmed the front. The blue-and-white UHC train picked up the pace, hoping to put Powers over the finish line first for both the win and the big time bonus.

But Powers' lead-out train lacked the steam to take her all the way to the finish, and the familiar orange helmets of Optum assumed the front again with about half a lap remaining. Kirchmann was sitting third wheel with Powers just behind when the race leader attacked two corners from the finish. Powers immediately countered, and Kirchmann led the lead duo through the final two corners and onto the finishing straight.

Powers tried to come around Kirchamann for the win, but the the Optum rider was just too strong, easily holding off Powers for the win. Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) was third.

Despite starting the day nine seconds ahead of Powers and gaining five more seconds in time bonuses during the stage, Kirchmann now leads Powers by just 10 seconds in the official general classification results released after the race. Tibco's Lauren Stephens is listed as being 27 seconds back in third. Specialized-lululemon's Tayler Wiles got a one-second time bump during the criterium and is listed at 29 seconds back in fourth. Mara Abbott, who won the final stage at Redlands last year with a late solo move, is fifth, 58 seconds behind, according to the official results released after the stage.

Riding off into the Sunset

The 30th Redlands Bicycle Classic concludes Sunday with the the Sunset Road Race, which starts downtown on the same criterium course riders competed on Saturday night. The race heads out of town down several long, palm-lined boulevards before hitting the day's major challenge, the undulating and unforgiving 10.5 km Sunset Loop.

The men make 12 trips around the loop before heading back down to the criterium course for five finishing circuits. The women tackle the loop nine times before heading back into town. Time bonuses at the finish and at two intermediate sprints are once again on the line. The women race for 113 km in the morning. The men's 150 km race begins at 1:30 p.m. Three-time National Race Calendar winner Francisco Mancebo took the stage win and the overall on the final day last year with a solo move late in the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 1:30:34 2 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 3 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 4 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 0:00:02 5 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 6 Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:08 7 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 8 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 9 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 10 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 11 Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team) 12 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 13 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team) 14 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 15 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 16 Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 17 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 18 Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 19 Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 20 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 21 Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized) 22 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 23 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 24 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 25 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 26 Zach Bell (Smart Stop) 27 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 28 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 29 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 30 Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 31 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 32 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 33 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 34 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 35 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 36 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 37 Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team) 38 Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team) 39 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) 40 Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing) 41 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 42 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 43 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 44 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 45 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 46 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 47 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 48 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 49 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 50 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 51 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 52 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 53 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 54 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 55 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) 56 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 57 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 58 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 59 David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 60 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 61 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 62 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 63 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 64 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 65 Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 66 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 67 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 68 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 69 Cole House (Landis/Trek) 70 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 71 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 72 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 73 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 74 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 75 Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 76 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 77 Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling) 78 Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team) 79 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 80 Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 81 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 82 Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team) 83 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 84 David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 85 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 86 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 87 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 88 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 89 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 90 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 91 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 92 Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 93 Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 94 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 95 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 96 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 97 Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 98 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 99 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components) 100 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 101 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 102 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 103 Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 104 Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) 105 Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team) 106 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 107 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 108 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 109 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 110 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 111 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 112 Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 113 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 114 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 115 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 116 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 117 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 118 Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing) 119 Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 120 Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 121 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 122 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 123 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 124 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 125 Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block) 126 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team) 127 Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) 128 Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 129 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 130 Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:00:38 131 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:00:46 132 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 133 Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team) 0:01:21 134 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:38 135 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:19 136 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 0:02:27 137 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 138 Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:35 139 Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek) 140 Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 141 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 142 Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 143 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava) 144 Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 145 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava) 146 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 147 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 148 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 149 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 150 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:02:40 151 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:02:45 152 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:50 153 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:55 154 Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek) 155 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 156 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:03:01 157 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 158 Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) DNF Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 7 pts 2 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 5 3 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 3 4 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 2 5 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 7 pts 2 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 5 3 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 3 4 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 2 5 Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 7 pts 2 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 5 3 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 3 4 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 2 5 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 7 pts 2 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 5 3 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 3 4 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 2 5 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 7 pts 2 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 5 3 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 3 4 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 2 5 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 1

Sprint 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 7 pts 2 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 5 3 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 4 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 2 5 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garneau Quebecor 4:31:52 2 Team Jamis Hagens Berman 0:00:06 3 SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh 4 Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:08 5 Hincapie Sportswear Devel 0:00:14 6 5 Hour Energy/pb Kenda 7 Bissell Development Team 8 Smart Stop 9 Athlete Octane Cycling 10 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 11 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Incycle-Predator Componen 13 BMW Development Team 14 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 15 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling 16 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic 17 Elbowz Racing 18 California Giant/Speciali 19 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 20 Marc Pro-Strava 21 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa 22 Landis/Trek 23 Team H&R Block 24 Horizon Organic/Einstein 25 Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa 26 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:04:52

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 8:32:31 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:08 3 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:09 4 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:16 5 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 0:00:18 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:19 7 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:22 8 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:25 9 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 10 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 11 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:27 12 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 13 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:00:28 14 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:00:35 15 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:36 16 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:41 17 Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:00:42 18 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:43 19 Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) 0:00:44 20 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 0:00:45 21 Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:46 22 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:54 23 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:55 24 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:00:56 25 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:57 26 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 27 Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:59 28 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:00 29 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:01 30 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:01:05 31 Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:06 32 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:07 33 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 34 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:08 35 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:01:09 36 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:11 37 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:01:12 38 Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team) 39 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:01:16 40 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 41 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 42 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:18 43 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:19 44 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:25 45 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 46 Zach Bell (Smart Stop) 0:01:30 47 David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:35 48 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:36 49 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:01:38 50 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:40 51 Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:51 52 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 53 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 0:01:52 54 Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team) 0:01:53 55 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:54 56 Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:55 57 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:02:00 58 Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:02:02 59 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:06 60 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:02:10 61 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:02:15 62 Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:21 63 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 0:02:32 64 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:36 65 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:37 66 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:57 67 Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:03:04 68 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 0:03:08 69 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:03:12 70 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:03:15 71 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 0:03:30 72 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:03:38 73 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:03:48 74 Cole House (Landis/Trek) 0:03:55 75 Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team) 0:04:07 76 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 0:04:16 77 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:04:23 78 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:04:26 79 Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek) 0:04:28 80 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:04:31 81 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:04:41 82 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:04:52 83 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 84 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:04:55 85 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:04:56 86 Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:04:57 87 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:05:21 88 Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:05:39 89 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:06:06 90 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:06:35 91 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:06:42 92 Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block) 0:06:47 93 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:06:48 94 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:06:57 95 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:07:02 96 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:07:05 97 David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:07:08 98 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:07:09 99 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:07:10 100 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:07:25 101 Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing) 0:07:32 102 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:07:40 103 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:07:58 104 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 105 Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:08:00 106 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:08:02 107 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 0:08:04 108 Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:08:09 109 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:08:21 110 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 0:08:22 111 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:08:33 112 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 0:08:51 113 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 0:09:00 114 Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:09:29 115 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:09:47 116 Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:09:52 117 Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:10:00 118 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:10:26 119 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:10:29 120 Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:10:32 121 Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:10:37 122 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:11:03 123 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:11:27 124 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 0:12:02 125 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:12:08 126 Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:12:19 127 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:12:28 128 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:13:02 129 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:13:08 130 Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:13:23 131 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:13:30 132 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team) 0:13:40 133 Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:15:15 134 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:15:18 135 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:16:03 136 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:16:23 137 Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized) 0:18:23 138 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:18:44 139 Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:19:13 140 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:19:45 141 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:19:55 142 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:20:15 143 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:20:40 144 Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:20:51 145 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:21:01 146 Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek) 0:21:19 147 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:25:06 148 Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing) 0:25:29 149 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:25:40 150 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:25:43 151 Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:26:04 152 Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team) 0:26:54 153 Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:28:45 154 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:29:56 155 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:30:49 156 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:31:16 157 Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:31:21 158 Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:32:33

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 28 pts 2 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 23 3 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 22 4 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 16 5 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 12 6 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 8 7 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 7 8 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 7 9 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 5 10 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 5 11 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 5 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 13 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 14 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 2 15 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 2 16 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 2 17 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 1 18 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 1 19 Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 14 pts 2 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 12 3 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 11 4 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 10 5 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 10 6 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 10 7 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 9 8 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 9 9 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 10 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 7 11 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 5 12 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 5 13 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 4 14 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 4 15 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 4 16 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 4 17 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 3 18 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 19 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 3 20 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 21 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2 22 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 2 23 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2 24 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 2 25 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Smart Stop 25:38:33 2 Team Jamis Hagens Berman 0:00:03 3 Hincapie Sportswear Devel 0:00:21 4 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:42 5 Bissell Development Team 0:00:52 6 Incycle-Predator Componen 0:01:02 7 5 Hour Energy/pb Kenda 0:02:13 8 Horizon Organic/Einstein 0:02:14 9 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:02:44 10 California Giant/Speciali 0:02:51 11 Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:52 12 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling 0:02:55 13 Marc Pro-Strava 0:03:30 14 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa 0:03:46 15 BMW Development Team 0:04:00 16 Team H&R Block 0:04:38 17 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:05:26 18 Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa 0:05:28 19 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:06:03 20 Athlete Octane Cycling 0:08:44 21 Landis/Trek 0:08:52 22 Garneau Quebecor 0:09:50 23 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic 0:12:43 24 Elbowz Racing 0:15:11 25 SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh 0:17:07 26 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:19:20

Women's stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:57:14 2 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 4 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 5 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 6 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 7 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 8 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 9 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 10 Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 11 Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 12 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 13 Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator) 14 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 15 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 16 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 17 Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 18 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 19 Sara Headley (Team Tibco) 20 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 21 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 22 I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling) 23 Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16) 24 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 25 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 26 Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator) 27 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 28 Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon) 29 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 30 Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:09 31 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 32 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 33 Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 34 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 35 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 36 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 37 Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 38 Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling) 39 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) 40 Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16) 41 Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 42 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 43 Emily Georgenson (Monster Media) 44 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 45 Abby Mickey (Twenty 16) 46 Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling) 47 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 48 Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling) 49 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 50 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) 51 Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) 52 Erika Varela (Jet Cycling) 53 Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling) 54 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 55 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 56 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) 57 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 58 Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 59 Cari Higgins (United Healthcare) 60 Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) 0:00:20 61 Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 62 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 63 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) 64 Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 65 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) 66 Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator) 67 Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:00:25 68 Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 69 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 70 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 71 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 72 Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 73 Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 74 Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare) 75 Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling) 76 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:00:33 77 Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator) 0:00:46 78 Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:01:07 79 Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media) 0:01:16 80 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:01:36 81 Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:01:59 82 Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling) 83 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 84 Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 85 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 86 Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 87 Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 88 Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator) 89 Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling) 90 Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling) 91 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:03:11 92 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) DNS Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) DNF Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) DNF Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling) DNF Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) DNF Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling) DNF Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 7 pts 2 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 5 3 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 3 4 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 2 5 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 7 pts 2 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 5 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 3 4 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 2 5 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 7 pts 2 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 5 3 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 3 4 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 2 5 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 7 pts 2 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 5 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 3 4 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 2 5 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Tibco 2:51:42 2 United Healthcare 3 Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover 4 Specialized-Lululemon 5 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 6 Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V 7 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:09 8 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor 0:00:18 9 Twenty 16 10 Jet Cycling 11 Vanderkitten 12 Metromint Cycling 0:00:38 13 Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic 0:00:43 14 SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI 0:00:45 15 Monster Media 0:01:25 16 Sisterhood of Cycling 0:01:36 General classification after stage Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 6:01:57 2 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 0:00:10 3 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 0:00:27 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:29 5 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 0:00:58 6 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 0:01:17 7 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:01:31 8 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 0:01:46 9 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:01:50 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:01:52 11 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 0:01:53 12 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 0:02:02 13 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:14 14 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:02:25 15 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:02:33 16 Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16) 0:02:36 17 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 18 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 0:02:48 19 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 0:02:51 20 Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:55 21 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) 0:02:56 22 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 23 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:03:00 24 Abby Mickey (Twenty 16) 0:03:08 25 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) 0:03:13 26 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:15 27 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) 28 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 0:03:17 29 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:03:20 30 Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare) 0:03:21 31 Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16) 0:03:22 32 Sara Headley (Team Tibco) 0:03:27 33 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:03:35 34 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:03:42 35 Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:03:44 36 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:03:45 37 Erika Varela (Jet Cycling) 0:03:52 38 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:04:33 39 Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:04:36 40 Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:05:04 41 Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:05:11 42 I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling) 0:05:15 43 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:05:16 44 Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:05:20 45 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:05:32 46 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:05:35 47 Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling) 0:05:38 48 Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:05:41 49 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:05:46 50 Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:06:47 51 Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:06:59 52 Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) 0:07:19 53 Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:07:25 54 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:07:46 55 Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator) 0:08:03 56 Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:08:14 57 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:09:26 58 Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media) 0:09:30 59 Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:10:03 60 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) 0:10:20 61 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) 0:10:42 62 Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling) 0:11:15 63 Cari Higgins (United Healthcare) 0:11:18 64 Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:11:54 65 Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:12:26 66 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:12:47 67 Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator) 0:13:27 68 Emily Georgenson (Monster Media) 0:13:36 69 Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:14:28 70 Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:14:37 71 Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:15:06 72 Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:15:23 73 Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) 0:16:43 74 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:16:57 75 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:18:40 76 Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:19:43 77 Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling) 0:20:24 78 Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:24:57 79 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:25:55 80 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) 0:26:51 81 Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator) 0:27:30 82 Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:28:20 83 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 0:30:22 84 Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:34:05 85 Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:37:18 86 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:42:25 87 Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling) 0:43:03 88 Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling) 0:51:01 89 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:51:39 90 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:52:15 91 Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:59:45 92 Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling) 1:04:24

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 34 pts 2 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 25 3 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 15 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 11 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 8 6 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 7 7 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 7 8 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 7 9 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 6 10 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 5 11 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 3 12 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 3 13 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 3 14 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 2 15 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 21 pts 2 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 20 3 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 16 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 12 5 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 12 6 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 10 7 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 9 8 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 8 9 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 3 10 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 3 11 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 3 12 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 3 13 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 2 14 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2