Redlands: Naud wins, McCabe holds lead

Kirchmann wins to extend overall advantage

Image 1 of 36

The Men are on their way.

The Men are on their way.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 2 of 36

The women are off.

The women are off.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 3 of 36

Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)

Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 4 of 36

Peloton streaks passed the church on turn 5.

Peloton streaks passed the church on turn 5.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 5 of 36

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 6 of 36

Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)

Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 7 of 36

Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) and Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)

Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) and Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 8 of 36

Andrea Dvorak (Tibco)

Andrea Dvorak (Tibco)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 9 of 36

Alison Powers (United Healthcare) with the first attack.

Alison Powers (United Healthcare) with the first attack.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 10 of 36

Best amateur Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)

Best amateur Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 11 of 36

Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)

Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 12 of 36

Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)

Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 13 of 36

Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies setting tempo.

Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies setting tempo.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 14 of 36

United Healthcare on the front with one to go.

United Healthcare on the front with one to go.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 15 of 36

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) with back to back wins.

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) with back to back wins.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 16 of 36

Stage four podium.

Stage four podium.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 17 of 36

Gord Fraser receives the 2014 "Legends Award"

Gord Fraser receives the 2014 “Legends Award”
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 18 of 36

Alison Powers and Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)

Alison Powers and Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 19 of 36

Mens podium.

Mens podium.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 20 of 36

The peloton rolls through turn three.

The peloton rolls through turn three.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 21 of 36

Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS- Maxxis p/b Jacroo)

Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS- Maxxis p/b Jacroo)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 22 of 36

Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) takes a turn at the front.

Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) takes a turn at the front.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 23 of 36

Peloton through turn eight.

Peloton through turn eight.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 24 of 36

Peloton around turn four.

Peloton around turn four.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 25 of 36

Strung out.

Strung out.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 26 of 36

The field streaks past start/finish.

The field streaks past start/finish.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 27 of 36

The peloton out of turn five.

The peloton out of turn five.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 28 of 36

The break putting time on the peloton.

The break putting time on the peloton.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 29 of 36

Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development)

Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 30 of 36

Eloy Teruel (Jamis- Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home Team) leads the break.

Eloy Teruel (Jamis- Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home Team) leads the break.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 31 of 36

Team Smart Stop doing all the work to reel in the break.

Team Smart Stop doing all the work to reel in the break.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 32 of 36

Team Jamis- Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home lends a hand in the closing laps to bring back the break.

Team Jamis- Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home lends a hand in the closing laps to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 33 of 36

It is Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis to the front.

It is Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis to the front.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 34 of 36

Jacob Kauffmann (Garneau Quebecor) with one to go.

Jacob Kauffmann (Garneau Quebecor) with one to go.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 35 of 36

The break holds on and Pierrick Naud (Garneau Quebecor) with the win.

The break holds on and Pierrick Naud (Garneau Quebecor) with the win.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 36 of 36

Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) pins up the yellow jersey.

Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) pins up the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) took her second consecutive stage win of the 2014 Redlands Bicycle Classic Saturday during the downtown criterium, collecting the maximum time bonuses on offer and adding to her advantage over UnitedHealthcare's Alison Powers going into Sunday's final stage.

In the men's race, Garneau Quebecor's Pierrick Naud won from an early breakaway that splintered late in the race but ultimately survived a chase from the sprinters' teams. The top of the general classification remained unchanged, with Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe leading Optum's Tom Zirbel by eight seconds and Will Routley by nine.

Breakaway steals the show

A group of three that formed about 15 minutes into the 90-minute men's race grew into eight as the race approached the half-hour mark. In the group were Naud and Jacob Kauffmann of Garneau Quebecor, Eloy Teruel of Jamis-Hagens Berman, Max Korus of Astellas Pro Cycling, Grabrial Baca of Elbowz Racing, Fabrizio Von Nacher of KHS-Maxxis, Bobby Lea of SoCal Cycling and Matt Chatalong of Marc Pro Strava. Sprint competition leader Nicholai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) was the last rider to bridge to the group, making it nine riders off the front.

The escapees cooperated well and built a gap of nearly a minute before Teruel attacked with about 20 minutes remaining. Lea countered first, followed by Kauffmann, Korus and Naud to form a new lead group of five with 10 laps to go.

With SmartStop having brought the gap down below 30 seconds, the 5-hour Energy-Maxxis team came forward to help with the chase. But the team gave up the front with about six laps to go and with the gap sitting at 22 seconds. Jamis took control next, possibly setting a false tempo for Teruel ahead in the breakaway; two laps later the gap to the leaders had grown to 26 seconds.

US pro road race champion Freddie Rodriguez led his Jelly Belly-Maxxis team to the front during the third-to-last lap, bringing the gap down to 16 seconds on the penultimate lap and to seven seconds when the field took the bell signifying one to go. But it was all too little too late, as the breakaway survived and Naud took the win on the line from Lea and Teruel.

With the breakaway grabbing the time bonuses, and the general classification contenders finishing safely in the field, little changed in the overall contest. McCabe still leads Zirbel and Routley. Hincapie Sportswear's Dion Smith is fourth, 16 seconds down. McCabe's teammate, Rob Britton, is fifth, 18 seconds off the lead.

Kirchmann unstoppable in stage 4

With enough time bonuses on offer to seriously shake up the general classification, Kirchmann and Powers carried their overall fight directly into Saturday's criterium, battling throughout the race for intermediate time bonuses and the 10, 6 and 4 second bumps that went to the top three at the finish.

The 60-minute race started out quickly with an early solo attack by Team Tibco's Sara Headley. The breakaway was short-lived as Kirchmann's Optum team rode the front of the pack, keeping the escape attempts in check.

Kirchmann and Powers got their first chance to renew the overall battle during an intermediate sprint about halfway through the race. UnitedHealthcare lined things out for Powers, who came out of the last corner with the lead but couldn't hold off Kirchmann's charge. The race leader grabbed the three-second bonus and added another second to her GC buffer over Powers, who collected a two-second bonus as the sprint's runner-up.

Several laps later, a small group formed off the front that included Tibco's Amanda Miller, Pinnacle-Reactor's Olivia Dillon, Specialized-lululemon's Joy McCullough and UnitedHealthcare's Cari Higgins. Optum immediately picked up the chase but let the escapees dangle just off the front until only six laps remained.

With the bunch back together, Optum maintained its place at the front until the UnitedHealthcare lead-out train, with Powers in tow, swarmed the front. The blue-and-white UHC train picked up the pace, hoping to put Powers over the finish line first for both the win and the big time bonus.

But Powers' lead-out train lacked the steam to take her all the way to the finish, and the familiar orange helmets of Optum assumed the front again with about half a lap remaining. Kirchmann was sitting third wheel with Powers just behind when the race leader attacked two corners from the finish. Powers immediately countered, and Kirchmann led the lead duo through the final two corners and onto the finishing straight.

Powers tried to come around Kirchamann for the win, but the the Optum rider was just too strong, easily holding off Powers for the win. Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) was third.

Despite starting the day nine seconds ahead of Powers and gaining five more seconds in time bonuses during the stage, Kirchmann now leads Powers by just 10 seconds in the official general classification results released after the race. Tibco's Lauren Stephens is listed as being 27 seconds back in third. Specialized-lululemon's Tayler Wiles got a one-second time bump during the criterium and is listed at 29 seconds back in fourth. Mara Abbott, who won the final stage at Redlands last year with a late solo move, is fifth, 58 seconds behind, according to the official results released after the stage.

Riding off into the Sunset

The 30th Redlands Bicycle Classic concludes Sunday with the the Sunset Road Race, which starts downtown on the same criterium course riders competed on Saturday night. The race heads out of town down several long, palm-lined boulevards before hitting the day's major challenge, the undulating and unforgiving 10.5 km Sunset Loop.

The men make 12 trips around the loop before heading back down to the criterium course for five finishing circuits. The women tackle the loop nine times before heading back into town. Time bonuses at the finish and at two intermediate sprints are once again on the line. The women race for 113 km in the morning. The men's 150 km race begins at 1:30 p.m. Three-time National Race Calendar winner Francisco Mancebo took the stage win and the overall on the final day last year with a solo move late in the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)1:30:34
2Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
3Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
4Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)0:00:02
5Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
6Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:08
7Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
8Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
9Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
10Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
11Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)
12Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
13Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
14Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
15Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
16Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
17Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
18Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
19Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
20Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
21Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)
22Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
23Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)
24Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
25Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
26Zach Bell (Smart Stop)
27Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
28Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
29Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
30Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
31Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
32Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
33Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
34Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
35Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
36Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
37Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)
38Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)
39Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)
40Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
41James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
42Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
43Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
44Rob Britton (Smart Stop)
45Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
46Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
47Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
48William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
49Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
50Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
51Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
52Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
53Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
54Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
55Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
56Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
57Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
58Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
59David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
60Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
61Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)
62Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
63Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
64Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
65Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
66Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
67Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
68Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
69Cole House (Landis/Trek)
70Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
71Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
72Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
73Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
74Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
75Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
76Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
77Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)
78Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)
79Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
80Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
81Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
82Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
83Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
84David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
85Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
86Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
87Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
88Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
89Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
90Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
91Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
92Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
93Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
94Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
95Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
96Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
97Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
98Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
99Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
100Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
101Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
102Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
103Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
104Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)
105Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)
106Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
107Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
108Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
109Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
110Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
111Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
112Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
113Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
114Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
115Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
116Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
117Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
118Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)
119Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
120Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
121Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
122Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
123Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
124Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
125Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)
126Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)
127Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)
128Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
129Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
130Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)0:00:38
131Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)0:00:46
132Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
133Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)0:01:21
134Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:01:38
135Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:19
136Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)0:02:27
137Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
138Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:35
139Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)
140Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
141Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
142Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
143Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
144Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
145Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)
146Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
147Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
148Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
149Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)
150Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:02:40
151Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:45
152William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:50
153Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:55
154Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)
155Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
156Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:03:01
157Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
158Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFIan Moore (BMW Development Team)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)7pts
2Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)5
3Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)3
4Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)2
5Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)7pts
2Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)5
3Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)3
4Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)2
5Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)7pts
2Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)5
3Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)3
4Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)2
5Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)7pts
2Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)5
3Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)3
4Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)2
5Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)7pts
2Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)5
3Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)3
4Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)2
5Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)7pts
2Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)5
3Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
4Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)2
5Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garneau Quebecor4:31:52
2Team Jamis Hagens Berman0:00:06
3SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh
4Astellas Cycling Team0:00:08
5Hincapie Sportswear Devel0:00:14
65 Hour Energy/pb Kenda
7Bissell Development Team
8Smart Stop
9Athlete Octane Cycling
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
11Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Incycle-Predator Componen
13BMW Development Team
14KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO
15Hagens Berman U23 Cycling
16Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic
17Elbowz Racing
18California Giant/Speciali
19Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
20Marc Pro-Strava
21Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa
22Landis/Trek
23Team H&R Block
24Horizon Organic/Einstein
25Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa
26Team Rio Grande Cycling0:04:52

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)8:32:31
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:08
3William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:09
4Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:16
5Rob Britton (Smart Stop)0:00:18
6Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:19
7Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:22
8James Oram (Bissell Development Team)0:00:25
9Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
10Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
11Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:27
12Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
13Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:28
14Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)0:00:35
15Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:36
16Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)0:00:41
17Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:00:42
18Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:43
19Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)0:00:44
20Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)0:00:45
21Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)0:00:46
22Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:54
23Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:55
24Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:00:56
25Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)0:00:57
26Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
27Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:59
28Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:01:00
29Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:01
30Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:01:05
31Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:01:06
32Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:07
33Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
34Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:01:08
35Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:01:09
36Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:01:11
37Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:01:12
38Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
39Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)0:01:16
40Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
41Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
42Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:18
43Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:01:19
44Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:01:25
45Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
46Zach Bell (Smart Stop)0:01:30
47David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:01:35
48Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:36
49Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:01:38
50Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:40
51Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:51
52Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
53Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)0:01:52
54Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)0:01:53
55Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:01:54
56Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:55
57Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:02:00
58Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:02:02
59Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:06
60Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:02:10
61Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:02:15
62Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:02:21
63Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)0:02:32
64Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:02:36
65Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:02:37
66Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:02:57
67Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:03:04
68Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:03:08
69Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)0:03:12
70Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:03:15
71Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)0:03:30
72Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:03:38
73Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:03:48
74Cole House (Landis/Trek)0:03:55
75Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)0:04:07
76Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)0:04:16
77Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:04:23
78Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:04:26
79Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)0:04:28
80Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:04:31
81Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:04:41
82Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:04:52
83Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
84Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:04:55
85Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:04:56
86Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)0:04:57
87Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:05:21
88Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:05:39
89Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)0:06:06
90Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:06:35
91Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:06:42
92Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)0:06:47
93Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:06:48
94Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)0:06:57
95Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:07:02
96Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:07:05
97David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:07:08
98Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:07:09
99Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:07:10
100Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:07:25
101Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)0:07:32
102Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:07:40
103Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:07:58
104Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
105Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:08:00
106Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:08:02
107Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)0:08:04
108Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:08:09
109Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:08:21
110Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)0:08:22
111Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:08:33
112Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)0:08:51
113Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)0:09:00
114Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:09:29
115Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:09:47
116Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:09:52
117Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:10:00
118William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:10:26
119Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:10:29
120Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:10:32
121Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:10:37
122Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:11:03
123Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:11:27
124Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)0:12:02
125Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:12:08
126Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:19
127Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:12:28
128Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:13:02
129Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:13:08
130Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:13:23
131Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:13:30
132Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)0:13:40
133Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:15:15
134Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:15:18
135Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:16:03
136Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:16:23
137Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)0:18:23
138Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)0:18:44
139Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:19:13
140Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:19:45
141Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:19:55
142Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:20:15
143Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:20:40
144Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:20:51
145Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:21:01
146Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)0:21:19
147Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)0:25:06
148Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)0:25:29
149Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:25:40
150Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:25:43
151Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)0:26:04
152Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)0:26:54
153Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:28:45
154Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)0:29:56
155Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)0:30:49
156Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:31:16
157Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:31:21
158Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:32:33

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)28pts
2Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)23
3Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)22
4Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)16
5Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)12
6Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)8
7Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)7
8Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)7
9Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)5
10Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)5
11Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)5
12Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
13Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
14Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)2
15Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)2
16Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)2
17Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)1
18Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)1
19Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)14pts
2Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)12
3Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)11
4Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)10
5Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)10
6Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)10
7Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)9
8Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)9
9Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7
10Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)7
11James Oram (Bissell Development Team)5
12Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)5
13William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)4
14Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)4
15Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)4
16Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)4
17Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)3
18Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
19Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)3
20Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
21Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)2
22Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)2
23Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)2
24Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)2
25Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Smart Stop25:38:33
2Team Jamis Hagens Berman0:00:03
3Hincapie Sportswear Devel0:00:21
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:42
5Bissell Development Team0:00:52
6Incycle-Predator Componen0:01:02
75 Hour Energy/pb Kenda0:02:13
8Horizon Organic/Einstein0:02:14
9KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO0:02:44
10California Giant/Speciali0:02:51
11Astellas Cycling Team0:02:52
12Hagens Berman U23 Cycling0:02:55
13Marc Pro-Strava0:03:30
14Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa0:03:46
15BMW Development Team0:04:00
16Team H&R Block0:04:38
17Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:26
18Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa0:05:28
19Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:06:03
20Athlete Octane Cycling0:08:44
21Landis/Trek0:08:52
22Garneau Quebecor0:09:50
23Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic0:12:43
24Elbowz Racing0:15:11
25SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh0:17:07
26Team Rio Grande Cycling0:19:20

Women's stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:57:14
2Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
4Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
5Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
6Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
7Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
8Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
9Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
10Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
11Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
12Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
13Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)
14Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
15Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
16Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
17Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
18Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)
19Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
20Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
21Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
22I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)
23Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)
24Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
25Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
26Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)
27Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
28Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)
29Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
30Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:09
31Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
32Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
33Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
34Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
35Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
36Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
37Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
38Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)
39Katie Hall (United Healthcare)
40Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)
41Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
42Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
43Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)
44Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
45Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)
46Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
47Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
48Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)
49Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
50Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)
51Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
52Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)
53Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)
54Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
55Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
56Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
57Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
58Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
59Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
60Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)0:00:20
61Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
62Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
63Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
64Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
65Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)
66Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)
67Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:00:25
68Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
69Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
70Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)
71Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
72Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
73Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
74Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)
75Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)
76Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:00:33
77Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)0:00:46
78Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:01:07
79Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)0:01:16
80Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:01:36
81Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:01:59
82Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)
83Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
84Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
85Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
86Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
87Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
88Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)
89Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)
90Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
91Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:03:11
92Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)
DNSAlexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFKate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
DNFKemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNFAnne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling)
DNFTessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
DNFAndrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
DNFBrenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)7pts
2Alison Powers (United Healthcare)5
3Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)3
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)2
5Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)7pts
2Alison Powers (United Healthcare)5
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)3
4Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)2
5Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)7pts
2Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)5
3Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)3
4Alison Powers (United Healthcare)2
5Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)7pts
2Alison Powers (United Healthcare)5
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)3
4Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)2
5Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Tibco2:51:42
2United Healthcare
3Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover
4Specialized-Lululemon
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
6Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V
7DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:09
8FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:00:18
9Twenty 16
10Jet Cycling
11Vanderkitten
12Metromint Cycling0:00:38
13Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic0:00:43
14SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI0:00:45
15Monster Media0:01:25
16Sisterhood of Cycling0:01:36
General classification after stageGavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)6:01:57
2Alison Powers (United Healthcare)0:00:10
3Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)0:00:27
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:29
5Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)0:00:58
6Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)0:01:17
7Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)0:01:31
8Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)0:01:46
9Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:01:50
10Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:01:52
11Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)0:01:53
12Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)0:02:02
13Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:02:14
14Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:02:25
15Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)0:02:33
16Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)0:02:36
17Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
18Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)0:02:48
19Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)0:02:51
20Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:55
21Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)0:02:56
22Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
23Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:03:00
24Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)0:03:08
25Katie Hall (United Healthcare)0:03:13
26Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:15
27Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
28Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)0:03:17
29Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:03:20
30Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)0:03:21
31Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)0:03:22
32Sara Headley (Team Tibco)0:03:27
33Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)0:03:35
34Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:03:42
35Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:03:44
36Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:03:45
37Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)0:03:52
38Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:04:33
39Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:04:36
40Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)0:05:04
41Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)0:05:11
42I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)0:05:15
43Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:05:16
44Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:05:20
45Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:05:32
46Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:05:35
47Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)0:05:38
48Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)0:05:41
49Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)0:05:46
50Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:06:47
51Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:06:59
52Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)0:07:19
53Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)0:07:25
54Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:07:46
55Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)0:08:03
56Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:08:14
57Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:09:26
58Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)0:09:30
59Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:10:03
60Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)0:10:20
61Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)0:10:42
62Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)0:11:15
63Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)0:11:18
64Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:11:54
65Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:12:26
66Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:12:47
67Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)0:13:27
68Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)0:13:36
69Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:14:28
70Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:14:37
71Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:15:06
72Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:15:23
73Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)0:16:43
74Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:16:57
75Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:18:40
76Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:19:43
77Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)0:20:24
78Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:24:57
79Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:25:55
80Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)0:26:51
81Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)0:27:30
82Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:28:20
83Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)0:30:22
84Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:34:05
85Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:37:18
86Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:42:25
87Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)0:43:03
88Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)0:51:01
89Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:51:39
90Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:52:15
91Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:59:45
92Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)1:04:24

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)34pts
2Alison Powers (United Healthcare)25
3Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)15
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)11
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)8
6Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)7
7Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)7
8Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)7
9Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)6
10Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)5
11Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)3
12Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)3
13Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)3
14Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)2
15Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)21pts
2Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)20
3Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)16
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)12
5Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)12
6Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)10
7Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)9
8Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)8
9Alison Powers (United Healthcare)3
10Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)3
11Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)3
12Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)3
13Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)2
14Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United Healthcare18:08:39
2Team Tibco0:00:24
3Specialized-Lululemon0:01:45
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:02:32
5Twenty 160:05:47
6FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:06:18
7DNA Cycling p/b K40:07:36
8SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI0:08:31
9Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V0:10:19
10Jet Cycling0:11:57
11Vanderkitten0:15:33
12Sisterhood of Cycling0:21:17
13Monster Media0:22:04
14Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover0:22:37
15Metromint Cycling0:24:14
16Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic0:46:59

