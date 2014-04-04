Redlands: Stage win and lead for Tom Zirbel
Alison Powers moves into yellow
Big Bear Time Trial: Big Bear -
Defending Redlands Bicycle Classic women's champion Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) reacquainted herself with the race's yellow jersey Thursday after winning the Big Bear time trial by more than 30 seconds and grabbing the overall lead. Tom Zirbel climbed a step higher on the podium in Big Bear this year, taking the time trial win after narrowly losing out in 2013. Zirbel also now leads the men's race by one second over his Optum Pro Cycling teammate Will Routley.
Big Bear Lake, which sits at about 2,100 meters of altitude, dropped a little surprise on the 12.5 km time trial that took place along the namesake lake's north shore. Temperatures dropped to well below freezing overnight, and although blue skies prevailed and temperatures hit 50 Fahrenheit by the end of the race, snow still lingered along parts of the out-and-back course.
The chilly conditions appeared to have minimal affect on the performances, however, as some times were down and others were up from the previous year when organizers first introduced the Big Bear course. Powers covered the route 13 seconds slower than her winning time last year, while Zirbel was four seconds faster than his 2013 runner-up time. His former teammate, Chad Haga, won the stage last year in 14:53.
A long stay in the hot seat
A chilly day on the mountain may have been the perfect time to take an extended stay in the race's hot seat, and such was the case for Incycle-Predator Components rider Sam Snipe-Grove, who finished stage 1 in 164th place and started the time trial very early on a day of more than 200 riders.
Snipe-Grove's mark of 15:11 held for nearly an hour before Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Serghei Tvetcov knocked him out of the lead with a new fastest mark of 15:02. The two-time Moldovan national time trial champion's mark looked solid until reigning US pro time trial champion Zirbel flew over the course in 14:56.
Zirbel had to wait for another 45 riders to finish before he was able to celebrate, but nobody was able to come close enough to make the big man sweat, and the times of both Snipe-Grove and Tvetcov held up for second and third as well. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Eloy Teruel rode his way to fourth place at 15:12, and Team SmartStop's Rob Britton grabbed fifth with a time of 15:15.
Although podium rides for the stage had already been made, the general classification continued to play out among the final riders on course. Routley fared best in the overall battle, moving up a spot into second after finishing sixth in the time trial, 19 seconds off his teammate's winning pace. SmartStop's Travis McCabe moved into third overall after finishing seventh on the stage. Teruel's effort moved him into fourth overall, while stage 1 winner Dion Smith (Hincape Sportswear) finished 15th in the time trial and dropped to fifth overall, eight seconds off Zirbel's time
The women began heading out of the start house at 11:30 a.m., just as the sun was starting to take a bite out of the morning cold. Cloud racing's Rebecca Balboni set an early time of 17:45 that held for more than 60 riders before Optum's Brianna Walle grabbed the hot seat with a time of 17:38.
From there the lead started turning over regularly, first to Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) at 17:32, then to Janel Holcomb (Optum) at 17:30. The 17:26 mark of Team Tibco's Amanda Miller held through much of the top 20, until Powers set the winning time with just four riders remaining out on the road.
Taylor Wiles was the first rider to finish after Powers, coming in at 17:04, good enough for third on the day but 24 seconds slower than her runner-up time from the year before. Kirchmann came in next and was the only rider other than Powers to crack 17 minutes, clocking in at 16:58 for second. Stage 1 runner-up Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-lululemon) was 1:24 off the winning pace for 19th. Race leader Lauren Stephens' 17:15 was good enough for fourth on the day, but not quite good enough to hang onto yellow.
Powers now leads the overall by 34 seconds over Kirchmann and 41 seconds over Wiles. Stephens slipped to fourth overall, 42 seconds down, while Powers' teammate, Mara Abbott, is fifth, 1:07 behind.
The race continues Friday with the Beaumont Road Race on a 38.8 km circuit that cuts through several residential neighborhoods. A short climb through a county park on the northwest edge of the route provides an opportunity for the breakaway-minded to launch attacks, but the fast run back to the start/finish usually makes it tough to stay away. Luis Amaran took the win in Beaumont last year in a dominant show by Jamis-Hagens Berman, which put three riders in the top five. Powers took her second consecutive stage win last year in Beaumont from a bunch sprint.
The men will race five laps for 194km. The women race three laps for 113km.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:14:56
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:06
|3
|Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:15
|4
|Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:16
|5
|Rob Britton (Smart Stop)
|0:00:19
|6
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:00:20
|7
|Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
|0:00:20
|8
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:00:22
|9
|Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:23
|10
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:00:26
|11
|Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:27
|12
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:27
|13
|Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:29
|14
|Zach Bell (Smart Stop)
|0:00:30
|15
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:33
|16
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:34
|17
|Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:34
|18
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:00:35
|19
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:36
|20
|James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
|0:00:38
|21
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:39
|22
|Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
|0:00:39
|23
|Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:00:40
|24
|Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|25
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:00:41
|26
|David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:00:41
|27
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:41
|28
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)
|0:00:42
|29
|Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:00:43
|30
|Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:43
|31
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:00:44
|32
|Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)
|0:00:45
|33
|Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
|0:00:46
|34
|Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:00:47
|35
|Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)
|0:00:48
|36
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:49
|37
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:00:51
|38
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:00:52
|39
|Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:00:53
|40
|Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
|0:00:54
|41
|Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:55
|42
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:00:55
|43
|Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:56
|44
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:57
|45
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:58
|46
|Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:58
|47
|Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:00:58
|48
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:59
|49
|Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:00:59
|50
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:00
|51
|Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:01:00
|52
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:01:01
|53
|Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
|0:01:02
|54
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:01:02
|55
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:02
|56
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:02
|57
|Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:01:03
|58
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:01:03
|59
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:03
|60
|Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
|0:01:04
|61
|Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:05
|62
|Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:01:07
|63
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:08
|64
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:01:09
|65
|David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:01:09
|66
|Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:09
|67
|Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:10
|68
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
|0:01:10
|69
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:01:10
|70
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:10
|71
|Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:11
|72
|Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:01:11
|73
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)
|0:01:11
|74
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:11
|75
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:01:11
|76
|Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:12
|77
|Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:12
|78
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:01:12
|79
|Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:13
|80
|Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:13
|81
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:14
|82
|Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:14
|83
|Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:15
|84
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:15
|85
|Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:17
|86
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:17
|87
|Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:01:20
|88
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:01:20
|89
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:01:20
|90
|Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:22
|91
|William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:01:22
|92
|Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:25
|93
|Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:01:26
|94
|Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:27
|95
|Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:01:27
|96
|Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:01:27
|97
|Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:28
|98
|Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:28
|99
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:29
|100
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:29
|101
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:30
|102
|Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:01:30
|103
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:01:30
|104
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:30
|105
|Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:01:31
|106
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:31
|107
|Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:01:31
|108
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:01:32
|109
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:01:33
|110
|Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:01:33
|111
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:01:34
|112
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:01:38
|113
|Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:01:38
|114
|Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:01:39
|115
|Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:39
|116
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:01:39
|117
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:40
|118
|Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:01:40
|119
|Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:01:40
|120
|Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:01:44
|121
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:45
|122
|Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:46
|123
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:01:47
|124
|Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:47
|125
|Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:50
|126
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:01:51
|127
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:01:51
|128
|Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:01:51
|129
|Colin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:52
|130
|Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:01:53
|131
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:01:53
|132
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:54
|133
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:55
|134
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:01:55
|135
|Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:56
|136
|Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:56
|137
|Drew Miller (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:57
|138
|Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:01:57
|139
|Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:01:57
|140
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:01:58
|141
|Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:01:59
|142
|Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:02:00
|143
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:02:02
|144
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:03
|145
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:02:03
|146
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:02:04
|147
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:04
|148
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:04
|149
|Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:02:04
|150
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:02:05
|151
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:02:07
|152
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|0:02:08
|153
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:08
|154
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:02:08
|155
|Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:09
|156
|David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:09
|157
|Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:02:10
|158
|Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:02:11
|159
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:02:12
|160
|Jacob White (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:12
|161
|Cole House (Landis/Trek)
|0:02:13
|162
|Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:13
|163
|Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:02:17
|164
|Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:02:18
|165
|Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:02:19
|166
|Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:19
|167
|Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:02:20
|168
|Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:02:21
|169
|Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:21
|170
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:24
|171
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:02:27
|172
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:02:30
|173
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:32
|174
|Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:02:33
|175
|Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:34
|176
|Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:35
|177
|Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:02:35
|178
|Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:02:38
|179
|Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek)
|0:02:39
|180
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:02:39
|181
|Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:02:39
|182
|Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:02:42
|183
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:42
|184
|Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:44
|185
|Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:46
|186
|Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:49
|187
|Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:02:53
|188
|Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:02:54
|189
|David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:02:56
|190
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:02:58
|191
|Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|OTL
|Tim Carolan (Landis/Trek)
|0:03:14
|OTL
|Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:03:26
|OTL
|Agustin Font (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:03:29
|OTL
|Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:03:35
|OTL
|Lucas Wardein (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:03:40
|OTL
|Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)
|0:03:54
|OTL
|Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
|0:04:58
|OTL
|Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:05:56
|DNS
|James Stemper (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|DNS
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant/Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|5
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|3
|3
|Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|2
|4
|Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:45:43
|2
|Smart Stop
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Jamis Hagens Berman
|0:00:31
|4
|Hincapie Sportswear Devel
|0:00:35
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:53
|6
|Incycle-Predator Componen
|0:00:58
|7
|Bissell Development Team
|0:01:12
|8
|5 HR Energy/pb Kenda
|0:01:31
|9
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:01:52
|10
|California Giant/Speciali
|0:01:55
|11
|Astellas Cycling Team " "
|12
|Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa
|0:01:58
|13
|Hagens Berman U23 Cycling
|0:01:59
|14
|KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO
|0:02:04
|15
|Horizon Organic/Einstein " "
|16
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:02:08
|17
|Marc Pro-Strava
|0:02:16
|18
|BMW Development Team
|0:02:32
|19
|Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic
|0:02:35
|20
|Elbowz Racing
|0:02:36
|21
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:02:39
|22
|Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa
|0:02:41
|23
|Landis/Trek
|0:02:52
|24
|Team H&R Block
|0:03:04
|25
|SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh
|0:03:45
|26
|Athlete Octane Cycling
|0:04:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|2:28:54
|2
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:00:01
|3
|Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
|0:00:05
|4
|Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:07
|5
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:08
|6
|Rob Britton (Smart Stop)
|0:00:10
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:11
|8
|Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:14
|9
|James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
|0:00:17
|10
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|11
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:18
|12
|Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:19
|13
|Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:20
|14
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:25
|15
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:00:27
|16
|Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:28
|17
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:30
|18
|Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:31
|19
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)
|0:00:33
|20
|Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:00:34
|21
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:35
|22
|Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)
|0:00:36
|23
|Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
|0:00:37
|24
|Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)
|0:00:38
|25
|Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
|0:00:39
|26
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:00:40
|27
|Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:00:45
|28
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:46
|29
|Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:47
|30
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:48
|31
|Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:00:49
|32
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor)
|33
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:50
|34
|Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:51
|35
|Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:00:52
|36
|Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|37
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:53
|38
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|39
|Zach Bell (Smart Stop)
|0:00:55
|40
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
|41
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:00:56
|42
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:00:57
|43
|Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|44
|Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:58
|45
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:59
|46
|Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
|47
|Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:01:00
|48
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|49
|David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|50
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:01:01
|51
|Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|52
|Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:01:02
|53
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:01:03
|54
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|55
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|56
|Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:01:04
|57
|Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
|58
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:05
|59
|David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:01:06
|60
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:01:07
|61
|Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:08
|62
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|63
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|64
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:01:11
|65
|Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:14
|66
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|67
|Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:16
|68
|Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|69
|Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:17
|70
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|71
|Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:18
|72
|Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:20
|73
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:01:23
|74
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:01:25
|75
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|76
|Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:27
|77
|Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:28
|78
|Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:30
|79
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|80
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:31
|81
|Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:01:32
|82
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:35
|83
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|84
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:36
|85
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:01:37
|86
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:01:38
|87
|Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:01:40
|88
|William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:01:42
|89
|Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:01:46
|90
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:01:56
|91
|Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|92
|Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
|0:01:57
|93
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:00
|94
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|95
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:02:02
|96
|Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:02:03
|97
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|98
|Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:02:04
|99
|Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|100
|Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
|101
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:05
|102
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:02:07
|103
|Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|104
|Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:02:09
|105
|Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:13
|106
|Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:15
|107
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:02:16
|108
|Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:18
|109
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:19
|110
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|111
|Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:02:22
|112
|Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|113
|Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:02:26
|114
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:02:28
|115
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:29
|116
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|117
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:02:31
|118
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:02:32
|119
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|0:02:33
|120
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:02:35
|121
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:02:36
|122
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:37
|123
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:02:38
|124
|Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:02:39
|125
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:02:40
|126
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:02:43
|127
|Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)
|0:02:44
|128
|Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:46
|129
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:02:50
|130
|Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:02:51
|131
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|132
|Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:02:52
|133
|Drew Miller (Landis/Trek)
|0:02:54
|134
|Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:02:55
|135
|Cole House (Landis/Trek)
|0:03:00
|136
|David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:01
|137
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:03:04
|138
|Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)
|139
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:03:09
|140
|Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:03:10
|141
|Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:03:15
|142
|Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:03:16
|143
|Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
|0:03:18
|144
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:03:23
|145
|Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek)
|0:03:25
|146
|Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)
|0:03:27
|147
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:03:30
|148
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:03:33
|149
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:03:34
|150
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:03:35
|151
|Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:03:42
|152
|Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|153
|Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:03:50
|154
|Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:03:52
|155
|Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:03:58
|156
|Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:04:00
|157
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:04:09
|158
|Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:04:20
|159
|Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:04:43
|160
|Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
|0:05:37
|161
|Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:06:01
|162
|Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:06:06
|163
|Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:06:16
|164
|Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:06:27
|165
|Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:06:31
|166
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:06:54
|167
|Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:07:39
|168
|Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:08:12
|169
|Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:08:36
|170
|David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:09:08
|171
|Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)
|0:09:21
|172
|Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:09:32
|173
|Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)
|0:09:33
|174
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|0:09:42
|175
|Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:09:56
|176
|Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:10:33
|177
|Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block)
|0:10:41
|178
|Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block)
|0:10:51
|179
|Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing)
|0:10:55
|180
|Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:11:04
|181
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:11:38
|182
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|0:11:56
|183
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:12:10
|184
|Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team)
|0:12:22
|185
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:12:41
|186
|Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:12:44
|187
|Colin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|0:12:45
|188
|Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:12:46
|189
|Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:13:05
|190
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)
|191
|Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:14:11
|192
|Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:15:17
|193
|Jacob White (Elbowz Racing)
|0:18:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|5
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|3
|3
|Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|2
|4
|Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|11
|pts
|2
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|10
|3
|Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|10
|4
|Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|9
|5
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|7
|6
|Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
|7
|7
|James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
|5
|8
|Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
|5
|9
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|4
|10
|Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|4
|11
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|3
|12
|Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|3
|13
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|2
|14
|Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|2
|15
|Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Smart Stop
|7:27:18
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:09
|3
|Team Jamis Hagens Berman
|0:00:11
|4
|Hincapie Sportswear Devel
|0:00:21
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:42
|6
|Bissell Development Team
|0:00:52
|7
|Incycle-Predator Componen
|0:01:02
|8
|5 HR Energy/pb Kenda
|0:01:46
|9
|KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO
|0:01:50
|10
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|11
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:02:14
|12
|Horizon Organic/Einstein " "
|13
|California Giant/Speciali
|0:02:24
|14
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:02:27
|15
|Hagens Berman U23 Cycling
|0:02:28
|16
|Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa
|0:02:52
|17
|Marc Pro-Strava
|0:03:03
|18
|BMW Development Team
|0:03:06
|19
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:03:13
|20
|Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic
|0:03:25
|21
|Team H&R Block
|0:03:44
|22
|Elbowz Racing
|0:03:50
|23
|Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa
|0:04:07
|24
|Landis/Trek
|0:04:38
|25
|Athlete Octane Cycling
|0:05:05
|26
|SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh
|0:05:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|0:16:23
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:00:35
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:00:42
|4
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|0:00:53
|5
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|0:01:04
|6
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|0:01:05
|7
|Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)
|0:01:09
|8
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:01:09
|9
|Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)
|0:01:10
|10
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|0:01:13
|11
|Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:14
|12
|Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
|0:01:15
|13
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:01:16
|14
|Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:01:16
|15
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|0:01:22
|16
|Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:01:23
|17
|Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:23
|18
|Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
|0:01:24
|19
|Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:01:24
|20
|Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)
|0:01:27
|21
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
|0:01:28
|22
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)
|0:01:28
|23
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:29
|24
|Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:01:30
|25
|Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:31
|26
|Katie Hall (United Healthcare)
|0:01:32
|27
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|0:01:33
|28
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|29
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|0:01:33
|30
|Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:34
|31
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)
|0:01:34
|32
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:01:35
|33
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:38
|34
|Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)
|0:01:39
|35
|Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:01:40
|36
|Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)
|0:01:41
|37
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
|0:01:41
|38
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:01:42
|39
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:01:43
|40
|Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:01:50
|41
|Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
|0:01:50
|42
|Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
|0:01:52
|43
|Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:54
|44
|Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
|0:01:55
|45
|Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:56
|46
|Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:01:56
|47
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:56
|48
|Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:01:57
|49
|Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
|0:01:59
|50
|Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:02:02
|51
|Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)
|0:02:05
|52
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:05
|53
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|0:02:06
|54
|Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:10
|55
|Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:02:11
|56
|Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)
|0:02:14
|57
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:02:14
|58
|Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:02:14
|59
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:02:14
|60
|Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:02:15
|61
|I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)
|0:02:15
|62
|Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)
|0:02:16
|63
|Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:02:18
|64
|Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:02:18
|65
|Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:02:18
|66
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:02:26
|67
|Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:02:26
|68
|Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:02:29
|69
|Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:02:30
|70
|Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
|0:02:31
|71
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:32
|72
|Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:02:32
|73
|Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:02:33
|74
|Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:02:35
|75
|Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:02:41
|76
|Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:43
|77
|Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:45
|78
|Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:45
|79
|Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
|0:02:48
|80
|Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:02:49
|81
|Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:02:49
|82
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|0:02:54
|83
|Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:02:54
|84
|Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:02:55
|85
|Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:58
|86
|Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:02:58
|87
|Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:02:59
|88
|Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:03:01
|89
|Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:03:05
|90
|Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:03:05
|91
|Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)
|0:03:08
|92
|Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:03:11
|93
|Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:03:11
|94
|Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:03:17
|95
|Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:03:17
|96
|Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:03:22
|97
|Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:03:22
|98
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:03:26
|99
|Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
|0:03:29
|100
|Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:03:30
|101
|Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:03:36
|102
|Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:03:36
|103
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:03:36
|104
|Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:03:37
|105
|Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)
|0:03:37
|106
|Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:03:41
|107
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:03:48
|108
|Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling)
|0:04:03
|109
|Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)
|0:04:04
|110
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media)
|0:04:14
|111
|Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
|0:04:21
|112
|Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media)
|0:04:44
|113
|Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling)
|0:05:45
|DNS
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|DNS
|Amy Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNS
|Samantha Heinrich (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|5
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|3
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|2
|4
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United Healthcare
|0:51:21
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:47
|3
|Team Tibco
|0:00:55
|4
|Specialized-Lululemon
|0:01:33
|5
|Twenty16
|0:01:36
|6
|FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|0:02:08
|7
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:02:33
|8
|Cloud Racing p/b Ride
|0:03:12
|9
|Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V " "
|10
|Metromint Cycling
|0:03:18
|11
|SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI
|0:04:17
|12
|Vanderkitten
|0:04:21
|13
|Jet Cycling
|0:04:30
|14
|Sisterhood of Cycling
|0:05:07
|15
|Guru Cycles p/b Haute Whe
|0:05:58
|16
|Monster Media
|0:06:26
|17
|Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic
|0:06:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|1:59:26
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:00:34
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:00:41
|4
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|0:00:42
|5
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|0:01:07
|6
|Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:01:18
|7
|Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)
|0:01:22
|8
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|9
|Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
|0:01:26
|10
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|0:01:31
|11
|Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:32
|12
|Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|13
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:01:33
|14
|Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
|15
|Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|16
|Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:01:34
|17
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|0:01:35
|18
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|19
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|0:01:40
|20
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
|0:01:41
|21
|Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)
|0:01:42
|22
|Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)
|0:01:45
|23
|Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:46
|24
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:47
|25
|Katie Hall (United Healthcare)
|0:01:50
|26
|Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
|0:01:57
|27
|Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)
|0:01:59
|28
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:01
|29
|Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
|0:02:03
|30
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:02:05
|31
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:02:07
|32
|Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:02:10
|33
|Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
|0:02:12
|34
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
|0:02:13
|35
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:02:14
|36
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:02:15
|37
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|0:02:19
|38
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:02:22
|39
|Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:23
|40
|Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)
|0:02:29
|41
|Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:02:34
|42
|Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:02:36
|43
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:02:45
|44
|I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)
|0:02:47
|45
|Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:03:02
|46
|Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:03:04
|47
|Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:03:13
|48
|Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:03:41
|49
|Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:03:44
|50
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)
|0:04:05
|51
|Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:04:10
|52
|Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)
|0:04:15
|53
|Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:04:26
|54
|Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)
|0:04:31
|55
|Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:04:57
|56
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:59
|57
|Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:05:09
|58
|Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:05:19
|59
|Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:05:21
|60
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:05:45
|61
|Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)
|0:05:46
|62
|Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
|0:06:57
|63
|Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
|0:07:47
|64
|Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:07:49
|65
|Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:08:01
|66
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|0:08:10
|67
|Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:08:17
|68
|Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:08:25
|69
|Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:08:27
|70
|Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:08:38
|71
|Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:08:49
|72
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)
|0:08:57
|73
|Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|74
|Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:09:12
|75
|Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)
|0:09:27
|76
|Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
|0:09:33
|77
|Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|78
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|0:09:54
|79
|Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:09:58
|80
|Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:10:07
|81
|Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
|0:10:10
|82
|Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:10:20
|83
|Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:10:39
|84
|Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:10:44
|85
|Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)
|0:10:59
|86
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|0:16:49
|87
|Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:16:59
|88
|Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:17:10
|89
|Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:17:39
|90
|Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:18:15
|91
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:18:32
|92
|Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:24:00
|93
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:24:32
|94
|Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:24:38
|95
|Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)
|0:24:50
|96
|Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:25:12
|97
|Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:31:24
|98
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:32:54
|99
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:33:04
|100
|Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:33:10
|101
|Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)
|0:33:32
|102
|Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media)
|0:34:13
|103
|Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:40:35
|104
|Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:46:42
|105
|Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:47:11
|106
|Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
|0:47:41
|107
|Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|1:09:57
|108
|Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|1:11:51
|109
|Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|1:12:10
|110
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media)
|1:12:49
|111
|Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
|1:12:55
|112
|Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling)
|1:14:19
|113
|Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling)
|1:26:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|5
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|3
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|2
|4
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|12
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|11
|3
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|9
|4
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|9
|5
|Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
|5
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|4
|7
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|3
|8
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|3
|9
|Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|3
|10
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|2
|11
|Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United Healthcare
|6:00:39
|2
|Team Tibco
|0:00:53
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:01:38
|4
|Specialized-Lululemon
|0:02:01
|5
|Twenty16
|0:02:14
|6
|FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|0:02:45
|7
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:03:54
|8
|Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V
|0:04:36
|9
|SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI
|0:05:27
|10
|Jet Cycling
|0:07:10
|11
|Vanderkitten
|0:09:57
|12
|Sisterhood of Cycling
|0:13:00
|13
|Monster Media
|0:16:21
|14
|Metromint Cycling
|0:16:39
|15
|Cloud Racing p/b Ride
|0:17:10
|16
|Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic
|0:24:43
|17
|Guru Cycles p/b Haute Whe
|0:41:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy