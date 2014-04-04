Image 1 of 23 Team Jamis / Hagens Berman presented by Sutter Home sets up with a lake view. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 2 of 23 Chris Riekert (Team Mike’s Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 3 of 23 Luis-Lemus Davilla (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 4 of 23 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 5 of 23 Dave Santos (KHS Maxxis p/b Jakroo) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 6 of 23 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy p/b Kenda) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 7 of 23 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) with another win in Big Bear. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 8 of 23 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 9 of 23 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis / Hagens Berman presented by Sutter Home) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 10 of 23 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 11 of 23 A scenic ride. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 12 of 23 Samuel Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) puts in a great effort to finish third. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 13 of 23 Women Podium Stage Two Big Bear Time Trial. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 14 of 23 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) warms up before her start. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 15 of 23 Start of the small climb. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 16 of 23 Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 17 of 23 Athena Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 18 of 23 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 19 of 23 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 20 of 23 Taylor Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 21 of 23 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reactor) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 22 of 23 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) on her way to yellow. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 23 of 23 Men Podium Stage Two Big Bear Time Trial. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Defending Redlands Bicycle Classic women's champion Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) reacquainted herself with the race's yellow jersey Thursday after winning the Big Bear time trial by more than 30 seconds and grabbing the overall lead. Tom Zirbel climbed a step higher on the podium in Big Bear this year, taking the time trial win after narrowly losing out in 2013. Zirbel also now leads the men's race by one second over his Optum Pro Cycling teammate Will Routley.

Big Bear Lake, which sits at about 2,100 meters of altitude, dropped a little surprise on the 12.5 km time trial that took place along the namesake lake's north shore. Temperatures dropped to well below freezing overnight, and although blue skies prevailed and temperatures hit 50 Fahrenheit by the end of the race, snow still lingered along parts of the out-and-back course.

The chilly conditions appeared to have minimal affect on the performances, however, as some times were down and others were up from the previous year when organizers first introduced the Big Bear course. Powers covered the route 13 seconds slower than her winning time last year, while Zirbel was four seconds faster than his 2013 runner-up time. His former teammate, Chad Haga, won the stage last year in 14:53.

A long stay in the hot seat

A chilly day on the mountain may have been the perfect time to take an extended stay in the race's hot seat, and such was the case for Incycle-Predator Components rider Sam Snipe-Grove, who finished stage 1 in 164th place and started the time trial very early on a day of more than 200 riders.

Snipe-Grove's mark of 15:11 held for nearly an hour before Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Serghei Tvetcov knocked him out of the lead with a new fastest mark of 15:02. The two-time Moldovan national time trial champion's mark looked solid until reigning US pro time trial champion Zirbel flew over the course in 14:56.

Zirbel had to wait for another 45 riders to finish before he was able to celebrate, but nobody was able to come close enough to make the big man sweat, and the times of both Snipe-Grove and Tvetcov held up for second and third as well. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Eloy Teruel rode his way to fourth place at 15:12, and Team SmartStop's Rob Britton grabbed fifth with a time of 15:15.

Although podium rides for the stage had already been made, the general classification continued to play out among the final riders on course. Routley fared best in the overall battle, moving up a spot into second after finishing sixth in the time trial, 19 seconds off his teammate's winning pace. SmartStop's Travis McCabe moved into third overall after finishing seventh on the stage. Teruel's effort moved him into fourth overall, while stage 1 winner Dion Smith (Hincape Sportswear) finished 15th in the time trial and dropped to fifth overall, eight seconds off Zirbel's time





The women began heading out of the start house at 11:30 a.m., just as the sun was starting to take a bite out of the morning cold. Cloud racing's Rebecca Balboni set an early time of 17:45 that held for more than 60 riders before Optum's Brianna Walle grabbed the hot seat with a time of 17:38.

From there the lead started turning over regularly, first to Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) at 17:32, then to Janel Holcomb (Optum) at 17:30. The 17:26 mark of Team Tibco's Amanda Miller held through much of the top 20, until Powers set the winning time with just four riders remaining out on the road.

Taylor Wiles was the first rider to finish after Powers, coming in at 17:04, good enough for third on the day but 24 seconds slower than her runner-up time from the year before. Kirchmann came in next and was the only rider other than Powers to crack 17 minutes, clocking in at 16:58 for second. Stage 1 runner-up Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-lululemon) was 1:24 off the winning pace for 19th. Race leader Lauren Stephens' 17:15 was good enough for fourth on the day, but not quite good enough to hang onto yellow.

Powers now leads the overall by 34 seconds over Kirchmann and 41 seconds over Wiles. Stephens slipped to fourth overall, 42 seconds down, while Powers' teammate, Mara Abbott, is fifth, 1:07 behind.

The race continues Friday with the Beaumont Road Race on a 38.8 km circuit that cuts through several residential neighborhoods. A short climb through a county park on the northwest edge of the route provides an opportunity for the breakaway-minded to launch attacks, but the fast run back to the start/finish usually makes it tough to stay away. Luis Amaran took the win in Beaumont last year in a dominant show by Jamis-Hagens Berman, which put three riders in the top five. Powers took her second consecutive stage win last year in Beaumont from a bunch sprint.

The men will race five laps for 194km. The women race three laps for 113km.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:14:56 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:06 3 Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:15 4 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:16 5 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 0:00:19 6 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:20 7 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 0:00:20 8 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:00:22 9 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:23 10 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:00:26 11 Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:27 12 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:27 13 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:00:29 14 Zach Bell (Smart Stop) 0:00:30 15 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:33 16 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:34 17 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:34 18 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:35 19 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:36 20 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:38 21 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:39 22 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 0:00:39 23 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:00:40 24 Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:00:40 25 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:00:41 26 David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:00:41 27 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:41 28 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:42 29 Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:00:43 30 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:43 31 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor) 0:00:44 32 Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) 0:00:45 33 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 0:00:46 34 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:00:47 35 Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:48 36 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:49 37 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 0:00:51 38 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:00:52 39 Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:00:53 40 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 0:00:54 41 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:55 42 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:55 43 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:00:56 44 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:00:57 45 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:58 46 Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek) 0:00:58 47 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:00:58 48 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:59 49 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:00:59 50 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:00 51 Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:00 52 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:01 53 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 0:01:02 54 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:02 55 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:01:02 56 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 0:01:02 57 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:03 58 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:01:03 59 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:03 60 Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team) 0:01:04 61 Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:05 62 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:07 63 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:08 64 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:09 65 David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:09 66 Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:09 67 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:01:10 68 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 0:01:10 69 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:01:10 70 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:10 71 Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:11 72 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:01:11 73 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team) 0:01:11 74 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:11 75 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:11 76 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 0:01:12 77 Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:12 78 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:12 79 Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team) 0:01:13 80 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:13 81 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:14 82 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:14 83 Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:15 84 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:15 85 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:17 86 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:17 87 Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:01:20 88 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:01:20 89 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:01:20 90 Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:01:22 91 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:22 92 Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:25 93 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:01:26 94 Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:27 95 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:01:27 96 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:27 97 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:28 98 Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team) 0:01:28 99 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:29 100 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:29 101 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:30 102 Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:30 103 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:01:30 104 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:30 105 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:01:31 106 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:31 107 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:31 108 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:01:32 109 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:01:33 110 Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:33 111 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:01:34 112 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:38 113 Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:01:38 114 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:39 115 Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:01:39 116 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:39 117 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:01:40 118 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:40 119 Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:40 120 Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:44 121 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:01:45 122 Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:01:46 123 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:01:47 124 Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek) 0:01:47 125 Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:01:50 126 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:51 127 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:51 128 Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:01:51 129 Colin Berry (BMW Development Team) 0:01:52 130 Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:53 131 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:53 132 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:01:54 133 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:55 134 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:55 135 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:01:56 136 Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team) 0:01:56 137 Drew Miller (Landis/Trek) 0:01:57 138 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:01:57 139 Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:57 140 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:58 141 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 0:01:59 142 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:02:00 143 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:02 144 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:03 145 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:03 146 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:02:04 147 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:04 148 Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:04 149 Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:02:04 150 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:02:05 151 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:02:07 152 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 0:02:08 153 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:08 154 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:02:08 155 Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:09 156 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:09 157 Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:02:10 158 Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:02:11 159 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:02:12 160 Jacob White (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:12 161 Cole House (Landis/Trek) 0:02:13 162 Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:13 163 Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:02:17 164 Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:02:18 165 Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:02:19 166 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:19 167 Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:02:20 168 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 0:02:21 169 Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block) 0:02:21 170 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:24 171 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:02:27 172 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:02:30 173 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:32 174 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 0:02:33 175 Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:34 176 Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block) 0:02:35 177 Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:02:35 178 Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:02:38 179 Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek) 0:02:39 180 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:02:39 181 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 0:02:39 182 Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:02:42 183 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:42 184 Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:44 185 Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block) 0:02:46 186 Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:49 187 Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:02:53 188 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:02:54 189 David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:02:56 190 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:58 191 Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) OTL Tim Carolan (Landis/Trek) 0:03:14 OTL Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:03:26 OTL Agustin Font (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:03:29 OTL Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 0:03:35 OTL Lucas Wardein (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:03:40 OTL Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team) 0:03:54 OTL Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:04:58 OTL Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:05:56 DNS James Stemper (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) DNS Brendan Rhim (California Giant/Specialized)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 5 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 3 Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 2 4 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:45:43 2 Smart Stop 0:00:14 3 Team Jamis Hagens Berman 0:00:31 4 Hincapie Sportswear Devel 0:00:35 5 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:53 6 Incycle-Predator Componen 0:00:58 7 Bissell Development Team 0:01:12 8 5 HR Energy/pb Kenda 0:01:31 9 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:01:52 10 California Giant/Speciali 0:01:55 11 Astellas Cycling Team " " 12 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa 0:01:58 13 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling 0:01:59 14 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:02:04 15 Horizon Organic/Einstein " " 16 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:02:08 17 Marc Pro-Strava 0:02:16 18 BMW Development Team 0:02:32 19 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic 0:02:35 20 Elbowz Racing 0:02:36 21 Garneau Quebecor 0:02:39 22 Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa 0:02:41 23 Landis/Trek 0:02:52 24 Team H&R Block 0:03:04 25 SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh 0:03:45 26 Athlete Octane Cycling 0:04:01

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 2:28:54 2 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:01 3 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 0:00:05 4 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:07 5 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:08 6 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 0:00:10 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:11 8 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:14 9 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:17 10 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 11 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:18 12 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:19 13 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:00:20 14 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:25 15 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:00:27 16 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:28 17 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:30 18 Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:31 19 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:33 20 Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:00:34 21 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:35 22 Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) 0:00:36 23 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 0:00:37 24 Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:38 25 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 0:00:39 26 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:40 27 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:00:45 28 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:46 29 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:47 30 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:00:48 31 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:00:49 32 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor) 33 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:50 34 Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:51 35 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:00:52 36 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 37 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:53 38 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 39 Zach Bell (Smart Stop) 0:00:55 40 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 41 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 0:00:56 42 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:00:57 43 Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 44 Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek) 0:00:58 45 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:00:59 46 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 47 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:00 48 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 49 David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 50 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:01:01 51 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 52 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:01:02 53 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:01:03 54 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 55 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 56 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:01:04 57 Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team) 58 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:05 59 David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:06 60 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:07 61 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:01:08 62 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 63 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 64 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:11 65 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:14 66 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 67 Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:16 68 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 69 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 0:01:17 70 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 71 Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team) 0:01:18 72 Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:20 73 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:23 74 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:01:25 75 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 76 Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:01:27 77 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:28 78 Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:30 79 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 80 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:31 81 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:01:32 82 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:35 83 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 84 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:36 85 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:37 86 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:01:38 87 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:40 88 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:42 89 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:46 90 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:56 91 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 92 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 0:01:57 93 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:00 94 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 95 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:02 96 Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:02:03 97 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 98 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:04 99 Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava) 100 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 101 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:02:05 102 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:02:07 103 Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 104 Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:02:09 105 Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:13 106 Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:15 107 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:16 108 Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:18 109 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:19 110 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 111 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:22 112 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 113 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 0:02:26 114 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:28 115 Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:29 116 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 117 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:02:31 118 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:02:32 119 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 0:02:33 120 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:02:35 121 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:02:36 122 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:37 123 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:02:38 124 Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:02:39 125 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:02:40 126 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:02:43 127 Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek) 0:02:44 128 Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:46 129 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:50 130 Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:02:51 131 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) 132 Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:02:52 133 Drew Miller (Landis/Trek) 0:02:54 134 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 0:02:55 135 Cole House (Landis/Trek) 0:03:00 136 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:01 137 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:03:04 138 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 139 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:03:09 140 Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:03:10 141 Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:03:15 142 Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:03:16 143 Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:18 144 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:03:23 145 Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek) 0:03:25 146 Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block) 0:03:27 147 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:03:30 148 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:03:33 149 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:03:34 150 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:03:35 151 Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:03:42 152 Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 153 Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:03:50 154 Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:03:52 155 Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:03:58 156 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:04:00 157 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:04:09 158 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:04:20 159 Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:04:43 160 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:05:37 161 Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:06:01 162 Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:06:06 163 Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:06:16 164 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:06:27 165 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:06:31 166 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:54 167 Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:07:39 168 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:08:12 169 Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:08:36 170 David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:09:08 171 Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing) 0:09:21 172 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:09:32 173 Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team) 0:09:33 174 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:09:42 175 Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:09:56 176 Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:10:33 177 Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block) 0:10:41 178 Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block) 0:10:51 179 Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing) 0:10:55 180 Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:11:04 181 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:11:38 182 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 0:11:56 183 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:12:10 184 Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team) 0:12:22 185 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:12:41 186 Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:12:44 187 Colin Berry (BMW Development Team) 0:12:45 188 Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:12:46 189 Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:13:05 190 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team) 191 Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:14:11 192 Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:15:17 193 Jacob White (Elbowz Racing) 0:18:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 5 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 3 Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 2 4 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 11 pts 2 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 10 3 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 10 4 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 9 5 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 6 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 7 7 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 5 8 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 5 9 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 4 10 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 4 11 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 3 12 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 13 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 2 14 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2 15 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Smart Stop 7:27:18 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:09 3 Team Jamis Hagens Berman 0:00:11 4 Hincapie Sportswear Devel 0:00:21 5 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:42 6 Bissell Development Team 0:00:52 7 Incycle-Predator Componen 0:01:02 8 5 HR Energy/pb Kenda 0:01:46 9 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:01:50 10 Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:04 11 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:02:14 12 Horizon Organic/Einstein " " 13 California Giant/Speciali 0:02:24 14 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:27 15 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling 0:02:28 16 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa 0:02:52 17 Marc Pro-Strava 0:03:03 18 BMW Development Team 0:03:06 19 Garneau Quebecor 0:03:13 20 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic 0:03:25 21 Team H&R Block 0:03:44 22 Elbowz Racing 0:03:50 23 Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa 0:04:07 24 Landis/Trek 0:04:38 25 Athlete Octane Cycling 0:05:05 26 SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh 0:05:42

Women Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 0:16:23 2 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:00:35 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:42 4 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 0:00:53 5 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 0:01:04 6 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 0:01:05 7 Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16) 0:01:09 8 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:01:09 9 Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare) 0:01:10 10 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 0:01:13 11 Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:14 12 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) 0:01:15 13 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:01:16 14 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 0:01:16 15 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:01:22 16 Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:01:23 17 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:23 18 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 0:01:24 19 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:01:24 20 Abby Mickey (Twenty 16) 0:01:27 21 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) 0:01:28 22 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) 0:01:28 23 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:29 24 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:01:30 25 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:31 26 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) 0:01:32 27 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 0:01:33 28 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 29 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 0:01:33 30 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:34 31 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) 0:01:34 32 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:01:35 33 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:38 34 Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) 0:01:39 35 Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:01:40 36 Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16) 0:01:41 37 Sara Headley (Team Tibco) 0:01:41 38 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:01:42 39 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:01:43 40 Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:01:50 41 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 0:01:50 42 Cari Higgins (United Healthcare) 0:01:52 43 Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:54 44 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 0:01:55 45 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:56 46 Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator) 0:01:56 47 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:56 48 Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:01:57 49 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:01:59 50 Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:02:02 51 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) 0:02:05 52 Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:05 53 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:02:06 54 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:10 55 Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:11 56 Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling) 0:02:14 57 Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:02:14 58 Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator) 0:02:14 59 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:02:14 60 Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:02:15 61 I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling) 0:02:15 62 Erika Varela (Jet Cycling) 0:02:16 63 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:18 64 Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:02:18 65 Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:02:18 66 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:02:26 67 Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:26 68 Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:02:29 69 Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:02:30 70 Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) 0:02:31 71 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:32 72 Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:02:32 73 Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator) 0:02:33 74 Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:02:35 75 Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:02:41 76 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:43 77 Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:45 78 Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:45 79 Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten) 0:02:48 80 Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:02:49 81 Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:02:49 82 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:02:54 83 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:54 84 Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:55 85 Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:58 86 Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:02:58 87 Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:02:59 88 Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:03:01 89 Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:05 90 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:05 91 Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media) 0:03:08 92 Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator) 0:03:11 93 Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:11 94 Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:03:17 95 Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:03:17 96 Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling) 0:03:22 97 Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:03:22 98 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:03:26 99 Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 0:03:29 100 Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:03:30 101 Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:03:36 102 Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:36 103 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:03:36 104 Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:03:37 105 Emily Georgenson (Monster Media) 0:03:37 106 Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:41 107 Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:03:48 108 Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling) 0:04:03 109 Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling) 0:04:04 110 Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media) 0:04:14 111 Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 0:04:21 112 Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media) 0:04:44 113 Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling) 0:05:45 DNS Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) DNS Amy Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) DNS Samantha Heinrich (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 5 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 3 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 2 4 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United Healthcare 0:51:21 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:47 3 Team Tibco 0:00:55 4 Specialized-Lululemon 0:01:33 5 Twenty16 0:01:36 6 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor 0:02:08 7 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:33 8 Cloud Racing p/b Ride 0:03:12 9 Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V " " 10 Metromint Cycling 0:03:18 11 SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI 0:04:17 12 Vanderkitten 0:04:21 13 Jet Cycling 0:04:30 14 Sisterhood of Cycling 0:05:07 15 Guru Cycles p/b Haute Whe 0:05:58 16 Monster Media 0:06:26 17 Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic 0:06:51

Women General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 1:59:26 2 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:00:34 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:41 4 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 0:00:42 5 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 0:01:07 6 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:01:18 7 Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16) 0:01:22 8 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 9 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 0:01:26 10 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 0:01:31 11 Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:32 12 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 13 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:01:33 14 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) 15 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 16 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 0:01:34 17 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 0:01:35 18 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 19 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:01:40 20 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) 0:01:41 21 Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare) 0:01:42 22 Abby Mickey (Twenty 16) 0:01:45 23 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:46 24 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:47 25 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) 0:01:50 26 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 0:01:57 27 Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16) 0:01:59 28 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:01 29 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 0:02:03 30 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:02:05 31 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:02:07 32 Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:02:10 33 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:02:12 34 Sara Headley (Team Tibco) 0:02:13 35 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:02:14 36 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:02:15 37 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:02:19 38 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:02:22 39 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:23 40 Erika Varela (Jet Cycling) 0:02:29 41 Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:02:34 42 Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:02:36 43 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:02:45 44 I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling) 0:02:47 45 Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:03:02 46 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:03:04 47 Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:03:13 48 Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:03:41 49 Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:03:44 50 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) 0:04:05 51 Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:04:10 52 Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling) 0:04:15 53 Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator) 0:04:26 54 Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) 0:04:31 55 Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:04:57 56 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:04:59 57 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:05:09 58 Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:05:19 59 Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:05:21 60 Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:05:45 61 Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media) 0:05:46 62 Cari Higgins (United Healthcare) 0:06:57 63 Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) 0:07:47 64 Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator) 0:07:49 65 Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:08:01 66 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:08:10 67 Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:08:17 68 Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:08:25 69 Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator) 0:08:27 70 Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling) 0:08:38 71 Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:08:49 72 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) 0:08:57 73 Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 74 Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:09:12 75 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) 0:09:27 76 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:09:33 77 Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 78 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:09:54 79 Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:09:58 80 Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:10:07 81 Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten) 0:10:10 82 Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:10:20 83 Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:10:39 84 Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:10:44 85 Emily Georgenson (Monster Media) 0:10:59 86 Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling) 0:16:49 87 Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator) 0:16:59 88 Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:17:10 89 Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:17:39 90 Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:18:15 91 Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:18:32 92 Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling) 0:24:00 93 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:24:32 94 Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:24:38 95 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 0:24:50 96 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:25:12 97 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:31:24 98 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:32:54 99 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:33:04 100 Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:33:10 101 Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling) 0:33:32 102 Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media) 0:34:13 103 Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:40:35 104 Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:46:42 105 Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:47:11 106 Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 0:47:41 107 Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 1:09:57 108 Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 1:11:51 109 Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 1:12:10 110 Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media) 1:12:49 111 Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 1:12:55 112 Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling) 1:14:19 113 Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling) 1:26:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 5 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 3 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 2 4 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 12 pts 2 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 11 3 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 9 4 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 9 5 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 5 6 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 4 7 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 3 8 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 3 9 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 3 10 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 2 11 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2