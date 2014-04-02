Trending

Smith, Stephens win Redlands Highland Circuit Race

First leaders decided in revived stage

Image 1 of 51

Leader and Mountain jerseys for Team Tibco

Leader and Mountain jerseys for Team Tibco
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 2 of 51

Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)

Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 3 of 51

The peloton spread across the road

The peloton spread across the road
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 4 of 51

A small group of racers crest the hill

A small group of racers crest the hill
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 5 of 51

Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)

Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 6 of 51

Alison Powers and Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) setting tempo

Alison Powers and Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) setting tempo
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 7 of 51

DNA rider leads a small group on the climb

DNA rider leads a small group on the climb
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 8 of 51

The peloton at the base of the climb

The peloton at the base of the climb
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 9 of 51

Riders up the climb on lap three

Riders up the climb on lap three
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 10 of 51

The Women await the start of stage one

The Women await the start of stage one
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 11 of 51

Team Tibco warming up

Team Tibco warming up
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 12 of 51

Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) not having a good day

Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) not having a good day
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 13 of 51

The peloton rolls through start/finish

The peloton rolls through start/finish
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 14 of 51

Emily Georgenson (Monster Media Racing) showing the results of last weeks crash in San Dimas

Emily Georgenson (Monster Media Racing) showing the results of last weeks crash in San Dimas
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 15 of 51

Highland Circuit Race podium

Highland Circuit Race podium
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 16 of 51

Team Tibco all smiles after the win

Team Tibco all smiles after the win
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 17 of 51

Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) with the win

Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) with the win
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 18 of 51

Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) sprinting to victory

Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) sprinting to victory
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 19 of 51

One lap to go

One lap to go
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 20 of 51

Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)

Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 21 of 51

Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)

Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 22 of 51

Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) attacks

Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) attacks
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 23 of 51

Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) down the descent

Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) down the descent
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 24 of 51

Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover)

Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 25 of 51

UnitedHealthcare arrives to the team area

UnitedHealthcare arrives to the team area
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 26 of 51

Leader, Mountain and Best Amateur jerseys

Leader, Mountain and Best Amateur jerseys
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 27 of 51

Podium

Podium
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 28 of 51

Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)

Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 29 of 51

Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy p/b Kenda)

Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy p/b Kenda)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 30 of 51

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 31 of 51

Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) leads the break of four

Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) leads the break of four
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 32 of 51

Over the summitt...

Over the summitt...
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 33 of 51

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) comfortably sitting in the field

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) comfortably sitting in the field
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 34 of 51

The break pushes for the summit

The break pushes for the summit
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 35 of 51

The peloton on the climb

The peloton on the climb
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 36 of 51

Luise Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)

Luise Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 37 of 51

Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) on the attack

Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) on the attack
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 38 of 51

Single file for main bunch

Single file for main bunch
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 39 of 51

Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)

Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 40 of 51

Down the descent

Down the descent
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 41 of 51

Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)

Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 42 of 51

Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) takes the win

Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) takes the win
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 43 of 51

Sprint for the line

Sprint for the line
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 44 of 51

He break caught with one to go

He break caught with one to go
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 45 of 51

Bissell Development Team

Bissell Development Team
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 46 of 51

Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee- Norco Bicycles)

Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee- Norco Bicycles)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 47 of 51

The break down to Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/ Guttenplan Coaching) and Eric Marcotta as the rain starts to fall

The break down to Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/ Guttenplan Coaching) and Eric Marcotta as the rain starts to fall
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 48 of 51

Over the top with a few laps to go

Over the top with a few laps to go
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 49 of 51

Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies stringing out the field

Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies stringing out the field
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 50 of 51

The break still off but loosing time

The break still off but loosing time
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 51 of 51

A local kindegarten cheers on the peloton

A local kindegarten cheers on the peloton
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) and Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) took the first wins of USA Cycling's 2014 National Race Calendar Wednesday during the opening stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California.

Smith capitalized on his team's final lap lead-out to take his first NRC stage win, finishing ahead of Bissell Development Team's James Oram and Optum Pro Cycling's Will Routley. Stephens out-sprinted a select group on the uphill finish to take the stage win ahead of Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-lululemon) and Leah Kirchmann (Optum).

The stage 1 circuit in Highlands featured a bevy of climbing and descending as the women covered 14 laps around the 4.5 km circuit for 67.5 km, while the men tackled 20 laps for 94.5 km.

Men's break almost makes it

A breakaway that survived until the next-to-last lap animated the first stage of the men's race when Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker-Guttenplan) and Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee) slipped away from the bunch during the first couple of laps. They were soon joined by Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bikes) and Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop).

The quartet built an ultimate gap of 1:30 with eight laps remaining before 5-hour Energy/Kenda and Optum Pro Cycling picked up the chase. The field started splitting up behind as the Continental teams started riding in earnest, and at the front, Marcotte and Hartrich soldiered on as Daw and McKnight fell off their pace.

The two remaining breakaway riders had a gap of just 20 seconds with three laps remaining, and their catch by the field looked imminent. The gap was down to just nine seconds a lap later, and the field was mostly together when riders heard the bell signaling the final lap. Smith's Hincapie Sportswear team swarmed to the front to set up Smith, a 21-year-old from Atlanta who finished sixth last year at the Philly Cycling Classic.

With time bonuses included, Smith now leads Oram in the overall by four seconds and Routley by six.

Stephens wins women's battle of attrition

The women's race turned into a battle of attrition early as repetitive attacks failed to produce a winning breakaway but did whittle the 117 starters down to a lead group of about 55 with five laps remaining.

An eight-rider split tried to get away with four laps to go, and although the effort didn't succeed in staying away, the attack and counters further craved away at the front of the race. About 30 riders went through the start finish with the leaders on the second-to-last lap, and that group took the bell together but began to split up when the pace and attacks went ballistic over the final loop around the course.

Optum drove the front of the field into the final climb to set up Kirchmann for the finish at the top, but it was Tibco's Stephens and Specialized-lululemon's Karol Ann Canuel who were able to get a small separation. Stephens crossed the line with a slight advantage over Canuel for the win. Kirchmann held on for third, leading a group of 10 riders across the line two seconds later.

Last year's overall winner, Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare), finished with the 10-rider group that was two seconds down.

With time bonuses from the stage finish and intermediate sprints included, Stephens now leads the women's overall race by five seconds over Canuel, who won last weekend's San Dimas Stage Race. Kirchmann is nine seconds back. Wiles is fourth overall, sitting 10 seconds back, and Powers is fifth at 11 seconds.

For Thursday's second stage, riders will tackle the 12.5km out-and-back time trial course on the north shore of Big Bear Lake. The technical Big Bear course, which sits at about 2,100 meters of altitude, was a new addition last year when it served as the opening test. Optum's Chad Haga took the stage and the leader's jersey, which he wore until the final day before 5-hour Energy's Francisco Mancebo took it from him on the final stage. Powers, last year's time trial winner, won by more than 30 seconds on her way to a hat-trick of stages and the overall.

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)1:43:04
2Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:00:02
4Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
5Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
6Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
7Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
8Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
9Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
10Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
11Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
12Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
13Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)0:00:13
14Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
15Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)
16Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
17Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
18Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)
19Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
20Katie Hall (United Healthcare)0:00:18
21Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
22Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
23Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)
24Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
25Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)
26Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)
27Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
28Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
29Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)
30Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
31Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:23
32Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
33Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
34Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:00:30
35Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:32
36Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
37Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)
38I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)
39Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
40Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
41Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
42Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)
43Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:00:42
44Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:46
45Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:00:49
46Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
47Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
48Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)0:00:54
49Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:01:05
50Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)0:02:01
51Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:02:04
52Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:09
53Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:02:14
54Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:02:30
55Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)
56Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)0:02:37
57Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)
58Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)0:02:42
59Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)0:02:52
60Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:03:02
61Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:03:31
62Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)0:05:05
63Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:05:12
64Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)0:05:16
65Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
66Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
67Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)
68Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
69Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)
70Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)
71Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:05:21
72Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:05:44
73Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:07:22
74Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)
75Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
76Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling)
77Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
78Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)
79Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)
80Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
81Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
82Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
83Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)
84Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)
85Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
86Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator)0:14:44
87Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
88Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
89Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
90Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
91Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
92Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:22:06
93Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)
94Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
95Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
96Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
97Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:29:28
98Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
99Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media)
100Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
101Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)
102Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
103Samantha Heinrich (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
104Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:37:46
105Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)0:44:12
106Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)
107Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
108Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
109Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)1:08:34
110Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
111Amy Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
112Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling)
113Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
114Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media)
115Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
116Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling)1:22:26
DNSLex Albrecht (Twenty 16)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)2:13:43
2James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
3William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
4Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
5Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
6Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
7Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
8Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
9Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
10Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
11Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
12Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
13Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:06
14Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
15Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
16Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
17Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
18Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)
19Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
20Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)
21Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
22Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
23Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
24Rob Britton (Smart Stop)
25David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
26Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
27Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
28Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
29Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
30Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
31Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
32Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)
33Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
34Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)0:00:13
35Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:15
36Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
37Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
38Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
39Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
40Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
41Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
42Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)
43Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
44Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
45Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
46Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
47Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
48Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
49Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
50Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:00:20
51Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
52Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
53Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)
54Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)
55Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
56Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
57Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
58Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
59Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
60Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
61Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
62Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
63Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
64Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor)
65Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
66Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
67Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
68Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
69Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
70Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
71Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
72Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
73Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
74Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
75Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
76Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
77Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)
78Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
79Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
80Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
81Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
82Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
83Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
84Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
85Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)
86Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
87Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
88Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
89Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)
90Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:34
91William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:35
92Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:00:37
93Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)
94Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
95Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:00:40
96Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
97Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
98Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
99Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
100Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
101Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
102Zach Bell (Smart Stop)
103Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
104Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
105Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
106Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)
107David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
108Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
109Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
110Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
111Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
112Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
113Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
114Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
115Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
116Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:00:51
117Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)
118Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:00:55
119Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
120Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
121Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
122Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
123Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
124Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:01:00
125Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek)0:01:02
126Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
127Cole House (Landis/Trek)
128Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:01:05
129David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:07
130Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)0:01:11
131Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:12
132Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
133Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
134Drew Miller (Landis/Trek)
135Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)
136Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
137Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:01:19
138Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
139Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:01:21
140Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)
141Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling)
142Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava)
143Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
144Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
145Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
146Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
147Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
148Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
149Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
150Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
151Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)
152Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
153Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
154Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)
155Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:01:34
156Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:01:37
157Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:45
158Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)0:02:08
159Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:02:16
160Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
161Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
162Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
163Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:03:07
164Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:03:52
165Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:04:27
166Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
167Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:04:37
168Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)0:04:51
169Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:05:12
170Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:06:24
171Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:06:27
172David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
173Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:06:33
174Tim Carolan (Landis/Trek)0:07:02
175Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)
176Agustin Font (Incycle-Predator Components)0:07:52
177Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)
178Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block)0:08:21
179Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block)
180Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
181Brendan Rhim (California Giant/Specialized)
182Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing)
183Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)
184Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
185James Stemper (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:08:55
186Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
187Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
188Lucas Wardein (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
189Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
190Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:10:17
191Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
192Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
193Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)0:11:09
194Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team)
195Colin Berry (BMW Development Team)
196Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
197Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:12:09
198Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
199Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)
200Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:13:22
201Jacob White (Elbowz Racing)0:16:43
DNSStuart Wight (Team H&R Block)

Women sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)7pts
2Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)5
3Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)4
4Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)3
5Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)2

Women sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)7pts
2Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)5
3Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)4
4Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)3
5Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2

Women sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)7pts
2Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)5
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)4
4Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)3
5Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)2

Men sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)7pts
2Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)5
3Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)4
4Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
5Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)2

Men sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)7pts
2Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)5
3Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4
4Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)3
5Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)2

Men sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)7pts
2Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)5
3Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)4
4Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)3
5Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)2

Men sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7pts
2James Oram (Bissell Development Team)5
3William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)4
4Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)3
5Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)2

Women teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Tibco5:09:16
2United Healthcare0:00:02
3Specialized-Lululemon0:00:30
4FCS/Zngine0:00:39
5Twenty 160:00:40
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:53
7SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI0:01:12
8DNA Cycling p/b K40:01:23
9Pinnacle Reator0:01:26
10Jet Cycling0:02:42
11Vanderkitten0:05:38
12Sisterhood of Cycling0:07:55
13Monster Media0:09:57
14Metromint Cycling0:13:23
15Cloud Racing0:14:00
16Trek-Red Truck0:17:54
17Guru Cycles0:35:38

Men teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Development Team6:41:15
2Team Jamis Hagens Berman
3Hincapie Sportswear0:00:06
4Smart Stop
5KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:09
7Incycle-Predator0:00:24
8Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:00:26
9Astellas Cycling Team0:00:29
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
11Horizon Organic/Einstein0:00:30
125 HR Energy/pb Kenda0:00:35
13California Giant0:00:49
14Hagens Berman U23 Cycling
15Garneay Quebecor0:00:54
16BMW Development Team
17Team Rio Grande Cycling0:00:55
18Team H&R Block0:01:00
19Marc Pro-Strava0:01:07
20Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco0:01:10
21Team Mike's Bike0:01:14
22Athlete Octane Cycling0:01:24
23Elbowz Racing0:01:34
24Sea Sucker/Guttenplan0:01:46
25Landis/Trek0:02:06
26SoCalCycling.com0:02:17

Women general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)1:42:53
2Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:05
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:00:09
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:10
5Alison Powers (United Healthcare)0:00:11
6Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:00:13
7Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
8Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
9Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
10Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
11Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
12Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
13Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)0:00:24
14Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
15Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)
16Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
17Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
18Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)
19Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
20Katie Hall (United Healthcare)0:00:29
21Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
22Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
23Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)
24Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
25Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)
26Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)
27Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
28Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
29Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)
30Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
31Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:34
32Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
33Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
34Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:00:41
35Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:43
36Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
37Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)
38I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)
39Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
40Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
41Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
42Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)
43Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:00:53
44Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:57
45Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:01:00
46Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
47Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
48Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)0:01:05
49Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:01:16
50Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)0:02:12
51Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:02:15
52Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:20
53Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:02:25
54Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:02:41
55Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)
56Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)0:02:48
57Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)
58Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)0:02:53
59Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)0:03:03
60Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:03:13
61Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:03:42
62Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)0:05:16
63Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:05:23
64Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)0:05:27
65Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
66Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
67Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)
68Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
69Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)
70Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)
71Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:05:32
72Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:05:55
73Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:07:33
74Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)
75Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
76Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling)
77Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
78Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)
79Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)
80Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
81Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
82Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
83Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)
84Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)
85Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
86Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator)0:14:55
87Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
88Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
89Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
90Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
91Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
92Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:22:17
93Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)
94Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
95Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
96Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
97Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:29:39
98Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
99Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media)
100Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
101Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)
102Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
103Samantha Heinrich (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
104Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:37:57
105Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)0:44:23
106Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)
107Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
108Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
109Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)1:08:45
110Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
111Amy Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
112Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling)
113Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
114Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media)
115Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
116Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling)1:22:37

Men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)2:13:33
2James Oram (Bissell Development Team)0:00:04
3William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:06
4Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:10
5Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
6Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
7Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
8Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
9Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
10Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
11Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
12Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
13Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:16
14Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
15Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
16Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
17Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
18Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)
19Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
20Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)
21Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
22Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
23Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
24Rob Britton (Smart Stop)
25David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
26Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
27Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
28Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
29Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
30Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
31Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
32Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)
33Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
34Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)0:00:23
35Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:25
36Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
37Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
38Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
39Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
40Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
41Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
42Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)
43Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
44Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
45Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
46Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
47Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
48Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
49Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
50Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:28
51Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:00:30
52Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
53Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
54Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)
55Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)
56Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
57Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
58Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
59Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
60Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
61Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
62Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
63Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
64Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
65Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor)
66Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
67Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
68Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
69Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
70Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
71Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
72Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
73Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
74Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
75Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
76Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
77Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)
78Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
79Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
80Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
81Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
82Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
83Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
84Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
85Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)
86Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
87Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
88Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
89Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)
90Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:44
91William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:45
92Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:00:47
93Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)
94Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
95Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
96Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:00:50
97Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
98Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
99Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
100Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
101Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
102Zach Bell (Smart Stop)
103Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
104Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
105Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
106Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)
107David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
108Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
109Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
110Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
111Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
112Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
113Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
114Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
115Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
116Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:01:01
117Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)
118Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:01:05
119Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
120Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
121Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
122Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
123Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
124Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:01:10
125Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek)0:01:12
126Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
127Cole House (Landis/Trek)
128Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:01:15
129David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:17
130Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)0:01:21
131Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:22
132Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
133Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
134Drew Miller (Landis/Trek)
135Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)
136Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
137Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:01:29
138Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
139Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:01:30
140Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:01:31
141Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)
142Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling)
143Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava)
144Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
145Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
146Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
147Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
148Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
149Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
150Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
151Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)
152Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
153Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
154Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)
155Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:01:44
156Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:01:47
157Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:55
158Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)0:02:18
159Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:02:26
160Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
161Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
162Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
163Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:03:17
164Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:04:02
165Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:04:37
166Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
167Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:04:47
168Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)0:05:01
169Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:05:22
170Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:06:34
171Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:06:37
172David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
173Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:06:43
174Tim Carolan (Landis/Trek)0:07:12
175Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)
176Agustin Font (Incycle-Predator Components)0:08:02
177Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)
178Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block)0:08:31
179Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block)
180Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
181Brendan Rhim (California Giant/Specialized)
182Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing)
183Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)
184Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
185James Stemper (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:09:05
186Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
187Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
188Lucas Wardein (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
189Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
190Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:10:27
191Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
192Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
193Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)0:11:19
194Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team)
195Colin Berry (BMW Development Team)
196Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
197Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:12:19
198Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
199Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)
200Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:13:32
201Jacob White (Elbowz Racing)

Women points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)12pts
2Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)11
3Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)9
4Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)9
5Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)5
6Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)4
7Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)3
8Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)3
9Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)3
10Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)2
11Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2

Men's points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)11pts
2Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)10
3Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)10
4Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)9
5Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7
6Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)7
7James Oram (Bissell Development Team)5
8Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)5
9William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)4
10Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)4
11Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)3
12Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
13Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)2
14Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)2
15Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)2

Women teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Tibco5:09:16
2United Healthcare0:00:02
3Specialized-Lululemon0:00:30
4FCS/Zngine0:00:39
5Twenty 160:00:40
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:53
7SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI0:01:12
8DNA Cycling p/b K40:01:23
9Pinnacle Reator0:01:26
10Jet Cycling0:02:42
11Vanderkitten0:05:38
12Sisterhood of Cycling0:07:55
13Monster Media0:09:57
14Metromint Cycling0:13:23
15Cloud Racing0:14:00
16Trek-Red Truck0:17:54
17Guru Cycles0:35:38

Men teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Development Team6:41:15
3Hincapie Sportswear0:00:06
4Smart Stop
5KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6:41:24
7Incycle-Predator6:41:39
8Canyon Bicycles-Shimano6:41:41
9Astellas Cycling Team6:41:44
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
11Horizon Organic/Einstein6:41:45
125 HR Energy/pb Kenda6:41:50
13California Giant6:42:04
14Hagens Berman U23 Cycling
15Garneay Quebecor6:42:09
16BMW Development Team
17Team Rio Grande Cycling6:42:10
18Team H&R Block6:42:15
19Marc Pro-Strava6:42:22
20Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic6:42:25
21Team Mike's Bike6:42:29
22Athlete Octane Cycling6:42:39
23Elbowz Racing6:42:49
24Sea Sucker6:43:01
25Landis/Trek6:43:21
26SoCalCycling.com6:43:32

