Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) and Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) took the first wins of USA Cycling's 2014 National Race Calendar Wednesday during the opening stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California.

Smith capitalized on his team's final lap lead-out to take his first NRC stage win, finishing ahead of Bissell Development Team's James Oram and Optum Pro Cycling's Will Routley. Stephens out-sprinted a select group on the uphill finish to take the stage win ahead of Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-lululemon) and Leah Kirchmann (Optum).

The stage 1 circuit in Highlands featured a bevy of climbing and descending as the women covered 14 laps around the 4.5 km circuit for 67.5 km, while the men tackled 20 laps for 94.5 km.

Men's break almost makes it

A breakaway that survived until the next-to-last lap animated the first stage of the men's race when Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker-Guttenplan) and Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee) slipped away from the bunch during the first couple of laps. They were soon joined by Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bikes) and Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop).

The quartet built an ultimate gap of 1:30 with eight laps remaining before 5-hour Energy/Kenda and Optum Pro Cycling picked up the chase. The field started splitting up behind as the Continental teams started riding in earnest, and at the front, Marcotte and Hartrich soldiered on as Daw and McKnight fell off their pace.

The two remaining breakaway riders had a gap of just 20 seconds with three laps remaining, and their catch by the field looked imminent. The gap was down to just nine seconds a lap later, and the field was mostly together when riders heard the bell signaling the final lap. Smith's Hincapie Sportswear team swarmed to the front to set up Smith, a 21-year-old from Atlanta who finished sixth last year at the Philly Cycling Classic.

With time bonuses included, Smith now leads Oram in the overall by four seconds and Routley by six.

Stephens wins women's battle of attrition

The women's race turned into a battle of attrition early as repetitive attacks failed to produce a winning breakaway but did whittle the 117 starters down to a lead group of about 55 with five laps remaining.

An eight-rider split tried to get away with four laps to go, and although the effort didn't succeed in staying away, the attack and counters further craved away at the front of the race. About 30 riders went through the start finish with the leaders on the second-to-last lap, and that group took the bell together but began to split up when the pace and attacks went ballistic over the final loop around the course.

Optum drove the front of the field into the final climb to set up Kirchmann for the finish at the top, but it was Tibco's Stephens and Specialized-lululemon's Karol Ann Canuel who were able to get a small separation. Stephens crossed the line with a slight advantage over Canuel for the win. Kirchmann held on for third, leading a group of 10 riders across the line two seconds later.

Last year's overall winner, Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare), finished with the 10-rider group that was two seconds down.

With time bonuses from the stage finish and intermediate sprints included, Stephens now leads the women's overall race by five seconds over Canuel, who won last weekend's San Dimas Stage Race. Kirchmann is nine seconds back. Wiles is fourth overall, sitting 10 seconds back, and Powers is fifth at 11 seconds.

For Thursday's second stage, riders will tackle the 12.5km out-and-back time trial course on the north shore of Big Bear Lake. The technical Big Bear course, which sits at about 2,100 meters of altitude, was a new addition last year when it served as the opening test. Optum's Chad Haga took the stage and the leader's jersey, which he wore until the final day before 5-hour Energy's Francisco Mancebo took it from him on the final stage. Powers, last year's time trial winner, won by more than 30 seconds on her way to a hat-trick of stages and the overall.

Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 1:43:04 2 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:00:02 4 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 5 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 6 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 7 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 8 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 9 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 10 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 11 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 12 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 13 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:00:13 14 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 15 Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16) 16 Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 17 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) 18 Erika Varela (Jet Cycling) 19 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 20 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) 0:00:18 21 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) 22 Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 23 Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16) 24 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 25 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 26 Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator) 27 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 28 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 29 Abby Mickey (Twenty 16) 30 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 31 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:23 32 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 33 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 34 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:00:30 35 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:32 36 Sara Headley (Team Tibco) 37 Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon) 38 I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling) 39 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 40 Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 41 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 42 Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare) 43 Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:00:42 44 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:00:46 45 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:49 46 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 47 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 48 Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:00:54 49 Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:01:05 50 Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling) 0:02:01 51 Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:02:04 52 Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:09 53 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:14 54 Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:02:30 55 Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator) 56 Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media) 0:02:37 57 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) 58 Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:02:42 59 Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) 0:02:52 60 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:03:02 61 Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:03:31 62 Cari Higgins (United Healthcare) 0:05:05 63 Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:05:12 64 Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator) 0:05:16 65 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 66 Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) 67 Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling) 68 Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 69 Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling) 70 Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator) 71 Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:05:21 72 Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:05:44 73 Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:07:22 74 Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling) 75 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 76 Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling) 77 Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten) 78 Emily Georgenson (Monster Media) 79 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) 80 Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 81 Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 82 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 83 Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling) 84 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) 85 Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 86 Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator) 0:14:44 87 Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 88 Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 89 Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 90 Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 91 Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling) 92 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:22:06 93 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 94 Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 95 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 96 Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling) 97 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:29:28 98 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 99 Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media) 100 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 101 Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling) 102 Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 103 Samantha Heinrich (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 104 Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:37:46 105 Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 0:44:12 106 Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling) 107 Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 108 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 109 Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 1:08:34 110 Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 111 Amy Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 112 Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling) 113 Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 114 Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media) 115 Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 116 Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling) 1:22:26 DNS Lex Albrecht (Twenty 16)

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 2:13:43 2 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 3 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 4 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 5 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 6 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 7 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 8 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team) 9 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 10 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 11 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 12 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 13 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:06 14 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 15 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 16 Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 17 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 18 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) 19 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 20 Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) 21 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 22 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 23 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 24 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 25 David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 26 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 27 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 28 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 29 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 30 Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 31 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 32 Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team) 33 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 34 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:00:13 35 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:00:15 36 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 37 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 38 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 39 Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team) 40 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 41 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 42 Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek) 43 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 44 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 45 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 46 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 47 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 48 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 49 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 50 Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:00:20 51 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 52 Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 53 Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling) 54 Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team) 55 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 56 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 57 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 58 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 59 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 60 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) 61 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 62 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 63 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 64 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor) 65 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 66 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 67 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 68 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 69 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 70 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 71 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 72 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 73 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 74 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 75 Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 76 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 77 Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team) 78 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 79 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 80 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 81 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 82 Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 83 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 84 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 85 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 86 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 87 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 88 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 89 Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team) 90 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:34 91 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:35 92 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:00:37 93 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 94 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 95 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:40 96 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 97 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 98 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 99 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 100 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 101 Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing) 102 Zach Bell (Smart Stop) 103 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 104 Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 105 Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava) 106 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 107 David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 108 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 109 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 110 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 111 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 112 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components) 113 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava) 114 Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 115 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 116 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:00:51 117 Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team) 118 Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:00:55 119 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 120 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 121 Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 122 Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 123 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 124 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:00 125 Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek) 0:01:02 126 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 127 Cole House (Landis/Trek) 128 Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:01:05 129 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:07 130 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 0:01:11 131 Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:12 132 Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 133 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 134 Drew Miller (Landis/Trek) 135 Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek) 136 Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 137 Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:01:19 138 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 139 Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:21 140 Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized) 141 Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling) 142 Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava) 143 Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 144 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 145 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 146 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 147 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 148 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 149 Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 150 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) 151 Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block) 152 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 153 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 154 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 155 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:34 156 Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:37 157 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:45 158 Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:08 159 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:02:16 160 Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 161 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 162 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 163 Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:03:07 164 Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:03:52 165 Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:04:27 166 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 167 Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:04:37 168 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:04:51 169 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:05:12 170 Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:06:24 171 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:06:27 172 David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 173 Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:06:33 174 Tim Carolan (Landis/Trek) 0:07:02 175 Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing) 176 Agustin Font (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:07:52 177 Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team) 178 Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block) 0:08:21 179 Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block) 180 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 181 Brendan Rhim (California Giant/Specialized) 182 Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing) 183 Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) 184 Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 185 James Stemper (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:08:55 186 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 187 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 188 Lucas Wardein (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 189 Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 190 Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:10:17 191 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 192 Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 193 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 0:11:09 194 Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team) 195 Colin Berry (BMW Development Team) 196 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 197 Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:12:09 198 Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 199 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team) 200 Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:13:22 201 Jacob White (Elbowz Racing) 0:16:43 DNS Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)

Women sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 7 pts 2 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 5 3 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 4 4 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 3 5 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 2

Women sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 7 pts 2 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 5 3 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 4 4 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 3 5 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2

Women sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 7 pts 2 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 5 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 4 4 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 3 5 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 2

Men sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 7 pts 2 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 5 3 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 4 4 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 5 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2

Men sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 7 pts 2 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 5 3 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4 4 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 3 5 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 2

Men sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 7 pts 2 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 5 3 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 4 4 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 3 5 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2

Men sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 pts 2 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 5 3 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 4 4 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 3 5 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 2

Women teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Tibco 5:09:16 2 United Healthcare 0:00:02 3 Specialized-Lululemon 0:00:30 4 FCS/Zngine 0:00:39 5 Twenty 16 0:00:40 6 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:53 7 SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI 0:01:12 8 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:01:23 9 Pinnacle Reator 0:01:26 10 Jet Cycling 0:02:42 11 Vanderkitten 0:05:38 12 Sisterhood of Cycling 0:07:55 13 Monster Media 0:09:57 14 Metromint Cycling 0:13:23 15 Cloud Racing 0:14:00 16 Trek-Red Truck 0:17:54 17 Guru Cycles 0:35:38

Men teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Development Team 6:41:15 2 Team Jamis Hagens Berman 3 Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:06 4 Smart Stop 5 KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo 6 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:09 7 Incycle-Predator 0:00:24 8 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:00:26 9 Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:29 10 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 11 Horizon Organic/Einstein 0:00:30 12 5 HR Energy/pb Kenda 0:00:35 13 California Giant 0:00:49 14 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling 15 Garneay Quebecor 0:00:54 16 BMW Development Team 17 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:00:55 18 Team H&R Block 0:01:00 19 Marc Pro-Strava 0:01:07 20 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco 0:01:10 21 Team Mike's Bike 0:01:14 22 Athlete Octane Cycling 0:01:24 23 Elbowz Racing 0:01:34 24 Sea Sucker/Guttenplan 0:01:46 25 Landis/Trek 0:02:06 26 SoCalCycling.com 0:02:17

Women general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 1:42:53 2 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:05 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:00:09 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:10 5 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 0:00:11 6 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:00:13 7 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 8 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 9 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 10 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 11 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 12 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 13 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:00:24 14 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 15 Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16) 16 Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 17 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) 18 Erika Varela (Jet Cycling) 19 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 20 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) 0:00:29 21 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) 22 Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 23 Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16) 24 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 25 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 26 Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator) 27 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 28 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 29 Abby Mickey (Twenty 16) 30 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 31 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:34 32 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 33 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 34 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:00:41 35 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:43 36 Sara Headley (Team Tibco) 37 Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon) 38 I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling) 39 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 40 Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 41 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 42 Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare) 43 Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:00:53 44 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:00:57 45 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:00 46 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 47 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 48 Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:01:05 49 Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:01:16 50 Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling) 0:02:12 51 Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:02:15 52 Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:20 53 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:25 54 Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:02:41 55 Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator) 56 Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media) 0:02:48 57 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) 58 Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:02:53 59 Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) 0:03:03 60 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:03:13 61 Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:03:42 62 Cari Higgins (United Healthcare) 0:05:16 63 Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:05:23 64 Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator) 0:05:27 65 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 66 Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) 67 Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling) 68 Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 69 Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling) 70 Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator) 71 Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:05:32 72 Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:05:55 73 Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:07:33 74 Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling) 75 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 76 Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling) 77 Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten) 78 Emily Georgenson (Monster Media) 79 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) 80 Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 81 Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 82 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 83 Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling) 84 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) 85 Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 86 Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator) 0:14:55 87 Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 88 Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 89 Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 90 Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 91 Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling) 92 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:22:17 93 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 94 Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 95 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 96 Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling) 97 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:29:39 98 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 99 Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media) 100 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 101 Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling) 102 Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 103 Samantha Heinrich (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 104 Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:37:57 105 Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 0:44:23 106 Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling) 107 Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 108 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 109 Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 1:08:45 110 Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 111 Amy Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 112 Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling) 113 Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 114 Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media) 115 Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 116 Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling) 1:22:37

Men general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 2:13:33 2 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:04 3 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:06 4 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:10 5 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 6 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 7 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 8 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team) 9 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 10 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 11 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 12 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 13 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:16 14 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 15 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 16 Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 17 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 18 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) 19 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 20 Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) 21 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 22 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 23 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 24 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 25 David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 26 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 27 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 28 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 29 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 30 Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 31 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 32 Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team) 33 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 34 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:00:23 35 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:00:25 36 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 37 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 38 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 39 Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team) 40 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 41 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 42 Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek) 43 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 44 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 45 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 46 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 47 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 48 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 49 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 50 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:28 51 Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:00:30 52 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 53 Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 54 Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling) 55 Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team) 56 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 57 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 58 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 59 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 60 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 61 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) 62 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 63 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 64 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 65 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor) 66 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 67 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 68 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 69 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 70 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 71 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 72 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 73 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 74 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 75 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 76 Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 77 Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team) 78 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 79 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 80 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 81 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 82 Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 83 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 84 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 85 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 86 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 87 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 88 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 89 Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team) 90 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:44 91 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:45 92 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:00:47 93 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 94 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 95 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 96 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:50 97 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 98 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 99 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 100 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 101 Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing) 102 Zach Bell (Smart Stop) 103 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 104 Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 105 Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava) 106 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 107 David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 108 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 109 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 110 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 111 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 112 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components) 113 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava) 114 Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 115 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 116 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:01 117 Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team) 118 Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:01:05 119 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 120 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 121 Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 122 Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 123 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 124 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:10 125 Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek) 0:01:12 126 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 127 Cole House (Landis/Trek) 128 Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:01:15 129 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:17 130 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 0:01:21 131 Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:22 132 Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 133 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 134 Drew Miller (Landis/Trek) 135 Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek) 136 Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 137 Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:01:29 138 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 139 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:01:30 140 Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:31 141 Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized) 142 Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling) 143 Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava) 144 Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 145 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 146 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 147 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 148 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 149 Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 150 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) 151 Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block) 152 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 153 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 154 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 155 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:44 156 Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:47 157 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:55 158 Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:18 159 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:02:26 160 Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 161 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 162 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 163 Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:03:17 164 Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:04:02 165 Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:04:37 166 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 167 Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:04:47 168 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:05:01 169 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:05:22 170 Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:06:34 171 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:06:37 172 David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 173 Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:06:43 174 Tim Carolan (Landis/Trek) 0:07:12 175 Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing) 176 Agustin Font (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:08:02 177 Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team) 178 Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block) 0:08:31 179 Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block) 180 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 181 Brendan Rhim (California Giant/Specialized) 182 Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing) 183 Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) 184 Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 185 James Stemper (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:09:05 186 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 187 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 188 Lucas Wardein (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 189 Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 190 Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:10:27 191 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 192 Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 193 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 0:11:19 194 Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team) 195 Colin Berry (BMW Development Team) 196 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 197 Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:12:19 198 Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 199 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team) 200 Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:13:32 201 Jacob White (Elbowz Racing)

Women points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 12 pts 2 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 11 3 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 9 4 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 9 5 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 5 6 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 4 7 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 3 8 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 3 9 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 3 10 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 2 11 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2

Men's points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 11 pts 2 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 10 3 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 10 4 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 9 5 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 6 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 7 7 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 5 8 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 5 9 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 4 10 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 4 11 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 3 12 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 13 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 2 14 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2 15 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2

Women teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Tibco 5:09:16 2 United Healthcare 0:00:02 3 Specialized-Lululemon 0:00:30 4 FCS/Zngine 0:00:39 5 Twenty 16 0:00:40 6 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:53 7 SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI 0:01:12 8 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:01:23 9 Pinnacle Reator 0:01:26 10 Jet Cycling 0:02:42 11 Vanderkitten 0:05:38 12 Sisterhood of Cycling 0:07:55 13 Monster Media 0:09:57 14 Metromint Cycling 0:13:23 15 Cloud Racing 0:14:00 16 Trek-Red Truck 0:17:54 17 Guru Cycles 0:35:38