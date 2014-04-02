Smith, Stephens win Redlands Highland Circuit Race
First leaders decided in revived stage
Highland Circuit Race: Highland -
Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) and Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) took the first wins of USA Cycling's 2014 National Race Calendar Wednesday during the opening stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California.
Smith capitalized on his team's final lap lead-out to take his first NRC stage win, finishing ahead of Bissell Development Team's James Oram and Optum Pro Cycling's Will Routley. Stephens out-sprinted a select group on the uphill finish to take the stage win ahead of Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-lululemon) and Leah Kirchmann (Optum).
The stage 1 circuit in Highlands featured a bevy of climbing and descending as the women covered 14 laps around the 4.5 km circuit for 67.5 km, while the men tackled 20 laps for 94.5 km.
Men's break almost makes it
A breakaway that survived until the next-to-last lap animated the first stage of the men's race when Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker-Guttenplan) and Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee) slipped away from the bunch during the first couple of laps. They were soon joined by Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bikes) and Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop).
The quartet built an ultimate gap of 1:30 with eight laps remaining before 5-hour Energy/Kenda and Optum Pro Cycling picked up the chase. The field started splitting up behind as the Continental teams started riding in earnest, and at the front, Marcotte and Hartrich soldiered on as Daw and McKnight fell off their pace.
The two remaining breakaway riders had a gap of just 20 seconds with three laps remaining, and their catch by the field looked imminent. The gap was down to just nine seconds a lap later, and the field was mostly together when riders heard the bell signaling the final lap. Smith's Hincapie Sportswear team swarmed to the front to set up Smith, a 21-year-old from Atlanta who finished sixth last year at the Philly Cycling Classic.
With time bonuses included, Smith now leads Oram in the overall by four seconds and Routley by six.
Stephens wins women's battle of attrition
The women's race turned into a battle of attrition early as repetitive attacks failed to produce a winning breakaway but did whittle the 117 starters down to a lead group of about 55 with five laps remaining.
An eight-rider split tried to get away with four laps to go, and although the effort didn't succeed in staying away, the attack and counters further craved away at the front of the race. About 30 riders went through the start finish with the leaders on the second-to-last lap, and that group took the bell together but began to split up when the pace and attacks went ballistic over the final loop around the course.
Optum drove the front of the field into the final climb to set up Kirchmann for the finish at the top, but it was Tibco's Stephens and Specialized-lululemon's Karol Ann Canuel who were able to get a small separation. Stephens crossed the line with a slight advantage over Canuel for the win. Kirchmann held on for third, leading a group of 10 riders across the line two seconds later.
Last year's overall winner, Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare), finished with the 10-rider group that was two seconds down.
With time bonuses from the stage finish and intermediate sprints included, Stephens now leads the women's overall race by five seconds over Canuel, who won last weekend's San Dimas Stage Race. Kirchmann is nine seconds back. Wiles is fourth overall, sitting 10 seconds back, and Powers is fifth at 11 seconds.
For Thursday's second stage, riders will tackle the 12.5km out-and-back time trial course on the north shore of Big Bear Lake. The technical Big Bear course, which sits at about 2,100 meters of altitude, was a new addition last year when it served as the opening test. Optum's Chad Haga took the stage and the leader's jersey, which he wore until the final day before 5-hour Energy's Francisco Mancebo took it from him on the final stage. Powers, last year's time trial winner, won by more than 30 seconds on her way to a hat-trick of stages and the overall.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|1:43:04
|2
|Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:00:02
|4
|Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|5
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|6
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|7
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|8
|Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
|9
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|10
|Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
|11
|Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|12
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|13
|Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:13
|14
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|15
|Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)
|16
|Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|17
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
|18
|Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)
|19
|Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
|20
|Katie Hall (United Healthcare)
|0:00:18
|21
|Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
|22
|Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|23
|Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)
|24
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|25
|Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)
|26
|Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)
|27
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|28
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|29
|Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)
|30
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|31
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:23
|32
|Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|33
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|34
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:00:30
|35
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:00:32
|36
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
|37
|Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)
|38
|I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)
|39
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|40
|Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|41
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|42
|Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)
|43
|Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:00:42
|44
|Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:46
|45
|Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:49
|46
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|47
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|48
|Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:00:54
|49
|Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:01:05
|50
|Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)
|0:02:01
|51
|Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:02:04
|52
|Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:02:09
|53
|Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:02:14
|54
|Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:02:30
|55
|Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)
|56
|Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)
|0:02:37
|57
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)
|58
|Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:02:42
|59
|Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)
|0:02:52
|60
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:03:02
|61
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:03:31
|62
|Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
|0:05:05
|63
|Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:05:12
|64
|Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:05:16
|65
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|66
|Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
|67
|Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)
|68
|Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|69
|Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|70
|Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)
|71
|Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:05:21
|72
|Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:05:44
|73
|Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:07:22
|74
|Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|75
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|76
|Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|77
|Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
|78
|Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)
|79
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)
|80
|Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|81
|Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|82
|Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
|83
|Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|84
|Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)
|85
|Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|86
|Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:14:44
|87
|Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|88
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|89
|Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|90
|Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|91
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|92
|Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:22:06
|93
|Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)
|94
|Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|95
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|96
|Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
|97
|Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:29:28
|98
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|99
|Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media)
|100
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|101
|Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)
|102
|Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|103
|Samantha Heinrich (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|104
|Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:37:46
|105
|Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
|0:44:12
|106
|Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|107
|Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|108
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|109
|Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|1:08:34
|110
|Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|111
|Amy Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|112
|Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling)
|113
|Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|114
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media)
|115
|Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
|116
|Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling)
|1:22:26
|DNS
|Lex Albrecht (Twenty 16)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|2:13:43
|2
|James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
|3
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|4
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|5
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|6
|Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|7
|Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
|8
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
|9
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
|10
|Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|11
|Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|12
|Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|13
|Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:06
|14
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|15
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|16
|Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|17
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|18
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)
|19
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|20
|Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)
|21
|Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
|22
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|23
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|24
|Rob Britton (Smart Stop)
|25
|David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|26
|Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|27
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|28
|Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|29
|Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|30
|Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|31
|Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|32
|Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)
|33
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|34
|Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:00:13
|35
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|36
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|37
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|38
|Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|39
|Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
|40
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|41
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|42
|Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)
|43
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|44
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|45
|Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
|46
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|47
|Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
|48
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|49
|Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|50
|Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:20
|51
|Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
|52
|Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|53
|Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|54
|Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)
|55
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|56
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|57
|Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|58
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|59
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|60
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|61
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|62
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|63
|Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|64
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor)
|65
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|66
|Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
|67
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|68
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|69
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|70
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|71
|Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|72
|Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
|73
|Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|74
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|75
|Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|76
|Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|77
|Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)
|78
|Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|79
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|80
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|81
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|82
|Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|83
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|84
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
|85
|Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)
|86
|Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|87
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|88
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|89
|Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)
|90
|Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:34
|91
|William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:35
|92
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|93
|Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)
|94
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|95
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:40
|96
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|97
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|98
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|99
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|100
|Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|101
|Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
|102
|Zach Bell (Smart Stop)
|103
|Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|104
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
|105
|Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|106
|Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)
|107
|David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|108
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|109
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|110
|Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|111
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|112
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
|113
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
|114
|Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|115
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|116
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:00:51
|117
|Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)
|118
|Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:00:55
|119
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|120
|Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
|121
|Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|122
|Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|123
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|124
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:00
|125
|Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:02
|126
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|127
|Cole House (Landis/Trek)
|128
|Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:01:05
|129
|David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:07
|130
|Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
|0:01:11
|131
|Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:12
|132
|Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|133
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|134
|Drew Miller (Landis/Trek)
|135
|Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)
|136
|Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|137
|Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:01:19
|138
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|139
|Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:01:21
|140
|Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)
|141
|Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|142
|Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava)
|143
|Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|144
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|145
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|146
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|147
|Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|148
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|149
|Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|150
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|151
|Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)
|152
|Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|153
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|154
|Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)
|155
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:01:34
|156
|Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:01:37
|157
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:45
|158
|Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:08
|159
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:02:16
|160
|Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|161
|Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|162
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|163
|Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:03:07
|164
|Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:03:52
|165
|Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:04:27
|166
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|167
|Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:04:37
|168
|Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:04:51
|169
|Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:05:12
|170
|Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:06:24
|171
|Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:06:27
|172
|David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|173
|Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:06:33
|174
|Tim Carolan (Landis/Trek)
|0:07:02
|175
|Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)
|176
|Agustin Font (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:07:52
|177
|Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)
|178
|Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block)
|0:08:21
|179
|Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block)
|180
|Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|181
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant/Specialized)
|182
|Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing)
|183
|Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)
|184
|Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|185
|James Stemper (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:08:55
|186
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|187
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|188
|Lucas Wardein (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|189
|Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|190
|Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:10:17
|191
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|192
|Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|193
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|0:11:09
|194
|Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team)
|195
|Colin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|196
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|197
|Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:12:09
|198
|Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|199
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)
|200
|Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:13:22
|201
|Jacob White (Elbowz Racing)
|0:16:43
|DNS
|Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|7
|pts
|2
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|5
|3
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|4
|4
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|3
|5
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|7
|pts
|2
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|5
|3
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|4
|4
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|3
|5
|Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|7
|pts
|2
|Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
|5
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|4
|4
|Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|3
|5
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|7
|pts
|2
|Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
|5
|3
|Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|4
|4
|Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|3
|5
|Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|7
|pts
|2
|Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|5
|3
|Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|4
|4
|Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
|3
|5
|Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|7
|pts
|2
|Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|5
|3
|Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
|4
|4
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|3
|5
|Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|7
|pts
|2
|James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
|5
|3
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|4
|4
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|3
|5
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Tibco
|5:09:16
|2
|United Healthcare
|0:00:02
|3
|Specialized-Lululemon
|0:00:30
|4
|FCS/Zngine
|0:00:39
|5
|Twenty 16
|0:00:40
|6
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:53
|7
|SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI
|0:01:12
|8
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:01:23
|9
|Pinnacle Reator
|0:01:26
|10
|Jet Cycling
|0:02:42
|11
|Vanderkitten
|0:05:38
|12
|Sisterhood of Cycling
|0:07:55
|13
|Monster Media
|0:09:57
|14
|Metromint Cycling
|0:13:23
|15
|Cloud Racing
|0:14:00
|16
|Trek-Red Truck
|0:17:54
|17
|Guru Cycles
|0:35:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Development Team
|6:41:15
|2
|Team Jamis Hagens Berman
|3
|Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:06
|4
|Smart Stop
|5
|KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:09
|7
|Incycle-Predator
|0:00:24
|8
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:00:26
|9
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|11
|Horizon Organic/Einstein
|0:00:30
|12
|5 HR Energy/pb Kenda
|0:00:35
|13
|California Giant
|0:00:49
|14
|Hagens Berman U23 Cycling
|15
|Garneay Quebecor
|0:00:54
|16
|BMW Development Team
|17
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:00:55
|18
|Team H&R Block
|0:01:00
|19
|Marc Pro-Strava
|0:01:07
|20
|Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco
|0:01:10
|21
|Team Mike's Bike
|0:01:14
|22
|Athlete Octane Cycling
|0:01:24
|23
|Elbowz Racing
|0:01:34
|24
|Sea Sucker/Guttenplan
|0:01:46
|25
|Landis/Trek
|0:02:06
|26
|SoCalCycling.com
|0:02:17
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|12
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|11
|3
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|9
|4
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|9
|5
|Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
|5
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|4
|7
|Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|3
|8
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|3
|9
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|3
|10
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|2
|11
|Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|11
|pts
|2
|Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|10
|3
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|10
|4
|Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|9
|5
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|7
|6
|Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
|7
|7
|James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
|5
|8
|Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
|5
|9
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|4
|10
|Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|4
|11
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|3
|12
|Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|3
|13
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|2
|14
|Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|2
|15
|Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|2
