The Sunset Road Race wreaked havoc on the final day of the 30th Annual Redlands Bicycle Classic Sunday, decimating both the men's and women's fields and launching two new riders into the overall race lead.

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) bridged to a late-race breakaway and then jumped away from that group on his way to winning the stage and taking the overall victory from previous race leader Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop). In the women's race, Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) teamed up with stage winner Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) in a breakaway that lifted her past previous leader Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) for the overall win.

The main challenge over the final stage was surviving the undulating, unforgiving nature of the Sunset Loop, the 10.4 km circuit through the hilly residential neighborhoods on the southwest edge of town. The men started their 150 km race downtown with several laps around the previous day's criterium course. From there they rode out of town for 12 trips around the Sunset Loop, then back into town where they circled the criterium course five more times for the finish. The women also started their 113 km race in town, then circled the Sunset Loop nine times and finished back in town without any circuits.

Rosskopf blazes off Sunset Loop to win final stage, overall

After a long day of climbing, it was the downhill run from the Sunset Loop back into town that propelled Rosskopf into the stage win and the final general classification lead. Rosskopf bridged to three riders who had escaped early on the final loop, then he attacked again as they approached the finishing circuits.

"We came off the Sunset Loop with four guys, and I hit them right when we turned onto Olive Street into the tailwind to get a gap before the circuit," Rosskopf told race announcer Chad Andrews after the stage. "I got to the circuit alone, but then James Oram, he must have jumped up to me on the second lap on the circuit, and that worked out for both of us because we could just go that much faster the whole way and get the time that I needed."

The Sunset Loop blew the men's field apart early in the race, with seven or eight groups forming on the roads during the first lap and riders quickly getting pulled if they dropped too far behind. A lead group of about 50 riders formed after two loops, and SmartStop lined itself out on the front to protect McCabe's yellow jersey.

Attacks by Jamis-Hagens Berman riders Gregory Brenes and Daniel Jaramillo secured the KOM points that Jaramillo needed to secure the mountains classification, and the ensuing chase helped trim down the lead group.

A trio containing Hincapie's Oscar Clark, 5-hour Energy's Chad Beyer and Horizon Organic's Emerson Oronte gained a little traction on the lead group of about 40 with seven laps remaining, but SmartStop pulled them back with three laps to go.

More attacks and counters continued to test SmartStop on the front, and McCabe took the bell for the final trip around the Sunset Loop with just two teammates left to set the pace. A Jamis rider attacked on the climb at the start of the loop, forcing SmartStop to chase and setting up Ben Jacques-Maynes and Luis Amaran of Jamis to counter and get a gap. Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) bridged across almost immediately, followed quickly by Oram to form a lead group of four.

Just as Amaran flatted out of the breakaway, Rosskopf, who started the day 22 seconds out of the overall lead, flew up on the leaders after having relieved himself of the race leader and the rest of the chasing group on a steep pitch near the final feedzone. The new quartet pressed the issue into town before Rosskopf jumped away and Oram bridged up to him.

Rosskopf easily took the sprint from Bissell rider, and with McCabe's group coming in 36 seconds later, Rosskopf claimed the overall victory as well. Oram, who started the day 25 seconds down, moved into second overall. McCabe ended up third overall.

Wiles waits, then climbs away to overall win

Wiles, who started the day 29 seconds down on Kirchmann, waited for the perfect moment to make her assault on the general classification, bridging to Abbott after the 2013 Sunset Road Race stage winner attacked a select lead group on a steep pitch with three laps of the Sunset Loop remaining.

Wiles' team set her up early in the race by sending Ally Stacher up the road in a solo move. Stacher's attack and the subsequent chase blew the field up, and she eventually had a 25 second gap on a chasing group of about 25 riders that included Kirchmann, second overall Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare), Wiles, Abbott and most of the other top riders in the general classification.

UnitedHealthcare sent Sharon Laws up the road to join Stacher with five laps of the Sunset Loop remaining, and FCS/Zngine's Amber Neben soon joined them. The trio's gap grew to 35 seconds, but a concerted effort by the three teammates Kirchmann still had in the chase brought the breakaway back with three laps remaining.

Counter attacks quickly whittled the lead group down to a dozen or so riders, shedding Powers from the group before Abbott's uphill attack and Wiles' bridging effort broke the chasing group down even more. As Wiles and Abbott, who started the day 1:02 down, joined forces up the road, Kirchmann found herself in an eight-rider group that also included her Optum teammate Denise Ramsden, Laws, Specialized-lululemon's Karol Ann Canuel, Team Tibco's Andrea Dvorak, Neben, Monster Media's Flavia Oliviera and Spy-Giant's Jessica Cerra.

Ramsden buried herself to try and protect her teammate's overall lead, but with Kirchmann being the only other rider in the group willing to contribute to the chase, the gap to the two riders up the road continued to grow. With two laps remaining, the gap back to Kirchmann had grown to 40 seconds, making Wiles the virtual leader on the road. From there the advantage ballooned to 1:10 with just 15 km remaining, and it looked certain that Kirchmann's overall lead would not hold.

Abbott and Wiles pressed the pace off the Sunset Loop toward the finish back in town, with Abbott taking the stage win and the 10-second time bonus that went along with it. Wiles collected a six-second bump for second and then had to wait for Kirchamnn to cross the line before she could celebrate the overall win. Oliviera led the chasers across the line about 90 seconds later, giving Wiles the buffer she needed for the overall victory. It was a long, smart day of work that paid off with a big reward.

"This is one of my favorite races of the year," the 24-year-old California resident told the race announcer at the finish. "So this is the best day ever."

Results

Women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 3:03:18 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 3 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 0:01:31 4 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 5 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 6 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 7 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 8 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 9 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 10 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 11 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:06:50 12 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 0:08:50 13 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 14 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 15 Abby Mickey (Twenty 16) 16 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 0:10:24 17 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 18 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) 19 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 20 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) 0:19:05 21 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 22 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 23 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) 0:21:49 24 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 25 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 26 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) 27 Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16) 28 Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16) 29 Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator) 30 Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon) 31 Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 32 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 33 Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling) 34 Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator) 35 Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 36 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 37 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 38 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 39 Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling) 40 Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media) 41 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 42 Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 43 Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 44 I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling) 45 Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 46 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 47 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 48 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 0:30:09 49 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) 0:32:02 50 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 51 Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) 0:35:40 52 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 53 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 54 Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator) 55 Sara Headley (Team Tibco) 56 Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 57 Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 58 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 59 Emily Georgenson (Monster Media) 60 Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling) 61 Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 62 Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:37:05 63 Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 64 Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator) 0:38:00 65 Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling) 66 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 67 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 68 Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling) 69 Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 70 Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare) 71 Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 72 Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:39:01 73 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) 0:43:15 74 Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:43:38 75 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:47:26 76 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 77 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 0:51:17 78 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 79 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 80 Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon) 81 Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling) 82 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) DNF Cari Higgins (United Healthcare) DNF Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) DNF Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) DNF Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator) DNF Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling) DNF Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) DNF Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) DNF Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) DNF Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling) DNF Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)

Men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 3:45:36 2 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 3 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:00:30 4 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 5 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:00:34 6 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:36 7 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 8 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 9 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 10 Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team) 11 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 12 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 13 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 14 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 15 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 16 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 17 Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team) 18 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 19 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 20 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) 21 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 22 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 23 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 24 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 25 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 26 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 27 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 0:01:08 28 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 0:03:07 29 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 30 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:03:58 31 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava) 32 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 33 Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 34 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:04:21 35 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 36 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 37 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 38 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 39 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:07:33 40 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 41 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 42 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:09:38 43 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 44 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 45 Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:12:11 46 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:16:47 47 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 48 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 49 Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 50 David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 51 Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team) 52 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 53 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:18:28 54 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 55 Cole House (Landis/Trek) 56 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 57 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 58 Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:20:31 59 Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 60 Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 61 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 62 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 63 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 64 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava) 65 Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:23:05 66 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 67 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 68 Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 69 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 70 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 71 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 72 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 73 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 74 Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling) 75 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 76 Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team) 77 Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 78 David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 79 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 80 Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava) 81 Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 82 Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team) 83 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team) 84 Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 85 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 86 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 87 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 88 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 89 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 90 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 91 Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 92 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 93 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 94 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 95 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 0:26:22 96 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 97 Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing) 0:30:46 98 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 99 Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team) 100 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) 101 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:36:55 102 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 103 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 104 Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized) 105 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 106 Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 107 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 108 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 109 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor) 110 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 111 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 112 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 0:46:09 113 Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 114 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 115 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 116 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 117 Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek) 118 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 119 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 120 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 121 Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team) 122 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 123 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNS Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) DNF Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) DNF Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team) DNF Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development) DNF Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) DNF Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) DNF Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) DNF Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) DNF Zach Bell (Smart Stop) DNF Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) DNF Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) DNF Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) DNF Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) DNF Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) DNF Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) DNF Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling) DNF Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) DNF Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) DNF Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) DNF Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) DNF Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing) DNF Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing) DNF Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) DNF Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) DNF Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) DNF Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) DNF Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek) DNF Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) DNF Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) DNF Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) DNF Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) DNF Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNF Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) DNF Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) DNF Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) DNF Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) DNF Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block) DNF Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)

Women sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 7 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 5 3 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 3 4 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 2 5 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 1

Men sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 42 pts 2 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 32 3 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 23 4 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 16 5 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 9 6 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 8 7 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 8 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 7 9 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 7 10 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 6 11 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 5 12 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 5 13 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 14 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 3 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 16 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 2 17 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 2 18 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 2 19 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 2 20 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 2 21 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 1 22 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 1 23 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 1

Women mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 7 pts 2 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 5 3 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 4 4 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 3 5 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 2

Women mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 7 pts 2 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 5 3 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 4 4 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 3 5 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 2

Women mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 7 pts 2 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 5 3 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 4 4 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 3 5 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 2

Men mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 7 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 5 3 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 4 4 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 5 Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) 2

Men mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 7 pts 2 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 5 3 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 4 4 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 5 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 2

Men mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 7 pts 2 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 5 3 Zach Bell (Smart Stop) 4 4 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 3 5 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 2

Men mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 pts 2 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 5 3 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 4 4 Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) 3 5 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 2

Men mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 7 pts 2 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 5 3 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 4 4 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 3 5 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 2

Women teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United Healthcare 9:20:15 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:03:05 3 Team Tibco 0:10:24 4 Specialized-Lululemon 0:12:59 5 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor 0:21:49 6 SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI 0:34:48 7 Twenty 16 0:39:23 8 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:40:07 9 Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V 0:43:41 10 Monster Media 0:48:39 11 Vanderkitten 1:08:57 12 Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic 13 Sisterhood of Cycling 1:11:17 14 Metromint Cycling 1:38:59 15 Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 R 1:42:20

Men teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Sportswear Devel 11:18:00 2 Team Jamis Hagens Berman 0:00:36 3 Smart Stop 0:03:39 4 5 HR Energy/pb Kenda 0:03:52 5 Incycle-Predator Componen 0:10:04 6 Astellas Cycling Team 0:11:18 7 Team H&R Block 0:15:54 8 Bissell Development Team 0:16:11 9 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:13 10 Horizon Organic/Einstein 0:26:50 11 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:36:55 12 Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa 0:38:23 13 California Giant/Speciali 0:39:16 14 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa 0:40:20 15 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling 0:43:00 16 BMW Development Team 0:45:34 17 Marc Pro-Strava 0:46:22 18 Athlete Octane Cycling 0:48:56 19 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 1:02:20 20 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 1:08:03 21 Garneau Quebecor 1:21:53 22 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic 1:22:28 23 Landis/Trek 1:26:30 24 Elbowz Racing 1:29:34 25 Team Rio Grande Cycling 1:54:11

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 9:05:34 2 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 0:00:29 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:01:08 4 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:02:43 5 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 0:02:54 6 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:03:02 7 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 0:03:05 8 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 0:03:14 9 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:03:37 10 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:04:08 11 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 0:08:41 12 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:08:45 13 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 0:08:56 14 Abby Mickey (Twenty 16) 0:11:39 15 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:11:46 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:11:57 17 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 0:12:53 18 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) 0:13:18 19 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:13:25 20 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 0:20:03 21 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:22:31 22 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:24:03 23 Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16) 0:24:06 24 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 25 Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:24:25 26 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:24:30 27 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) 0:24:45 28 Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16) 0:24:52 29 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:25:05 30 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:25:12 31 Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:25:14 32 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:26:03 33 Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:26:06 34 Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:26:34 35 I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling) 0:26:45 36 Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:26:50 37 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:27:05 38 Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling) 0:27:08 39 Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:27:11 40 Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:28:17 41 Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:28:55 42 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) 0:29:06 43 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:30:56 44 Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media) 0:31:00 45 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) 0:32:12 46 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 0:32:41 47 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) 0:34:39 48 Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:36:36 49 Sara Headley (Team Tibco) 0:38:48 50 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:40:53 51 Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare) 0:41:02 52 Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:42:20 53 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:42:57 54 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:43:07 55 Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:43:35 56 Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling) 0:46:36 57 Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator) 0:48:48 58 Emily Georgenson (Monster Media) 0:48:57 59 Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:49:12 60 Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:51:14 61 Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) 0:52:04 62 Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:52:18 63 Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:53:04 64 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:54:01 65 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 0:54:15 66 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:54:38 67 Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:56:09 68 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:56:44 69 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:57:38 70 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:59:54 71 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 1:03:55 72 Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator) 1:05:11 73 Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 1:06:01 74 Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling) 1:08:16 75 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) 1:09:47 76 Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling) 1:11:22 77 Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 1:16:00 78 Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling) 1:20:44 79 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 1:21:20 80 Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 1:35:06 81 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 1:39:22 82 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 1:42:37

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 12:18:17 2 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:06 3 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 0:00:30 4 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:34 5 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:35 6 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:42 7 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:50 8 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:00:51 9 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:00:54 10 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:55 11 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:02 12 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) 0:01:07 13 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:16 14 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:01:20 15 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:01:23 16 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:01:25 17 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:34 18 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:37 19 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:01:38 20 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:51 21 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:02:02 22 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 0:02:05 23 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:17 24 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:02:20 25 Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:21 26 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 0:03:15 27 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:03:40 28 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:04:04 29 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:04:30 30 Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team) 0:04:33 31 Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:04:47 32 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:06:03 33 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:06:17 34 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:08:19 35 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:08:45 36 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:09:32 37 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:09:54 38 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 0:10:13 39 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:10:35 40 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:11:38 41 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:12:09 42 Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:14:03 43 Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team) 0:17:23 44 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:17:53 45 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:18:17 46 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 0:18:28 47 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:20:34 48 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:21:16 49 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:21:33 50 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:21:59 51 Cole House (Landis/Trek) 0:22:13 52 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:23:13 53 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:23:26 54 Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:23:37 55 David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:23:45 56 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:23:46 57 Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:24:01 58 Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team) 0:24:07 59 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:24:09 60 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:24:11 61 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:24:14 62 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:24:17 63 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:24:20 64 David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:24:30 65 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 0:24:47 66 Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team) 0:24:48 67 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:24:53 68 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:24:55 69 Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:25:16 70 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:25:31 71 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:25:32 72 Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:25:59 73 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 0:26:03 74 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 0:27:09 75 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 0:27:11 76 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:27:18 77 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:27:47 78 Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:27:52 79 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 0:28:44 80 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:29:43 81 Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:29:50 82 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:29:52 83 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:30:00 84 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:30:05 85 Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:30:53 86 Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:30:55 87 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 0:31:17 88 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:31:28 89 Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:32:27 90 Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:33:32 91 Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:35:14 92 Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:35:50 93 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team) 0:36:35 94 Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing) 0:38:08 95 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:38:13 96 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:38:33 97 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:38:34 98 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:39:42 99 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:41:41 100 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:43:27 101 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:44:47 102 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:45:27 103 Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:49:06 104 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:49:13 105 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 0:49:29 106 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 0:54:03 107 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 0:54:50 108 Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized) 0:55:08 109 Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:55:51 110 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:56:25 111 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:56:28 112 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:56:40 113 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:57:02 114 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 0:58:01 115 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) 1:00:32 116 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 1:02:25 117 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 1:05:44 118 Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek) 1:07:18 119 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 1:08:01 120 Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 1:08:06 121 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 1:11:42 122 Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team) 1:12:53

Women points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 34 pts 2 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 25 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 16 4 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 15 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 8 6 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 7 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 7 8 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 7 9 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 7 10 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 6 11 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 6 12 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 5 13 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 3 14 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 3 15 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 2 16 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 2 17 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 1 18 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 1

Men points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 42 pts 2 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 32 3 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 23 4 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 16 5 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 9 6 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 8 7 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 8 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 7 9 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 7 10 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 6 11 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 5 12 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 5 13 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 14 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 3 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 16 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 2 17 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 2 18 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 2 19 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 2 20 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 2 21 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 1 22 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 1 23 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 1

Women mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 32 pts 2 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 32 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 19 4 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 16 5 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 16 6 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 12 7 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 12 8 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 10 9 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 9 10 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 8 11 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 5 12 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 5 13 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 3 14 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 3 15 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 3 16 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2

Men mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 33 pts 2 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 16 3 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 13 4 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 13 5 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 11 6 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 11 7 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 11 8 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 10 9 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 10 10 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 9 11 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 8 12 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 13 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 7 14 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 7 15 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 7 16 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 5 17 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 5 18 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 5 19 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 4 20 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 4 21 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 3 22 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 3 23 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 24 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 25 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 3 26 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 3 27 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 2 28 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 2 29 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 2 30 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 2 31 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2

Women teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United Healthcare 27:28:54 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:05:37 3 Team Tibco 0:10:48 4 Specialized-Lululemon 0:14:44 5 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor 0:28:07 6 SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI 0:43:19 7 Twenty 16 0:45:10 8 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:47:43 9 Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V 0:54:00 10 Monster Media 1:10:43 11 Vanderkitten 1:24:30 12 Sisterhood of Cycling 1:32:34 13 Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic 1:55:56 14 Metromint Cycling 2:03:13 15 Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 R 2:04:57