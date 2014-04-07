Trending

Joseph Rosskopf jumps away to stage and overall Redlands victory

Final day Sunset Road Race victory for Tayler Wiles

Image 1 of 30

Overall general classification podium

Overall general classification podium
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 2 of 30

Team Tibco on the front.

Team Tibco on the front.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 3 of 30

A small group through the trees on Sunset Loop

A small group through the trees on Sunset Loop
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 4 of 30

Daniel Jaramillo and Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) on the attack

Daniel Jaramillo and Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) on the attack
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 5 of 30

Peloton descends down to the fire station to complete another lap

Peloton descends down to the fire station to complete another lap
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 6 of 30

Start of another climb up Sunset Loop

Start of another climb up Sunset Loop
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 7 of 30

Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)

Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 8 of 30

Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy p/b Kenda)

Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy p/b Kenda)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 9 of 30

Team Smart Stop protecting yellow

Team Smart Stop protecting yellow
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 10 of 30

Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) comes in solo to start the 5 laps of the criterium course

Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) comes in solo to start the 5 laps of the criterium course
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 11 of 30

James Oram (Bissell Development) makes it across to Rookopf and a fight for yellow

James Oram (Bissell Development) makes it across to Rookopf and a fight for yellow
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 12 of 30

One teammate left to help Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) hold on to yellow

One teammate left to help Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) hold on to yellow
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 13 of 30

Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) tries to save yellow

Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) tries to save yellow
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 14 of 30

A stage win and overall yellow jersey for Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)

A stage win and overall yellow jersey for Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 15 of 30

Team award to Hincapie Sportswear Development

Team award to Hincapie Sportswear Development
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 16 of 30

Final jersey competition

Final jersey competition
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 17 of 30

Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) takes home yellow

Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) takes home yellow
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 18 of 30

Robin Forina (Specialized-Lululemon) on an early attack

Robin Forina (Specialized-Lululemon) on an early attack
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 19 of 30

Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)

Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 20 of 30

Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) and Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)

Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) and Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 21 of 30

Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)

Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 22 of 30

Sara Headley (Team Tibco)

Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 23 of 30

Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) on her way to winning the KOM competition

Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) on her way to winning the KOM competition
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 24 of 30

Perfect hand off by Team Tibco

Perfect hand off by Team Tibco
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 25 of 30

Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)

Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 26 of 30

Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) and Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) putting time on the peloton

Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) and Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) putting time on the peloton
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 27 of 30

Leah Kirchmann on the front with only two Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies left to chase the break

Leah Kirchmann on the front with only two Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies left to chase the break
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 28 of 30

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 29 of 30

The break makes it and Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) with the win

The break makes it and Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) with the win
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 30 of 30

General classification podium

General classification podium
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

The Sunset Road Race wreaked havoc on the final day of the 30th Annual Redlands Bicycle Classic Sunday, decimating both the men's and women's fields and launching two new riders into the overall race lead.

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) bridged to a late-race breakaway and then jumped away from that group on his way to winning the stage and taking the overall victory from previous race leader Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop). In the women's race, Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) teamed up with stage winner Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) in a breakaway that lifted her past previous leader Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) for the overall win.

The main challenge over the final stage was surviving the undulating, unforgiving nature of the Sunset Loop, the 10.4 km circuit through the hilly residential neighborhoods on the southwest edge of town. The men started their 150 km race downtown with several laps around the previous day's criterium course. From there they rode out of town for 12 trips around the Sunset Loop, then back into town where they circled the criterium course five more times for the finish. The women also started their 113 km race in town, then circled the Sunset Loop nine times and finished back in town without any circuits.

Rosskopf blazes off Sunset Loop to win final stage, overall

After a long day of climbing, it was the downhill run from the Sunset Loop back into town that propelled Rosskopf into the stage win and the final general classification lead. Rosskopf bridged to three riders who had escaped early on the final loop, then he attacked again as they approached the finishing circuits.

"We came off the Sunset Loop with four guys, and I hit them right when we turned onto Olive Street into the tailwind to get a gap before the circuit," Rosskopf told race announcer Chad Andrews after the stage. "I got to the circuit alone, but then James Oram, he must have jumped up to me on the second lap on the circuit, and that worked out for both of us because we could just go that much faster the whole way and get the time that I needed."

The Sunset Loop blew the men's field apart early in the race, with seven or eight groups forming on the roads during the first lap and riders quickly getting pulled if they dropped too far behind. A lead group of about 50 riders formed after two loops, and SmartStop lined itself out on the front to protect McCabe's yellow jersey.

Attacks by Jamis-Hagens Berman riders Gregory Brenes and Daniel Jaramillo secured the KOM points that Jaramillo needed to secure the mountains classification, and the ensuing chase helped trim down the lead group.

A trio containing Hincapie's Oscar Clark, 5-hour Energy's Chad Beyer and Horizon Organic's Emerson Oronte gained a little traction on the lead group of about 40 with seven laps remaining, but SmartStop pulled them back with three laps to go.

More attacks and counters continued to test SmartStop on the front, and McCabe took the bell for the final trip around the Sunset Loop with just two teammates left to set the pace. A Jamis rider attacked on the climb at the start of the loop, forcing SmartStop to chase and setting up Ben Jacques-Maynes and Luis Amaran of Jamis to counter and get a gap. Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) bridged across almost immediately, followed quickly by Oram to form a lead group of four.

Just as Amaran flatted out of the breakaway, Rosskopf, who started the day 22 seconds out of the overall lead, flew up on the leaders after having relieved himself of the race leader and the rest of the chasing group on a steep pitch near the final feedzone. The new quartet pressed the issue into town before Rosskopf jumped away and Oram bridged up to him.

Rosskopf easily took the sprint from Bissell rider, and with McCabe's group coming in 36 seconds later, Rosskopf claimed the overall victory as well. Oram, who started the day 25 seconds down, moved into second overall. McCabe ended up third overall.

Wiles waits, then climbs away to overall win

Wiles, who started the day 29 seconds down on Kirchmann, waited for the perfect moment to make her assault on the general classification, bridging to Abbott after the 2013 Sunset Road Race stage winner attacked a select lead group on a steep pitch with three laps of the Sunset Loop remaining.

Wiles' team set her up early in the race by sending Ally Stacher up the road in a solo move. Stacher's attack and the subsequent chase blew the field up, and she eventually had a 25 second gap on a chasing group of about 25 riders that included Kirchmann, second overall Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare), Wiles, Abbott and most of the other top riders in the general classification.

UnitedHealthcare sent Sharon Laws up the road to join Stacher with five laps of the Sunset Loop remaining, and FCS/Zngine's Amber Neben soon joined them. The trio's gap grew to 35 seconds, but a concerted effort by the three teammates Kirchmann still had in the chase brought the breakaway back with three laps remaining.

Counter attacks quickly whittled the lead group down to a dozen or so riders, shedding Powers from the group before Abbott's uphill attack and Wiles' bridging effort broke the chasing group down even more. As Wiles and Abbott, who started the day 1:02 down, joined forces up the road, Kirchmann found herself in an eight-rider group that also included her Optum teammate Denise Ramsden, Laws, Specialized-lululemon's Karol Ann Canuel, Team Tibco's Andrea Dvorak, Neben, Monster Media's Flavia Oliviera and Spy-Giant's Jessica Cerra.

Ramsden buried herself to try and protect her teammate's overall lead, but with Kirchmann being the only other rider in the group willing to contribute to the chase, the gap to the two riders up the road continued to grow. With two laps remaining, the gap back to Kirchmann had grown to 40 seconds, making Wiles the virtual leader on the road. From there the advantage ballooned to 1:10 with just 15 km remaining, and it looked certain that Kirchmann's overall lead would not hold.

Abbott and Wiles pressed the pace off the Sunset Loop toward the finish back in town, with Abbott taking the stage win and the 10-second time bonus that went along with it. Wiles collected a six-second bump for second and then had to wait for Kirchamnn to cross the line before she could celebrate the overall win. Oliviera led the chasers across the line about 90 seconds later, giving Wiles the buffer she needed for the overall victory. It was a long, smart day of work that paid off with a big reward.

"This is one of my favorite races of the year," the 24-year-old California resident told the race announcer at the finish. "So this is the best day ever."

Results

Women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)3:03:18
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
3Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)0:01:31
4Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
5Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
6Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
8Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
9Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
10Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
11Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:06:50
12Alison Powers (United Healthcare)0:08:50
13Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
14Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
15Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)
16Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)0:10:24
17Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
18Katie Hall (United Healthcare)
19Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
20Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)0:19:05
21Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
22Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
23Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)0:21:49
24Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
25Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
26Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
27Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)
28Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)
29Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)
30Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)
31Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
32Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
33Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)
34Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)
35Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
36Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
37Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
38Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
39Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)
40Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)
41Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
42Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
43Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
44I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)
45Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
46Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
47Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
48Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)0:30:09
49Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)0:32:02
50Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
51Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)0:35:40
52Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
53Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
54Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)
55Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
56Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
57Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
58Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
59Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)
60Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)
61Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
62Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:37:05
63Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
64Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)0:38:00
65Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)
66Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
67Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
68Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
69Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
70Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)
71Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
72Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:39:01
73Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)0:43:15
74Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:43:38
75Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:47:26
76Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
77Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)0:51:17
78Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
79Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
80Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)
81Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
82Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
DNFCari Higgins (United Healthcare)
DNFLauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)
DNFAmber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
DNFJane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)
DNFNicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)
DNFSarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
DNFLenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
DNFStarla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
DNFAlexa Perez (Jet Cycling)
DNFErika Varela (Jet Cycling)

Men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)3:45:36
2James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
3Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:00:30
4Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
5Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:00:34
6Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:36
7Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
8Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
9Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
10Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)
11William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
12Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
13Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
14Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
15Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
16Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
17Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)
18Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
19Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
20Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)
21Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
22Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
23Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
24Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
25Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
26Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
27Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)0:01:08
28Rob Britton (Smart Stop)0:03:07
29Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
30Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:03:58
31Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
32Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
33Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
34Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:04:21
35Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
36Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
37Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
38Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
39Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:07:33
40Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
41Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
42Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:09:38
43Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
44Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
45Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:12:11
46Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:16:47
47Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
48Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
49Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
50David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
51Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)
52Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
53Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:18:28
54Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
55Cole House (Landis/Trek)
56Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
57Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
58Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:20:31
59Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
60Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
61Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
62Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
63Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
64Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)
65Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:23:05
66Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
67Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
68Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
69Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
70Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
71Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
72Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
73Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
74Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)
75Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
76Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)
77Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
78David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
79Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
80Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
81Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
82Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
83Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)
84Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
85Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
86Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
87Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
88Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
89Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
90Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
91Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
92Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
93Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)
94Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
95Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)0:26:22
96Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
97Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)0:30:46
98Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
99Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)
100Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
101Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:36:55
102Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
103Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
104Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)
105Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
106Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
107Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
108Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
109Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor)
110Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
111Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
112Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)0:46:09
113Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
114Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)
115Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
116Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
117Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)
118Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
119Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)
120Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
121Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)
122Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
123William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNSJoe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
DNFJake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
DNFBrecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFAlexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
DNFJoe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
DNFKirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
DNFSteven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
DNFSoladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
DNFZach Bell (Smart Stop)
DNFJulian Kyer (Smart Stop)
DNFJuan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
DNFDaniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNFChad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNFColton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNFDevin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNFDaniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNFRobin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
DNFMorgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
DNFMitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
DNFGabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
DNFJustin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
DNFDerek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)
DNFColin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
DNFEfren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFBailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
DNFThomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
DNFMichael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
DNFKennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)
DNFJustin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
DNFMax Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)
DNFMatt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)
DNFMenso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
DNFNick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNFLucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
DNFMario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
DNFBobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
DNFKyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
DNFRyan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)
DNFKit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)

Women sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)7pts
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)5
3Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)3
4Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)2
5Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)1

Men sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)42pts
2Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)32
3Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)23
4Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)16
5Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)9
6Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)8
7Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7
8Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)7
9Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)7
10Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)6
11Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)5
12James Oram (Bissell Development Team)5
13Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
14Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)3
15Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
16Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)2
17Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)2
18Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)2
19Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)2
20Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)2
21Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)1
22Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)1
23Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)1

Women mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (United Healthcare)7pts
2Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)5
3Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)4
4Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)3
5Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)2

Women mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)7pts
2Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)5
3Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)4
4Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)3
5Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)2

Women mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)7pts
2Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)5
3Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)4
4Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)3
5Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)2

Men mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)7pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)5
3Rob Britton (Smart Stop)4
4Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
5Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)2

Men mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)7pts
2Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)5
3Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)4
4Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
5Rob Britton (Smart Stop)2

Men mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)7pts
2Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)5
3Zach Bell (Smart Stop)4
4Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)3
5Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)2

Men mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7pts
2Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)5
3Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)4
4Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)3
5Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)2

Men mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)7pts
2Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)5
3Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)4
4Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)3
5Rob Britton (Smart Stop)2

Women teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United Healthcare9:20:15
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:03:05
3Team Tibco0:10:24
4Specialized-Lululemon0:12:59
5FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:21:49
6SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI0:34:48
7Twenty 160:39:23
8DNA Cycling p/b K40:40:07
9Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V0:43:41
10Monster Media0:48:39
11Vanderkitten1:08:57
12Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic
13Sisterhood of Cycling1:11:17
14Metromint Cycling1:38:59
15Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 R1:42:20

Men teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear Devel11:18:00
2Team Jamis Hagens Berman0:00:36
3Smart Stop0:03:39
45 HR Energy/pb Kenda0:03:52
5Incycle-Predator Componen0:10:04
6Astellas Cycling Team0:11:18
7Team H&R Block0:15:54
8Bissell Development Team0:16:11
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:13
10Horizon Organic/Einstein0:26:50
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:36:55
12Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa0:38:23
13California Giant/Speciali0:39:16
14Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa0:40:20
15Hagens Berman U23 Cycling0:43:00
16BMW Development Team0:45:34
17Marc Pro-Strava0:46:22
18Athlete Octane Cycling0:48:56
19Canyon Bicycles-Shimano1:02:20
20KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO1:08:03
21Garneau Quebecor1:21:53
22Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic1:22:28
23Landis/Trek1:26:30
24Elbowz Racing1:29:34
25Team Rio Grande Cycling1:54:11

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)9:05:34
2Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)0:00:29
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:01:08
4Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)0:02:43
5Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)0:02:54
6Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:03:02
7Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)0:03:05
8Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)0:03:14
9Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:03:37
10Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:08
11Alison Powers (United Healthcare)0:08:41
12Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:08:45
13Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)0:08:56
14Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)0:11:39
15Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:11:46
16Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:11:57
17Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)0:12:53
18Katie Hall (United Healthcare)0:13:18
19Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:13:25
20Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)0:20:03
21Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:22:31
22Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)0:24:03
23Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)0:24:06
24Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
25Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:24:25
26Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:24:30
27Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)0:24:45
28Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)0:24:52
29Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)0:25:05
30Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:25:12
31Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:25:14
32Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:26:03
33Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:26:06
34Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)0:26:34
35I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)0:26:45
36Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:26:50
37Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:27:05
38Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)0:27:08
39Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)0:27:11
40Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:28:17
41Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)0:28:55
42Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)0:29:06
43Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:30:56
44Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)0:31:00
45Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)0:32:12
46Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)0:32:41
47Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)0:34:39
48Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:36:36
49Sara Headley (Team Tibco)0:38:48
50Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:40:53
51Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)0:41:02
52Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:42:20
53Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:42:57
54Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:43:07
55Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:43:35
56Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)0:46:36
57Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)0:48:48
58Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)0:48:57
59Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:49:12
60Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:51:14
61Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)0:52:04
62Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:52:18
63Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:53:04
64Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:54:01
65Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)0:54:15
66Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:54:38
67Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)0:56:09
68Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)0:56:44
69Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:57:38
70Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:59:54
71Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)1:03:55
72Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)1:05:11
73Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)1:06:01
74Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)1:08:16
75Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)1:09:47
76Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)1:11:22
77Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)1:16:00
78Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)1:20:44
79Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)1:21:20
80Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)1:35:06
81Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)1:39:22
82Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)1:42:37

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)12:18:17
2James Oram (Bissell Development Team)0:00:06
3Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)0:00:30
4Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:34
5William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:35
6Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:42
7Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:50
8Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:00:51
9Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:54
10Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:55
11Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:01:02
12Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)0:01:07
13Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:01:16
14Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:01:20
15Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:01:23
16Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:01:25
17Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:01:34
18Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:01:37
19Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:01:38
20Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:51
21Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)0:02:02
22Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)0:02:05
23Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:17
24Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:02:20
25Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:21
26Rob Britton (Smart Stop)0:03:15
27Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:03:40
28Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:04:04
29Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:04:30
30Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)0:04:33
31Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:04:47
32Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:06:03
33Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:06:17
34Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:08:19
35Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)0:08:45
36Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:09:32
37Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)0:09:54
38Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)0:10:13
39Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)0:10:35
40Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:11:38
41Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:12:09
42Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:14:03
43Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)0:17:23
44Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:17:53
45Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:18:17
46Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)0:18:28
47Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:20:34
48Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:21:16
49Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:21:33
50Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:21:59
51Cole House (Landis/Trek)0:22:13
52Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:23:13
53Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:23:26
54Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:23:37
55David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:23:45
56Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:23:46
57Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:24:01
58Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)0:24:07
59Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:24:09
60Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:24:11
61Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:24:14
62Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:24:17
63Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:24:20
64David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:24:30
65Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)0:24:47
66Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)0:24:48
67Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:24:53
68Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:24:55
69Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:25:16
70Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:25:31
71Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:25:32
72Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:25:59
73Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:26:03
74Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)0:27:09
75Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)0:27:11
76Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:27:18
77Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:27:47
78Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)0:27:52
79Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)0:28:44
80Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:29:43
81Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:29:50
82Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)0:29:52
83Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:30:00
84Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:30:05
85Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:30:53
86Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:30:55
87Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)0:31:17
88Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:31:28
89Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)0:32:27
90Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:33:32
91Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:35:14
92Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:35:50
93Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)0:36:35
94Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)0:38:08
95Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:38:13
96Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:38:33
97Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:38:34
98Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:39:42
99Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:41:41
100Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:43:27
101Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:44:47
102Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)0:45:27
103Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:49:06
104Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:49:13
105Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)0:49:29
106Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)0:54:03
107Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)0:54:50
108Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)0:55:08
109Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:55:51
110William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:56:25
111Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:56:28
112Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:56:40
113Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:57:02
114Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)0:58:01
115Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)1:00:32
116Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)1:02:25
117Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)1:05:44
118Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)1:07:18
119Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)1:08:01
120Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)1:08:06
121Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)1:11:42
122Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)1:12:53

Women points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)34pts
2Alison Powers (United Healthcare)25
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)16
4Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)15
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)8
6Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)7
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)7
8Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)7
9Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)7
10Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)6
11Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)6
12Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)5
13Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)3
14Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)3
15Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)2
16Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)2
17Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)1
18Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)1

Men points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)42pts
2Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)32
3Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)23
4Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)16
5Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)9
6Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)8
7Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7
8Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)7
9Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)7
10Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)6
11Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)5
12James Oram (Bissell Development Team)5
13Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
14Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)3
15Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
16Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)2
17Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)2
18Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)2
19Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)2
20Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)2
21Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)1
22Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)1
23Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)1

Women mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)32pts
2Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)32
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)19
4Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)16
5Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)16
6Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)12
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)12
8Alison Powers (United Healthcare)10
9Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)9
10Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)8
11Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)5
12Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)5
13Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)3
14Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)3
15Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)3
16Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2

Men mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)33pts
2Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)16
3Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)13
4Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)13
5William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)11
6Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)11
7Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)11
8Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)10
9Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)10
10Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)9
11Rob Britton (Smart Stop)8
12Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7
13Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)7
14Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)7
15Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)7
16James Oram (Bissell Development Team)5
17Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)5
18Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)5
19Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)4
20Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)4
21Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)3
22Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)3
23Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
24Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
25Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)3
26Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)3
27Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)2
28Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)2
29Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)2
30Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)2
31Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)2

Women teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United Healthcare27:28:54
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:05:37
3Team Tibco0:10:48
4Specialized-Lululemon0:14:44
5FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:28:07
6SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI0:43:19
7Twenty 160:45:10
8DNA Cycling p/b K40:47:43
9Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V0:54:00
10Monster Media1:10:43
11Vanderkitten1:24:30
12Sisterhood of Cycling1:32:34
13Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic1:55:56
14Metromint Cycling2:03:13
15Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 R2:04:57

Men teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear Devel36:56:54
2Team Jamis Hagens Berman0:00:18
3Smart Stop0:03:18
45 HR Energy/pb Kenda0:05:44
5Incycle-Predator Componen0:10:45
6Astellas Cycling Team0:13:49
7Bissell Development Team0:16:42
8Team H&R Block0:20:11
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:34
10Horizon Organic/Einstein0:28:43
11California Giant/Speciali0:41:46
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:42:37
13Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa0:43:30
14Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa0:43:45
15Hagens Berman U23 Cycling0:45:34
16BMW Development Team0:49:13
17Marc Pro-Strava0:49:31
18Athlete Octane Cycling0:57:19
19Canyon Bicycles-Shimano1:07:25
20KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO1:10:26
21Garneau Quebecor1:31:22
22Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic1:34:50
23Landis/Trek1:35:01
24Elbowz Racing1:44:24
25Team Rio Grande Cycling2:13:10

Latest on Cyclingnews