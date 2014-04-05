Image 1 of 27 The national anthem prior to the men’s start (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 2 of 27 Robin Forina (Specialized-Lululemon) tries one more attack (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 3 of 27 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 4 of 27 Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) chases back on after a flat in the closing kilometers (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 5 of 27 Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team closes the 3 minute gap to the break (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 6 of 27 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 7 of 27 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) with the win (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 8 of 27 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) on the top step (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 9 of 27 The current leaders in the women's race after stage 3 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 10 of 27 Men’s sprint for the line (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 11 of 27 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) with the win (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 12 of 27 The men's podium after stage 3 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 13 of 27 Surrounding the yellow jersey (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 14 of 27 United Healthcare sets tempo (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 15 of 27 A small group tries to get clear on the final lap (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 16 of 27 The women are underway for stage three (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 17 of 27 The women's peloton rolls through Beaumont (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 18 of 27 All the favorites at the front for the first climb (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 19 of 27 A long chase ahead (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 20 of 27 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team) tries to split off a break (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 21 of 27 Men’s peloton stringing out over the bridge (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 22 of 27 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies takes control of the peloton (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 23 of 27 David Williams (5 HR Energy p/b Kenda) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 24 of 27 Race leader Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 25 of 27 Taylor Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) leads a small group (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 26 of 27 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) on the attack (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 27 of 27 Current leaders after stage three (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Southern California may have experienced a few earthquakes and aftershocks as of late, but it was the the Beaumont Road Race on Friday that sent the biggest tremors through the Redlands Bicycle Classic general classification, shaking out two new overall leaders after a long day on the road.

Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop) took the sprint finish and enough time bonuses to knock previous leader Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) out of the yellow jersey, while Leah Kirchmann took the stage win from a select group of GC contenders that had dropped previous race leader Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) on the final lap. She now leads Powers in the overall by nine seconds.

After steady rain on the first day and chilly mountain temperatures for the stage 2 time trial in Big Bear, the weather turned typically Southern Californian for Friday' road race, with morning clouds giving way to sunshine that heated things up nicely as the day wore on.

The course included multiple laps of the 38.8 km circuit through the valleys and canyons surrounding the city of Beaumont. A short climb through a county park on the northwest edge of the route led to the KOM and a quick descent, followed by strong winds that buffeted riders on several long straight sections leading back to the start/finish. The men raced five laps of the course for 194 km, while the women covered the loop three times for 113 km. Time bonuses were available at the stage finish and at two intermediate sprints during the race.

McCabe sprints into overall lead

Even on a four-plus-hour day, the fight for the yellow jersey took little time off in the mens' race. Zirbel started the day with a one-second lead over Optum teammate Will Routley and five seconds over McCabe, who started the fireworks early by taking the maximum three-second time bonus during the intermediate sprint at the end of the first lap. The move closed McCabe to within two seconds of Zirbel and within just one of Routley.

The next bonus would be taken up by a breakaway of 11 riders that formed on the third lap and survived until about 13 km remaining. To add a little excitement to the chase, the group included Jamis-Hagens Berman's Ben Jacques-Maynes, who was just 18 seconds behind Zirbel in the overall, and SmartStop's Mike Torckler, who was 39 seconds in arrears. The pair were the virtual leaders on the road when the gap exploded to more than five minutes with just two laps – about 80 km – remaining.

Bissell Development, 5-hour Energy/Kenda and Jelly Belly-Maxxis were also represented in the lead group, leaving Zirbel's Optum team to take up the chase by itself. Optum started getting help up front from Hincapie Sportswear on the final lap, while SmartStop, hoping to protect McCabe's podium spot, threw in as well. The gap started plummeting and was down to just 2:30 as the field took the bell for the start of the fifth-and-final lap.

Zirbel flatted early in the final lap but regained the group quickly, and the break's advantage continued in freefall. The peloton was all together before the climb through Bogart Park and the final KOM, where Jamis-Hagens Berman's Daniel Jaramillo captured the mountains jersey with a win.

A 50-rider lead peloton lined out for the sprint as the long straightaways led to a sharp right turn onto the finishing straight in front of Beaumont City Hall. McCabe out-kicked Hincapie's Ty Magner to take his second-ever National Race Calendar stage win and first overall lead in an NRC stage race.

The Team SmartStop rider now leads Zirbel in the general classification by five seconds. Routley is third, six seconds down.

Powers loses grip on yellow over final climb

The women rolled out of the start finish in front of Beaumont City hall about 10 minutes after the men for their three-lap race and had the same difficulty getting a break established. Powers' UnitedHealthcare team patrolled the front well to keep the other contenders or attackers in check.

Specialized-lululemon's Rabin Farina, Twenty16's Alkie Dragoo and Pinnacle-Predator's Anna Grace Christiensen got away briefly on the second lap but were captured quickly as the field didn;t appear to want to let anyone go. Specialized-lululemon's Karol Ann Canuel attacked the group and split the field in two, but the peloton was mostly back together when Kirchmann, who started the day 34 seconds behind Powers in the general classification, took the maximum time bonus for the intermediate sprint at the start of lap three.

Farina attacked again on the final lap, joined this time by Optum's Brianna Walle. But this move was also doomed as UnitedHealthcare's chase and the counter attacks behind quickly closed the gap.

The lead group containing all of the jerseys and potential overall contenders went into the climb leading to the KOM together, but a small group pulled away over the top.

The dangerous new selection included all the riders from the top six in GC except for Powers, and the riders had plenty of motivation to pour in the power. Kirchmann, Taylor Wiles (Specialized-lululemon), Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco), Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) and Canuel joined Scotti Wilborne (Tibco) and Flavia Oliviera (Monster Media) on a frenetic run to the line as the GC riders pressed their ambitions all the way to the finish.

In the end it was Kirchmann who came away with the stage win, its 10-second time bonus for the winner and the overall lead. Stephens was second on the stage, and Wiles was third. Powers finished in the first chasing group, 29 seconds down on the leaders.

Kirchmann now leads Powers in the overall by nine seconds, Stephens by 16 and Wiles by 17. Abbott is till fifth, 49 seconds down.

The race continues Saturday afternoon with the stage 4 criterium on a unique 1.6km course in downtown Redlands. The nearly figure-eight route features two sweeping turns, some standard urban intersections and at least two angular corners that exceed 90 degrees. The slightly uphill run to the finish comes after a tight right-hander. Juan Jose Haedo of Jamis-Hagens Berman took the men's win last year, while Powers grabbed her third consecutive stage on her way to the 2013 overall win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 4:33:03 2 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 3 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 4 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 5 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 6 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team) 7 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 8 Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 9 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 10 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 11 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 12 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 13 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 14 Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team) 15 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 16 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 17 Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 18 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 19 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 20 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 21 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 22 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 23 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 24 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) 25 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 26 Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team) 27 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 28 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 29 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 30 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 31 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 32 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 33 Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling) 34 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 35 Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team) 36 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 37 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 38 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 39 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 40 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) 41 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 42 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 43 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 44 Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) 45 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 46 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 47 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 48 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 49 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 50 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:00:27 51 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 52 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 53 Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team) 54 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 55 Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team) 56 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 57 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 58 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 59 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 60 Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team) 61 Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 62 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 63 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 64 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 65 David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 66 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 67 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 68 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team) 69 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 70 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 71 Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 72 Zach Bell (Smart Stop) 73 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 74 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 75 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 76 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 77 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 78 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava) 79 Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 80 Cole House (Landis/Trek) 81 Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 82 Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek) 0:00:35 83 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:02:15 84 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 85 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 86 Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava) 87 Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 88 Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 89 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 90 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 0:03:12 91 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 92 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 93 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 94 Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block) 95 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 96 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 97 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:04:05 98 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 99 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 100 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 101 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:05:54 102 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 103 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 104 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 105 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 106 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 107 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 108 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 109 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 110 David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 111 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 112 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 113 Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing) 114 Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 115 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 116 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 117 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 118 Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 119 Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 120 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 121 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 122 Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 123 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 124 Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:07:05 125 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 0:08:51 126 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 127 Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 128 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 129 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 130 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 131 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 132 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:09:33 133 Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 134 Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:09:42 135 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 136 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:16:00 137 Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team) 138 Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 139 Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized) 140 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 141 Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) 142 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 143 Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing) 144 Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek) 145 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components) 146 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 147 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 148 Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 149 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 150 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 151 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 152 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 153 Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:16:26 154 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 155 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:19:28 156 Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:26:19 157 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 158 Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 159 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:30:26 Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing) 0:32:10 Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:35:34 Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:56:57 DNF Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) DNF Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) DNF Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) DNF David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) DNF Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) DNF Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) DNF Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing) DNF Jacob White (Elbowz Racing) DNF Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor) DNF Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) DNF Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) DNF Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) DNF Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) DNF Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) DNF Drew Miller (Landis/Trek) DNF Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek) DNF David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) DNF Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNF Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNF Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNF Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) DNF Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) DNF Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) DNF Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) DNF Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block) DNF Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block) DNF Colin Berry (BMW Development Team) DNF Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team) DNF Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) DNF Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) DNF Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 7 pts 2 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 5 3 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 3 4 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 2 5 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 7 pts 2 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 5 3 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 4 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 2 5 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 7 pts 2 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 5 3 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 4 4 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 3 5 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 7 pts 2 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 5 3 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 4 4 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 5 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 2

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 7 pts 2 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 5 3 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 4 4 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 5 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Sportswear Devel 13:39:09 2 Bissell Development Team 3 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 Incycle-Predator Componen 5 Team Jamis Hagens Berman 6 Horizon Organic/Einstein 7 Smart Stop 0:00:03 8 5 HR Energy/pb Kenda 0:00:27 9 Hagens Berman Cycling 10 California Giant/Speciali 11 Marc Pro-Strava 12 Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:54 13 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa 14 BMW Development Team 15 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 16 Team H&R Block 17 Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa 0:01:21 18 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:03:12 19 Athlete Octane Cycling 0:03:39 20 Landis/Trek 0:04:14 21 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:05:54 22 Garneau Quebecor 0:06:51 23 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic 0:09:18 24 Elbowz Racing 0:11:21 25 SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh 0:11:33 26 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:12:15

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 7:01:52 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:05 3 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:06 4 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:13 5 Rob Britton (Smart Stop) 0:00:15 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:16 7 Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:19 8 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:22 9 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 10 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 11 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:24 12 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 13 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:00:25 14 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:00:32 15 Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:33 16 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:38 17 Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:00:39 18 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:40 19 Julian Kyer (Smart Stop) 0:00:41 20 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 0:00:42 21 Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:43 22 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:51 23 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:52 24 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:00:53 25 Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:00:54 26 Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:00:56 27 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 0:00:57 28 Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 29 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:58 30 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 31 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:01:02 32 Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:03 33 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:04 34 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 35 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:05 36 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:01:06 37 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:08 38 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:01:09 39 Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team) 40 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:01:13 41 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 42 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 43 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:15 44 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:16 45 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:22 46 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:23 47 Zach Bell (Smart Stop) 0:01:27 48 David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:01:32 49 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:33 50 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:01:35 51 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:37 52 Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek) 0:01:38 53 Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:48 54 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 55 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 0:01:49 56 Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team) 0:01:50 57 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:01:51 58 Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:52 59 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:01:57 60 Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:01:59 61 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:03 62 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:02:07 63 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:09 64 Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:02:12 65 Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:02:18 66 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 0:02:29 67 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:33 68 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:34 69 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:02:51 70 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:02:54 71 Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:03:01 72 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 0:03:05 73 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:03:09 74 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:03:12 75 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor) 0:03:27 76 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:03:36 77 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:03:45 78 Cole House (Landis/Trek) 0:03:52 79 Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team) 0:04:04 80 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 0:04:13 81 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:04:20 82 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:04:23 83 Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:04:24 84 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:04:38 85 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:04:49 86 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 87 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:04:52 88 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:04:53 89 Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:05:30 90 Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:05:36 91 Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor) 0:06:21 92 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:06:32 93 Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:06:33 94 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 0:06:38 95 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:06:39 96 Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block) 0:06:44 97 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:06:45 98 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:06:59 99 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:07:00 100 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:07:02 101 David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:07:05 102 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:07:06 103 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:07:07 104 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:07:22 105 Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing) 0:07:29 106 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:07:37 107 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:07:41 108 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:07:55 109 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 110 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:07:59 111 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 0:08:01 112 Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:08:02 113 Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:08:06 114 Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:08:07 115 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:08:18 116 Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor) 0:08:25 117 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:08:30 118 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:08:31 119 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:08:49 120 Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:09:49 121 Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:09:57 122 Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly) 0:09:58 123 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:10:26 124 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:11:00 125 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:12:05 126 Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:12:16 127 Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor) 0:12:19 128 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:12:25 129 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:12:59 130 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:13:05 131 Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 0:13:20 132 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team) 0:13:37 133 Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 0:15:12 134 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:15:15 135 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 0:16:12 136 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:16:20 137 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:16:55 138 Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:17:19 139 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:18:10 140 Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized) 0:18:20 141 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:18:41 142 Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek) 0:18:49 143 Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:19:10 144 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:19:14 145 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:19:28 146 Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:20:48 147 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:22:36 148 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:23:08 149 Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing) 0:25:26 150 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:25:37 151 Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team) 0:25:38 152 Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:26:01 153 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:27:59 154 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 0:28:01 155 Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:28:42 156 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:28:46 157 Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:28:51 158 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) 0:29:15 159 Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 0:32:30

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 7 pts 2 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) 7 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 5 4 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 5 5 Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor) 5 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 7 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 8 Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo) 3 9 Joshua Berry (Smart Stop) 2 10 Michael Torkler (Smart Stop) 2 11 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 1 12 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 1 13 Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 14 pts 2 Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 12 3 Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 11 4 Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator) 10 5 Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 10 6 Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 10 7 Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 9 8 Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop) 9 9 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 10 Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop) 7 11 James Oram (Bissell Development Team) 5 12 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 5 13 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 4 14 Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava) 4 15 Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 4 16 Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda) 4 17 Travis McCabe (Smart Stop) 3 18 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 19 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 3 20 Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 21 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 2 22 Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2 23 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 2 24 Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 2 25 Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Smart Stop 21:06:30 2 Team Jamis Hagens Berman 3 Hincapie Sportswear Devel 4 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Bissell Development Team 6 Incycle-Predator Componen 7 5 HR Energy/pb Kenda 0:02:10 8 Horizon Organic/Einstein 0:02:11 9 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:02:41 10 California Giant/Speciali 0:02:48 11 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:52 12 Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:55 13 Marc Pro-Strava 0:03:27 14 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa 0:03:43 15 BMW Development Team 0:03:57 16 Team H&R Block 0:04:35 17 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:05:23 18 Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa 0:05:25 19 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:06:00 20 Athlete Octane Cycling 0:08:41 21 Landis/Trek 0:08:49 22 Garneau Quebecor 0:10:01 23 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic 0:12:40 24 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:14:39 25 Elbowz Racing 0:15:08 26 SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh 0:17:12

Women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 3:05:06 2 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 4 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 5 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 0:00:02 6 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 7 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:15 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:00:29 9 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 10 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 11 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 12 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 13 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 14 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 15 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 16 Erika Varela (Jet Cycling) 0:01:25 17 Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 18 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 19 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 20 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 21 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 22 Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 23 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) 24 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 25 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) 26 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) 27 Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare) 28 Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 29 Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 30 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 31 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 32 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 33 Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16) 34 Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16) 35 Sara Headley (Team Tibco) 36 Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 37 Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 38 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 39 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 40 Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling) 41 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 42 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) 43 Abby Mickey (Twenty 16) 44 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 45 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 46 Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:39 47 Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator) 48 Emily Georgenson (Monster Media) 49 Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media) 50 Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling) 51 Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon) 52 I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling) 53 Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 54 Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator) 55 Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) 56 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 57 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 58 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 59 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 60 Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 61 Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 62 Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling) 63 Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon) 64 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 65 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 66 Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:03:28 67 Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator) 68 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 69 Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling) 0:03:37 70 Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling) 71 Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 72 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 73 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) 74 Cari Higgins (United Healthcare) 0:04:23 75 Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 76 Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator) 0:05:03 77 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 0:05:18 78 Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:08:12 79 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:08:58 80 Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 81 Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) 82 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 83 Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:15:44 84 Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling) 85 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) 0:17:15 86 Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling) 87 Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling) 88 Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling) 89 Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling) 90 Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator) 91 Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 92 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 93 Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 94 Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 95 Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 96 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 97 Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:17:22 98 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:17:23 99 Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:18:13 OTL Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:20:40 OTL Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:30:54 OTL Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media) 0:34:56 OTL Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:36:27 DNF Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten) DNF Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator) DNF Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling) DNF Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) DNF Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media) DNF Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) DNF Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) DNF Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling) DNF Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 7 pts 2 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 5 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 3 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 2 5 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 7 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 5 3 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 3 4 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 2 5 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 7 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 5 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 3 4 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 2 5 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 7 pts 2 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 5 3 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 4 4 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 3

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 7 pts 2 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 5 3 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 4 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 3 5 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 2

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 7 pts 2 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 5 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 4 4 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 3 5 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Tibco 9:15:49 2 Specialized-Lululemon 0:00:13 3 United Healthcare 0:00:29 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:01:23 5 SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI 0:02:48 6 Twenty16 0:03:44 7 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor 8 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:04:02 9 Monster Media 0:04:47 10 Jet Cycling 0:04:58 11 Vanderkitten 0:05:47 12 Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover 0:05:56 13 Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V 0:06:12 14 Sisterhood of Cycling 0:07:10 15 Metromint Cycling 0:07:26 16 Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic 0:22:02

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 5:04:52 2 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 0:00:09 3 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 0:00:16 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:17 5 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 0:00:49 6 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 0:01:08 7 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:01:13 8 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 0:01:37 9 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:01:41 10 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 0:01:44 11 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:01:47 13 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:56 14 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:02:16 15 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:02:24 16 Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16) 0:02:27 17 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 18 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 0:02:33 19 Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:37 20 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:02:38 21 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) 22 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 23 Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator) 0:02:39 24 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) 0:02:46 25 Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare) 0:02:47 26 Abby Mickey (Twenty 16) 0:02:50 27 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:51 28 Katie Hall (United Healthcare) 0:02:55 29 Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16) 0:03:04 30 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:06 31 Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare) 0:03:08 32 Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:03:15 33 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:03:17 34 Sara Headley (Team Tibco) 0:03:18 35 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:03:24 36 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:03:27 37 Erika Varela (Jet Cycling) 0:03:34 38 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:03:50 39 Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:04:07 40 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:04:24 41 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:42 42 Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:04:46 43 Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:04:53 44 Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:04:55 45 I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling) 0:05:06 46 Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling) 0:05:20 47 Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:05:23 48 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:05:28 49 Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator) 0:05:32 50 Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:06:29 51 Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) 0:06:50 52 Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 53 Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:07:16 54 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:07:18 55 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco) 0:07:22 56 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:07:28 57 Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator) 0:07:34 58 Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:07:40 59 Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media) 0:08:05 60 Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:09:54 61 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) 0:10:02 62 Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:10:20 63 Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling) 0:10:57 64 Cari Higgins (United Healthcare) 0:11:00 65 Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:11:36 66 Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:11:52 67 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:12:13 68 Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:12:29 69 Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator) 0:12:32 70 Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:12:58 71 Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:13:15 72 Emily Georgenson (Monster Media) 0:13:18 73 Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:14:10 74 Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten) 0:16:25 75 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:16:48 76 Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:17:35 77 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:18:11 78 Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling) 0:20:06 79 Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:23:41 80 Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator) 0:25:22 81 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 0:25:37 82 Mary Maroon (Twenty 16) 0:26:22 83 Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:27:39 84 Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:27:46 85 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 0:29:48 86 Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:33:56 87 Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:34:05 88 Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 0:35:10 89 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:36:02 90 Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling) 0:40:55 91 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:42:07 92 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:48:19 93 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:50:07 94 Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling) 0:50:27 95 Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:51:03 96 Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 0:57:37 97 Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling) 1:04:06 98 Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 1:04:36 99 Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling) 1:29:50

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 20 pts 2 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 8 3 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 8 4 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 7 5 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 7 6 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 6 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 5 8 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 2 9 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 1 10 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco) 21 pts 2 Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) 20 3 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 16 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) 12 5 Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon) 12 6 Mara Abbott (United Healthcare) 10 7 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) 9 8 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat) 8 9 Alison Powers (United Healthcare) 3 10 Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco) 3 11 Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI) 3 12 Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco) 3 13 Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media) 2 14 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2