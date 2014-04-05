Redlands: McCabe takes Zirbel's race lead
Kirchmann now leads women's race
Beaumont Circuit Race: Beaumont -
Southern California may have experienced a few earthquakes and aftershocks as of late, but it was the the Beaumont Road Race on Friday that sent the biggest tremors through the Redlands Bicycle Classic general classification, shaking out two new overall leaders after a long day on the road.
Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop) took the sprint finish and enough time bonuses to knock previous leader Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) out of the yellow jersey, while Leah Kirchmann took the stage win from a select group of GC contenders that had dropped previous race leader Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) on the final lap. She now leads Powers in the overall by nine seconds.
After steady rain on the first day and chilly mountain temperatures for the stage 2 time trial in Big Bear, the weather turned typically Southern Californian for Friday' road race, with morning clouds giving way to sunshine that heated things up nicely as the day wore on.
The course included multiple laps of the 38.8 km circuit through the valleys and canyons surrounding the city of Beaumont. A short climb through a county park on the northwest edge of the route led to the KOM and a quick descent, followed by strong winds that buffeted riders on several long straight sections leading back to the start/finish. The men raced five laps of the course for 194 km, while the women covered the loop three times for 113 km. Time bonuses were available at the stage finish and at two intermediate sprints during the race.
McCabe sprints into overall lead
Even on a four-plus-hour day, the fight for the yellow jersey took little time off in the mens' race. Zirbel started the day with a one-second lead over Optum teammate Will Routley and five seconds over McCabe, who started the fireworks early by taking the maximum three-second time bonus during the intermediate sprint at the end of the first lap. The move closed McCabe to within two seconds of Zirbel and within just one of Routley.
The next bonus would be taken up by a breakaway of 11 riders that formed on the third lap and survived until about 13 km remaining. To add a little excitement to the chase, the group included Jamis-Hagens Berman's Ben Jacques-Maynes, who was just 18 seconds behind Zirbel in the overall, and SmartStop's Mike Torckler, who was 39 seconds in arrears. The pair were the virtual leaders on the road when the gap exploded to more than five minutes with just two laps – about 80 km – remaining.
Bissell Development, 5-hour Energy/Kenda and Jelly Belly-Maxxis were also represented in the lead group, leaving Zirbel's Optum team to take up the chase by itself. Optum started getting help up front from Hincapie Sportswear on the final lap, while SmartStop, hoping to protect McCabe's podium spot, threw in as well. The gap started plummeting and was down to just 2:30 as the field took the bell for the start of the fifth-and-final lap.
Zirbel flatted early in the final lap but regained the group quickly, and the break's advantage continued in freefall. The peloton was all together before the climb through Bogart Park and the final KOM, where Jamis-Hagens Berman's Daniel Jaramillo captured the mountains jersey with a win.
A 50-rider lead peloton lined out for the sprint as the long straightaways led to a sharp right turn onto the finishing straight in front of Beaumont City Hall. McCabe out-kicked Hincapie's Ty Magner to take his second-ever National Race Calendar stage win and first overall lead in an NRC stage race.
The Team SmartStop rider now leads Zirbel in the general classification by five seconds. Routley is third, six seconds down.
Powers loses grip on yellow over final climb
The women rolled out of the start finish in front of Beaumont City hall about 10 minutes after the men for their three-lap race and had the same difficulty getting a break established. Powers' UnitedHealthcare team patrolled the front well to keep the other contenders or attackers in check.
Specialized-lululemon's Rabin Farina, Twenty16's Alkie Dragoo and Pinnacle-Predator's Anna Grace Christiensen got away briefly on the second lap but were captured quickly as the field didn;t appear to want to let anyone go. Specialized-lululemon's Karol Ann Canuel attacked the group and split the field in two, but the peloton was mostly back together when Kirchmann, who started the day 34 seconds behind Powers in the general classification, took the maximum time bonus for the intermediate sprint at the start of lap three.
Farina attacked again on the final lap, joined this time by Optum's Brianna Walle. But this move was also doomed as UnitedHealthcare's chase and the counter attacks behind quickly closed the gap.
The lead group containing all of the jerseys and potential overall contenders went into the climb leading to the KOM together, but a small group pulled away over the top.
The dangerous new selection included all the riders from the top six in GC except for Powers, and the riders had plenty of motivation to pour in the power. Kirchmann, Taylor Wiles (Specialized-lululemon), Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco), Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) and Canuel joined Scotti Wilborne (Tibco) and Flavia Oliviera (Monster Media) on a frenetic run to the line as the GC riders pressed their ambitions all the way to the finish.
In the end it was Kirchmann who came away with the stage win, its 10-second time bonus for the winner and the overall lead. Stephens was second on the stage, and Wiles was third. Powers finished in the first chasing group, 29 seconds down on the leaders.
Kirchmann now leads Powers in the overall by nine seconds, Stephens by 16 and Wiles by 17. Abbott is till fifth, 49 seconds down.
The race continues Saturday afternoon with the stage 4 criterium on a unique 1.6km course in downtown Redlands. The nearly figure-eight route features two sweeping turns, some standard urban intersections and at least two angular corners that exceed 90 degrees. The slightly uphill run to the finish comes after a tight right-hander. Juan Jose Haedo of Jamis-Hagens Berman took the men's win last year, while Powers grabbed her third consecutive stage on her way to the 2013 overall win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
|4:33:03
|2
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|3
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|4
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|5
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
|6
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
|7
|Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|8
|Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|9
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|10
|Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|11
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|12
|Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|13
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|14
|Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)
|15
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|16
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|17
|Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|18
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|19
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|20
|Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|21
|Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|22
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|23
|Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|24
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)
|25
|Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
|26
|Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)
|27
|Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|28
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|29
|Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|30
|James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
|31
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|32
|Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)
|33
|Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|34
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|35
|Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
|36
|Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|37
|Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
|38
|Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
|39
|Rob Britton (Smart Stop)
|40
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|41
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|42
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|43
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|44
|Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)
|45
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|46
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|47
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|48
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|49
|Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|50
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:27
|51
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|52
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|53
|Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)
|54
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|55
|Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)
|56
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|57
|Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|58
|Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|59
|Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
|60
|Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)
|61
|Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|62
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|63
|Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|64
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|65
|David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|66
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|67
|Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)
|68
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)
|69
|Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
|70
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|71
|Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|72
|Zach Bell (Smart Stop)
|73
|Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|74
|Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|75
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|76
|Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|77
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|78
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
|79
|Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|80
|Cole House (Landis/Trek)
|81
|Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|82
|Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:35
|83
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:02:15
|84
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|85
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|86
|Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|87
|Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|88
|Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|89
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|90
|Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:03:12
|91
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|92
|Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|93
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|94
|Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)
|95
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
|96
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|97
|Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:04:05
|98
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|99
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|100
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|101
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:05:54
|102
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|103
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|104
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|105
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|106
|Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|107
|William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|108
|Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
|109
|Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)
|110
|David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|111
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|112
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|113
|Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
|114
|Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|115
|Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|116
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|117
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|118
|Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|119
|Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|120
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|121
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|122
|Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|123
|Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
|124
|Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:07:05
|125
|Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:08:51
|126
|Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|127
|Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|128
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|129
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|130
|Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|131
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|132
|Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
|0:09:33
|133
|Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|134
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:09:42
|135
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|136
|Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:16:00
|137
|Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)
|138
|Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|139
|Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)
|140
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|141
|Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)
|142
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|143
|Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)
|144
|Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)
|145
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
|146
|Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|147
|Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|148
|Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|149
|Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|150
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|151
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|152
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|153
|Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:16:26
|154
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|155
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:19:28
|156
|Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:26:19
|157
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|158
|Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|159
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:30:26
|Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
|0:32:10
|Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:35:34
|Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:56:57
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|DNF
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|DNF
|David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)
|DNF
|Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|DNF
|Ty Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|DNF
|Michael Lalla (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Jacob White (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor)
|DNF
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Samuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNF
|Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|DNF
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|DNF
|Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|DNF
|Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|DNF
|Drew Miller (Landis/Trek)
|DNF
|Tyler Coplea (Landis/Trek)
|DNF
|David Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|DNF
|Riley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|DNF
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|DNF
|Brett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|DNF
|Jimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Ryan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|DNF
|Mathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|DNF
|Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|DNF
|Aidan Caves (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Eric Johnstone (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Colin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|DNF
|Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team)
|DNF
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|DNF
|Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|DNF
|Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
|7
|pts
|2
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|5
|3
|Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|3
|4
|Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
|2
|5
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
|5
|3
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|3
|4
|Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
|2
|5
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|7
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|5
|3
|Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)
|4
|4
|Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
|3
|5
|Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|7
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|5
|3
|Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
|4
|4
|Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|3
|5
|Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|7
|pts
|2
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|5
|3
|Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|4
|4
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|3
|5
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Sportswear Devel
|13:39:09
|2
|Bissell Development Team
|3
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|Incycle-Predator Componen
|5
|Team Jamis Hagens Berman
|6
|Horizon Organic/Einstein
|7
|Smart Stop
|0:00:03
|8
|5 HR Energy/pb Kenda
|0:00:27
|9
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|10
|California Giant/Speciali
|11
|Marc Pro-Strava
|12
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|13
|Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa
|14
|BMW Development Team
|15
|KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO
|16
|Team H&R Block
|17
|Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa
|0:01:21
|18
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:03:12
|19
|Athlete Octane Cycling
|0:03:39
|20
|Landis/Trek
|0:04:14
|21
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:05:54
|22
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:06:51
|23
|Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic
|0:09:18
|24
|Elbowz Racing
|0:11:21
|25
|SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh
|0:11:33
|26
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:12:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
|7:01:52
|2
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:00:05
|3
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:00:06
|4
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:13
|5
|Rob Britton (Smart Stop)
|0:00:15
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:16
|7
|Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:19
|8
|James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
|0:00:22
|9
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|10
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|11
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:24
|12
|Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|13
|Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:25
|14
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:00:32
|15
|Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:33
|16
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)
|0:00:38
|17
|Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:00:39
|18
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:40
|19
|Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)
|0:00:41
|20
|Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
|0:00:42
|21
|Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)
|0:00:43
|22
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:51
|23
|Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:52
|24
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:53
|25
|Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:00:54
|26
|Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:56
|27
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
|0:00:57
|28
|Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|29
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:58
|30
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|31
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:01:02
|32
|Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:01:03
|33
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:04
|34
|Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
|35
|Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:01:05
|36
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:01:06
|37
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:01:08
|38
|Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|39
|Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
|40
|Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:13
|41
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|42
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|43
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:15
|44
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:01:16
|45
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:22
|46
|Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:01:23
|47
|Zach Bell (Smart Stop)
|0:01:27
|48
|David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:01:32
|49
|Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:33
|50
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:01:35
|51
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:37
|52
|Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:38
|53
|Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:48
|54
|Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|55
|Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:49
|56
|Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:50
|57
|Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:01:51
|58
|Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:52
|59
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:01:57
|60
|Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:59
|61
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:03
|62
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:02:07
|63
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:09
|64
|Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:02:12
|65
|Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:18
|66
|Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
|0:02:29
|67
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:02:33
|68
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:02:34
|69
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:51
|70
|Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:02:54
|71
|Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:03:01
|72
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|0:03:05
|73
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:03:09
|74
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:03:12
|75
|Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:03:27
|76
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:03:36
|77
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:03:45
|78
|Cole House (Landis/Trek)
|0:03:52
|79
|Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)
|0:04:04
|80
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:04:13
|81
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|0:04:20
|82
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:04:23
|83
|Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:04:24
|84
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:04:38
|85
|Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:04:49
|86
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|87
|Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:04:52
|88
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|0:04:53
|89
|Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:05:30
|90
|Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:05:36
|91
|Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:06:21
|92
|Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:06:32
|93
|Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:06:33
|94
|Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
|0:06:38
|95
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:06:39
|96
|Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)
|0:06:44
|97
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:06:45
|98
|Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:06:59
|99
|Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:07:00
|100
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:07:02
|101
|David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:07:05
|102
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:07:06
|103
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:07:07
|104
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:07:22
|105
|Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
|0:07:29
|106
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:07:37
|107
|William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:07:41
|108
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:07:55
|109
|Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|110
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:07:59
|111
|Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:08:01
|112
|Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:08:02
|113
|Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:08:06
|114
|Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:08:07
|115
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:08:18
|116
|Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:08:25
|117
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:08:30
|118
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:08:31
|119
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:08:49
|120
|Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:09:49
|121
|Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:09:57
|122
|Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
|0:09:58
|123
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:10:26
|124
|Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:11:00
|125
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:12:05
|126
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:12:16
|127
|Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)
|0:12:19
|128
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:12:25
|129
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|0:12:59
|130
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:13:05
|131
|Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|0:13:20
|132
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)
|0:13:37
|133
|Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|0:15:12
|134
|Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
|0:15:15
|135
|Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:16:12
|136
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:16:20
|137
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:16:55
|138
|Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:17:19
|139
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|0:18:10
|140
|Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:18:20
|141
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:18:41
|142
|Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)
|0:18:49
|143
|Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:19:10
|144
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:19:14
|145
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:19:28
|146
|Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:20:48
|147
|Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:22:36
|148
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:23:08
|149
|Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)
|0:25:26
|150
|Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:25:37
|151
|Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)
|0:25:38
|152
|Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:26:01
|153
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|0:27:59
|154
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|0:28:01
|155
|Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:28:42
|156
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:28:46
|157
|Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:28:51
|158
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:29:15
|159
|Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|0:32:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
|7
|pts
|2
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
|7
|3
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|5
|4
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|5
|5
|Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
|5
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|3
|7
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|3
|8
|Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
|3
|9
|Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
|2
|10
|Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
|2
|11
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|1
|12
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|1
|13
|Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|14
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|12
|3
|Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|11
|4
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
|10
|5
|Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|10
|6
|Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|10
|7
|Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|9
|8
|Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
|9
|9
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|7
|10
|Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
|7
|11
|James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
|5
|12
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|5
|13
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|4
|14
|Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)
|4
|15
|Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|4
|16
|Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
|4
|17
|Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)
|3
|18
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|3
|19
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|3
|20
|Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
|3
|21
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|2
|22
|Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|2
|23
|Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
|2
|24
|Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|2
|25
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Smart Stop
|21:06:30
|2
|Team Jamis Hagens Berman
|3
|Hincapie Sportswear Devel
|4
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Bissell Development Team
|6
|Incycle-Predator Componen
|7
|5 HR Energy/pb Kenda
|0:02:10
|8
|Horizon Organic/Einstein
|0:02:11
|9
|KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO
|0:02:41
|10
|California Giant/Speciali
|0:02:48
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:52
|12
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|13
|Marc Pro-Strava
|0:03:27
|14
|Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa
|0:03:43
|15
|BMW Development Team
|0:03:57
|16
|Team H&R Block
|0:04:35
|17
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:05:23
|18
|Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa
|0:05:25
|19
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:06:00
|20
|Athlete Octane Cycling
|0:08:41
|21
|Landis/Trek
|0:08:49
|22
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:10:01
|23
|Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic
|0:12:40
|24
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:14:39
|25
|Elbowz Racing
|0:15:08
|26
|SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh
|0:17:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|3:05:06
|2
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|4
|Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
|5
|Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
|0:00:02
|6
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|7
|Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:00:15
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|0:00:29
|9
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
|10
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|11
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|12
|Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|13
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|14
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|15
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|16
|Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)
|0:01:25
|17
|Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|18
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|19
|Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
|20
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|21
|Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)
|22
|Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|23
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)
|24
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|25
|Katie Hall (United Healthcare)
|26
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
|27
|Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)
|28
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|29
|Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|30
|Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|31
|Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
|32
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|33
|Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)
|34
|Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)
|35
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
|36
|Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|37
|Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|38
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|39
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|40
|Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)
|41
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|42
|Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
|43
|Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)
|44
|Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|45
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|46
|Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:02:39
|47
|Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)
|48
|Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)
|49
|Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)
|50
|Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)
|51
|Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)
|52
|I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)
|53
|Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|54
|Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)
|55
|Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)
|56
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|57
|Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
|58
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|59
|Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|60
|Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|61
|Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|62
|Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|63
|Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)
|64
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|65
|Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|66
|Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:03:28
|67
|Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)
|68
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|69
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|0:03:37
|70
|Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|71
|Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|72
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|73
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)
|74
|Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
|0:04:23
|75
|Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|76
|Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:05:03
|77
|Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)
|0:05:18
|78
|Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:08:12
|79
|Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
|0:08:58
|80
|Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|81
|Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
|82
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|83
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:15:44
|84
|Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|85
|Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)
|0:17:15
|86
|Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)
|87
|Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|88
|Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|89
|Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
|90
|Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)
|91
|Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|92
|Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|93
|Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
|94
|Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
|95
|Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|96
|Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|97
|Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:17:22
|98
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:17:23
|99
|Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:18:13
|OTL
|Mia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:20:40
|OTL
|Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:30:54
|OTL
|Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media)
|0:34:56
|OTL
|Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:36:27
|DNF
|Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
|DNF
|Rachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Tina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator)
|DNF
|Genevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|DNF
|Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|DNF
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media)
|DNF
|Rebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|DNF
|Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|DNF
|Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling)
|DNF
|Karla Lopez (Jet Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|7
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|5
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|3
|4
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|2
|5
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|7
|pts
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|5
|3
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|3
|4
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|2
|5
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|7
|pts
|2
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|5
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|3
|4
|Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
|2
|5
|Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|7
|pts
|2
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|5
|3
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|4
|4
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
|7
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|5
|3
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|4
|4
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|3
|5
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|7
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|5
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|4
|4
|Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
|3
|5
|Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Tibco
|9:15:49
|2
|Specialized-Lululemon
|0:00:13
|3
|United Healthcare
|0:00:29
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:01:23
|5
|SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI
|0:02:48
|6
|Twenty16
|0:03:44
|7
|FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|8
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:04:02
|9
|Monster Media
|0:04:47
|10
|Jet Cycling
|0:04:58
|11
|Vanderkitten
|0:05:47
|12
|Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover
|0:05:56
|13
|Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V
|0:06:12
|14
|Sisterhood of Cycling
|0:07:10
|15
|Metromint Cycling
|0:07:26
|16
|Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic
|0:22:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|5:04:52
|2
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|0:00:09
|3
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|0:00:16
|4
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:00:17
|5
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|0:00:49
|6
|Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
|0:01:08
|7
|Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:01:13
|8
|Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
|0:01:37
|9
|Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:01:41
|10
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|0:01:44
|11
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|0:01:47
|13
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:56
|14
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:02:16
|15
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:02:24
|16
|Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)
|0:02:27
|17
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|18
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|0:02:33
|19
|Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:37
|20
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:02:38
|21
|Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
|22
|Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|23
|Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:02:39
|24
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
|0:02:46
|25
|Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)
|0:02:47
|26
|Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)
|0:02:50
|27
|Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:02:51
|28
|Katie Hall (United Healthcare)
|0:02:55
|29
|Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)
|0:03:04
|30
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:03:06
|31
|Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
|0:03:08
|32
|Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:03:15
|33
|Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
|0:03:17
|34
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
|0:03:18
|35
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|0:03:24
|36
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:03:27
|37
|Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)
|0:03:34
|38
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:03:50
|39
|Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:04:07
|40
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:04:24
|41
|Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:42
|42
|Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:04:46
|43
|Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:04:53
|44
|Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:04:55
|45
|I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)
|0:05:06
|46
|Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)
|0:05:20
|47
|Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:05:23
|48
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:05:28
|49
|Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:05:32
|50
|Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:06:29
|51
|Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)
|0:06:50
|52
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|53
|Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:07:16
|54
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:07:18
|55
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)
|0:07:22
|56
|Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:07:28
|57
|Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:07:34
|58
|Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:07:40
|59
|Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)
|0:08:05
|60
|Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:09:54
|61
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)
|0:10:02
|62
|Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:10:20
|63
|Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:10:57
|64
|Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
|0:11:00
|65
|Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:11:36
|66
|Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:11:52
|67
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|0:12:13
|68
|Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:12:29
|69
|Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:12:32
|70
|Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:12:58
|71
|Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:13:15
|72
|Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)
|0:13:18
|73
|Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:14:10
|74
|Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
|0:16:25
|75
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|0:16:48
|76
|Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:17:35
|77
|Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
|0:18:11
|78
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|0:20:06
|79
|Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:23:41
|80
|Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)
|0:25:22
|81
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|0:25:37
|82
|Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)
|0:26:22
|83
|Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:27:39
|84
|Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:27:46
|85
|Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)
|0:29:48
|86
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:33:56
|87
|Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:34:05
|88
|Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|0:35:10
|89
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:36:02
|90
|Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:40:55
|91
|Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:42:07
|92
|Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:48:19
|93
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:50:07
|94
|Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)
|0:50:27
|95
|Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:51:03
|96
|Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|0:57:37
|97
|Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|1:04:06
|98
|Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
|1:04:36
|99
|Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
|1:29:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|20
|pts
|2
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|8
|3
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|8
|4
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|7
|5
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|7
|6
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|6
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|5
|8
|Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
|2
|9
|Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
|1
|10
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
|21
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
|20
|3
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|16
|4
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
|12
|5
|Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)
|12
|6
|Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
|10
|7
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|9
|8
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
|8
|9
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|3
|10
|Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)
|3
|11
|Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
|3
|12
|Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
|3
|13
|Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
|2
|14
|Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United Healthcare
|15:16:57
|2
|Team Tibco
|0:00:24
|3
|Specialized-Lululemon
|0:01:45
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:02:32
|5
|Twenty16
|0:05:29
|6
|FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|0:06:00
|7
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:07:27
|8
|SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI
|0:07:46
|9
|Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V
|0:10:19
|10
|Jet Cycling
|0:11:39
|11
|Vanderkitten
|0:15:15
|12
|Sisterhood of Cycling
|0:19:41
|13
|Monster Media
|0:20:39
|14
|Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover
|0:22:37
|15
|Metromint Cycling
|0:23:36
|16
|Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic
|0:46:16
