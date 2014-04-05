Trending

Redlands: McCabe takes Zirbel's race lead

Kirchmann now leads women's race

Southern California may have experienced a few earthquakes and aftershocks as of late, but it was the the Beaumont Road Race on Friday that sent the biggest tremors through the Redlands Bicycle Classic general classification, shaking out two new overall leaders after a long day on the road.

Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop) took the sprint finish and enough time bonuses to knock previous leader Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) out of the yellow jersey, while Leah Kirchmann took the stage win from a select group of GC contenders that had dropped previous race leader Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) on the final lap. She now leads Powers in the overall by nine seconds.

After steady rain on the first day and chilly mountain temperatures for the stage 2 time trial in Big Bear, the weather turned typically Southern Californian for Friday' road race, with morning clouds giving way to sunshine that heated things up nicely as the day wore on.

The course included multiple laps of the 38.8 km circuit through the valleys and canyons surrounding the city of Beaumont. A short climb through a county park on the northwest edge of the route led to the KOM and a quick descent, followed by strong winds that buffeted riders on several long straight sections leading back to the start/finish. The men raced five laps of the course for 194 km, while the women covered the loop three times for 113 km. Time bonuses were available at the stage finish and at two intermediate sprints during the race.

McCabe sprints into overall lead

Even on a four-plus-hour day, the fight for the yellow jersey took little time off in the mens' race. Zirbel started the day with a one-second lead over Optum teammate Will Routley and five seconds over McCabe, who started the fireworks early by taking the maximum three-second time bonus during the intermediate sprint at the end of the first lap. The move closed McCabe to within two seconds of Zirbel and within just one of Routley.

The next bonus would be taken up by a breakaway of 11 riders that formed on the third lap and survived until about 13 km remaining. To add a little excitement to the chase, the group included Jamis-Hagens Berman's Ben Jacques-Maynes, who was just 18 seconds behind Zirbel in the overall, and SmartStop's Mike Torckler, who was 39 seconds in arrears. The pair were the virtual leaders on the road when the gap exploded to more than five minutes with just two laps – about 80 km – remaining.

Bissell Development, 5-hour Energy/Kenda and Jelly Belly-Maxxis were also represented in the lead group, leaving Zirbel's Optum team to take up the chase by itself. Optum started getting help up front from Hincapie Sportswear on the final lap, while SmartStop, hoping to protect McCabe's podium spot, threw in as well. The gap started plummeting and was down to just 2:30 as the field took the bell for the start of the fifth-and-final lap.

Zirbel flatted early in the final lap but regained the group quickly, and the break's advantage continued in freefall. The peloton was all together before the climb through Bogart Park and the final KOM, where Jamis-Hagens Berman's Daniel Jaramillo captured the mountains jersey with a win.

A 50-rider lead peloton lined out for the sprint as the long straightaways led to a sharp right turn onto the finishing straight in front of Beaumont City Hall. McCabe out-kicked Hincapie's Ty Magner to take his second-ever National Race Calendar stage win and first overall lead in an NRC stage race.

The Team SmartStop rider now leads Zirbel in the general classification by five seconds. Routley is third, six seconds down.

Powers loses grip on yellow over final climb

The women rolled out of the start finish in front of Beaumont City hall about 10 minutes after the men for their three-lap race and had the same difficulty getting a break established. Powers' UnitedHealthcare team patrolled the front well to keep the other contenders or attackers in check.

Specialized-lululemon's Rabin Farina, Twenty16's Alkie Dragoo and Pinnacle-Predator's Anna Grace Christiensen got away briefly on the second lap but were captured quickly as the field didn;t appear to want to let anyone go. Specialized-lululemon's Karol Ann Canuel attacked the group and split the field in two, but the peloton was mostly back together when Kirchmann, who started the day 34 seconds behind Powers in the general classification, took the maximum time bonus for the intermediate sprint at the start of lap three.

Farina attacked again on the final lap, joined this time by Optum's Brianna Walle. But this move was also doomed as UnitedHealthcare's chase and the counter attacks behind quickly closed the gap.

The lead group containing all of the jerseys and potential overall contenders went into the climb leading to the KOM together, but a small group pulled away over the top.

The dangerous new selection included all the riders from the top six in GC except for Powers, and the riders had plenty of motivation to pour in the power. Kirchmann, Taylor Wiles (Specialized-lululemon), Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco), Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) and Canuel joined Scotti Wilborne (Tibco) and Flavia Oliviera (Monster Media) on a frenetic run to the line as the GC riders pressed their ambitions all the way to the finish.

In the end it was Kirchmann who came away with the stage win, its 10-second time bonus for the winner and the overall lead. Stephens was second on the stage, and Wiles was third. Powers finished in the first chasing group, 29 seconds down on the leaders.

Kirchmann now leads Powers in the overall by nine seconds, Stephens by 16 and Wiles by 17. Abbott is till fifth, 49 seconds down.

The race continues Saturday afternoon with the stage 4 criterium on a unique 1.6km course in downtown Redlands. The nearly figure-eight route features two sweeping turns, some standard urban intersections and at least two angular corners that exceed 90 degrees. The slightly uphill run to the finish comes after a tight right-hander. Juan Jose Haedo of Jamis-Hagens Berman took the men's win last year, while Powers grabbed her third consecutive stage on her way to the 2013 overall win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)4:33:03
2Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
3Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
4Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
5Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)
6Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
7Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
8Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
9Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
10Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
11Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
12Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
13Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
14Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)
15Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
16Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
17Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
18Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
19Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
20Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
21Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
22William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
23Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
24Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)
25Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
26Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)
27Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
28Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
29Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
30James Oram (Bissell Development Team)
31Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
32Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)
33Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)
34Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
35Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
36Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
37Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
38Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)
39Rob Britton (Smart Stop)
40Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
41Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
42Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
43Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
44Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)
45Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
46Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
47Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
48Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
49Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
50Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:27
51Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
52Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
53Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)
54Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
55Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)
56Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
57Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
58Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
59Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
60Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)
61Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
62Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
63Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
64Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
65David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
66Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
67Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)
68Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)
69Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)
70Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
71Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
72Zach Bell (Smart Stop)
73Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
74Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
75Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
76Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
77Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
78Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
79Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
80Cole House (Landis/Trek)
81Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
82Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)0:00:35
83Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:02:15
84Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
85Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
86Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
87Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
88Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
89Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
90Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)0:03:12
91Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
92Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
93Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
94Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)
95Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)
96Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
97Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:04:05
98Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
99Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
100Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
101Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:05:54
102Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
103Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
104Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
105Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
106Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
107William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
108Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)
109Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)
110David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
111Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
112Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
113Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
114Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
115Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
116Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
117Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
118Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
119Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
120Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
121Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
122Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
123Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)
124Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:07:05
125Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)0:08:51
126Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
127Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
128Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
129Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
130Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
131Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
132Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:09:33
133Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
134Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:09:42
135Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
136Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)0:16:00
137Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)
138Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
139Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)
140Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
141Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)
142Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
143Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)
144Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)
145Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
146Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
147Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
148Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
149Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
150Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
151Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
152Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
153Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:16:26
154Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
155Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:19:28
156Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:26:19
157Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
158Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
159Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
Mario Frayre (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:30:26
Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)0:32:10
Daniel Parkman (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:35:34
Joshua Carling (Marc Pro-Strava)0:56:57
DNFBjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
DNFRyan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
DNFBenny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
DNFDavid Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)
DNFBryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
DNFTy Tuttle (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
DNFMichael Lalla (Elbowz Racing)
DNFJacob White (Elbowz Racing)
DNFRemi Pelletier-Roy (Garneay Quebecor)
DNFOwen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
DNFSamuel Snipe- Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFYuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
DNFRobert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
DNFKevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
DNFCory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)
DNFDrew Miller (Landis/Trek)
DNFTyler Coplea (Landis/Trek)
DNFDavid Benkoski (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
DNFRiley Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNFTaylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNFBrett Peters (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNFJimmy Schurman (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFRyan Schneider (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
DNFMathew Merrington (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
DNFEvan Stade (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)
DNFAidan Caves (Team H&R Block)
DNFEric Johnstone (Team H&R Block)
DNFColin Berry (BMW Development Team)
DNFRyan Miller (BMW Development Team)
DNFJackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
DNFMac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
DNFJake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)7pts
2Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)5
3Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)3
4Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)2
5Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)7pts
2Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)5
3Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
4Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)2
5Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)7pts
2Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)5
3Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)4
4Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)3
5Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)7pts
2Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)5
3Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)4
4Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
5Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)2

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)7pts
2Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)5
3Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)4
4Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
5Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear Devel13:39:09
2Bissell Development Team
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
4Incycle-Predator Componen
5Team Jamis Hagens Berman
6Horizon Organic/Einstein
7Smart Stop0:00:03
85 HR Energy/pb Kenda0:00:27
9Hagens Berman Cycling
10California Giant/Speciali
11Marc Pro-Strava
12Astellas Cycling Team0:00:54
13Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa
14BMW Development Team
15KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO
16Team H&R Block
17Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa0:01:21
18Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:03:12
19Athlete Octane Cycling0:03:39
20Landis/Trek0:04:14
21Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:05:54
22Garneau Quebecor0:06:51
23Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic0:09:18
24Elbowz Racing0:11:21
25SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh0:11:33
26Team Rio Grande Cycling0:12:15

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)7:01:52
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:05
3William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:06
4Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:13
5Rob Britton (Smart Stop)0:00:15
6Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:16
7Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:19
8James Oram (Bissell Development Team)0:00:22
9Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
10Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)
11Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:24
12Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
13Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:25
14Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)0:00:32
15Gregory Brenes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:33
16Clement Chevrier (Bissell Development Team)0:00:38
17Timothy Rugg (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:00:39
18Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:40
19Julian Kyer (Smart Stop)0:00:41
20Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)0:00:42
21Tao Hart (Bissell Development Team)0:00:43
22Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:51
23Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:52
24Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:00:53
25Chad Beyer (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:00:54
26Luis Amaran (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:56
27Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)0:00:57
28Bobby Sweeting (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
29Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:58
30Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
31Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:01:02
32Jim Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:01:03
33Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:04
34Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)
35Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:01:05
36Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:01:06
37Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:01:08
38Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:01:09
39Chris Putt (Bissell Development Team)
40Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)0:01:13
41Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
42Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
43Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:15
44Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:01:16
45Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:22
46Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:01:23
47Zach Bell (Smart Stop)0:01:27
48David Santo (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:01:32
49Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:33
50Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:01:35
51Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:37
52Kennett Peterson (Landis/Trek)0:01:38
53Andrew Baker (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:48
54Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
55Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)0:01:49
56Bryan Duke (BMW Development Team)0:01:50
57Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:01:51
58Jake Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:52
59Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:01:57
60Christo Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:01:59
61Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:03
62Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:02:07
63Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:02:09
64Gavin Mannion (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:02:12
65Tim Aiken (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:02:18
66Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)0:02:29
67Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:02:33
68Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:02:34
69Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:02:51
70Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:02:54
71Cory Greenberg (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:03:01
72Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:03:05
73Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)0:03:09
74Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:03:12
75Benjamin Chaddock (Garneay Quebecor)0:03:27
76Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)0:03:36
77Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:03:45
78Cole House (Landis/Trek)0:03:52
79Gerardo Medina (BMW Development Team)0:04:04
80Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)0:04:13
81Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:04:20
82Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:04:23
83Ch Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)0:04:24
84Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:04:38
85Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:04:49
86Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)
87Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:04:52
88Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:04:53
89Eddy Kwon (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:05:30
90Lucas Binder (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:05:36
91Simon-Pier Gauthier (Garneay Quebecor)0:06:21
92Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:06:32
93Jordan Cheyne (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:06:33
94Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)0:06:38
95Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:06:39
96Ryan MacDonald (Team H&R Block)0:06:44
97Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:06:45
98Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:06:59
99Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)0:07:00
100Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:07:02
101David Williams (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:07:05
102Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:07:06
103Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:07:07
104Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:07:22
105Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)0:07:29
106Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:07:37
107William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:07:41
108Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:07:55
109Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)
110Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:07:59
111Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)0:08:01
112Keith Wong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:08:02
113Steven Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:08:06
114Colb Wait Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:08:07
115Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:08:18
116Jacob Kauffmann (Garneay Quebecor)0:08:25
117Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:08:30
118Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:08:31
119Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:08:49
120Blake Anton (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:09:49
121Juan Jose Haedo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:09:57
122Bobby Lea (SoCalCycling.com/Craig Shelly)0:09:58
123Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:10:26
124Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:11:00
125Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:12:05
126Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:16
127Pierrick Naud (Garneay Quebecor)0:12:19
128Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:12:25
129Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:12:59
130Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:13:05
131Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)0:13:20
132Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Development Team)0:13:37
133Menso de Jong (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)0:15:12
134Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:15:15
135Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)0:16:12
136Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:16:20
137Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:16:55
138Luis-Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:17:19
139Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:18:10
140Tobin Ortenbald (California Giant/Specialized)0:18:20
141Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)0:18:41
142Lewis Elliot (Landis/Trek)0:18:49
143Sam Bassetti (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:19:10
144Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:19:14
145Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:19:28
146Soladay Tom (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:20:48
147Jared Kessler (Marc Pro-Strava)0:22:36
148Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:23:08
149Derek Wilkerson (Elbowz Racing)0:25:26
150Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:25:37
151Bryan Larsen (BMW Development Team)0:25:38
152Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro-Strava)0:26:01
153Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)0:27:59
154Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)0:28:01
155Steven Perezluha (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:28:42
156Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:28:46
157Michael Jasinski (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:28:51
158Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)0:29:15
159Jake Keough (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)0:32:30

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)7pts
2Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team)7
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)5
4Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)5
5Luke Ockerby (Garneay Quebecor)5
6Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
7Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
8Fabrizi Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jackroo)3
9Joshua Berry (Smart Stop)2
10Michael Torkler (Smart Stop)2
11Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)1
12Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)1
13Eloy Teruel (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)14pts
2Nicholas Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)12
3Bailey McKnight (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)11
4Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator)10
5Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)10
6Coulton Hartrich (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)10
7Jake Sitler (Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coaching)9
8Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop)9
9Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7
10Eric Marcotte (Smart Stop)7
11James Oram (Bissell Development Team)5
12Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)5
13William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)4
14Max Jenkins (Marc Pro-Strava)4
15Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)4
16Bruno Langlois (5 HR Energy/pb Kenda)4
17Travis McCabe (Smart Stop)3
18Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
19Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)3
20Robbie Squire (Team Jamis Hagens Berman)3
21Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)2
22Adrien Costa (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)2
23Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)2
24Zeke Mostov (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)2
25Adam Farabaugh (Garneay Quebecor)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Smart Stop21:06:30
2Team Jamis Hagens Berman
3Hincapie Sportswear Devel
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Bissell Development Team
6Incycle-Predator Componen
75 HR Energy/pb Kenda0:02:10
8Horizon Organic/Einstein0:02:11
9KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO0:02:41
10California Giant/Speciali0:02:48
11Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:52
12Astellas Cycling Team0:02:55
13Marc Pro-Strava0:03:27
14Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa0:03:43
15BMW Development Team0:03:57
16Team H&R Block0:04:35
17Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:23
18Sea Sucker/Guttenplan Coa0:05:25
19Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:06:00
20Athlete Octane Cycling0:08:41
21Landis/Trek0:08:49
22Garneau Quebecor0:10:01
23Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic0:12:40
24Team Rio Grande Cycling0:14:39
25Elbowz Racing0:15:08
26SoCalCycling.com/Craig Sh0:17:12

Women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)3:05:06
2Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)
4Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)
5Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)0:00:02
6Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)
7Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:15
8Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:00:29
9Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
10Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
11Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)
12Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
13Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
14Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
15Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
16Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)0:01:25
17Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
18Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
19Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)
20Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
21Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)
22Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
23Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)
24Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
25Katie Hall (United Healthcare)
26Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)
27Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)
28Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
29Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
30Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
31Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
32Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)
33Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)
34Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)
35Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
36Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
37Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)
38Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
39Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
40Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)
41Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
42Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
43Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)
44Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
45Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
46Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:39
47Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)
48Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)
49Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)
50Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)
51Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)
52I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)
53Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
54Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)
55Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)
56Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)
57Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
58Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
59Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
60Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
61Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
62Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)
63Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)
64Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
65Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
66Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:03:28
67Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)
68Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
69Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)0:03:37
70Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)
71Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
72Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
73Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)
74Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)0:04:23
75Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
76Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)0:05:03
77Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)0:05:18
78Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:08:12
79Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:08:58
80Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
81Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
82Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
83Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:15:44
84Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)
85Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)0:17:15
86Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)
87Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)
88Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling)
89Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
90Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)
91Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
92Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
93Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
94Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling)
95Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
96Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
97Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:17:22
98Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:17:23
99Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:18:13
OTLMia Loquai (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:20:40
OTLJennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:30:54
OTLPriscilla Calderon (Monster Media)0:34:56
OTLAllison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:36:27
DNFKorina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
DNFRachel Byus (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFTina Hughes (Pinnacle Reator)
DNFGenevieve Krahn (Sisterhood of Cycling)
DNFMeg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
DNFShelby Reynolds (Monster Media)
DNFRebecca Balboni (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
DNFKinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
DNFIvie Crawford (Jet Cycling)
DNFKarla Lopez (Jet Cycling)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)7pts
2Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)5
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)3
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)2
5Alison Powers (United Healthcare)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)7pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)5
3Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)3
4Alison Powers (United Healthcare)2
5Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)7pts
2Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)5
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)3
4Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)2
5Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)7pts
2Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)5
3Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)4
4Alison Powers (United Healthcare)3

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)7pts
2Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)5
3Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)4
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)3
5Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)2

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)7pts
2Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)5
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)4
4Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)3
5Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Tibco9:15:49
2Specialized-Lululemon0:00:13
3United Healthcare0:00:29
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:01:23
5SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI0:02:48
6Twenty160:03:44
7FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
8DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:02
9Monster Media0:04:47
10Jet Cycling0:04:58
11Vanderkitten0:05:47
12Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover0:05:56
13Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V0:06:12
14Sisterhood of Cycling0:07:10
15Metromint Cycling0:07:26
16Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic0:22:02

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)5:04:52
2Alison Powers (United Healthcare)0:00:09
3Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)0:00:16
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:17
5Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)0:00:49
6Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)0:01:08
7Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)0:01:13
8Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)0:01:37
9Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:01:41
10Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)0:01:44
11Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:01:47
13Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:01:56
14Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:02:16
15Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)0:02:24
16Kristin McGrath (Twenty 16)0:02:27
17Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
18Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)0:02:33
19Jessica Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:37
20Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:02:38
21Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16)
22Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
23Olivia Dillon (Pinnacle Reator)0:02:39
24Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16)0:02:46
25Rushlee Buchanan (United Healthcare)0:02:47
26Abby Mickey (Twenty 16)0:02:50
27Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:02:51
28Katie Hall (United Healthcare)0:02:55
29Katlin Antonneau (Twenty 16)0:03:04
30Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:06
31Hannah Barnes (United Healthcare)0:03:08
32Athe Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:03:15
33Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)0:03:17
34Sara Headley (Team Tibco)0:03:18
35Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:03:24
36Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:03:27
37Erika Varela (Jet Cycling)0:03:34
38Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:03:50
39Tracy Tilton (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:04:07
40Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:04:24
41Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:04:42
42Joanie Celso (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:04:46
43Robin Farina (Specialized-Lululemon)0:04:53
44Laura Jorgensen (Pinnacle Reator)0:04:55
45I Drexel Clauthier (Jet Cycling)0:05:06
46Teresa Casas Bouill (Jet Cycling)0:05:20
47Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:05:23
48Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)0:05:28
49Anna G Christensen (Pinnacle Reator)0:05:32
50Leah Gubien (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:06:29
51Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare)0:06:50
52Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
53Joy McCullough (Specialized-Lululemon)0:07:16
54Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:07:18
55Alizee Brien (Team Tibco)0:07:22
56Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:07:28
57Jane Despas (Pinnacle Reator)0:07:34
58Shoshawna Laxson (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:07:40
59Caitlin LaRoche (Monster Media)0:08:05
60Lenore Pipes (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:09:54
61Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16)0:10:02
62Alexis Zink (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:10:20
63Kimberly Johnson (Metromint Cycling)0:10:57
64Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)0:11:00
65Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:11:36
66Lauren DeCrescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:11:52
67Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:12:13
68Kathryn Bertine (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:12:29
69Melanie Wong (Pinnacle Reator)0:12:32
70Annie Toth (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:12:58
71Hannah Swan (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:13:15
72Emily Georgenson (Monster Media)0:13:18
73Erica Zaveta (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:14:10
74Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)0:16:25
75Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:16:48
76Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:17:35
77Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:18:11
78Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)0:20:06
79Amy Benner (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:23:41
80Emily Matheu (Pinnacle Reator)0:25:22
81Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)0:25:37
82Mary Maroon (Twenty 16)0:26:22
83Anne Donley (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:27:39
84Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:27:46
85Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)0:29:48
86Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:33:56
87Kemill Garvin-King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:34:05
88Amity Elliot (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)0:35:10
89Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:36:02
90Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)0:40:55
91Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:42:07
92Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:48:19
93Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:50:07
94Alexa Perez (Jet Cycling)0:50:27
95Tessa Pinckston (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:51:03
96Maria Santiago (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)0:57:37
97Nicole Mitchell (Sisterhood of Cycling)1:04:06
98Brenda Villarreal (Jet Cycling)1:04:36
99Andrea Villarreal (Jet Cycling)1:29:50

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)20pts
2Alison Powers (United Healthcare)8
3Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)8
4Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)7
5Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)7
6Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)6
7Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)5
8Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)2
9Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)1
10Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorack (Team Tibco)21pts
2Sharon Laws (United Healthcare)20
3Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)16
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon)12
5Karol Ann Canuel (Specialized-Lululemon)12
6Mara Abbott (United Healthcare)10
7Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)9
8Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strat)8
9Alison Powers (United Healthcare)3
10Scotti Wilborne (Team Tibco)3
11Jessica Cerra (SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI)3
12Jasmin Glasser (Team Tibco)3
13Flavia Oliveira (Monster Media)2
14Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United Healthcare15:16:57
2Team Tibco0:00:24
3Specialized-Lululemon0:01:45
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:02:32
5Twenty160:05:29
6FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:06:00
7DNA Cycling p/b K40:07:27
8SPY Giant Ride p/b MRI0:07:46
9Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL V0:10:19
10Jet Cycling0:11:39
11Vanderkitten0:15:15
12Sisterhood of Cycling0:19:41
13Monster Media0:20:39
14Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover0:22:37
15Metromint Cycling0:23:36
16Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic0:46:16

