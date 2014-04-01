Image 1 of 4 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) holds onto the climber's jersey, Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) the yellow and Roman Van Uden (Pure Black) the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 What looks like a retro day of racing at this past year's Redlands Bicycle Classic. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 4 Men's Redlands TT podium (L-R): Tom Zirbel, 2nd; Chad Haga, 1st; David Williams, 3rd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be an overall threat the next few days. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Redlands Bicycle Classic will celebrate its 30th anniversary Wednesday by rolling out a fifth stage for the opening event on USA Cycling's National Race Calendar. Race organizers and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the presenting sponsors, are bringing back the Highland Circuit Race this year to start off five days of racing in and around the Southern California town that lies about 60 miles due-east of Los Angeles.

The race marks the annual pilgrimage from far-flung team camps and foreign warm-up races to the official start of the domestic road season. The men's field will feature 26 teams from the UCI Continental and USA Cycling Domestic Elite levels. The 10 Continental teams represented in the race include 5-hour Energy/Kenda, Astellas Pro Cycling, Bissell Development Team, Garneau-Quebecor, Hincapie Sportswear, Incycle-Predator Components, Jamis-Hagens Berman, Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Optum Pro Cycling and Team SmartStop.

Last year's winner, Francisco Mancebo, is riding for SkyDive Dubai this year and will not return to defend his title, nor will last year's runner-up, Chad Haga, who signed with Giant-Shimano in the off-season.

Haga's former teammate, Tom Zirbel, was third overall last year and will return with a typically well-rounded Optum Pro Cycling team, while Mancebo's former 5-hour Energy team will be hoping to mix it up in the breakaways and sprint finishes. Jamis-Hagens Berman, which took stages last year with Juan Jose Haedo and Luis Amaran, will be gunning to repeat that success and climb onto the final podium as well.

Redlands will be the first official US appearance for the newly restructured Bissell Development Team [formerly Bontrager], although three of the team's riders, Clement Chevrier, James Oram and Tao Geoghegan Hart, fared well during last weekend's San Dimas Stage Race – Oram took a stage win and Chevrier the overall. Many of the team's US riders are currently competing in Europe with USA Cycling's U23 program, however, so the Bissell roster for Redlands will have a decidedly international flavor.

Women's UCI teams meet for first time this season

The four US-based women's UCI teams will finally get their chance to face off this season in earnest, with Optum Pro Cycling, Specialized-lululemon, Team Tibco and the new UnitedHealthcare squad competing against 13 Elite teams.

UnitedHealthcare, racing as a women's team for the first time in the US, will bring a roster to Redlands that includes both the 2013 overall winner and the only other rider to win a stage there last year. Alison Powers, who won the NRC overall last season while riding for NOW & Novartis for MS, took three stages at Redlands in 2013 on her way to a dominant overall win. Her 2014 UnitedHealthcare teammate Mara Abbott took the final stage last year while riding for Twenty16. Both have already won races this year, with Powers taking a stage and the overall at the Tour Femenino de San Luis and Abbott matching that feat at the Vuelta El Salvador.

The always-aggressive Optum Pro Cycling team will be testing the NRC waters at Redlands with first-year director Kevin Field. The team double-dipped last weekend with Leah Kirchmann's win at the San Dimas criterium and Lauren Hall's Gent-Wevelgem victory in Belgium while riding with the US national team. Specialized-lululemon will likely field a Redlands roster similar to the one the team brought to San Dimas, where Karol Ann Canuel won the overall.

Former UCI team Twenty16 will be in the women's bunch with a full roster, as will Vanderkitten and FCS/Zngine, led by two-time Olympian and former world time trial champion Amber Neben as she continues her comeback from a crash last year. Neben won the opening time trial last weekend in San Dimas and finished third overall there.

Time bonuses and a hilly start

The racing starts in the city of Highland, where the first stage offers a challenging 4.5 km loop that features several sharp climbs and a corresponding descents each lap. It could provide the climbers a chance to stake their claim for the overall before the time trialists get their chance the next day in Big Bear. The women race 14 laps for 66.5 km, followed by the men's 20-lap, 93.5 km race.

The tour travels into the high mountains on Thursday for an undulating 12.5 km time trial along Big Bear Lake's north shore, followed Friday by the Beaumont Road Race. Saturday's stage 4 criterium takes place on a nearly figure-eight course in downtown Redlands, while riders tackle the iconic Sunset Loop Road Race during Sunday's final stage.

The general classification at Redlands is often decided by seconds – Powers lost the overall in 2012 by a single second – so the pursuit of time bonuses can have a big effect on both tactics and the final outcome, especially on the Sunset Loop. Bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds will go to the top three finishers on all stages except the time trial. Additional time bonuses of 3, 2 and 1 second will be awarded at select spots along the stage routes. The intermediate time bonuses are distributed equally among climbing and sprinting opportunities.

Men's Teams for Redlands

[Continental]

5-hour Energy/Kenda

Astellas Cycling Team

Bissell Development Team

Garneau-Quebecor

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team

Incycle-Predator Components

Jelly Belly-Maxxis

Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies

Team Smartstop-Mountain Khakis

Jamis-Hagens Berman

[Domestic Elite]

Athlete Octane Cycling

BMW Development Team

California Giant-Specialized

Canyon Bicycles-Shimano

Elbowz Racing

Hagens Berman U23 Team

Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros.

Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles Cycling Team

KHS-Maxxis

Landis-Trek

Marc Pro-Strava

Sea Sucker-Guttenplan Coaching

SoCalCycling.com-Craig Shelly

Team H & R Block

Team Mike’s Bike-Equator Coffees

Team Rio Grande Cycling

Women's Teams

[UCI]

Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies

Specialized-lululemon

Team Tibco-To the Top

United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team

[Elite]

Cloud Racing-Ride 2 Recovery

DNA Cycling-K4

FCS-Zngine powered by Mr. Restore

Guru Cycles-Haute Wheels Racing

JETCycling Women’s Elite Team

Metromint Cycling

Monster Media

Pinnacle Reactor-JL Velo Women’s Racing

Sisterhood of Cycling

SPY Giant Ride-MRI

Trek-Red Truck-Mosaic Homes

Twenty16

Vanderkitten