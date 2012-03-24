Trending

Image 1 of 29

Joelle Numainville makes up for yesterday's near miss with a resounding win on stage 3.

Joelle Numainville makes up for yesterday's near miss with a resounding win on stage 3.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 29

Frank Pipp (Bissell) starts to bring the Bissell riders to the front.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) starts to bring the Bissell riders to the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 29

Freddie Rodriguez (Exergy) getting ready for the sprint.

Freddie Rodriguez (Exergy) getting ready for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 29

The peloton rounds the Smiley library.

The peloton rounds the Smiley library.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 29

The Optum team on the front after realign in the break.

The Optum team on the front after realign in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 29

The mountain leader hung in their after a rough time on the road yesterday.

The mountain leader hung in their after a rough time on the road yesterday.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 29

Bissell sets up the sprint on the last lap.

Bissell sets up the sprint on the last lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 29

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) never left the front of the race.

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) never left the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 29

Patty Bevin (Bissell) was all smiles after his win.

Patty Bevin (Bissell) was all smiles after his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 29

Davis Phinney talks to the crowds before the mens race.

Davis Phinney talks to the crowds before the mens race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 29

Kenda/5 Hour Energy controlled the front for most of the race.

Kenda/5 Hour Energy controlled the front for most of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 29

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) held onto yellow to head into the last day with.

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) held onto yellow to head into the last day with.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 29

Riders battle it out to get to a turn first.

Riders battle it out to get to a turn first.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 29

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) holding onto the yellow jersey.

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) holding onto the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 29

The womens podium after the crit.

The womens podium after the crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 29

The Redlands race crew presents Davis Phinney with the Legends Award.

The Redlands race crew presents Davis Phinney with the Legends Award.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 29

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) in yellow again.

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) in yellow again.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 29

The women are off in downtown Redlands.

The women are off in downtown Redlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 29

Part of the technical downtown course.

Part of the technical downtown course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 29

Amber Neben (Specialized/Lululemon) after getting a little banged up yesterday.

Amber Neben (Specialized/Lululemon) after getting a little banged up yesterday.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 29

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) working up to the front.

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) working up to the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 29

The women make their way around the back side of the course.

The women make their way around the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 29

Kristin LaSasso (Primal/MapMyRide) leading the break.

Kristin LaSasso (Primal/MapMyRide) leading the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 29

Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) leads the chase.

Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) leads the chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 29

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) leads climber jersey wearer

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) leads climber jersey wearer
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 29

Joelle Numainville (Optum) in the bunch before her win.

Joelle Numainville (Optum) in the bunch before her win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 29

NOW and Novartis leads into the last lap.

NOW and Novartis leads into the last lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 29

Alex Candelario (Optum) moves up in the bunch to take second place today.

Alex Candelario (Optum) moves up in the bunch to take second place today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 29

Paddy Bevin (Bissell) makes it another victory in 2012.

Paddy Bevin (Bissell) makes it another victory in 2012.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bissell's Paddy Bevin scored his second consecutive win Saturday at the stage 2 downtown Redlands criterium, while Joelle Numainville (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) avoided a last-lap crash in the women's race to take the win in front of overall leader Megan Guarnier (Tibco to the Top) and Specialized-Lululemon's Loren Rowney.

The women's 60-minute race started out fast and furious as the early pace strung out the 66-rider field over the 1.6-kilometre nine-corner figure-eight course. Several early escape attempts gained small gaps as riders sprinted for primes or time bonuses, but nothing stuck until Kristen LaSasso (Primal-Map My Ride) and Denise Ramsden (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) got off the front with nine laps remaining. Two laps later the pair had a 17-second gap and were being pursued by Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) and Tibco's Lauren Hall.

The two-rider bridge attempt was short-lived, and the effort to bring the chasing duo back also cut into the leaders' advantage, which dwindled to just six seconds with three laps remaining. The next time the race passed through the start/finish area, the two leaders were back in the peloton and the race reshuffled for the finish. Several teams struggled to control the front over the final lap, but none of them were able to dominate, and the final lap was a mad scramble.

As the favorites lined up near the front toward the end of the lap, near disaster struck when the Primal rider who was driving the train went down in the second-to-last corner. Fortunately, most of the riders behind avoided the carnage and continued their dash for the line, where sprint-points leader Numainville used her considerable top-end speed to take the win by more than a bike length.

“I managed to get around her,” Numainville said of the melee in the second-to-last corner. “And I knew that If I could get around her and come first through the last corner I could win that race.”

The stage 2 winner also heaped praise on teammate Ramsden.

“Denise rode so well all race,” Numainville said. “She was there for the lead out, she was off the front. She was really strong.”

Numainville's 10 second time bonus moved her into fourth overall, while Powers grabbed a three second mid-race time bonus and overtook Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) for the second overall spot. Guarnier remains in the race lead and says she's looking forward to Sunday's final stage, the hilly and technical Sunset Road Race.

“It puts pressure on me,” she said of her opponents' time gains. “But I'm looking forward to tomorrow. It should be a good, really hard race. And everybody's going to be going for those bonus seconds because it's such a close race. (Sunset) is a race of attrition, and I like those kind of races, the harder the better.”

Confident Bevin Adds Another Win

After his stage win Friday at the Beaumont Circuit Race, Bissell's Bevin was extremely confident his team would add another victory at Saturday's 90-minute criterium. The 21-year-old Kiwi made sure his faith wasn't wasted, using his powerful sprint to to take over from leadout man Frank Pipp with three corners remaining, holding off a charging Alex Candelario (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate by more than three bike lengths.

Just like the women's race, the 159-rider men's field hit the early laps hard behind a Kenda/5-Hour Energy squad that was determined to keep the pace high to protect race leader Phil Gaimon's yellow jersey. With Kenda lined out on the front, breakaways were few and far between until Optum's Mike Creed and Cameron Peterson (Eclipse-ATC) headed off for an escape with about 42 minutes of racing remaining. Ten minutes later the lead duo's advantage peaked at 17 seconds before Creed's Optum team hit the front and started reeling the escapees back.

“Our plan was to take the front to lead it our for (Alex) Candelario and Mike Freidman,” said Optum team director Jonas Carney. “Creed was just having some fun. He felt really good, and I think he just saw an opportunity to jump away and take a prime.”

Carney said the team was waiting to see if any other riders would bridge up to the leaders and add more horsepower to the breakaway effort. When that didn't happen, the team decided to stick with the original plan.

“There's no way that two guys are gonna make it,” Carney said. “You've got the whole Bissell team looking for a field sprint, and the whole Exergy team looking for a field sprint. There's just no way two guys are gonna ride away from the peloton with that many laps to go. I told Creed we were going to stick to the plan, and once the guys got lined up we sent him back to help them out.”

With just nine laps to go, Creed was back in the field, and Peterson was just a few seconds ahead of the pack. Optum continued to put on the pressure at the tip of the race until Bissell started moving its sprint train to the front with six laps to go.

“We figured everyone would be thinking five,” said Bissell director Omer Kem. “So we went up a little early.”

The red-and-white Bissell team sent the entire squad forward but lost two riders when Ben Jacques-Maynes skipped a tire and flatted, and Andy Baker took a corner wide and went down. Despite the setbacks, the team maintained its grip on the race. Covering the penultimate lap at 31 mph, Bissell delivered Bevin and Pipp into the last lap with a long train of suffering behind them. But that wasn't the original plan.

“We came under a little fire, and the guys just changed the plan on the fly,” Bevin said of his team's leadout effort. “I had (national criterium champion) Eric Young with me, but he got swamped with about a lap-and-a-half to go and we lost him. So the guys really stepped up.”

Bevin also stepped up for his second stage win in as many days and his fourth win of the young season.

“I've got good sprinting legs, and the job is made so easy by the Bissell team,” he said. “They just put the work down. I'm not gonna have the guys work from six laps out and think I'm going to run second.”

The top of the overall classification remained unchanged after the criterium, with Kenda's Phil Gaimon hanging onto yellow. Exergy's Alzate earned enough sprint points during the criterium to take the green points jersey off Jelly Belly's Luis Davila.

Sunday's Sunset Road Race throws 156 kilometres of winding, twisting residential roads at the men, who will finish with several circuits around a downtown course. The women will hit the course first in the morning for a 113 kilometre test.

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)1:01:11
2Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)
3Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)
4Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
6Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
7Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)
8Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
10Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
11Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
12Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
13Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
14Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
15Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
16Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
17Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
18Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
19Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
20Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
21Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
22Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
23Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
24Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
25Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)
26Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)
27Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
28Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)
29Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
30Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
31Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
32Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
33Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
34Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)
35Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
36Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
37Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)
38Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
39Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)
40Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
41Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)
42Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
43Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
44Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)
45Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
46Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)
47Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
48Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:44
49Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
50Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
51Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)
52Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
53Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
54Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:49
55Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
56Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:02:15
57Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:02:32
58Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:03:20
59Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
60Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
61Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
62Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)
DNFHeath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12)
DNFMary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFLauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFRachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)4:14:55
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:14
3Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:16
4Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:17
5Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:21
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:23
7Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:26
8Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:27
9Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:33
10Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)
11Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:35
12Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:36
13Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:44
14Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:45
15Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)
16Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:47
17Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:48
18Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
19Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:00:56
20Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:58
21Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:59
22Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:02
23Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:03
24Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:01:06
25Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:11
26Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:01:14
27Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:01:32
28Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:46
29Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:14
30Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:02:27
31Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:02:33
32Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:02:51
33Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:03:31
34Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
35Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:03:32
36Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:03:42
37Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:03:52
38Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:59
39Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:07:18
40Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)0:11:47
41Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)0:12:03
42Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:31
43Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:13:39
44Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:14:04
45Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:14:30
46Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:14:39
47Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)0:14:55
48Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:15:01
49Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:15:10
50Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:15:14
51Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:15:15
52Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:15:29
53Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:15:39
54Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:15:42
55Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:22
56Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:16:28
57Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:16:48
58Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:17:22
59Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:17:47
60Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:17:49
61Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:18:06
62Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)0:18:32

Stage 2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)1:30:39
2Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
3Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)
4Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
5Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
6Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
7Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
8Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)
9Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
10Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
11John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
12Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
13Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
14Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
15Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)
16Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)
17Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
18Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
19Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
20Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
21Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
22Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)
23Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
24Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
25Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
26Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)
27Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
28Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
29Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
30Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
31Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)
32Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))
33Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
34Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
35Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
36Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
37Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
38Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)
39Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)
40Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
41Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
42James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)
43Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
44David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
45Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
46Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
47Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
48Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)
49Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)
50Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
51Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
52Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
53Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
54Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)
55Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
56James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
57Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
58Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
59Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
60Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
61Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)
62Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
63Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
64Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
65Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
66Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
67Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
68Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
69Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
70Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
71Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)
72Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
73Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
74Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage)
75George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
76Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
77Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
78Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
79Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
80Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
81Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
82Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)
83Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
84Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
85Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
86Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
87Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
88Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
89Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
90Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
91Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)
92Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
93Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
94Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
95AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
96Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
97Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
98Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)
99Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
100Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)
101Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
102Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
103Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
104Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
105Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
106Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)
107Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
108Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))
109David Glick (Landis/Trek)
110Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
111Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling)
112Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:00:29
113Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
114Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:00:34
115Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing)
116Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
117Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
118Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development))
119Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
120Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
121Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:43
122Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
123Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:00:43
124David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
125Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
126Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:00:46
127Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:00:50
128Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:03
129James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:01:48
130Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing)0:01:50
131Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:51
132Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:12
133John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
134Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
135Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
136Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
137Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
138Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
139Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios)
140Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
141Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios)
142Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
143Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
144Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
145Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:02:29
146Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:02:42
147Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:03:12
148Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:03:32
149Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:04:37
150Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))0:04:38
151James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:04:56
152Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:05:15
153Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:05:19
154Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:05:20
155Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)0:05:39
156Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
157Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:05:48
158Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:06:50
DNFNick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling)

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)6:14:48
2Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:03
3Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:06
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:14
5Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:16
6Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:17
7Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
8Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:21
9Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:25
10Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:26
11James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:28
12Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
13Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)
14Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:29
15Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
16Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
17Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
18Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:32
19Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:00:35
20Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
21Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:36
22Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
23Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:37
24Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:39
25Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
26Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:40
27Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
28Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
29Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:41
30Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:42
31Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:44
32Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:55
33John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
34Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)0:00:56
35Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:57
36Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)
37Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:58
38Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:59
39Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
40Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:01:00
41Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:04
42Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:06
43Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
44Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:07
45Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
46Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:08
47Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)
48Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:10
49Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:13
50Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
51Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:15
52Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:01:17
53Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:19
54Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:26
55Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:30
56Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:32
57Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
58Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:35
59Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:36
60Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:39
61Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:53
62Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:13
63Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:02:22
64Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:02:27
65Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
66Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:02:28
67Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:02:29
68Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:02:30
69Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:02:31
70AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:02:33
71Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:39
72Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:02:44
73Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:02:54
74Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:02:56
75Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:58
76Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:03:00
77Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)0:03:01
78Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:03
79Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
80Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:03:17
81Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:26
82Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage)0:03:27
83David Glick (Landis/Trek)0:03:48
84George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:03:56
85James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:04:11
86Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:04:19
87Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:04:21
88Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:04:22
89Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
90Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:04:23
91Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:04:34
92Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:04:57
93Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)0:05:01
94Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:05:59
95Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:06:01
96Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:06:24
97Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:06:35
98Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:06:40
99James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:07:22
100Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)0:07:51
101Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))0:08:21
102Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:08:23
103Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
104Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)0:08:41
105Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:09:36
106Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:39
107Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:53
108Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)0:09:56
109Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:10:10
110Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:10:19
111Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:10:29
112Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)0:10:30
113Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:10:46
114Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:10:48
115Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
116Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:10:51
117Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:10:55
118Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:10:57
119Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:11:03
120Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:11:10
121Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:11:11
122David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:11:12
123Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:11:16
124Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)0:11:23
125James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:11:27
126Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)0:11:35
127David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:11:36
128Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:11:40
129Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:11:46
130Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:11:49
131Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:11:52
132Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing)0:11:56
133Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:12:14
134Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)0:12:18
135Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development))0:12:32
136Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:12:35
137Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:12:44
138John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)0:12:50
139Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:12:51
140Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))0:12:54
141Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:12:59
142Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:13:09
143Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:13:10
144Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:14:13
145Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:14:15
146Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)0:14:26
147Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:14:57
148Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:16:24
149Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))0:16:28
150Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:17:01
151Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:18:44
152Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:19:10
153Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:20:56
154Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:24:13
155Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:24:43
156Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:24:49
157Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:26:23
158Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:26:28

