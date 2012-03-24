Image 1 of 29 Joelle Numainville makes up for yesterday's near miss with a resounding win on stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 29 Frank Pipp (Bissell) starts to bring the Bissell riders to the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 29 Freddie Rodriguez (Exergy) getting ready for the sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 29 The peloton rounds the Smiley library. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 29 The Optum team on the front after realign in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 29 The mountain leader hung in their after a rough time on the road yesterday. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 29 Bissell sets up the sprint on the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 29 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) never left the front of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 29 Patty Bevin (Bissell) was all smiles after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 29 Davis Phinney talks to the crowds before the mens race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 29 Kenda/5 Hour Energy controlled the front for most of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 29 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) held onto yellow to head into the last day with. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 29 Riders battle it out to get to a turn first. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 29 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) holding onto the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 29 The womens podium after the crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 29 The Redlands race crew presents Davis Phinney with the Legends Award. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 29 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) in yellow again. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 29 The women are off in downtown Redlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 29 Part of the technical downtown course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 29 Amber Neben (Specialized/Lululemon) after getting a little banged up yesterday. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 29 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) working up to the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 29 The women make their way around the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 29 Kristin LaSasso (Primal/MapMyRide) leading the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 29 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) leads the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 29 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) leads climber jersey wearer (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 29 Joelle Numainville (Optum) in the bunch before her win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 29 NOW and Novartis leads into the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 29 Alex Candelario (Optum) moves up in the bunch to take second place today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 29 Paddy Bevin (Bissell) makes it another victory in 2012. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bissell's Paddy Bevin scored his second consecutive win Saturday at the stage 2 downtown Redlands criterium, while Joelle Numainville (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) avoided a last-lap crash in the women's race to take the win in front of overall leader Megan Guarnier (Tibco to the Top) and Specialized-Lululemon's Loren Rowney.

The women's 60-minute race started out fast and furious as the early pace strung out the 66-rider field over the 1.6-kilometre nine-corner figure-eight course. Several early escape attempts gained small gaps as riders sprinted for primes or time bonuses, but nothing stuck until Kristen LaSasso (Primal-Map My Ride) and Denise Ramsden (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) got off the front with nine laps remaining. Two laps later the pair had a 17-second gap and were being pursued by Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) and Tibco's Lauren Hall.

The two-rider bridge attempt was short-lived, and the effort to bring the chasing duo back also cut into the leaders' advantage, which dwindled to just six seconds with three laps remaining. The next time the race passed through the start/finish area, the two leaders were back in the peloton and the race reshuffled for the finish. Several teams struggled to control the front over the final lap, but none of them were able to dominate, and the final lap was a mad scramble.

As the favorites lined up near the front toward the end of the lap, near disaster struck when the Primal rider who was driving the train went down in the second-to-last corner. Fortunately, most of the riders behind avoided the carnage and continued their dash for the line, where sprint-points leader Numainville used her considerable top-end speed to take the win by more than a bike length.

“I managed to get around her,” Numainville said of the melee in the second-to-last corner. “And I knew that If I could get around her and come first through the last corner I could win that race.”

The stage 2 winner also heaped praise on teammate Ramsden.

“Denise rode so well all race,” Numainville said. “She was there for the lead out, she was off the front. She was really strong.”

Numainville's 10 second time bonus moved her into fourth overall, while Powers grabbed a three second mid-race time bonus and overtook Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) for the second overall spot. Guarnier remains in the race lead and says she's looking forward to Sunday's final stage, the hilly and technical Sunset Road Race.

“It puts pressure on me,” she said of her opponents' time gains. “But I'm looking forward to tomorrow. It should be a good, really hard race. And everybody's going to be going for those bonus seconds because it's such a close race. (Sunset) is a race of attrition, and I like those kind of races, the harder the better.”

Confident Bevin Adds Another Win

After his stage win Friday at the Beaumont Circuit Race, Bissell's Bevin was extremely confident his team would add another victory at Saturday's 90-minute criterium. The 21-year-old Kiwi made sure his faith wasn't wasted, using his powerful sprint to to take over from leadout man Frank Pipp with three corners remaining, holding off a charging Alex Candelario (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate by more than three bike lengths.

Just like the women's race, the 159-rider men's field hit the early laps hard behind a Kenda/5-Hour Energy squad that was determined to keep the pace high to protect race leader Phil Gaimon's yellow jersey. With Kenda lined out on the front, breakaways were few and far between until Optum's Mike Creed and Cameron Peterson (Eclipse-ATC) headed off for an escape with about 42 minutes of racing remaining. Ten minutes later the lead duo's advantage peaked at 17 seconds before Creed's Optum team hit the front and started reeling the escapees back.

“Our plan was to take the front to lead it our for (Alex) Candelario and Mike Freidman,” said Optum team director Jonas Carney. “Creed was just having some fun. He felt really good, and I think he just saw an opportunity to jump away and take a prime.”

Carney said the team was waiting to see if any other riders would bridge up to the leaders and add more horsepower to the breakaway effort. When that didn't happen, the team decided to stick with the original plan.

“There's no way that two guys are gonna make it,” Carney said. “You've got the whole Bissell team looking for a field sprint, and the whole Exergy team looking for a field sprint. There's just no way two guys are gonna ride away from the peloton with that many laps to go. I told Creed we were going to stick to the plan, and once the guys got lined up we sent him back to help them out.”

With just nine laps to go, Creed was back in the field, and Peterson was just a few seconds ahead of the pack. Optum continued to put on the pressure at the tip of the race until Bissell started moving its sprint train to the front with six laps to go.

“We figured everyone would be thinking five,” said Bissell director Omer Kem. “So we went up a little early.”

The red-and-white Bissell team sent the entire squad forward but lost two riders when Ben Jacques-Maynes skipped a tire and flatted, and Andy Baker took a corner wide and went down. Despite the setbacks, the team maintained its grip on the race. Covering the penultimate lap at 31 mph, Bissell delivered Bevin and Pipp into the last lap with a long train of suffering behind them. But that wasn't the original plan.

“We came under a little fire, and the guys just changed the plan on the fly,” Bevin said of his team's leadout effort. “I had (national criterium champion) Eric Young with me, but he got swamped with about a lap-and-a-half to go and we lost him. So the guys really stepped up.”

Bevin also stepped up for his second stage win in as many days and his fourth win of the young season.

“I've got good sprinting legs, and the job is made so easy by the Bissell team,” he said. “They just put the work down. I'm not gonna have the guys work from six laps out and think I'm going to run second.”

The top of the overall classification remained unchanged after the criterium, with Kenda's Phil Gaimon hanging onto yellow. Exergy's Alzate earned enough sprint points during the criterium to take the green points jersey off Jelly Belly's Luis Davila.

Sunday's Sunset Road Race throws 156 kilometres of winding, twisting residential roads at the men, who will finish with several circuits around a downtown course. The women will hit the course first in the morning for a 113 kilometre test.

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 1:01:11 2 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top) 3 Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon) 4 Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 6 Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 7 Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12) 8 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 10 Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 11 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 12 Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 13 Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 14 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 15 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 16 Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12) 17 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 18 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 19 Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 20 Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 21 Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 22 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 23 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 24 Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 25 Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon) 26 Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top) 27 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 28 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top) 29 Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 30 Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 31 Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 32 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 33 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 34 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus) 35 Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon) 36 Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 37 Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling) 38 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 39 Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling) 40 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 41 Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon) 42 Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 43 Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 44 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus) 45 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 46 Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top) 47 Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 48 Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:00:44 49 Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 50 Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 51 Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon) 52 Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 53 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 54 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:49 55 Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS) 56 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:02:15 57 Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:02:32 58 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:03:20 59 Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling) 60 Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 61 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 62 Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus) DNF Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12) DNF Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top) 4:14:55 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:14 3 Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon) 0:00:16 4 Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:17 5 Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:21 6 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:23 7 Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:00:26 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:27 9 Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon) 0:00:33 10 Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top) 11 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:00:35 12 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:36 13 Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:00:44 14 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:45 15 Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon) 16 Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:00:47 17 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:48 18 Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon) 19 Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:00:56 20 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:58 21 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:59 22 Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:01:02 23 Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:03 24 Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:01:06 25 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:11 26 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:01:14 27 Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:01:32 28 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:46 29 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:14 30 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:02:27 31 Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:02:33 32 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:02:51 33 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:03:31 34 Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 35 Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:03:32 36 Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:03:42 37 Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:03:52 38 Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:04:59 39 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:07:18 40 Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling) 0:11:47 41 Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling) 0:12:03 42 Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:13:31 43 Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:13:39 44 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:14:04 45 Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:14:30 46 Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:14:39 47 Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon) 0:14:55 48 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:15:01 49 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:15:10 50 Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:15:14 51 Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:15:15 52 Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:15:29 53 Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:15:39 54 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:15:42 55 Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:16:22 56 Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:16:28 57 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:16:48 58 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:17:22 59 Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:17:47 60 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:17:49 61 Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:18:06 62 Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling) 0:18:32

Stage 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1:30:39 2 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 3 Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy) 4 Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 5 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 6 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 7 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 8 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) 9 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 10 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 11 John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 12 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 13 Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 14 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 15 Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage) 16 Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage) 17 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 18 Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 19 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 20 Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 21 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 22 Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist) 23 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 24 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 25 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 26 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) 27 Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 28 Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 29 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 30 Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 31 Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage) 32 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development)) 33 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 34 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 35 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 36 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 37 Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 38 Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist) 39 Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling) 40 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 41 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 42 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong) 43 Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 44 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 45 Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 46 Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 47 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 48 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong) 49 Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling) 50 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 51 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios) 52 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 53 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 54 Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling) 55 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 56 James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 57 Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 58 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 59 Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy) 60 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 61 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong) 62 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) 63 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 64 Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 65 Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 66 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 67 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 68 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 69 Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 70 Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 71 Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek) 72 Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home) 73 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 74 Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage) 75 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 76 Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 77 Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 78 Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 79 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 80 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 81 Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 82 Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong) 83 Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 84 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 85 Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 86 Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 87 Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 88 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 89 Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 90 Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing) 91 Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing) 92 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 93 Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 94 Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 95 AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 96 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 97 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 98 Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling) 99 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 100 Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist) 101 Colin Don (Landis/Trek) 102 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 103 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 104 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 105 Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 106 Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home) 107 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 108 Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development)) 109 David Glick (Landis/Trek) 110 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 111 Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling) 112 Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:00:29 113 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 114 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:00:34 115 Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing) 116 Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 117 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 118 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development)) 119 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 120 Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling) 121 Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:00:43 122 Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 123 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:43 124 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 125 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 126 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:00:46 127 Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:00:50 128 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:03 129 James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:01:48 130 Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing) 0:01:50 131 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:01:51 132 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:12 133 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home) 134 Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 135 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 136 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 137 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 138 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 139 Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios) 140 Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios) 141 Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios) 142 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios) 143 Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 144 Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 145 Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:02:29 146 Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:02:42 147 Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:03:12 148 Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:03:32 149 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:04:37 150 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:04:38 151 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:04:56 152 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:05:15 153 Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:05:19 154 Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:05:20 155 Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist) 0:05:39 156 Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 157 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:05:48 158 Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:06:50 DNF Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling)