Numainville scores on Redlands stage 3
Bevin stamps authority once more
Stage 2 - City of Redlands Criterium: -
Bissell's Paddy Bevin scored his second consecutive win Saturday at the stage 2 downtown Redlands criterium, while Joelle Numainville (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) avoided a last-lap crash in the women's race to take the win in front of overall leader Megan Guarnier (Tibco to the Top) and Specialized-Lululemon's Loren Rowney.
The women's 60-minute race started out fast and furious as the early pace strung out the 66-rider field over the 1.6-kilometre nine-corner figure-eight course. Several early escape attempts gained small gaps as riders sprinted for primes or time bonuses, but nothing stuck until Kristen LaSasso (Primal-Map My Ride) and Denise Ramsden (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) got off the front with nine laps remaining. Two laps later the pair had a 17-second gap and were being pursued by Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) and Tibco's Lauren Hall.
The two-rider bridge attempt was short-lived, and the effort to bring the chasing duo back also cut into the leaders' advantage, which dwindled to just six seconds with three laps remaining. The next time the race passed through the start/finish area, the two leaders were back in the peloton and the race reshuffled for the finish. Several teams struggled to control the front over the final lap, but none of them were able to dominate, and the final lap was a mad scramble.
As the favorites lined up near the front toward the end of the lap, near disaster struck when the Primal rider who was driving the train went down in the second-to-last corner. Fortunately, most of the riders behind avoided the carnage and continued their dash for the line, where sprint-points leader Numainville used her considerable top-end speed to take the win by more than a bike length.
“I managed to get around her,” Numainville said of the melee in the second-to-last corner. “And I knew that If I could get around her and come first through the last corner I could win that race.”
The stage 2 winner also heaped praise on teammate Ramsden.
“Denise rode so well all race,” Numainville said. “She was there for the lead out, she was off the front. She was really strong.”
Numainville's 10 second time bonus moved her into fourth overall, while Powers grabbed a three second mid-race time bonus and overtook Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) for the second overall spot. Guarnier remains in the race lead and says she's looking forward to Sunday's final stage, the hilly and technical Sunset Road Race.
“It puts pressure on me,” she said of her opponents' time gains. “But I'm looking forward to tomorrow. It should be a good, really hard race. And everybody's going to be going for those bonus seconds because it's such a close race. (Sunset) is a race of attrition, and I like those kind of races, the harder the better.”
Confident Bevin Adds Another Win
After his stage win Friday at the Beaumont Circuit Race, Bissell's Bevin was extremely confident his team would add another victory at Saturday's 90-minute criterium. The 21-year-old Kiwi made sure his faith wasn't wasted, using his powerful sprint to to take over from leadout man Frank Pipp with three corners remaining, holding off a charging Alex Candelario (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate by more than three bike lengths.
Just like the women's race, the 159-rider men's field hit the early laps hard behind a Kenda/5-Hour Energy squad that was determined to keep the pace high to protect race leader Phil Gaimon's yellow jersey. With Kenda lined out on the front, breakaways were few and far between until Optum's Mike Creed and Cameron Peterson (Eclipse-ATC) headed off for an escape with about 42 minutes of racing remaining. Ten minutes later the lead duo's advantage peaked at 17 seconds before Creed's Optum team hit the front and started reeling the escapees back.
“Our plan was to take the front to lead it our for (Alex) Candelario and Mike Freidman,” said Optum team director Jonas Carney. “Creed was just having some fun. He felt really good, and I think he just saw an opportunity to jump away and take a prime.”
Carney said the team was waiting to see if any other riders would bridge up to the leaders and add more horsepower to the breakaway effort. When that didn't happen, the team decided to stick with the original plan.
“There's no way that two guys are gonna make it,” Carney said. “You've got the whole Bissell team looking for a field sprint, and the whole Exergy team looking for a field sprint. There's just no way two guys are gonna ride away from the peloton with that many laps to go. I told Creed we were going to stick to the plan, and once the guys got lined up we sent him back to help them out.”
With just nine laps to go, Creed was back in the field, and Peterson was just a few seconds ahead of the pack. Optum continued to put on the pressure at the tip of the race until Bissell started moving its sprint train to the front with six laps to go.
“We figured everyone would be thinking five,” said Bissell director Omer Kem. “So we went up a little early.”
The red-and-white Bissell team sent the entire squad forward but lost two riders when Ben Jacques-Maynes skipped a tire and flatted, and Andy Baker took a corner wide and went down. Despite the setbacks, the team maintained its grip on the race. Covering the penultimate lap at 31 mph, Bissell delivered Bevin and Pipp into the last lap with a long train of suffering behind them. But that wasn't the original plan.
“We came under a little fire, and the guys just changed the plan on the fly,” Bevin said of his team's leadout effort. “I had (national criterium champion) Eric Young with me, but he got swamped with about a lap-and-a-half to go and we lost him. So the guys really stepped up.”
Bevin also stepped up for his second stage win in as many days and his fourth win of the young season.
“I've got good sprinting legs, and the job is made so easy by the Bissell team,” he said. “They just put the work down. I'm not gonna have the guys work from six laps out and think I'm going to run second.”
The top of the overall classification remained unchanged after the criterium, with Kenda's Phil Gaimon hanging onto yellow. Exergy's Alzate earned enough sprint points during the criterium to take the green points jersey off Jelly Belly's Luis Davila.
Sunday's Sunset Road Race throws 156 kilometres of winding, twisting residential roads at the men, who will finish with several circuits around a downtown course. The women will hit the course first in the morning for a 113 kilometre test.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|1:01:11
|2
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|3
|Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)
|4
|Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|6
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|7
|Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)
|8
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|10
|Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|11
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|12
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|13
|Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|14
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
|15
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|16
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
|17
|Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|18
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
|19
|Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|20
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|21
|Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|22
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|23
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|24
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|25
|Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)
|26
|Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|27
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|28
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|29
|Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|30
|Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|31
|Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
|32
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|33
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|34
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|35
|Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
|36
|Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|37
|Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)
|38
|Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|39
|Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)
|40
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|41
|Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)
|42
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|43
|Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|44
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|45
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|46
|Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|47
|Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|48
|Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:00:44
|49
|Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|50
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|51
|Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)
|52
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|53
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|54
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:49
|55
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|56
|Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:02:15
|57
|Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:02:32
|58
|Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
|0:03:20
|59
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|60
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|61
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|62
|Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|DNF
|Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12)
|DNF
|Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|4:14:55
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:14
|3
|Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:00:16
|4
|Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:00:17
|5
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:21
|6
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:00:23
|7
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:00:26
|8
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:00:27
|9
|Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:00:33
|10
|Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|11
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:00:35
|12
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:00:36
|13
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:00:44
|14
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:45
|15
|Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)
|16
|Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:00:47
|17
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:48
|18
|Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
|19
|Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|0:00:56
|20
|Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:00:58
|21
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:00:59
|22
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:02
|23
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:03
|24
|Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|0:01:06
|25
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:11
|26
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:01:14
|27
|Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|0:01:32
|28
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:01:46
|29
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:14
|30
|Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:02:27
|31
|Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:02:33
|32
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:02:51
|33
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:03:31
|34
|Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|35
|Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:03:32
|36
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:03:42
|37
|Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:03:52
|38
|Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:04:59
|39
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:07:18
|40
|Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)
|0:11:47
|41
|Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)
|0:12:03
|42
|Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:13:31
|43
|Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:13:39
|44
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:14:04
|45
|Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
|0:14:30
|46
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:14:39
|47
|Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:14:55
|48
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:15:01
|49
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:15:10
|50
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:15:14
|51
|Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:15:15
|52
|Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:15:29
|53
|Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|0:15:39
|54
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:15:42
|55
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:16:22
|56
|Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:16:28
|57
|Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:16:48
|58
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:17:22
|59
|Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:17:47
|60
|Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
|0:17:49
|61
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|0:18:06
|62
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|0:18:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|1:30:39
|2
|Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|3
|Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)
|4
|Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|5
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|6
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|7
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|8
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)
|9
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|10
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|11
|John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|12
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|13
|Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|14
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|15
|Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)
|16
|Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)
|17
|Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|18
|Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|19
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|20
|Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|21
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|22
|Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)
|23
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|24
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|25
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|26
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)
|27
|Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|28
|Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|29
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|30
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|31
|Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)
|32
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))
|33
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|34
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|35
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|36
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|37
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|38
|Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)
|39
|Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|40
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|41
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|42
|James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)
|43
|Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|44
|David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
|45
|Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|46
|Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|47
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|48
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)
|49
|Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|50
|Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|51
|Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
|52
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|53
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|54
|Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|55
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|56
|James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|57
|Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|58
|Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|59
|Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
|60
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|61
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)
|62
|Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
|63
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|64
|Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|65
|Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
|66
|Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|67
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|68
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|69
|Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|70
|Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|71
|Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)
|72
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
|73
|Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|74
|Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage)
|75
|George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|76
|Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|77
|Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|78
|Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|79
|Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
|80
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|81
|Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|82
|Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)
|83
|Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|84
|Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|85
|Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|86
|Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|87
|Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|88
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|89
|Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|90
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|91
|Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)
|92
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|93
|Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|94
|Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|95
|AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|96
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|97
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|98
|Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|99
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|100
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)
|101
|Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
|102
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|103
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|104
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|105
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|106
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)
|107
|Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|108
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))
|109
|David Glick (Landis/Trek)
|110
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|111
|Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|112
|Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:00:29
|113
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|114
|Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|0:00:34
|115
|Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing)
|116
|Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|117
|Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|118
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development))
|119
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|120
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|121
|Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:43
|122
|Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|123
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:43
|124
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|125
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|126
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|0:00:46
|127
|Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:00:50
|128
|Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:03
|129
|James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:01:48
|130
|Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:01:50
|131
|Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:01:51
|132
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:02:12
|133
|John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
|134
|Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|135
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|136
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|137
|Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|138
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|139
|Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios)
|140
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|141
|Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios)
|142
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
|143
|Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|144
|Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|145
|Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:02:29
|146
|Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|0:02:42
|147
|Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:03:12
|148
|Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|0:03:32
|149
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:04:37
|150
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))
|0:04:38
|151
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|0:04:56
|152
|Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:05:15
|153
|Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:05:19
|154
|Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:05:20
|155
|Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:05:39
|156
|Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|157
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:05:48
|158
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|0:06:50
|DNF
|Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|6:14:48
|2
|Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:00:03
|3
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:06
|4
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:00:14
|5
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:16
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:00:17
|7
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|8
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:21
|9
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:25
|10
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:26
|11
|James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)
|0:00:28
|12
|Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|13
|Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)
|14
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|0:00:29
|15
|Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
|16
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|17
|Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|18
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|19
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:00:35
|20
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|21
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|22
|Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|23
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:37
|24
|Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|0:00:39
|25
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|26
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:40
|27
|Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|28
|Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
|29
|Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|0:00:41
|30
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:42
|31
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:44
|32
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)
|0:00:55
|33
|John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|34
|Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:56
|35
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:00:57
|36
|Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)
|37
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)
|0:00:58
|38
|Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|0:00:59
|39
|Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|40
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|0:01:00
|41
|Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:01:04
|42
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:01:06
|43
|Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
|44
|Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:01:07
|45
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|46
|Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:08
|47
|Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)
|48
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:10
|49
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:13
|50
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|51
|Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:15
|52
|Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:01:17
|53
|Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:01:19
|54
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:26
|55
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:01:30
|56
|Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:32
|57
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|58
|Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:01:35
|59
|Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:36
|60
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:01:39
|61
|Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:01:53
|62
|Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:02:13
|63
|Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:02:22
|64
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:02:27
|65
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|66
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|0:02:28
|67
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|0:02:29
|68
|Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:02:30
|69
|Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:02:31
|70
|AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:02:33
|71
|Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:02:39
|72
|Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:02:44
|73
|Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:02:54
|74
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|0:02:56
|75
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:58
|76
|Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:03:00
|77
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:03:01
|78
|Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:03:03
|79
|Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|80
|Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:03:17
|81
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:03:26
|82
|Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:03:27
|83
|David Glick (Landis/Trek)
|0:03:48
|84
|George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|0:03:56
|85
|James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:04:11
|86
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|0:04:19
|87
|Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:04:21
|88
|Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:04:22
|89
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|90
|Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:04:23
|91
|Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:04:34
|92
|Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:04:57
|93
|Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:05:01
|94
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:05:59
|95
|Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|0:06:01
|96
|Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:06:24
|97
|Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:06:35
|98
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:06:40
|99
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|0:07:22
|100
|Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)
|0:07:51
|101
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))
|0:08:21
|102
|Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:08:23
|103
|Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
|104
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:08:41
|105
|Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|0:09:36
|106
|Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:09:39
|107
|Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:09:53
|108
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:09:56
|109
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:10:10
|110
|Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:10:19
|111
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|0:10:29
|112
|Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:10:30
|113
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:10:46
|114
|Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:10:48
|115
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|116
|Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:10:51
|117
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:10:55
|118
|Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|0:10:57
|119
|Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:11:03
|120
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:11:10
|121
|Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|0:11:11
|122
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:11:12
|123
|Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:11:16
|124
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:11:23
|125
|James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:11:27
|126
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:11:35
|127
|David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:11:36
|128
|Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:11:40
|129
|Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:11:46
|130
|Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:11:49
|131
|Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:11:52
|132
|Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:11:56
|133
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:12:14
|134
|Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:12:18
|135
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development))
|0:12:32
|136
|Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:12:35
|137
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:12:44
|138
|John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:12:50
|139
|Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:12:51
|140
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))
|0:12:54
|141
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:12:59
|142
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:13:09
|143
|Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:13:10
|144
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:14:13
|145
|Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:14:15
|146
|Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:14:26
|147
|Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:14:57
|148
|Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:16:24
|149
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))
|0:16:28
|150
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:17:01
|151
|Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:18:44
|152
|Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|0:19:10
|153
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|0:20:56
|154
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:24:13
|155
|Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|0:24:43
|156
|Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:24:49
|157
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|0:26:23
|158
|Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:26:28
