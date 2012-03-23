Image 1 of 26 Loren Rowney has been immense so far in New Zealand. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 26 Loren Rowney (Specialized/Lululemon) does an interview after taking the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 26 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) was proud of his team today as he gets ready for another day in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 26 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) shows up to the start line with some special bike accessories to match her jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 26 Francesco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) went on the attack several times today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 26 The TIBCO girls leading up to the QOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 26 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) staying near the front on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 26 Loren Rowney (Specialized/Lululemon) riding in the bunch before her win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 26 Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) tries to get away with one big lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 26 Lauren Hall (TIBCO) leading the team to protect the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 26 Amber Neben (Specialized/Lululemon) went into the day with the red climbers jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 26 The break in the mens race gets up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 26 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) protected in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 26 The women at the far and end of the loop and heading back towards the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 26 The mens field gets strung out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 26 A large mens field at the start today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 26 Loren Rowney (Specialized/Lululemon) taking the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 26 The beginning of the mens break as they decide what to do. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 26 The yellow jersey stayed safe near the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 26 The womens field gets bunched up on the back side. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 26 Sprinters come to the front as the men close in on the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 26 Patrick Bevin (Bissell) makes the win looks easy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 26 The women get bunched up on the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 26 Nice rolly roads for the mens field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 26 Taylor Sheldon (Competitive Cyclist) had a hard time getting onto the podium after a hard day in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 26 Patrick Bevin (Bissell) following his second win of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Field sprints ruled the day Friday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic as Bissell's Paddy Bevin and Specialized-Lululemon's Loren Rowney took the stage 1 wins in downtown Beaumont. Overall race leaders Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) and Megan Guarnier (Tibco to the Top) finished safely in their respective fields and held onto the yellow jerseys for at least another day.

Friday's 40-kilometre circuit, which started and finished in front of the Beaumont city hall, featured long, flat straightaways leading to and away from a short, punchy, winding climb through a wooded park on the edge of town. The men tackled five laps, while the women covered three.

A breakaway of four riders animated the men's race early, with Competitive Cyclist's Taylor Sheldon, Bontrager-Livestrong's Nathan Brown, Jelly Belly's Luis Davila and Wonderful Pistachio's Barrett Bertrand getting away on lap two and building a gap of 50 seconds as they headed for the KOM. Bertrand quickly fell off the lead group's pace, and by the time the remaining three reached the top of the climb, the gap was back down to about 10 and their capture looked assured. But the gap exploded again when Team Exergy's Andres Diaz bridged across and added new firepower to the breakaway. By the end of lap three the group had a gap of two minutes, and Diaz was the leader on the road.

Having none of it, Kenda, which had been on the front for most of the race, put the hammer down and brought the leaders back before the race reached Beaumont to start the final lap. That's when Kenda's Andy Jacques-Maynes and 2011 race winner Francsico Mancebo powered off the front of the field in a dangerous-but-short-lived move. The two leaders had 18 seconds on the field as they started the bell lap but were off the front for only a few miles before the bunch reeled them in and a field sprint looked inevitable.

Bissell took over the front of the peloton for the last kilometres of the race, controlling things and neutralizing any late fliers in hopes of keeping things together, providing Bevin with the opportunity to take his third stage win of the season. Mancebo tried to get away with about two kilometres to go, but again the move was short-lived, and the bunch swung around the final right-hander together.

Bevin hit the straightaway about five riders deep before surging past Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) and Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing), building a lead of several bike lengths by the time he posted a one-armed salute as he crossed the finish line.

"I knew I had good legs and would be one of the fastest guys left for sure," Bevin said. "So the guys sold out from the top of the climb and pretty much rode once we hit the flats. They set me up for the finish in great position, and I finished it off for them, so it was a good day."

Bevin said that his final lead out man, Frank Pipp, got swarmed in the corner, but the slightly uphill finish into a headwind favored his strengths.

"It was just a matter of queuing up at that last corner and just letting her go," he said. "To put a W on the board is really satisfying. It's great to have the Bissell guys sell out for me, pretty much, and all I have to do is finish it off. It makes my day pretty easy."

Rodriguez notched one of his best finishes in some time, but the original plan was to lead out team sprinter Carlos Alzate. Rodriguez said some miscommunication between the two riders left Alzate, who ended up 13th, out of the running, so the three-time USPro champion jumped at the chance to get a result for the team.

"He passed me in the last corner and ended up going too early," Rodriguez said of Alzate. "So I wasn't expecting to sprint, and it just kind of happened. I saw that they were losing speed, so I said, 'You know what, I'm just going to have to re-accelerate.' It was a little too late, and I was in too big of a gear, and Bevin came buy a lot faster. So it was a good save but just a little bit too late."

The top of the general classification remained mostly unchanged. Bissell's Carter Jones, who started the day in fourth place, crashed on lap two and left the race with a concussion. Nate English, who started the day fifth overall, finished 15 seconds behind the field and dropped to 12th.

Juwi Solar's Julian Kyer remains in second, followed by Team Exergy's Morgan Schmitt, who sits another three seconds down. Andy Jacques-Maynes moved from seventh place up to fourth, just 15 seconds out off the lead, giving Kenda two riders in the top five.

Kenda director Frankie Andreu said the length of the race coming so early in the season was a challenge, but he was very happy with the squad's performance.

"We tried to save as many guys for as long as possible," he said. "The first lap was easy, and then the break went, so we just had to keep it under control."

Even with the breakaway riders taking virtual control of the GC, Andreu said the team never really felt threatened.

"You can be nervous for about three laps," he said. "But in the end you gotta know the fatigue on the guys in the break will take its toll and they'll come back, and that's what happened."

Although the early break didn't hold its advantage to the finish, Sheldon's and Davila's efforts paid off with classification jerseys, Davila earning the green sprinters garb and Sheldon, who crashed hard once he was back in the bunch and taking on bottles from the team car, grabbing the red KOM top.

Gaimon, of course, kept yellow and said the team would be back riding herd on the peloton over the next two days.

"We had the whole team left on the last lap, so I think everybody's going to take a little nap and be amazing again tomorrow," Gaimon said. "The guys proved themselves so well today that it's hard to worry about anything."

Rowney Times Sprint To Perfection For Maiden American Win

Loren Rowney waited until the last possible moment on the 300 meter finishing straight to edge Joelle Numainville (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) at the line. The Specialized-Lululemon rider said she had gone out too early during the lap two intermediate sprint at the start/finish, but by the finale at the end of lap three she had fine tuned her timing.

"We tried a lead out on the second intermediate sprint, and Katie (Colclough) took me into the last corner," she said. "I went a bit early and found that Joelle just got over the top of me. So the plan was to go a bit later and go from third wheel, but we got swamped, so I kind of took care of myself. The girls kept the pace high on the front, and I just waited for Joelle to go and got on her wheel."

The women's race started out fast and aggressive, with a lead group of only about 20 riders going over the first KOM together. Now and Novartis for MS rider Beth Newell got away early, but the move found little traction and she was soon back in the bunch. About 20 riders made it back to the front group to form a field of 41 riders starting the final lap.

Despite the frantic fights for the time bonuses during the intermediate sprints, the top of the overall standings changed only slightly. Prologue winner Megan Guarnier took the top three-second time bonus on the first intermediate sprint and got a one-second bonus on lap two, extending her lead over defending champion Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) to 10 seconds. Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) scored a two-second time bonus on lap one and remains in third, just 11 seconds off the leader's time. Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse-Mr. Restore) is fourth, 15 seconds down. Exergy Twenty12's Andrea Dvorak is 17 seconds down in fifth.

Numainville earned the green sprinter's jersey for her day's efforts, while Optum-Kelly benefits teammate Jade Wilcoxson won both QOM sprints and now wears the green climber's jersey.

Guarnier said winning time bonuses was an important part of the team strategy for keeping the overall lead all the way through the Sunset Road Race on Sunday, and she hoped to gain more seconds during Saturday's stage 2 criterium.

"The team rode a great race," she said. "We knew we needed to be careful with the time bonuses, and we were hopefully going for the finish to gain more time. Because all of these seconds on the sprints and the finishes are really crucial to maintaining the lead and kind of cushioning it."

Saturday's stage 2 will see the women race for 60 minutes around the 1.6 kilometre criterium course in downtown Redlands. The men will race for 90 minutes.

Elite Men Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4:34:44 2 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 3 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 4 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 5 Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 6 Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist) 7 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 8 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 9 Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 11 Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage) 12 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 13 Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy) 14 Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 15 Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 16 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) 17 Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios) 18 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 19 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong) 20 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 21 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 22 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) 23 Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling) 24 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 25 Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek) 26 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 27 Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 28 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 29 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) 30 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 31 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 32 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 33 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 34 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 35 Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 36 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 37 Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist) 38 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 39 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios) 40 Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 41 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong) 42 Colin Don (Landis/Trek) 43 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 44 Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 45 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 46 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 47 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 48 Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 49 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 50 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong) 51 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 52 Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 53 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 54 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 55 Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing) 56 Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:00:15 57 Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist) 58 Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage) 59 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:17 60 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 61 Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios) 62 John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 63 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:00:52 64 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:14 65 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 66 AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 67 Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 68 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 69 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:01:16 70 Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling) 71 Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling) 72 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 73 Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 74 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 75 Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 76 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 77 Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios) 78 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 79 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 80 Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 81 Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 82 Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 83 Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:02:13 84 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:02:39 85 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 86 Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 87 Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 88 Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 89 Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 90 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 91 Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage) 92 Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage) 93 Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling) 94 Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 95 Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling) 96 David Glick (Landis/Trek) 97 James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 98 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 99 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 100 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:05:03 101 Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 102 Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist) 0:07:08 103 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development)) 104 Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 105 Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 106 Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home) 107 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 108 Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy) 109 Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong) 110 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:08:16 111 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:08:53 112 Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 113 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 114 Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 115 Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 116 Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 117 Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 118 Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 119 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 120 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 121 Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 122 Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 123 Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 124 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 125 Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing) 126 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 127 Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home) 128 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home) 129 Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing) 130 James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 131 Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 132 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 133 Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 134 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 135 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:09:43 136 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:10:19 137 Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development)) 138 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 139 Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 140 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development)) 141 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 142 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development)) 143 Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling) 144 Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing) 145 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 146 Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling) 147 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 148 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 149 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist) 150 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 151 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 152 Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:15:24 153 Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 0:17:01 154 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 155 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:18:25 156 Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 157 Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:19:21 158 Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 159 Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:21:51 DNS Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 (Development)) DNF Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Tyler Karnes (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) DNF Charles Avis (Bontrager Livestrong) DNF Andres Miguel Diaz (Team Exergy) DNF Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) DNF Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios) DNF Timothy Rugg (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) DNF Dan Ramsey (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) DNF Willy Zellmer (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) DNF Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) DNF Daniel Farinha (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) DNF Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) DNF Marco Li (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) DNF Matt DeGiacomo (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) DNF Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) DNF Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) DNF Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green-Bike Religion) DNF Jos Le Roux (Simple Green-Bike Religion) DNF Thorlak Frank (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) DNF Trevor Haag (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) DNF Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 (Development)) DNF Jared Nieters (XO Communications p/b Cisco) DNF Russell Brown (XO Communications p/b Cisco) DSQ Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) DSQ Ta Bertrand Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) DSQ Adam Carr (Stage 17 Racing) DSQ Justin Morris (Team Type 1 (Development))

Elite Women Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon) 3:02:35 2 Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 3 Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 4 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top) 6 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7 Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 8 Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 9 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 11 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 12 Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon) 13 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 14 Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 15 Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top) 16 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 17 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 18 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 19 Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 20 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 21 Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 22 Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon) 23 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top) 24 Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12) 25 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 26 Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon) 27 Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 28 Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 29 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:01:40 30 Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 31 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus) 32 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 33 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 34 Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top) 35 Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:44 36 Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:01:46 37 Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 38 Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 39 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 40 Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:04:14 41 Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12) 42 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:06:29 43 Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling) 0:10:25 44 Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling) 45 Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:11:15 46 Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:11:57 47 Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon) 0:12:49 48 Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 49 Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus) 50 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 51 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 52 Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling) 53 Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 54 Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 55 Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS) 56 Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top) 57 Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 58 Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 59 Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 60 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus) 61 Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top) 62 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 63 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 64 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 65 Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 66 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top) DNS Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco / To the Top) DNS Kelly Crowley (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) DNS Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten - Focus) DNF Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12) DNF Lauren De Cresenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) DNF Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) DNF Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) DNF Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) DNF Karlee Grendon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Rachel Byus (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten - Focus) DNF Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)

Elite Men General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 2 Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:03 3 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:00:06 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:00:15 5 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:16 6 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:17 7 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:19 8 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:21 9 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 10 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:26 11 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:28 12 Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 13 Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist) 14 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:29 15 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios) 16 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 17 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 18 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:00:35 19 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 20 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:36 21 Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 22 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:37 23 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:00:39 24 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:40 25 Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 26 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) 27 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:41 28 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:42 29 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 30 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:44 31 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:45 32 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:55 33 John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 34 Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek) 0:00:56 35 Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:57 36 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:58 37 Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:59 38 Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 39 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:01:00 40 Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:04 41 Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy) 42 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:01:06 43 Colin Don (Landis/Trek) 44 Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:07 45 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 46 Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:08 47 Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage) 48 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:10 49 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:13 50 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 51 Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:15 52 Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 53 Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:01:17 54 Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:01:19 55 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:26 56 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:30 57 Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:32 58 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 59 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:01:35 60 Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:36 61 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:01:39 62 Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:01:53 63 Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:02:13 64 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:02:22 65 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:02:26 66 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:02:27 67 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 68 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:02:28 69 Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:02:29 70 Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing) 71 Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 72 Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:02:30 73 Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:02:31 74 AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:02:33 75 Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:02:39 76 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:02:44 77 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:02:54 78 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:02:56 79 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:58 80 Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:03:00 81 Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:03:01 82 Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:03:03 83 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:03:17 84 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:26 85 Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:03:27 86 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:03:33 87 David Glick (Landis/Trek) 0:03:48 88 Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling) 89 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:03:56 90 Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:04:02 91 James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:04:11 92 Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:04:14 93 Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:04:21 94 Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:04:22 95 Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:04:23 96 Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:04:34 97 Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:05:01 98 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:05:59 99 Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:06:24 100 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:06:40 101 Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:07:51 102 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:08:21 103 Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 0:08:23 104 Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy) 105 Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:08:41 106 Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist) 0:08:47 107 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:08:58 108 Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:09:02 109 Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:09:23 110 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:09:36 111 Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:09:38 112 James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:09:39 113 Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 114 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:09:53 115 Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:09:56 116 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:10:05 117 Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing) 0:10:06 118 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:10:10 119 Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:10:19 120 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:10:23 121 Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:10:26 122 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:10:29 123 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 124 Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing) 0:10:30 125 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:10:37 126 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:10:38 127 Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:10:41 128 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:10:46 129 Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:10:48 130 Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:10:51 131 Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:10:55 132 Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:11:03 133 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:11:09 134 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist) 0:11:15 135 Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:11:17 136 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:11:23 137 Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing) 0:11:35 138 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:11:36 139 Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:11:40 140 Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:11:49 141 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:11:50 142 Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:11:52 143 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:11:58 144 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:12:14 145 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:12:24 146 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:12:30 147 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:12:35 148 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:12:44 149 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:12:51 150 Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:12:54 151 Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:17:01 152 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:18:25 153 Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:18:44 154 Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 0:19:10 155 Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:19:33 156 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:20:13 157 Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:20:49 158 Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:22:01 159 Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:24:06