Image 1 of 26

Loren Rowney has been immense so far in New Zealand.

Loren Rowney has been immense so far in New Zealand.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 2 of 26

Loren Rowney (Specialized/Lululemon) does an interview after taking the win.

Loren Rowney (Specialized/Lululemon) does an interview after taking the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 26

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) was proud of his team today as he gets ready for another day in yellow.

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) was proud of his team today as he gets ready for another day in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 26

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) shows up to the start line with some special bike accessories to match her jersey.

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) shows up to the start line with some special bike accessories to match her jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 26

Francesco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) went on the attack several times today.

Francesco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) went on the attack several times today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 26

The TIBCO girls leading up to the QOM.

The TIBCO girls leading up to the QOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 26

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) staying near the front on the climb.

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) staying near the front on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 26

Loren Rowney (Specialized/Lululemon) riding in the bunch before her win.

Loren Rowney (Specialized/Lululemon) riding in the bunch before her win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 26

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) tries to get away with one big lap to go.

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) tries to get away with one big lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 26

Lauren Hall (TIBCO) leading the team to protect the yellow jersey.

Lauren Hall (TIBCO) leading the team to protect the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 26

Amber Neben (Specialized/Lululemon) went into the day with the red climbers jersey.

Amber Neben (Specialized/Lululemon) went into the day with the red climbers jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 26

The break in the mens race gets up the road.

The break in the mens race gets up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 26

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) protected in the bunch.

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) protected in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 26

The women at the far and end of the loop and heading back towards the climb.

The women at the far and end of the loop and heading back towards the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 26

The mens field gets strung out.

The mens field gets strung out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 26

A large mens field at the start today.

A large mens field at the start today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 26

Loren Rowney (Specialized/Lululemon) taking the win.

Loren Rowney (Specialized/Lululemon) taking the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 26

The beginning of the mens break as they decide what to do.

The beginning of the mens break as they decide what to do.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 26

The yellow jersey stayed safe near the front of the field.

The yellow jersey stayed safe near the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 26

The womens field gets bunched up on the back side.

The womens field gets bunched up on the back side.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 26

Sprinters come to the front as the men close in on the line.

Sprinters come to the front as the men close in on the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 26

Patrick Bevin (Bissell) makes the win looks easy.

Patrick Bevin (Bissell) makes the win looks easy.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 26

The women get bunched up on the last lap.

The women get bunched up on the last lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 26

Nice rolly roads for the mens field.

Nice rolly roads for the mens field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 26

Taylor Sheldon (Competitive Cyclist) had a hard time getting onto the podium after a hard day in the break.

Taylor Sheldon (Competitive Cyclist) had a hard time getting onto the podium after a hard day in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 26

Patrick Bevin (Bissell) following his second win of the Merco Cycling Classic.

Patrick Bevin (Bissell) following his second win of the Merco Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Field sprints ruled the day Friday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic as Bissell's Paddy Bevin and Specialized-Lululemon's Loren Rowney took the stage 1 wins in downtown Beaumont. Overall race leaders Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) and Megan Guarnier (Tibco to the Top) finished safely in their respective fields and held onto the yellow jerseys for at least another day.

Friday's 40-kilometre circuit, which started and finished in front of the Beaumont city hall, featured long, flat straightaways leading to and away from a short, punchy, winding climb through a wooded park on the edge of town. The men tackled five laps, while the women covered three.

A breakaway of four riders animated the men's race early, with Competitive Cyclist's Taylor Sheldon, Bontrager-Livestrong's Nathan Brown, Jelly Belly's Luis Davila and Wonderful Pistachio's Barrett Bertrand getting away on lap two and building a gap of 50 seconds as they headed for the KOM. Bertrand quickly fell off the lead group's pace, and by the time the remaining three reached the top of the climb, the gap was back down to about 10 and their capture looked assured. But the gap exploded again when Team Exergy's Andres Diaz bridged across and added new firepower to the breakaway. By the end of lap three the group had a gap of two minutes, and Diaz was the leader on the road.

Having none of it, Kenda, which had been on the front for most of the race, put the hammer down and brought the leaders back before the race reached Beaumont to start the final lap. That's when Kenda's Andy Jacques-Maynes and 2011 race winner Francsico Mancebo powered off the front of the field in a dangerous-but-short-lived move. The two leaders had 18 seconds on the field as they started the bell lap but were off the front for only a few miles before the bunch reeled them in and a field sprint looked inevitable.

Bissell took over the front of the peloton for the last kilometres of the race, controlling things and neutralizing any late fliers in hopes of keeping things together, providing Bevin with the opportunity to take his third stage win of the season. Mancebo tried to get away with about two kilometres to go, but again the move was short-lived, and the bunch swung around the final right-hander together.

Bevin hit the straightaway about five riders deep before surging past Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) and Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing), building a lead of several bike lengths by the time he posted a one-armed salute as he crossed the finish line.

"I knew I had good legs and would be one of the fastest guys left for sure," Bevin said. "So the guys sold out from the top of the climb and pretty much rode once we hit the flats. They set me up for the finish in great position, and I finished it off for them, so it was a good day."

Bevin said that his final lead out man, Frank Pipp, got swarmed in the corner, but the slightly uphill finish into a headwind favored his strengths.

"It was just a matter of queuing up at that last corner and just letting her go," he said. "To put a W on the board is really satisfying. It's great to have the Bissell guys sell out for me, pretty much, and all I have to do is finish it off. It makes my day pretty easy."

Rodriguez notched one of his best finishes in some time, but the original plan was to lead out team sprinter Carlos Alzate. Rodriguez said some miscommunication between the two riders left Alzate, who ended up 13th, out of the running, so the three-time USPro champion jumped at the chance to get a result for the team.

"He passed me in the last corner and ended up going too early," Rodriguez said of Alzate. "So I wasn't expecting to sprint, and it just kind of happened. I saw that they were losing speed, so I said, 'You know what, I'm just going to have to re-accelerate.' It was a little too late, and I was in too big of a gear, and Bevin came buy a lot faster. So it was a good save but just a little bit too late."

The top of the general classification remained mostly unchanged. Bissell's Carter Jones, who started the day in fourth place, crashed on lap two and left the race with a concussion. Nate English, who started the day fifth overall, finished 15 seconds behind the field and dropped to 12th.

Juwi Solar's Julian Kyer remains in second, followed by Team Exergy's Morgan Schmitt, who sits another three seconds down. Andy Jacques-Maynes moved from seventh place up to fourth, just 15 seconds out off the lead, giving Kenda two riders in the top five.

Kenda director Frankie Andreu said the length of the race coming so early in the season was a challenge, but he was very happy with the squad's performance.

"We tried to save as many guys for as long as possible," he said. "The first lap was easy, and then the break went, so we just had to keep it under control."

Even with the breakaway riders taking virtual control of the GC, Andreu said the team never really felt threatened.

"You can be nervous for about three laps," he said. "But in the end you gotta know the fatigue on the guys in the break will take its toll and they'll come back, and that's what happened."

Although the early break didn't hold its advantage to the finish, Sheldon's and Davila's efforts paid off with classification jerseys, Davila earning the green sprinters garb and Sheldon, who crashed hard once he was back in the bunch and taking on bottles from the team car, grabbing the red KOM top.

Gaimon, of course, kept yellow and said the team would be back riding herd on the peloton over the next two days.

"We had the whole team left on the last lap, so I think everybody's going to take a little nap and be amazing again tomorrow," Gaimon said. "The guys proved themselves so well today that it's hard to worry about anything."

Rowney Times Sprint To Perfection For Maiden American Win

Loren Rowney waited until the last possible moment on the 300 meter finishing straight to edge Joelle Numainville (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) at the line. The Specialized-Lululemon rider said she had gone out too early during the lap two intermediate sprint at the start/finish, but by the finale at the end of lap three she had fine tuned her timing.

"We tried a lead out on the second intermediate sprint, and Katie (Colclough) took me into the last corner," she said. "I went a bit early and found that Joelle just got over the top of me. So the plan was to go a bit later and go from third wheel, but we got swamped, so I kind of took care of myself. The girls kept the pace high on the front, and I just waited for Joelle to go and got on her wheel."

The women's race started out fast and aggressive, with a lead group of only about 20 riders going over the first KOM together. Now and Novartis for MS rider Beth Newell got away early, but the move found little traction and she was soon back in the bunch. About 20 riders made it back to the front group to form a field of 41 riders starting the final lap.

Despite the frantic fights for the time bonuses during the intermediate sprints, the top of the overall standings changed only slightly. Prologue winner Megan Guarnier took the top three-second time bonus on the first intermediate sprint and got a one-second bonus on lap two, extending her lead over defending champion Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) to 10 seconds. Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) scored a two-second time bonus on lap one and remains in third, just 11 seconds off the leader's time. Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse-Mr. Restore) is fourth, 15 seconds down. Exergy Twenty12's Andrea Dvorak is 17 seconds down in fifth.

Numainville earned the green sprinter's jersey for her day's efforts, while Optum-Kelly benefits teammate Jade Wilcoxson won both QOM sprints and now wears the green climber's jersey.

Guarnier said winning time bonuses was an important part of the team strategy for keeping the overall lead all the way through the Sunset Road Race on Sunday, and she hoped to gain more seconds during Saturday's stage 2 criterium.

"The team rode a great race," she said. "We knew we needed to be careful with the time bonuses, and we were hopefully going for the finish to gain more time. Because all of these seconds on the sprints and the finishes are really crucial to maintaining the lead and kind of cushioning it."

Saturday's stage 2 will see the women race for 60 minutes around the 1.6 kilometre criterium course in downtown Redlands. The men will race for 90 minutes.

Elite Men Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)4:34:44
2Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
3Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
4Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
5Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
6Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)
7Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
8Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
9Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
11Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)
12Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
13Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)
14Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
15Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
16Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)
17Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios)
18Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
19Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)
20Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
21Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
22Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)
23Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)
24Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
25Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)
26Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
27Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
28Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
29Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
30Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
31Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
32Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
33Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
34Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
35Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
36Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
37Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)
38Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
39Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
40Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
41James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)
42Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
43Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
44Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
45Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
46Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
47Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
48Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
49Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
50Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)
51Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
52Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
53Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
54Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
55Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing)
56Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:15
57Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)
58Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)
59Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:17
60Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
61Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios)
62John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
63Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:00:52
64Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:14
65Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
66AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
67Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
68Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
69Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:01:16
70Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)
71Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)
72James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
73Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
74Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
75Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
76Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
77Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
78Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
79Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
80Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
81Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
82Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
83Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:02:13
84Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:39
85George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
86Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
87Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
88Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
89Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
90Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
91Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage)
92Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)
93Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling)
94Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
95Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
96David Glick (Landis/Trek)
97James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
98Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
99Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
100Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:05:03
101Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
102Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)0:07:08
103Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))
104Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
105Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
106Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
107Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
108Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
109Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)
110Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:08:16
111David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:08:53
112Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
113Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
114Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
115Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
116Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
117Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
118Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
119Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
120Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
121Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
122Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
123Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
124Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
125Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing)
126Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
127Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)
128John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
129Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)
130James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
131Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
132Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
133Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
134Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
135Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)0:09:43
136Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:10:19
137Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))
138Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
139Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
140Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development))
141Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
142Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))
143Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)
144Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
145Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
146Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling)
147David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
148Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
149Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)
150Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
151Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
152Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:15:24
153Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:17:01
154Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
155Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:18:25
156Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
157Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:19:21
158Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
159Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:21:51
DNSStradford Helms (Team Type 1 (Development))
DNFCarter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFTyler Karnes (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
DNFCharles Avis (Bontrager Livestrong)
DNFAndres Miguel Diaz (Team Exergy)
DNFBen Chaddock (Team Exergy)
DNFEric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)
DNFTimothy Rugg (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
DNFDan Ramsey (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
DNFWilly Zellmer (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
DNFPatrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
DNFDaniel Farinha (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
DNFMichael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
DNFMarco Li (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
DNFMatt DeGiacomo (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
DNFKennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
DNFColin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
DNFChristiaan Kriek (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
DNFJos Le Roux (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
DNFThorlak Frank (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
DNFTrevor Haag (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
DNFAndrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 (Development))
DNFJared Nieters (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
DNFRussell Brown (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
DSQSterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)
DSQTa Bertrand Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
DSQAdam Carr (Stage 17 Racing)
DSQJustin Morris (Team Type 1 (Development))

Elite Women Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)3:02:35
2Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
3Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
4Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
5Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)
6Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
7Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
8Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
9Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
10Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
11Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
12Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
13Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
14Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
15Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)
16Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
17Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
18Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
19Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
20Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
21Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
22Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)
23Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)
24Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
25Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
26Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)
27Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
28Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
29Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:40
30Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
31Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)
32Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
33Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
34Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)
35Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:44
36Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:46
37Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
38Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
39Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
40Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:14
41Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12)
42Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:06:29
43Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)0:10:25
44Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)
45Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:15
46Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:11:57
47Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)0:12:49
48Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
49Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)
50Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
51Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
52Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
53Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
54Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
55Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
56Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)
57Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
58Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
59Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
60Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)
61Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)
62Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
63Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
64Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
65Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
66Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)
DNSJennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco / To the Top)
DNSKelly Crowley (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
DNSCourtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten - Focus)
DNFGreta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)
DNFLauren De Cresenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
DNFAmity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
DNFAmanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
DNFEllen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
DNFKarlee Grendon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFRachel Byus (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFKate Chilcott (Vanderkitten - Focus)
DNFEmily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)

Elite Men General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
2Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:03
3Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:06
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:15
5Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:16
6Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:17
7Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:19
8Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:21
9Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:25
10Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:26
11James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:28
12Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
13Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)
14Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:29
15Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
16Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
17Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
18Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:00:35
19Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
20Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:36
21Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
22Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:37
23Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:00:39
24Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:40
25Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
26Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
27Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:41
28Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:42
29Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
30Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:44
31Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:45
32Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:55
33John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
34Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)0:00:56
35Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:57
36Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:58
37Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:59
38Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
39Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:01:00
40Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:04
41Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)
42Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:06
43Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
44Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:07
45Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
46Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:08
47Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)
48Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:10
49Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:13
50Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
51Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:15
52Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
53Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:01:17
54Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:19
55Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:26
56Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:30
57Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:32
58Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
59Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:35
60Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:36
61Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:39
62Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:53
63Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:13
64Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:02:22
65James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:02:26
66Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:02:27
67Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
68Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:02:28
69Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:02:29
70Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing)
71Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
72Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:02:30
73Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:02:31
74AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:02:33
75Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:39
76Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:02:44
77Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:02:54
78Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:02:56
79Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:58
80Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:03:00
81Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)0:03:01
82Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:03:03
83Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:03:17
84Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:26
85Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage)0:03:27
86Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:03:33
87David Glick (Landis/Trek)0:03:48
88Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
89George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:03:56
90Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:04:02
91James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:04:11
92Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:04:14
93Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:04:21
94Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:04:22
95Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:04:23
96Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:04:34
97Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)0:05:01
98Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:05:59
99Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:06:24
100Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:06:40
101Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)0:07:51
102Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))0:08:21
103Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:08:23
104Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
105Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)0:08:41
106Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)0:08:47
107Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:08:58
108Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:09:02
109Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:09:23
110Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:09:36
111Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:09:38
112James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:09:39
113Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
114Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:53
115Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)0:09:56
116Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:10:05
117Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing)0:10:06
118Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:10:10
119Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:10:19
120Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:10:23
121Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:10:26
122Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:10:29
123David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
124Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)0:10:30
125Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:10:37
126John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)0:10:38
127Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:10:41
128Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:10:46
129Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:10:48
130Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:10:51
131Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:10:55
132Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:11:03
133Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:11:09
134Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)0:11:15
135Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:11:17
136Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)0:11:23
137Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)0:11:35
138David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:11:36
139Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:11:40
140Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:11:49
141Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))0:11:50
142Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:11:52
143Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development))0:11:58
144Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:12:14
145Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:12:24
146Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:12:30
147Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:12:35
148Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:12:44
149Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:12:51
150Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))0:12:54
151Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:17:01
152Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:18:25
153Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:18:44
154Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:19:10
155Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:19:33
156Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:20:13
157Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:20:49
158Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:22:01
159Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:24:06

Elite Women General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)
2Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:10
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:11
4Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:15
5Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:17
6Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:20
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:21
8Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
9Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:27
10Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:29
11Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:30
12Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:33
13Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:38
14Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:39
15Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)
16Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:41
17Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:42
18Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
19Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:00:50
20Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:52
21Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:53
22Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:56
23Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:57
24Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:01:00
25Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:05
26Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:01:08
27Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:01:26
28Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:40
29Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:08
30Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:02:21
31Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:02:27
32Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:43
33Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:02:45
34Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:11
35Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:03:25
36Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
37Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:03:26
38Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:03:36
39Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:03:46
40Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:53
41Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:05:11
42Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:07:12
43Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)0:11:41
44Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)0:11:57
45Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:26
46Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:13:33
47Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:47
48Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:13:50
49Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:13:56
50Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:13:58
51Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:14:14
52Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:14:21
53Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:14:23
54Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:14:24
55Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:14:25
56Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:14:27
57Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)
58Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:14:33
59Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:14:40
60Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)0:14:49
61Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:14:55
62Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:15:04
63Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)0:15:06
64Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:15:08
65Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:15:23
66Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:15:33

 

