Rowney gets maiden US win with Redlands success
Bevin takes sprint in Beaumont
Stage 1 - City of Beaumont Circuit Road Race: -
Field sprints ruled the day Friday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic as Bissell's Paddy Bevin and Specialized-Lululemon's Loren Rowney took the stage 1 wins in downtown Beaumont. Overall race leaders Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) and Megan Guarnier (Tibco to the Top) finished safely in their respective fields and held onto the yellow jerseys for at least another day.
Friday's 40-kilometre circuit, which started and finished in front of the Beaumont city hall, featured long, flat straightaways leading to and away from a short, punchy, winding climb through a wooded park on the edge of town. The men tackled five laps, while the women covered three.
A breakaway of four riders animated the men's race early, with Competitive Cyclist's Taylor Sheldon, Bontrager-Livestrong's Nathan Brown, Jelly Belly's Luis Davila and Wonderful Pistachio's Barrett Bertrand getting away on lap two and building a gap of 50 seconds as they headed for the KOM. Bertrand quickly fell off the lead group's pace, and by the time the remaining three reached the top of the climb, the gap was back down to about 10 and their capture looked assured. But the gap exploded again when Team Exergy's Andres Diaz bridged across and added new firepower to the breakaway. By the end of lap three the group had a gap of two minutes, and Diaz was the leader on the road.
Having none of it, Kenda, which had been on the front for most of the race, put the hammer down and brought the leaders back before the race reached Beaumont to start the final lap. That's when Kenda's Andy Jacques-Maynes and 2011 race winner Francsico Mancebo powered off the front of the field in a dangerous-but-short-lived move. The two leaders had 18 seconds on the field as they started the bell lap but were off the front for only a few miles before the bunch reeled them in and a field sprint looked inevitable.
Bissell took over the front of the peloton for the last kilometres of the race, controlling things and neutralizing any late fliers in hopes of keeping things together, providing Bevin with the opportunity to take his third stage win of the season. Mancebo tried to get away with about two kilometres to go, but again the move was short-lived, and the bunch swung around the final right-hander together.
Bevin hit the straightaway about five riders deep before surging past Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) and Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing), building a lead of several bike lengths by the time he posted a one-armed salute as he crossed the finish line.
"I knew I had good legs and would be one of the fastest guys left for sure," Bevin said. "So the guys sold out from the top of the climb and pretty much rode once we hit the flats. They set me up for the finish in great position, and I finished it off for them, so it was a good day."
Bevin said that his final lead out man, Frank Pipp, got swarmed in the corner, but the slightly uphill finish into a headwind favored his strengths.
"It was just a matter of queuing up at that last corner and just letting her go," he said. "To put a W on the board is really satisfying. It's great to have the Bissell guys sell out for me, pretty much, and all I have to do is finish it off. It makes my day pretty easy."
Rodriguez notched one of his best finishes in some time, but the original plan was to lead out team sprinter Carlos Alzate. Rodriguez said some miscommunication between the two riders left Alzate, who ended up 13th, out of the running, so the three-time USPro champion jumped at the chance to get a result for the team.
"He passed me in the last corner and ended up going too early," Rodriguez said of Alzate. "So I wasn't expecting to sprint, and it just kind of happened. I saw that they were losing speed, so I said, 'You know what, I'm just going to have to re-accelerate.' It was a little too late, and I was in too big of a gear, and Bevin came buy a lot faster. So it was a good save but just a little bit too late."
The top of the general classification remained mostly unchanged. Bissell's Carter Jones, who started the day in fourth place, crashed on lap two and left the race with a concussion. Nate English, who started the day fifth overall, finished 15 seconds behind the field and dropped to 12th.
Juwi Solar's Julian Kyer remains in second, followed by Team Exergy's Morgan Schmitt, who sits another three seconds down. Andy Jacques-Maynes moved from seventh place up to fourth, just 15 seconds out off the lead, giving Kenda two riders in the top five.
Kenda director Frankie Andreu said the length of the race coming so early in the season was a challenge, but he was very happy with the squad's performance.
"We tried to save as many guys for as long as possible," he said. "The first lap was easy, and then the break went, so we just had to keep it under control."
Even with the breakaway riders taking virtual control of the GC, Andreu said the team never really felt threatened.
"You can be nervous for about three laps," he said. "But in the end you gotta know the fatigue on the guys in the break will take its toll and they'll come back, and that's what happened."
Although the early break didn't hold its advantage to the finish, Sheldon's and Davila's efforts paid off with classification jerseys, Davila earning the green sprinters garb and Sheldon, who crashed hard once he was back in the bunch and taking on bottles from the team car, grabbing the red KOM top.
Gaimon, of course, kept yellow and said the team would be back riding herd on the peloton over the next two days.
"We had the whole team left on the last lap, so I think everybody's going to take a little nap and be amazing again tomorrow," Gaimon said. "The guys proved themselves so well today that it's hard to worry about anything."
Rowney Times Sprint To Perfection For Maiden American Win
Loren Rowney waited until the last possible moment on the 300 meter finishing straight to edge Joelle Numainville (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) at the line. The Specialized-Lululemon rider said she had gone out too early during the lap two intermediate sprint at the start/finish, but by the finale at the end of lap three she had fine tuned her timing.
"We tried a lead out on the second intermediate sprint, and Katie (Colclough) took me into the last corner," she said. "I went a bit early and found that Joelle just got over the top of me. So the plan was to go a bit later and go from third wheel, but we got swamped, so I kind of took care of myself. The girls kept the pace high on the front, and I just waited for Joelle to go and got on her wheel."
The women's race started out fast and aggressive, with a lead group of only about 20 riders going over the first KOM together. Now and Novartis for MS rider Beth Newell got away early, but the move found little traction and she was soon back in the bunch. About 20 riders made it back to the front group to form a field of 41 riders starting the final lap.
Despite the frantic fights for the time bonuses during the intermediate sprints, the top of the overall standings changed only slightly. Prologue winner Megan Guarnier took the top three-second time bonus on the first intermediate sprint and got a one-second bonus on lap two, extending her lead over defending champion Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) to 10 seconds. Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) scored a two-second time bonus on lap one and remains in third, just 11 seconds off the leader's time. Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse-Mr. Restore) is fourth, 15 seconds down. Exergy Twenty12's Andrea Dvorak is 17 seconds down in fifth.
Numainville earned the green sprinter's jersey for her day's efforts, while Optum-Kelly benefits teammate Jade Wilcoxson won both QOM sprints and now wears the green climber's jersey.
Guarnier said winning time bonuses was an important part of the team strategy for keeping the overall lead all the way through the Sunset Road Race on Sunday, and she hoped to gain more seconds during Saturday's stage 2 criterium.
"The team rode a great race," she said. "We knew we needed to be careful with the time bonuses, and we were hopefully going for the finish to gain more time. Because all of these seconds on the sprints and the finishes are really crucial to maintaining the lead and kind of cushioning it."
Saturday's stage 2 will see the women race for 60 minutes around the 1.6 kilometre criterium course in downtown Redlands. The men will race for 90 minutes.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|4:34:44
|2
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|3
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|4
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|5
|Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|6
|Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)
|7
|Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|8
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|9
|Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|10
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|11
|Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)
|12
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|13
|Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)
|14
|Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|15
|Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|16
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)
|17
|Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios)
|18
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|19
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)
|20
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|21
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|22
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)
|23
|Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|24
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|25
|Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)
|26
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|27
|Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|28
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|29
|Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
|30
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|31
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|32
|Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|33
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|34
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|35
|Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|36
|Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|37
|Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)
|38
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|39
|Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
|40
|Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|41
|James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)
|42
|Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
|43
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|44
|Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|45
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|46
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|47
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|48
|Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|49
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|50
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)
|51
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|52
|Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|53
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|54
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|55
|Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing)
|56
|Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:00:15
|57
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)
|58
|Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)
|59
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|60
|Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|61
|Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios)
|62
|John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|63
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:52
|64
|Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:01:14
|65
|Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|66
|AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|67
|Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|68
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|69
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:16
|70
|Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|71
|Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|72
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|73
|Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|74
|Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|75
|Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|76
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|77
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|78
|Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|79
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|80
|Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|81
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|82
|Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|83
|Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:02:13
|84
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:02:39
|85
|George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|86
|Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|87
|Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|88
|Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|89
|Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|90
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|91
|Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage)
|92
|Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)
|93
|Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|94
|Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|95
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|96
|David Glick (Landis/Trek)
|97
|James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|98
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|99
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|100
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:05:03
|101
|Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|102
|Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:07:08
|103
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))
|104
|Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|105
|Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
|106
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
|107
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|108
|Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
|109
|Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)
|110
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|0:08:16
|111
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:08:53
|112
|Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|113
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|114
|Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|115
|Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|116
|Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|117
|Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|118
|Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|119
|Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|120
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|121
|Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|122
|Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|123
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|124
|Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|125
|Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing)
|126
|Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|127
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)
|128
|John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
|129
|Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)
|130
|James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|131
|Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|132
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|133
|Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|134
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|135
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:09:43
|136
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:10:19
|137
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))
|138
|Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|139
|Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|140
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development))
|141
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|142
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))
|143
|Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|144
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|145
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|146
|Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|147
|David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
|148
|Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
|149
|Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)
|150
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|151
|Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|152
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:15:24
|153
|Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|0:17:01
|154
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|155
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|0:18:25
|156
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|157
|Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|0:19:21
|158
|Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|159
|Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:21:51
|DNS
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 (Development))
|DNF
|Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Tyler Karnes (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|DNF
|Charles Avis (Bontrager Livestrong)
|DNF
|Andres Miguel Diaz (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)
|DNF
|Timothy Rugg (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|DNF
|Dan Ramsey (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|DNF
|Willy Zellmer (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|DNF
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|DNF
|Daniel Farinha (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|DNF
|Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|DNF
|Marco Li (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|DNF
|Matt DeGiacomo (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|DNF
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|DNF
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|DNF
|Thorlak Frank (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|DNF
|Trevor Haag (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|DNF
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 (Development))
|DNF
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|DNF
|Russell Brown (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|DSQ
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)
|DSQ
|Ta Bertrand Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
|DSQ
|Adam Carr (Stage 17 Racing)
|DSQ
|Justin Morris (Team Type 1 (Development))
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)
|3:02:35
|2
|Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|3
|Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|4
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
|5
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|6
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|7
|Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|8
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|9
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|10
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
|11
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|12
|Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
|13
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|14
|Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|15
|Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|16
|Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|17
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|18
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|19
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|20
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|21
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|22
|Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)
|23
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|24
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
|25
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|26
|Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)
|27
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|28
|Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|29
|Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:01:40
|30
|Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|31
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|32
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|33
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|34
|Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|35
|Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:44
|36
|Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:01:46
|37
|Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|38
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|39
|Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|40
|Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:04:14
|41
|Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12)
|42
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:06:29
|43
|Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)
|0:10:25
|44
|Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)
|45
|Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:11:15
|46
|Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:11:57
|47
|Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:12:49
|48
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|49
|Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|50
|Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
|51
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|52
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|53
|Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|54
|Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
|55
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|56
|Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|57
|Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|58
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|59
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|60
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|61
|Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|62
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|63
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|64
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|65
|Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|66
|Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|DNS
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|DNS
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|DNS
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|DNF
|Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)
|DNF
|Lauren De Cresenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
|DNF
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
|DNF
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|DNF
|Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
|DNF
|Karlee Grendon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Rachel Byus (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|DNF
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|2
|Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:00:03
|3
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:06
|4
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:00:15
|5
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:16
|6
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|0:00:17
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:00:19
|8
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:21
|9
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:25
|10
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:26
|11
|James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)
|0:00:28
|12
|Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|13
|Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)
|14
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|0:00:29
|15
|Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
|16
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|17
|Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|18
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:00:35
|19
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|20
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|21
|Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|22
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:37
|23
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|0:00:39
|24
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:40
|25
|Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|26
|Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
|27
|Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|0:00:41
|28
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:42
|29
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|30
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:44
|31
|Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|0:00:45
|32
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)
|0:00:55
|33
|John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|34
|Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:56
|35
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:00:57
|36
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)
|0:00:58
|37
|Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|0:00:59
|38
|Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|39
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|0:01:00
|40
|Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:01:04
|41
|Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)
|42
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:01:06
|43
|Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
|44
|Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:01:07
|45
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|46
|Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:08
|47
|Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)
|48
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:10
|49
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:13
|50
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|51
|Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:15
|52
|Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|53
|Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:01:17
|54
|Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:01:19
|55
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:26
|56
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:01:30
|57
|Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:32
|58
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|59
|Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:01:35
|60
|Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:36
|61
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:01:39
|62
|Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:01:53
|63
|Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:02:13
|64
|Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:02:22
|65
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|0:02:26
|66
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:02:27
|67
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|68
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|0:02:28
|69
|Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|0:02:29
|70
|Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing)
|71
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|72
|Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:02:30
|73
|Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:02:31
|74
|AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:02:33
|75
|Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:02:39
|76
|Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:02:44
|77
|Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:02:54
|78
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|0:02:56
|79
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:58
|80
|Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:03:00
|81
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:03:01
|82
|Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:03:03
|83
|Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:03:17
|84
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:03:26
|85
|Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:03:27
|86
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
|0:03:33
|87
|David Glick (Landis/Trek)
|0:03:48
|88
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|89
|George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|0:03:56
|90
|Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:04:02
|91
|James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:04:11
|92
|Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:04:14
|93
|Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:04:21
|94
|Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:04:22
|95
|Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:04:23
|96
|Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:04:34
|97
|Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:05:01
|98
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:05:59
|99
|Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:06:24
|100
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:06:40
|101
|Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)
|0:07:51
|102
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))
|0:08:21
|103
|Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:08:23
|104
|Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
|105
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:08:41
|106
|Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:08:47
|107
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:08:58
|108
|Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|0:09:02
|109
|Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:09:23
|110
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:09:36
|111
|Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:09:38
|112
|James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:09:39
|113
|Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|114
|Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:09:53
|115
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:09:56
|116
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|0:10:05
|117
|Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:10:06
|118
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:10:10
|119
|Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:10:19
|120
|Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|0:10:23
|121
|Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:10:26
|122
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|0:10:29
|123
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|124
|Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:10:30
|125
|Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|0:10:37
|126
|John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:10:38
|127
|Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
|0:10:41
|128
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:10:46
|129
|Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:10:48
|130
|Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:10:51
|131
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:10:55
|132
|Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:11:03
|133
|Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:11:09
|134
|Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:11:15
|135
|Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:11:17
|136
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:11:23
|137
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:11:35
|138
|David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:11:36
|139
|Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:11:40
|140
|Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:11:49
|141
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))
|0:11:50
|142
|Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:11:52
|143
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development))
|0:11:58
|144
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:12:14
|145
|Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:12:24
|146
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:12:30
|147
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:12:35
|148
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:12:44
|149
|Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:12:51
|150
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))
|0:12:54
|151
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:17:01
|152
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
|0:18:25
|153
|Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
|0:18:44
|154
|Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|0:19:10
|155
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
|0:19:33
|156
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|0:20:13
|157
|Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
|0:20:49
|158
|Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
|0:22:01
|159
|Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:24:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|2
|Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:00:10
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:11
|4
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:15
|5
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:00:17
|6
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:00:20
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:00:21
|8
|Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|9
|Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:00:27
|10
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:00:29
|11
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:00:30
|12
|Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:00:33
|13
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:00:38
|14
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:39
|15
|Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)
|16
|Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:00:41
|17
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:42
|18
|Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
|19
|Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|0:00:50
|20
|Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:00:52
|21
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:00:53
|22
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:00:56
|23
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:57
|24
|Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|0:01:00
|25
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:05
|26
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:01:08
|27
|Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|0:01:26
|28
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:01:40
|29
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:08
|30
|Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:02:21
|31
|Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:02:27
|32
|Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:43
|33
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:02:45
|34
|Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:03:11
|35
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:03:25
|36
|Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|37
|Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:03:26
|38
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:03:36
|39
|Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:03:46
|40
|Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:04:53
|41
|Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:05:11
|42
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:07:12
|43
|Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)
|0:11:41
|44
|Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)
|0:11:57
|45
|Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:13:26
|46
|Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:13:33
|47
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:13:47
|48
|Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:13:50
|49
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:13:56
|50
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|0:13:58
|51
|Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:14:14
|52
|Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:14:21
|53
|Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
|0:14:23
|54
|Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
|0:14:24
|55
|Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|0:14:25
|56
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:14:27
|57
|Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|58
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:14:33
|59
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|0:14:40
|60
|Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:14:49
|61
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:14:55
|62
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:15:04
|63
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|0:15:06
|64
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:15:08
|65
|Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:15:23
|66
|Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
|0:15:33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy