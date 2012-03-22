Image 1 of 25 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) going up the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 25 Ally Stacher (Specialized/Lululemon) using all the gear she can on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 25 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) out of the saddle and going hard. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 25 Taylor Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) going his hardest on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 25 Michael Friedman (Optum) will be happy to be going after the sprints this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 25 Checking out the road ahead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 25 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) back for another year of hard racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 25 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly belly) passing riders on the steep part of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 25 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) nearing the top. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 25 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) during the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 25 Nathan Browne (Bontrager/Livestrong) sporting the U23 National Champ kit in the TT today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 25 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) will be marked in the sprints this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 25 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be an overall threat the next few days. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 25 Veronique Fortin (TIBCO) is new to the team this year to help with GC duties. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 25 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) focused on the steep climb day and came in third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 25 Joelie Numainville (Optum) will be going for the sprints the next few days. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 25 Amber Neben (Specialized/lululemon) ended up second today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 25 Morgan Scmitt (Exergy) coming up the steep climb in third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 25 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) takes full advantage of the smooth gutter. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 25 Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar) riding to second place in the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 25 David Glick (Landis/Trek) near the top of the Tt course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 25 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) on the way to his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 25 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) passes another rider on the way up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 25 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) going hard on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 25 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) giving it his all on the steep climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Megan Guarnier (Tibco to the Top) and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) opened the NRC with wins Thursday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic's stage 1 time trial in characteristically sunny and warm southern California.

The 28th annual event started with a five kilometre time trial that finished atop Sunset Drive after 213 metres of climbing with pitches of more than 12 per cent near the finish. Team Exergy's Kristin Armstrong, who dominated the recent time trials at the Merco Classic and San Dimas Stage Race, is in Europe competing with the national team, and Clara Hughes, the Canadian national time trial champ who rides for Specialized-Lululemon, was also not in attendance. The absences left the women's field wide open.

Guarnier, who started 11th out of nearly 90 competitors, set the top mark of 11:19, six seconds faster than defending Redlands champ Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) in second and seven seconds faster than Now for Novartis rider Alison Powers in third. Guarnier had a long stay on the hot seat but said she initially didn't hold out much hope for the win.

"I knew that the winning times in the past have gone 11 minutes," Guarnier said. "So when I got to the top and saw 11:14, 11:19, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty quick.' But I didn't know what the other women would post. So I didn't think much of it."

But as rider after rider passed through the finish, Guarnier's time held up quite well. Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse-Mr. Restore), who started 14 riders after Guarnier, came close to the winning mark with a time of 11:30. But the real challenges to Guarnier's lead didn't come until Powers, starting nearly an hour after the leader, posted a mark of 11:28.

Three-time Redlands champion Neben, who has won this time trial five times previously, was the last rider to have a shot at Guarnier's winning time. Neben arrived in Redlands late Wednesday night from the Tour of El Salvador, where she was racing with the US national team. She crashed hard while in yellow at that race and was still wearing the bandages over her significant road rash. Despite her injuries, Neben rode just 13 seconds slower than her time from the year before, good enough to claim second on the day.

"I knew coming in with the condition I was in, with all the racing, it was going to be hard to win," Neben said. "but I still always think I can do it, and I went for it. So it's a little disappointing. But (Guarnier) had a great ride, and I don't want to take anything away from her. She's a fantastic rider and I give her credit."

Exergy Twenty12 definitely missed Armstrong, managing only fifth place with Andrea Dvorak after starting both previous stage races with wins. But team director Nicola Cranmer said the absence of some of the peloton's "heavy hitters" would make for some interesting racing.

"After the prologue everyone is pretty close time wise," she said. "So it's anybody's race, which is actually pretty exciting. It's not predictable, that's for sure. So it's going to be fun to watch and see what people's tactics are, especially in the road race tomorrow. We have a few cards to play, so we’re excited about it."

Gaimon gets second consecutive prologue win, first NRC stage

Kenda/5 Hour Energy's Phil Gaimon won his first NRC stage and his second consecutive prologue time trial Thursday, sailing over the course with a winning time of 9:25. Juwi Solar's Julian Kyer finished second at 9:28. Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy), who started 15th out of nearly 200 riders, set the fastest early time of 9:31 and held the lead through much of the day but was eventually knocked down to third. Schmitt said his early start was part of a team strategy to take advantage of any weather changes throughout the day.

"It's always hard to go early," he said. "It's a bit of a hedge for the team to have a ringer go first and a ringer go last. So depending on how the wind is, you might crack something out, but the wind kind of picked up in the afternoon, so I think it was to our advantage to go out early."

Schmitt's advantage held for nearly an hour until Kyer crossed the line just three seconds faster, although it took him much longer than that to realize he was leading the race. In fact, he said that by the time he found out, Gaimon, who started just three minutes later, had already bumped him into second.

"I finished and one of the volunteers had a bottle of water held out for me, so I grabbed it and went down the hill," Kyer said. "I didn't really know what to expect when I came back into the parking lot. My teammates didn't hear anything from the announcer, so I was standing there getting my stuff and all of the sudden I hear the announcer say I was second, and I was like, 'What?'"

Kenda/5 Hour Energy also placed Nate English in fifth and San Dimas overall winner Andy Jacques-Maynes in seventh, giving the team a few different cards to play when racing resumes Friday with the Beaumont circuit race.

"When I crossed the line at the top I asked the guy if I had the fastest time," Gaimon said. "And he said, 'Yeah, every time one of the Kenda guys goes through it changes.'"

Gaimon had another half hour before the final rider, last year's winner Francisco Mancebo, finished. But the Competitive Cyclist rider came in a disappointing ninth, 20 seconds in arrears, putting Gaimon in yellow for the second time in as many weeks.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," Gaimon joked. "I'm trying not to cry. It's good though."

Team director Frankie Andreu also thought it was good, adding that having multiple riders near the top of the GC puts the team in good position to defend the leader's jersey during stage 2.

"Phil's riding really well, so we're going to support him," Andreu said. "But there are going to be teams out there racing as hard they can to make sure we lose the jersey, and if we can get one of these other guys in the break, then we have a chance to be able to keep that jersey, so we have some options. We also have some really fast riders with Shawn Milne and John Murphy, so I'm fine with a field sprint. And if it breaks up I think we have some riders that can be in that selection also."

Friday's stage 2 Beaumont Circuit Race features a 35.4km loop that riders will circle five times. The women will race three laps on the same circuit.

Results

Full results - Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:11:19 2 Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon) 0:00:06 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:09 4 Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:11 5 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:13 6 Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:00:16 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:17 8 Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:00:23 9 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:24 10 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:00:25 11 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:27 12 Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:28 13 Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:00:34 14 Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:35 15 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:35 16 Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon) 0:00:36 17 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:00:37 18 Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 19 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:38 20 Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon) 21 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:39 22 Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:40 23 Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon) 0:00:41 24 Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:00:43 25 Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:00:46 26 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:48 27 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:49 28 Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:52 29 Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:53 30 Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:53 31 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:54 32 Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:56 33 Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:00:56 34 Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:00:57 35 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:01 36 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:01:01 37 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:01:03 38 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:01:04 39 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:01:05 40 Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:12 41 Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:01:21 42 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:21 43 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:23 44 Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:01:26 45 Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:28 46 Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling) 47 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:01:30 48 Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:01:31 49 Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:01:32 50 Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:34 51 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top) 52 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:36 53 Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:01:37 54 Kelly Crowley (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:01:37 55 Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:01:40 56 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:41 57 Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:41 58 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:01:42 59 Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:01:46 60 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:46 61 Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:01:47 62 Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:01:56 63 Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon) 0:01:56 64 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:59 65 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:00 66 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:02 67 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:05 68 Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:07 69 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:02:08 70 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:02:11 71 Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:13 72 Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:13 73 Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:02:15 74 Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:02:23 75 Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:02:25 76 Michelle Melka (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:29 77 Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:30 78 Heather Lipana (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:38 79 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:02:39 80 Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:02:40 81 Karlee Grendon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:44 82 Holly Breck (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:02:55 83 Lauren De Cresenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:03:02 84 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:03:08 85 Rachel Byus (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:16 86 Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:03:20 87 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:04:49

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:09:26 2 Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:03 3 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:00:06 4 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 5 Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:00:13 6 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:16 7 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:00:18 8 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:18 9 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:21 10 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:21 11 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 12 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:26 13 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:28 14 Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:28 15 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:29 16 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:00:29 17 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 18 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:30 19 Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:00:30 20 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:00:32 21 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:35 22 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:35 23 Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:36 24 Andres Miguel Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:37 25 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:37 26 John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:00:38 27 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:00:40 28 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:40 29 Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 30 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:41 31 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:00:41 32 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:41 33 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:42 34 Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:42 35 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:00:43 36 Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:44 37 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:44 38 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:45 39 Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:00:45 40 James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:00:46 41 Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:46 42 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:47 43 Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:48 44 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:00:50 45 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:52 46 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:00:54 47 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:55 48 Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek) 0:00:56 49 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:56 50 Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:57 51 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:58 52 Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:59 53 Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:00:59 54 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:01:00 55 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:03 56 Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:03 57 Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:04 58 Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:01:04 59 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:01:06 60 Colin Don (Landis/Trek) 0:01:06 61 Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:07 62 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:07 63 Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:08 64 Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage) 65 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:08 66 Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:01:08 67 Ta Bertrand Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:01:09 68 David Glick (Landis/Trek) 0:01:09 69 Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling) 70 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:10 71 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:01:10 72 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:01:12 73 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:01:12 74 Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:01:13 75 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 76 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:01:13 77 Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:01:13 78 Charles Avis (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:01:13 79 Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing) 0:01:13 80 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:01:13 81 Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 0:01:15 82 Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:15 83 Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 84 Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:15 85 Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy) 86 Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:01:16 87 Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing) 0:01:16 88 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:01:17 89 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:01:17 90 Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:01:17 91 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:17 92 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:17 93 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:01:18 94 Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:01:19 95 AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:01:19 96 Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:01:21 97 Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:01:21 98 Timothy Rugg (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:01:22 99 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:01:22 100 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:01:22 101 Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:23 102 Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:23 103 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:01:24 104 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:26 105 Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:01:26 106 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:28 107 Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:01:28 108 Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:30 109 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 110 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:01:30 111 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:01:30 112 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:01:31 113 Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:32 114 James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:01:32 115 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:01:32 116 Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:33 117 Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:33 118 Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:01:33 119 Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:01:35 120 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:01:35 121 Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:01:36 122 Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:36 123 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:01:36 124 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:01:37 125 Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing) 0:01:37 126 Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:01:37 127 Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:39 128 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:01:39 129 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:01:40 130 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:01:40 131 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:01:40 132 Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:01:42 133 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:42 134 Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:43 135 Tyler Karnes (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:01:44 136 Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:44 137 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:01:44 138 Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:01:45 139 Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:01:45 140 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:45 141 Willy Zellmer (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:01:46 142 Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:47 143 Jared Nieters (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:48 144 Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:01:48 145 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:48 146 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:50 147 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:01:52 148 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:01:53 149 Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:01:54 150 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:55 151 Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 152 Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:01:55 153 Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:01:58 154 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:02:01 155 Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:02:02 156 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:02:05 157 Dan Ramsey (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:02:06 158 Adam Carr (Stage 17 Racing) 0:02:08 159 Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 0:02:09 160 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:02:10 161 Russell Brown (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 162 Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:02:10 163 Thorlak Frank (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 164 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:11 165 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:13 166 Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:02:15 167 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:02:16 168 Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:02:22 169 Marco Li (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:02:22 170 Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:02:24 171 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:02:25 172 Justin Morris (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:02:25 173 John Abate (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:02:27 174 Matt DeGiacomo (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:02:28 175 Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing) 0:02:29 176 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:02:32 177 Justin Williams (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:02:35 178 Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:02:35 179 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:02:36 180 Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:02:40 181 Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 182 Daniel Farinha (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:02:45 183 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:02:46 184 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:02:49 185 Trevor Haag (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:02:50 186 Andrew Bosco (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:02:57 187 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:03:08 188 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:03:20 189 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 (Development)) 0:03:42 190 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:04:05 191 Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:16:31

General classification after Prologue - Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:11:19 2 Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon) 0:00:06 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:09 4 Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:11 5 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:13 6 Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:00:16 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:17 8 Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:00:23 9 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:24 10 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:00:25 11 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:26 12 Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:27 13 Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:00:34 14 Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:35 15 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 16 Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon) 17 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:00:37 18 Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 19 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:38 20 Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon) 21 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:39 22 Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:40 23 Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon) 0:00:41 24 Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:00:43 25 Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:00:46 26 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:48 27 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:00:49 28 Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:52 29 Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:53 30 Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12) 31 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:54 32 Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:55 33 Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:00:56 34 Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:00:57 35 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:01 36 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 37 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:01:03 38 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:01:04 39 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:01:05 40 Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:12 41 Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:01:21 42 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 43 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:23 44 Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:01:26 45 Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:28 46 Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling) 47 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:01:30 48 Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:01:31 49 Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:01:32 50 Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:34 51 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top) 52 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:36 53 Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 54 Kelly Crowley (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:01:37 55 Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:01:40 56 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:41 57 Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 58 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:01:42 59 Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:01:46 60 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 61 Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:01:47 62 Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:01:56 63 Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon) 64 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:59 65 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:00 66 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:02 67 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:05 68 Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:07 69 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:02:08 70 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 0:02:11 71 Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:13 72 Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling) 73 Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:02:15 74 Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:02:23 75 Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:02:25 76 Michelle Melka (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:29 77 Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:30 78 Heather Lipana (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:38 79 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:02:39 80 Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:02:40 81 Karlee Grendon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:44 82 Holly Breck (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:02:55 83 Lauren De Cresenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:03:02 84 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:03:08 85 Rachel Byus (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:16 86 Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 0:03:20 87 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:04:49