Trending

Gaimon too good in Redlands prologue

Guarnier tops Neben in women's

Image 1 of 25

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) going up the first climb.

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) going up the first climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 25

Ally Stacher (Specialized/Lululemon) using all the gear she can on the climb.

Ally Stacher (Specialized/Lululemon) using all the gear she can on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 25

Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) out of the saddle and going hard.

Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) out of the saddle and going hard.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 25

Taylor Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) going his hardest on the climb.

Taylor Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) going his hardest on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 25

Michael Friedman (Optum) will be happy to be going after the sprints this week.

Michael Friedman (Optum) will be happy to be going after the sprints this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 25

Checking out the road ahead.

Checking out the road ahead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 25

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) back for another year of hard racing.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) back for another year of hard racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 25

Sergio Hernandez (Jelly belly) passing riders on the steep part of the climb.

Sergio Hernandez (Jelly belly) passing riders on the steep part of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 25

Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) nearing the top.

Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) nearing the top.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 25

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) during the TT.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) during the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 25

Nathan Browne (Bontrager/Livestrong) sporting the U23 National Champ kit in the TT today.

Nathan Browne (Bontrager/Livestrong) sporting the U23 National Champ kit in the TT today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 25

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) will be marked in the sprints this week.

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) will be marked in the sprints this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 25

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be an overall threat the next few days.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be an overall threat the next few days.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 25

Veronique Fortin (TIBCO) is new to the team this year to help with GC duties.

Veronique Fortin (TIBCO) is new to the team this year to help with GC duties.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 25

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) focused on the steep climb day and came in third.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) focused on the steep climb day and came in third.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 25

Joelie Numainville (Optum) will be going for the sprints the next few days.

Joelie Numainville (Optum) will be going for the sprints the next few days.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 25

Amber Neben (Specialized/lululemon) ended up second today.

Amber Neben (Specialized/lululemon) ended up second today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 25

Morgan Scmitt (Exergy) coming up the steep climb in third place.

Morgan Scmitt (Exergy) coming up the steep climb in third place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 25

Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) takes full advantage of the smooth gutter.

Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) takes full advantage of the smooth gutter.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 25

Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar) riding to second place in the TT.

Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar) riding to second place in the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 25

David Glick (Landis/Trek) near the top of the Tt course.

David Glick (Landis/Trek) near the top of the Tt course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 25

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) on the way to his win.

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) on the way to his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 25

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) passes another rider on the way up.

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) passes another rider on the way up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 25

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) going hard on the climb.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) going hard on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 25

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) giving it his all on the steep climb.

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) giving it his all on the steep climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Megan Guarnier (Tibco to the Top) and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) opened the NRC with wins Thursday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic's stage 1 time trial in characteristically sunny and warm southern California.

The 28th annual event started with a five kilometre time trial that finished atop Sunset Drive after 213 metres of climbing with pitches of more than 12 per cent near the finish. Team Exergy's Kristin Armstrong, who dominated the recent time trials at the Merco Classic and San Dimas Stage Race, is in Europe competing with the national team, and Clara Hughes, the Canadian national time trial champ who rides for Specialized-Lululemon, was also not in attendance. The absences left the women's field wide open.

Guarnier, who started 11th out of nearly 90 competitors, set the top mark of 11:19, six seconds faster than defending Redlands champ Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) in second and seven seconds faster than Now for Novartis rider Alison Powers in third. Guarnier had a long stay on the hot seat but said she initially didn't hold out much hope for the win.

"I knew that the winning times in the past have gone 11 minutes," Guarnier said. "So when I got to the top and saw 11:14, 11:19, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty quick.' But I didn't know what the other women would post. So I didn't think much of it."

But as rider after rider passed through the finish, Guarnier's time held up quite well. Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse-Mr. Restore), who started 14 riders after Guarnier, came close to the winning mark with a time of 11:30. But the real challenges to Guarnier's lead didn't come until Powers, starting nearly an hour after the leader, posted a mark of 11:28.

Three-time Redlands champion Neben, who has won this time trial five times previously, was the last rider to have a shot at Guarnier's winning time. Neben arrived in Redlands late Wednesday night from the Tour of El Salvador, where she was racing with the US national team. She crashed hard while in yellow at that race and was still wearing the bandages over her significant road rash. Despite her injuries, Neben rode just 13 seconds slower than her time from the year before, good enough to claim second on the day.

"I knew coming in with the condition I was in, with all the racing, it was going to be hard to win," Neben said. "but I still always think I can do it, and I went for it. So it's a little disappointing. But (Guarnier) had a great ride, and I don't want to take anything away from her. She's a fantastic rider and I give her credit."

Exergy Twenty12 definitely missed Armstrong, managing only fifth place with Andrea Dvorak after starting both previous stage races with wins. But team director Nicola Cranmer said the absence of some of the peloton's "heavy hitters" would make for some interesting racing.

"After the prologue everyone is pretty close time wise," she said. "So it's anybody's race, which is actually pretty exciting. It's not predictable, that's for sure. So it's going to be fun to watch and see what people's tactics are, especially in the road race tomorrow. We have a few cards to play, so we’re excited about it."

Gaimon gets second consecutive prologue win, first NRC stage

Kenda/5 Hour Energy's Phil Gaimon won his first NRC stage and his second consecutive prologue time trial Thursday, sailing over the course with a winning time of 9:25. Juwi Solar's Julian Kyer finished second at 9:28. Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy), who started 15th out of nearly 200 riders, set the fastest early time of 9:31 and held the lead through much of the day but was eventually knocked down to third. Schmitt said his early start was part of a team strategy to take advantage of any weather changes throughout the day.

"It's always hard to go early," he said. "It's a bit of a hedge for the team to have a ringer go first and a ringer go last. So depending on how the wind is, you might crack something out, but the wind kind of picked up in the afternoon, so I think it was to our advantage to go out early."

Schmitt's advantage held for nearly an hour until Kyer crossed the line just three seconds faster, although it took him much longer than that to realize he was leading the race. In fact, he said that by the time he found out, Gaimon, who started just three minutes later, had already bumped him into second.

"I finished and one of the volunteers had a bottle of water held out for me, so I grabbed it and went down the hill," Kyer said. "I didn't really know what to expect when I came back into the parking lot. My teammates didn't hear anything from the announcer, so I was standing there getting my stuff and all of the sudden I hear the announcer say I was second, and I was like, 'What?'"

Kenda/5 Hour Energy also placed Nate English in fifth and San Dimas overall winner Andy Jacques-Maynes in seventh, giving the team a few different cards to play when racing resumes Friday with the Beaumont circuit race.

"When I crossed the line at the top I asked the guy if I had the fastest time," Gaimon said. "And he said, 'Yeah, every time one of the Kenda guys goes through it changes.'"

Gaimon had another half hour before the final rider, last year's winner Francisco Mancebo, finished. But the Competitive Cyclist rider came in a disappointing ninth, 20 seconds in arrears, putting Gaimon in yellow for the second time in as many weeks.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," Gaimon joked. "I'm trying not to cry. It's good though."

Team director Frankie Andreu also thought it was good, adding that having multiple riders near the top of the GC puts the team in good position to defend the leader's jersey during stage 2.

"Phil's riding really well, so we're going to support him," Andreu said. "But there are going to be teams out there racing as hard they can to make sure we lose the jersey, and if we can get one of these other guys in the break, then we have a chance to be able to keep that jersey, so we have some options. We also have some really fast riders with Shawn Milne and John Murphy, so I'm fine with a field sprint. And if it breaks up I think we have some riders that can be in that selection also."

Friday's stage 2 Beaumont Circuit Race features a 35.4km loop that riders will circle five times. The women will race three laps on the same circuit.  

Results

Full results - Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:11:19
2Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:06
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:09
4Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:11
5Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:13
6Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:16
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:17
8Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:23
9Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:24
10Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:25
11Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:27
12Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:28
13Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:34
14Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:35
15Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:35
16Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:36
17Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:00:37
18Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
19Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:38
20Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
21Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:39
22Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:40
23Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:41
24Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:43
25Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:00:46
26Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:48
27Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:49
28Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:52
29Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:53
30Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:53
31Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:54
32Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:56
33Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:00:56
34Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:57
35Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:01
36Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:01:01
37Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:03
38Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:01:04
39Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:01:05
40Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)0:01:12
41Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:01:21
42Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:21
43Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:23
44Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:01:26
45Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:28
46Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)
47Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:01:30
48Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:01:31
49Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:01:32
50Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:34
51Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)
52Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:36
53Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:01:37
54Kelly Crowley (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:01:37
55Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:01:40
56Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:41
57Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:01:41
58Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:01:42
59Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:01:46
60Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:01:46
61Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:01:47
62Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:56
63Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)0:01:56
64Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)0:01:59
65Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:00
66Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:02
67Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:05
68Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:07
69Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:02:08
70Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:02:11
71Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:13
72Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)0:02:13
73Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:02:15
74Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:02:23
75Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:25
76Michelle Melka (Metromint Cycling)0:02:29
77Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:30
78Heather Lipana (Metromint Cycling)0:02:38
79Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:02:39
80Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:02:40
81Karlee Grendon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:44
82Holly Breck (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:02:55
83Lauren De Cresenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:03:02
84Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:03:08
85Rachel Byus (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:16
86Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:03:20
87Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:04:49

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:09:26
2Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:03
3Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:06
4Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12
5Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:13
6Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:16
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:18
8Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:18
9Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:21
10Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:21
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:25
12Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:26
13James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:28
14Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:28
15Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:29
16Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)0:00:29
17Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
18Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:30
19Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:30
20Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:00:32
21Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:35
22Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:35
23Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:36
24Andres Miguel Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:37
25Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:37
26John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:38
27Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:00:40
28Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:40
29Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
30Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:41
31Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:00:41
32Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:41
33Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:42
34Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:42
35Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:43
36Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:44
37Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:44
38Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:45
39Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:45
40James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:46
41Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:46
42Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:47
43Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:48
44Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:00:50
45Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:52
46Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:00:54
47Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:55
48Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)0:00:56
49Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:56
50Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:57
51Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:58
52Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:59
53Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:00:59
54Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:01:00
55Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:03
56Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:03
57Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:04
58Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:04
59Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:06
60Colin Don (Landis/Trek)0:01:06
61Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:07
62Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:07
63Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:08
64Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)
65Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:08
66Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:01:08
67Ta Bertrand Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:09
68David Glick (Landis/Trek)0:01:09
69Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
70Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:10
71James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:01:10
72Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:01:12
73Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:01:12
74Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:01:13
75Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
76Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:13
77Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:01:13
78Charles Avis (Bontrager Livestrong)0:01:13
79Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing)0:01:13
80Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))0:01:13
81Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:01:15
82Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:15
83Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
84Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:15
85Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
86Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:16
87Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)0:01:16
88George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:01:17
89Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:17
90Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:01:17
91David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:17
92Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)0:01:17
93Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:18
94Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:19
95AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:19
96Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:21
97Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:01:21
98Timothy Rugg (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:01:22
99Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:22
100Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:01:22
101Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:23
102Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:23
103Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:01:24
104Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:26
105Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:01:26
106Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:28
107Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:01:28
108Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:30
109Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
110Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:01:30
111Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:30
112Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))0:01:31
113Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:32
114James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:01:32
115Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:32
116Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:33
117Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:33
118Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:01:33
119Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:35
120Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:01:35
121Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:36
122Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:36
123David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:36
124Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:01:37
125Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)0:01:37
126Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:01:37
127Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:39
128Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development))0:01:39
129Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:40
130Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:01:40
131Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:40
132Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:01:42
133Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:42
134Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:43
135Tyler Karnes (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:44
136Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:44
137Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:01:44
138Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:01:45
139Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:45
140John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:45
141Willy Zellmer (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:01:46
142Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:47
143Jared Nieters (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:48
144Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:01:48
145Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:01:48
146Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:50
147Jos Le Roux (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:01:52
148Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:01:53
149Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:01:54
150Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:01:55
151Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
152Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:01:55
153Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:01:58
154Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:01
155Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:02
156Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:02:05
157Dan Ramsey (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:02:06
158Adam Carr (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:08
159Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:02:09
160Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:10
161Russell Brown (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
162Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:02:10
163Thorlak Frank (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
164Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:11
165Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:02:13
166Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:02:15
167Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:16
168Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:22
169Marco Li (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:02:22
170Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:02:24
171Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:25
172Justin Morris (Team Type 1 (Development))0:02:25
173John Abate (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:02:27
174Matt DeGiacomo (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:02:28
175Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:29
176Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:32
177Justin Williams (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:35
178Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))0:02:35
179Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:36
180Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 (Development))0:02:40
181Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
182Daniel Farinha (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:45
183Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:02:46
184Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)0:02:49
185Trevor Haag (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:02:50
186Andrew Bosco (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:02:57
187Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:03:08
188Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:20
189Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 (Development))0:03:42
190Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:04:05
191Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:16:31

General classification after Prologue - Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:11:19
2Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:06
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:09
4Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:11
5Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:13
6Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:16
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:17
8Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:23
9Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:24
10Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:25
11Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:26
12Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:27
13Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:34
14Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:35
15Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
16Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)
17Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:00:37
18Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
19Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:38
20Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
21Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:39
22Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:40
23Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:41
24Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:43
25Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:00:46
26Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:48
27Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:49
28Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:52
29Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:53
30Heath Logan-Spinger (Exergy TWENTY12)
31Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:54
32Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:55
33Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:00:56
34Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:57
35Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:01
36Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
37Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:03
38Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:01:04
39Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:01:05
40Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)0:01:12
41Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:01:21
42Lauren Stephens (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
43Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:23
44Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:01:26
45Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:28
46Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)
47Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:01:30
48Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:01:31
49Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:01:32
50Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:34
51Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)
52Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:36
53Kori Seehafer (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
54Kelly Crowley (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:01:37
55Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:01:40
56Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:41
57Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
58Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:01:42
59Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:01:46
60Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
61Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:01:47
62Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:56
63Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)
64Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)0:01:59
65Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:00
66Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:02
67Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:05
68Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:07
69Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:02:08
70Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:02:11
71Mary Maroon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:13
72Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
73Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:02:15
74Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:02:23
75Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:25
76Michelle Melka (Metromint Cycling)0:02:29
77Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:30
78Heather Lipana (Metromint Cycling)0:02:38
79Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:02:39
80Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:02:40
81Karlee Grendon (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:44
82Holly Breck (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:02:55
83Lauren De Cresenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:03:02
84Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:03:08
85Rachel Byus (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:16
86Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:03:20
87Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:04:49

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:09:25
2Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:03
3Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:06
4Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12
5Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:13
6Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:16
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:18
8Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
9Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:21
10Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:25
12Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:26
13James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:28
14Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)
15Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:29
16Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
17Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
18Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
19Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
20Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:00:32
21Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:35
22Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:36
23Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
24Andres Miguel Diaz (Team Exergy)
25Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:37
26John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:38
27Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:00:39
28Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:40
29Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
30Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
31Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:00:41
32Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
33Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:42
34Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)
35Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:43
36Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:44
37Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
38Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:45
39Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
40James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:46
41Scott Stewart (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
42Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:47
43Devan Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:48
44Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:00:50
45Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:52
46Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:00:54
47Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:55
48Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)0:00:56
49Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)
50Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:57
51Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:58
52Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:59
53Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
54Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:01:00
55Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:02
56Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:03
57Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:04
58Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)
59Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:06
60Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
61Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:07
62Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
63Ricar Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:08
64Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)
65Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
66Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
67Ta Bertrand Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:09
68David Glick (Landis/Trek)
69Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
70Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:10
71James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
72Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:01:12
73Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
74Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:01:13
75Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
76Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
77Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
78Charles Avis (Bontrager Livestrong)
79Hunter Grove (Stage 17 Racing)
80Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))
81Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:01:15
82Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
83Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
84Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
85Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
86Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:16
87Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
88George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:01:17
89Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
90Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
91David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
92Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
93Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:18
94Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:19
95AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
96Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:21
97Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
98Timothy Rugg (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
99Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:22
100Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
101Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:23
102Nick Frey (Juwi Solar Cycling)
103Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:01:24
104Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:26
105Franck Eamon (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
106Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:28
107Jamie Riggs (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
108Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:30
109Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
110Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
111Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:31
112Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))
113Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:32
114James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
115Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
116Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:33
117Greg Krause (Juwi Solar Cycling)
118Chris Gruber (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
119Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:35
120Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
121Erik Slack (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:36
122Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
123David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
124Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:01:37
125Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)
126Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
127Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)0:01:39
128Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 (Development))
129Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:40
130Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
131Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
132Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:01:42
133Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
134Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:43
135Tyler Karnes (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:01:44
136Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
137Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
138Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
139Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:45
140John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
141Willy Zellmer (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:01:46
142Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:47
143Jared Nieters (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:48
144Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
145Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
146Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:50
147Jos Le Roux (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:01:52
148Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:01:53
149Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:01:54
150Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:01:55
151Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
152Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
153Tony Hall (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:01:58
154Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:01
155Brandon Trafton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:02
156Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:02:05
157Dan Ramsey (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:02:06
158Adam Carr (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:08
159Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:02:09
160Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:10
161Russell Brown (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
162Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
163Thorlak Frank (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
164Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:11
165Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:02:13
166Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:02:15
167Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:16
168Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:22
169Marco Li (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
170Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:02:24
171Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:25
172Justin Morris (Team Type 1 (Development))
173John Abate (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:02:27
174Matt DeGiacomo (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:02:28
175Art Rand (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:29
176Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:32
177Justin Williams (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:34
178Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))0:02:35
179Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
180Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 (Development))0:02:40
181Jeff Schiller (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
182Daniel Farinha (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:02:45
183Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:02:46
184Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)0:02:49
185Trevor Haag (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:02:50
186Andrew Bosco (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:02:57
187Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:03:08
188Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:20
189Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 (Development))0:03:42
190Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:04:05
191Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:16:31

Latest on Cyclingnews