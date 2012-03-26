Image 1 of 30 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) makes it three straight (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 The Kenda/5 Hour Energy team keeps the pressure on at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 The Optum team sends girls to the front on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) bides his time before launching an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Michael Freedman (Optum) bridges up to the main group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) starts to split up the front of the group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 The men raced under continually cloudy skies. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) and Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) stuck close to each other. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) was ready to get the day over with. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) attacked on the last couple of laps to stay away for second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 Patty Bevin (Bissell) put his head down on the short laps and never looked back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) tried hard to get away but couldn't quite make it stick. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 Matt Cooke (Exergy) leads up to the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 Chris Johnson (Champion Systems) was not happy when the heavy rains started. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 Michael Creed (Optum) leads a break up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) before the rains got heavy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 The women tackle the first lap on the Sunset Loop. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 The weather stayed clear for the women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 The main group chases a break up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) safe at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 The women get the paddle during the neutral roll out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 It was a close finish in the women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) happy after her big win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 The women on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 Freddy Rodriguez was presented with the Carole King Memorial Sportsmanship Award before today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 The men get ready to start underneath ominous clouds. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 The women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 NOW and Novartis takes home the Redlands team prize. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) gets a big congratulations from teammates after taking the overall win in Redlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) takes the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Paddy Bevin took his third straight win Sunday during a rain-soaked 157-kilometre final stage of the Sunset Road Race at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and sprinted within two seconds of winning the overall classification. But Kenda/5-Hour Energy's Phil Gaimon clawed back enough time on the final closing downtown circuit to save his overall lead and take his first NRC stage race win.

In the dry and fast women's race on the same circuit earlier in the day, Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) won the stage and an early time bonus but wasn't able to shake overall winner Megan Guarnier (Tibco to the Top) from the top step of the podium.

After four days of racing, Gaimon's yellow jersey defense came down to a final scrappy effort to pull back Bevin on the last of five slippery finishing circuits in downtown Redlands. The Kenda/5-Hour Energy rider was locked in a general classification battle with Competitive Cyclist's Francisco Mancebo – who attacked on the last big loop and carried a small gap back into town – and didn't realize that Bevin, who had started the day 32 seconds down in 18th place, could win the overall if he could earn the 10 second time bonus for the stage win and put 22 more seconds into the yellow jersey wearer. So when Bevin slipped away with other stage-win hopefuls, Giamon was content to watch the group go and stay focused on marking Mancebo.

"I knew he was close," Gaimon said of Bevin. "I didn't know he got 20 seconds on us in the last couple laps. I was just in the mode of watching Mancebo all day after that attack. And then coming through with one to go Frankie [Andreu] yelled, 'You gotta go.' And I did. That was probably a crucial four or five seconds we pulled back out of Paddy."

After a clear and beautiful morning, the skies clouded up and rain started soaking the course about five laps into the men's event, which featured 12 laps of a 10-kilometre main circuit and five trips around a finishing loop in town. As the rain started coming down a group of seven sneaked off the front, including Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Matt Cooke (Exergy), Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Nate English (Kenda), Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans – Altitude Technology Systems), Nathan Brown (Bontrager-Livestrong) and Competitive Cyclist's Taylor Sheldon, who crashed out of the group sprinting for KOM points.

The breakaway built an ultimate lead of 45 seconds before Kenda's efforts on the front of the bunch reeled them back with two laps remaining on the large loop. As the weather continued to get wetter and colder, attrition narrowed the main field down to less than 20 riders, with most of the others getting pulled and being given prorated times by officials who were worried about rider safety on the technical course that cut, weaved and dodged through an affluent residential neighborhood on the south end of town.

The small main field was together for the final lap until defending Redlands champion Mancebo attacked and gained the gap he brought into town. Mancebo had an eight-second lead starting the second of the small circuits, while Gaimon chased with abandon to bring the former Spanish national champion back into the fold. Once Mancebo was under control, California Giant/Specialized rider Evan Huffman set out in search of stage glory on the penultimate circuit, and Bevin quickly joined him off the front with teammate Frank Pipp and one other rider.

That's when Gaimon and his team director realized the threat posed by Bevin, and the Kenda rider changed his focus from the dangerous rider beside him to the increasingly dangerous move up the road, just saving his yellow jersey at the finish and earning the praise of his director.

"Phil did an incredible ride, and he earned every inch of those final five circuits to be able to pull back Mancebo and everybody else to be able to win it," Andreu said. "The team rode a fantastic race today in horrible conditions. They laid it out on the line, and they had nothing left at the end. It takes a lot of sacrifice like that to be able to win a big race. For Kenda/5-Hour Energy, this is our first big NRC win, we're pumped."

They were almost as pumped as Bevin was to find out he not only won his third-straight stage, but grabbed second overall as well.

"That's nice," Bevin said after warming up post race in the team van. "But I wasn't riding for that. I just put my head down and thought if I hit something hard enough they'll break. I felt really good toward the end of the race. But I thought I'd just save it and let the GC play out as the Kenda boys chased coming down the hill and gave it a lot going into the circuits."

Bevin acknowledged that the GC battle behind him helped enable his winning move, but said he had earned the right to be in the position to make the most of the opportunity.

"They were having kind of a bit of a stand off there," he said. "So I was definitely a benefactor of that, but if you don't put your hand up you're not going to win."

Mancebo also moved up in GC, although not into the top spot he would have liked. The Competitive Cyclist rider finished third overall, moving up from sixth at the beginning of the day. Despite his crash and subsequent abandonment, Sheldon held onto the red climber's jersey, while Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate kept the green points jersey. Stage 2 runner-up Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) crashed over his bars very early in the race, leaving the course in an ambulance after possibly breaking some ribs.

Women's race banks on time bonuses

The women's race for the overall was nearly as close as the men's, with Powers falling just three seconds short of taking away Megan Guarnier's lead after winning the day's three-second KOM time bonus and earning a 10-second bump for the stage win. But Guarnier started the day knowing that even if Powers won all the time bonuses and she got none, she could take the overall just by finishing with the same time as the Now and Novartis for MS rider.

"Coming in to the finish I was just slightly concerned that she was going to win and I would get time gapped," Guarnier said. "But I just had to keep sprinting."

Guarnier's sprinting paid big dividends. She finished fifth on the stage, right behind Powers, stage 2 winner Joelle Numainville (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), stage 1 winner Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) and Optum's Jade Wilcoxson to claim her first Redlands overall crown.

The women's final stage, although similar in the tight nature of the final outcome, was a much different affair than the men's field-decimating slog-fest. The morning weather was the typical southern California fare of warm and sunny before the clouds moved in later. But the QOM time bonus on the first lap meant the race started fast, and the frenetic pace split the field in two by the time the race circled around to start the second lap of the nine-lap race.

During the next lap, Specialized-Lulelemon, riding in support of defending champion Amber Neben, who started the race 16 seconds down in third, sent Katie Colclough up the road with Optum rider Leah Kirchman. By the end of the lap the pair had 34 seconds on the field, and Guarnier's Tibco to the Top squad was on the front hammering to bring them back. But the determined duo added another 10 seconds to their advantage on the next lap and started the fourth loop with a 44 second gap. They stayed away for one more circuit, but by the start of the lap six the lead group was back together.

Optum tried its luck again, this time sending Denise Ramsden up the road. Ramsden built a 40-second gap after one lap alone, but by the time the women started lap six, the lead group of about 25 riders was back together. Several other groups formed off the front, but by this time the lead group was firing on all cylinders and none of the escape attempts gained much traction thanks to Tibco's efforts to control the finale for the team leader.

"Everyone rode so strong today," Guarnier said of the team's yellow jersey defense. "They used every ounce of energy to take home this jersey."

But the work wasn't quite done as the leaders drove down off the hills of the big loop to the finish in town, where Powers used her knowledge of the final run to get to the finish first, and Guarnier maintained contact and kept the yellow jersey.

"She's a fantastic rider," Powers said of the overall winner. "And it took me and my entire team to try and beat her and her entire team. We had a nice plan to keep the pace high, attack a little bit and make the other team's work. And we did that. It seemed like Megan and Tibco were chasing. We knew that just past the 500 meters sign, when you come into the last few corners, I had to be first through there. I did that three years ago and was able to win, so I knew I better do it. I can do it."

Defending champion Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon), who started the day in third just 16 seconds down, also finished on the same time as the leaders but fell to third after Optum's Joelle Numainville gained the time bonus for second at the finish and took over the final podium spot. Despite the disappointment of not being able to repeat Neben's 2011 win, team director Ronny Lauke said he was pleased with the squad's performance.

"We had a small group and they were outnumbered from the beginning," Lauke said. "We've won one stage and finished each day on the podium. The girls rode aggressive and tried to put a gap between them and the others. It didn't work out, really, but they are pretty tired now after the stage, and overall I'm pretty happy."

He also said Neben's recent schedule, including 13 straight days of racing and two crashes, eventually took a toll on his top rider.

"Unfortunately she missed the podium in the end, which is a pity," he said. "But that's part of the whole game. She fought a good fight for it really hard, and we tried everything, so I think we got the best out of the girls for this race. I think we left a good foot print here."

The points jersey competitions remained unchanged after the final stage, with Optum riders Numainville taking the green sprint-points jersey and Wilcoxson claiming the red climber's top.

Both Tibco to the Top and Specialized-lulemon, which feature several members of the US Olympic long team, will be heading overseas next to compete in the European World Cup races, including the upcoming Tour of Flanders.

Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3:51:49 2 Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:00:12 3 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:19 4 Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:00:20 5 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:00:22 6 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 7 Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:29 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:37 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:01:20 10 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:02:33 11 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 12 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:01 13 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:06 14 Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist) 0:03:59 15 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:04:03 16 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:09:35 17 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:11:28 18 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 19 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong) 20 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:11:29 21 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:18:29 22 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 23 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 24 Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 25 James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 26 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 27 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 28 Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 29 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 30 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 31 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:19:56 32 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:21:56 33 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:22:09 34 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) 35 Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist) 36 Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy) 37 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 38 John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:23:39 39 Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:23:58 40 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 41 Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong) 42 Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:24:59 43 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 44 Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 45 Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:25:06 46 Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:25:46 47 Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:26:08 48 Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:26:33 49 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 0:26:38 50 AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:26:54 51 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:26:58 52 Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing) 53 Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 54 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 55 Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling) 56 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:27:36 57 Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:28:23 58 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:28:24 59 James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:29:39 60 Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 61 David Glick (Landis/Trek) 0:30:45 62 Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 63 Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 64 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:31:39 65 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 66 Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:31:55 67 Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:32:13 68 Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:32:59 69 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist) 0:34:20 70 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:34:41 71 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 72 Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 73 Colin Don (Landis/Trek) 74 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 75 Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 76 Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 77 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 78 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 79 Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling) 80 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 81 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development)) 82 Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling) 83 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:37:51 84 Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 85 Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 86 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 87 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 88 Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 89 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 90 Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 91 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 92 Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:40:32 93 Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:42:48 94 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 95 Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:44:18 96 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 97 Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 98 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development)) 99 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 100 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 101 Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development)) 102 Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist) 103 Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing) 104 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:50:08 105 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 106 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 107 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 108 Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 109 Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)

Men's general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 10:06:56 2 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:02 3 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:07 4 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:42 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:43 6 Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:00:46 7 Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 8 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:01:13 9 Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:01:18 10 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:02:20 11 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:58 12 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 13 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:13 14 Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist) 0:04:08 15 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:04:24 16 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:09:37 17 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:11:37 18 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:12:39 19 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:12:42 20 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:14:35 21 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:18:27 22 Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:18:38 23 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:18:39 24 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:18:46 25 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:18:52 26 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:19:23 27 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:19:36 28 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:20:16 29 Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:20:41 30 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:22:29 31 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:22:35 32 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) 0:23:00 33 Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist) 0:23:22 34 John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:24:15 35 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:24:17 36 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:24:34 37 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly) 0:25:21 38 Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:25:55 39 Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 40 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:26:01 41 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 0:27:32 42 Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 0:29:03 43 Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:29:08 44 AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 45 Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:29:09 46 Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:29:18 47 James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 0:29:37 48 Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:29:40 49 Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy) 0:30:13 50 Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:31:25 51 Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:31:30 52 Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:32:33 53 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:32:59 54 James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:33:31 55 David Glick (Landis/Trek) 0:34:14 56 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:35:28 57 Colin Don (Landis/Trek) 58 Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:35:44 59 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:36:32 60 Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:36:35 61 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:36:49 62 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:37:16 63 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:37:18 64 Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:37:22 65 Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:37:35 66 Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:37:41 67 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) 68 Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing) 69 Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:38:39 70 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:39:07 71 Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:39:24 72 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:40:19 73 Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:40:24 74 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions) 0:41:44 75 Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:42:29 76 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development)) 77 Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 78 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:42:56 79 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:44:12 80 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:45:19 81 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:45:34 82 Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:46:02 83 Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling) 0:46:11 84 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist) 0:46:19 85 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:46:25 86 Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized) 0:46:50 87 Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:47:02 88 Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose) 0:47:08 89 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:47:16 90 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:48:01 91 Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:48:20 92 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 0:48:43 93 Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 0:49:36 94 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:50:23 95 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:50:26 96 Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 0:50:38 97 Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing) 98 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear) 0:56:43 99 Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development)) 100 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:58:14 101 Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist) 0:58:25 102 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development)) 103 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 1:00:35 104 Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 1:00:52 105 Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA) 1:01:00 106 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home) 1:02:39 107 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion) 1:06:13 108 Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite) 1:06:36 109 Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 1:14:38

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3:10:11 2 Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 3 Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon) 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 5 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top) 6 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 8 Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 9 Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon) 10 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 11 Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:05 12 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 13 Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top) 14 Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon) 15 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 16 Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 17 Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top) 18 Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 19 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 20 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:02:45 21 Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12) 22 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:28:27 23 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:32:37 24 Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon) 25 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top) 0:36:28 26 Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top) 27 Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top) 28 Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12) 29 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 30 Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 31 Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 32 Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 33 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 34 Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 35 Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 36 Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 37 Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing) 38 Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 39 Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS) 40 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 41 Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling) 42 Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling) 43 Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 44 Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 45 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus) 46 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus) 47 Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 48 Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 49 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 0:40:24 50 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:44:09 51 Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon) 0:48:25 52 Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling) 0:51:15 53 Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:57:33 54 Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link) 55 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1:03:16 56 Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore) 1:05:36 57 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)