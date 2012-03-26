Trending

Gaimon, Guarnier wrap up Redlands overall

Bevin, Powers take spoils in final stage

Image 1 of 30

Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) makes it three straight

Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) makes it three straight
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 30

The Kenda/5 Hour Energy team keeps the pressure on at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Kenda/5 Hour Energy team keeps the pressure on at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 30

The Optum team sends girls to the front on the climb.

The Optum team sends girls to the front on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 30

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) bides his time before launching an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) bides his time before launching an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 30

Michael Freedman (Optum) bridges up to the main group.

Michael Freedman (Optum) bridges up to the main group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 30

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) starts to split up the front of the group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) starts to split up the front of the group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 30

The men raced under continually cloudy skies.

The men raced under continually cloudy skies.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 30

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) and Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) stuck close to each other.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) and Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) stuck close to each other.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 30

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) was ready to get the day over with.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) was ready to get the day over with.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 30

Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) attacked on the last couple of laps to stay away for second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) attacked on the last couple of laps to stay away for second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 30

Patty Bevin (Bissell) put his head down on the short laps and never looked back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Patty Bevin (Bissell) put his head down on the short laps and never looked back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 30

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) tried hard to get away but couldn't quite make it stick.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) tried hard to get away but couldn't quite make it stick.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 30

Matt Cooke (Exergy) leads up to the KOM.

Matt Cooke (Exergy) leads up to the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 30

Chris Johnson (Champion Systems) was not happy when the heavy rains started.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Chris Johnson (Champion Systems) was not happy when the heavy rains started.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 30

Michael Creed (Optum) leads a break up the climb.

Michael Creed (Optum) leads a break up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 30

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) before the rains got heavy.

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) before the rains got heavy.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 30

The women tackle the first lap on the Sunset Loop.

The women tackle the first lap on the Sunset Loop.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 30

The weather stayed clear for the women

The weather stayed clear for the women
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 30

The main group chases a break up the climb.

The main group chases a break up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 30

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) safe at the front.

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) safe at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 30

The women get the paddle during the neutral roll out.

The women get the paddle during the neutral roll out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 30

It was a close finish in the women

It was a close finish in the women
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 30

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) happy after her big win.

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) happy after her big win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 30

The women on the climb.

The women on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 30

Freddy Rodriguez was presented with the Carole King Memorial Sportsmanship Award before today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Freddy Rodriguez was presented with the Carole King Memorial Sportsmanship Award before today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 30

The men get ready to start underneath ominous clouds.

The men get ready to start underneath ominous clouds.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 30

The women

The women
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 30

NOW and Novartis takes home the Redlands team prize.

NOW and Novartis takes home the Redlands team prize.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 30

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) gets a big congratulations from teammates after taking the overall win in Redlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) gets a big congratulations from teammates after taking the overall win in Redlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 30

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) takes the win

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) takes the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Paddy Bevin took his third straight win Sunday during a rain-soaked 157-kilometre final stage of the Sunset Road Race at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and sprinted within two seconds of winning the overall classification. But Kenda/5-Hour Energy's Phil Gaimon clawed back enough time on the final closing downtown circuit to save his overall lead and take his first NRC stage race win.

In the dry and fast women's race on the same circuit earlier in the day, Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) won the stage and an early time bonus but wasn't able to shake overall winner Megan Guarnier (Tibco to the Top) from the top step of the podium.

After four days of racing, Gaimon's yellow jersey defense came down to a final scrappy effort to pull back Bevin on the last of five slippery finishing circuits in downtown Redlands. The Kenda/5-Hour Energy rider was locked in a general classification battle with Competitive Cyclist's Francisco Mancebo – who attacked on the last big loop and carried a small gap back into town – and didn't realize that Bevin, who had started the day 32 seconds down in 18th place, could win the overall if he could earn the 10 second time bonus for the stage win and put 22 more seconds into the yellow jersey wearer. So when Bevin slipped away with other stage-win hopefuls, Giamon was content to watch the group go and stay focused on marking Mancebo.

"I knew he was close," Gaimon said of Bevin. "I didn't know he got 20 seconds on us in the last couple laps. I was just in the mode of watching Mancebo all day after that attack. And then coming through with one to go Frankie [Andreu] yelled, 'You gotta go.' And I did. That was probably a crucial four or five seconds we pulled back out of Paddy."

After a clear and beautiful morning, the skies clouded up and rain started soaking the course about five laps into the men's event, which featured 12 laps of a 10-kilometre main circuit and five trips around a finishing loop in town. As the rain started coming down a group of seven sneaked off the front, including Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Matt Cooke (Exergy), Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Nate English (Kenda), Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans – Altitude Technology Systems), Nathan Brown (Bontrager-Livestrong) and Competitive Cyclist's Taylor Sheldon, who crashed out of the group sprinting for KOM points.

The breakaway built an ultimate lead of 45 seconds before Kenda's efforts on the front of the bunch reeled them back with two laps remaining on the large loop. As the weather continued to get wetter and colder, attrition narrowed the main field down to less than 20 riders, with most of the others getting pulled and being given prorated times by officials who were worried about rider safety on the technical course that cut, weaved and dodged through an affluent residential neighborhood on the south end of town.

The small main field was together for the final lap until defending Redlands champion Mancebo attacked and gained the gap he brought into town. Mancebo had an eight-second lead starting the second of the small circuits, while Gaimon chased with abandon to bring the former Spanish national champion back into the fold. Once Mancebo was under control, California Giant/Specialized rider Evan Huffman set out in search of stage glory on the penultimate circuit, and Bevin quickly joined him off the front with teammate Frank Pipp and one other rider.

That's when Gaimon and his team director realized the threat posed by Bevin, and the Kenda rider changed his focus from the dangerous rider beside him to the increasingly dangerous move up the road, just saving his yellow jersey at the finish and earning the praise of his director.

"Phil did an incredible ride, and he earned every inch of those final five circuits to be able to pull back Mancebo and everybody else to be able to win it," Andreu said. "The team rode a fantastic race today in horrible conditions. They laid it out on the line, and they had nothing left at the end. It takes a lot of sacrifice like that to be able to win a big race. For Kenda/5-Hour Energy, this is our first big NRC win, we're pumped."

They were almost as pumped as Bevin was to find out he not only won his third-straight stage, but grabbed second overall as well.

"That's nice," Bevin said after warming up post race in the team van. "But I wasn't riding for that. I just put my head down and thought if I hit something hard enough they'll break. I felt really good toward the end of the race. But I thought I'd just save it and let the GC play out as the Kenda boys chased coming down the hill and gave it a lot going into the circuits."

Bevin acknowledged that the GC battle behind him helped enable his winning move, but said he had earned the right to be in the position to make the most of the opportunity.

"They were having kind of a bit of a stand off there," he said. "So I was definitely a benefactor of that, but if you don't put your hand up you're not going to win."

Mancebo also moved up in GC, although not into the top spot he would have liked. The Competitive Cyclist rider finished third overall, moving up from sixth at the beginning of the day. Despite his crash and subsequent abandonment, Sheldon held onto the red climber's jersey, while Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate kept the green points jersey. Stage 2 runner-up Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) crashed over his bars very early in the race, leaving the course in an ambulance after possibly breaking some ribs.

Women's race banks on time bonuses

The women's race for the overall was nearly as close as the men's, with Powers falling just three seconds short of taking away Megan Guarnier's lead after winning the day's three-second KOM time bonus and earning a 10-second bump for the stage win. But Guarnier started the day knowing that even if Powers won all the time bonuses and she got none, she could take the overall just by finishing with the same time as the Now and Novartis for MS rider.

"Coming in to the finish I was just slightly concerned that she was going to win and I would get time gapped," Guarnier said. "But I just had to keep sprinting."

Guarnier's sprinting paid big dividends. She finished fifth on the stage, right behind Powers, stage 2 winner Joelle Numainville (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), stage 1 winner Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) and Optum's Jade Wilcoxson to claim her first Redlands overall crown.

The women's final stage, although similar in the tight nature of the final outcome, was a much different affair than the men's field-decimating slog-fest. The morning weather was the typical southern California fare of warm and sunny before the clouds moved in later. But the QOM time bonus on the first lap meant the race started fast, and the frenetic pace split the field in two by the time the race circled around to start the second lap of the nine-lap race.

During the next lap, Specialized-Lulelemon, riding in support of defending champion Amber Neben, who started the race 16 seconds down in third, sent Katie Colclough up the road with Optum rider Leah Kirchman. By the end of the lap the pair had 34 seconds on the field, and Guarnier's Tibco to the Top squad was on the front hammering to bring them back. But the determined duo added another 10 seconds to their advantage on the next lap and started the fourth loop with a 44 second gap. They stayed away for one more circuit, but by the start of the lap six the lead group was back together.

Optum tried its luck again, this time sending Denise Ramsden up the road. Ramsden built a 40-second gap after one lap alone, but by the time the women started lap six, the lead group of about 25 riders was back together. Several other groups formed off the front, but by this time the lead group was firing on all cylinders and none of the escape attempts gained much traction thanks to Tibco's efforts to control the finale for the team leader.

"Everyone rode so strong today," Guarnier said of the team's yellow jersey defense. "They used every ounce of energy to take home this jersey."

But the work wasn't quite done as the leaders drove down off the hills of the big loop to the finish in town, where Powers used her knowledge of the final run to get to the finish first, and Guarnier maintained contact and kept the yellow jersey.

"She's a fantastic rider," Powers said of the overall winner. "And it took me and my entire team to try and beat her and her entire team. We had a nice plan to keep the pace high, attack a little bit and make the other team's work. And we did that. It seemed like Megan and Tibco were chasing. We knew that just past the 500 meters sign, when you come into the last few corners, I had to be first through there. I did that three years ago and was able to win, so I knew I better do it. I can do it."

Defending champion Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon), who started the day in third just 16 seconds down, also finished on the same time as the leaders but fell to third after Optum's Joelle Numainville gained the time bonus for second at the finish and took over the final podium spot. Despite the disappointment of not being able to repeat Neben's 2011 win, team director Ronny Lauke said he was pleased with the squad's performance.

"We had a small group and they were outnumbered from the beginning," Lauke said. "We've won one stage and finished each day on the podium. The girls rode aggressive and tried to put a gap between them and the others. It didn't work out, really, but they are pretty tired now after the stage, and overall I'm pretty happy."

He also said Neben's recent schedule, including 13 straight days of racing and two crashes, eventually took a toll on his top rider.

"Unfortunately she missed the podium in the end, which is a pity," he said. "But that's part of the whole game. She fought a good fight for it really hard, and we tried everything, so I think we got the best out of the girls for this race. I think we left a good foot print here."

The points jersey competitions remained unchanged after the final stage, with Optum riders Numainville taking the green sprint-points jersey and Wilcoxson claiming the red climber's top.

Both Tibco to the Top and Specialized-lulemon, which feature several members of the US Olympic long team, will be heading overseas next to compete in the European World Cup races, including the upcoming Tour of Flanders.

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)3:51:49
2Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:00:12
3Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:19
4Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:00:20
5Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:00:22
6Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
7Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:29
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:37
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:01:20
10Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:02:33
11Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
12Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:03:01
13Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:06
14Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)0:03:59
15Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)0:04:03
16Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:09:35
17Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:11:28
18Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
19James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)
20Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:29
21Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:18:29
22Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
23Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
24Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
25James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
26Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
27Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
28Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
29Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
30Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
31Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:19:56
32Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)0:21:56
33Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:22:09
34Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)
35Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)
36Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
37Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
38John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:23:39
39Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:23:58
40Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
41Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)
42Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:24:59
43Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
44Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
45Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)0:25:06
46Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:25:46
47Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:26:08
48Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:26:33
49Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)0:26:38
50AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:26:54
51Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:26:58
52Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
53Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
54Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
55Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)
56Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:27:36
57Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)0:28:23
58Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:28:24
59James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:29:39
60Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
61David Glick (Landis/Trek)0:30:45
62Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
63Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
64David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:31:39
65Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
66Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)0:31:55
67Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:32:13
68Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)0:32:59
69Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)0:34:20
70Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:34:41
71James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)
72Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
73Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
74Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
75Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
76Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
77David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
78Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
79Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)
80Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
81Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))
82Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)
83Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:37:51
84Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
85Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
86Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
87Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
88Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
89Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)
90Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)
91Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
92Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:40:32
93Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:42:48
94George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
95Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:44:18
96Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
97Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
98Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))
99Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
100Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)
101Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))
102Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)
103Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)
104John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)0:50:08
105Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)
106Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
107Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
108Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)
109Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)

Men's general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)10:06:56
2Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:02
3Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)0:00:07
4Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:42
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:43
6Michael Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:00:46
7Evan Huffman (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)
8Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:01:13
9Stephen Leece (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:01:18
10Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:02:20
11Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:02:58
12Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
13Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:13
14Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist)0:04:08
15Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)0:04:24
16Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:09:37
17James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)0:11:37
18Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)0:12:39
19Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:12:42
20Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:14:35
21Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:18:27
22Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:18:38
23Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:18:39
24Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:18:46
25Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:18:52
26Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:19:23
27Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:19:36
28Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:20:16
29Nathan Wilson (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:20:41
30Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:22:29
31Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong)0:22:35
32Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist)0:23:00
33Thomas Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)0:23:22
34John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:24:15
35Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:24:17
36Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:24:34
37Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)0:25:21
38Lee Muse (Cash Call Mortgage)0:25:55
39Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
40Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:26:01
41Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)0:27:32
42Chris Johnson (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)0:29:03
43Stefano Barberi (Cash Call Mortgage)0:29:08
44AJ Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
45Jovan Zecavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:29:09
46Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:29:18
47James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)0:29:37
48Zach Hughes (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:29:40
49Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)0:30:13
50Serge Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:31:25
51Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong)0:31:30
52Carlos Eduar Alzate (Team Exergy)0:32:33
53Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:32:59
54James Mattis (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:33:31
55David Glick (Landis/Trek)0:34:14
56Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:35:28
57Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
58Christopher Stazny (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:35:44
59Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:36:32
60Chris Winn (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:36:35
61Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:36:49
62Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:37:16
63Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:37:18
64Tyler Brandt (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:37:22
65Austin Carroll (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:37:35
66Anthony Canevari (Cash Call Mortgage)0:37:41
67Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
68Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
69Stephen Mull (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:38:39
70Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:39:07
71Robin Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:39:24
72Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:40:19
73Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:40:24
74James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions)0:41:44
75Edison Blair Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:42:29
76Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 (Development))
77Dan Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
78David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:42:56
79Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:44:12
80Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:45:19
81David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:45:34
82Gabe Varala (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:46:02
83Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:46:11
84Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)0:46:19
85George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:46:25
86Torey Philipp (Cal Giant Berry / Specialized)0:46:50
87Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:47:02
88Chris Balestrini (Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose)0:47:08
89Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:47:16
90Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:48:01
91Colt Peterson (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:48:20
92Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)0:48:43
93Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:49:36
94Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:50:23
95Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:50:26
96Christian Varley (Simple Green-Bike Religion)0:50:38
97Andrew Goessling (Stage 17 Racing)
98Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling/Pure Gear)0:56:43
99Branden Russell (Team Type 1 (Development))
100Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:58:14
101Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist)0:58:25
102Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 (Development))
103Ricky Gargiulo (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)1:00:35
104Cory Greenberg (Simple Green-Bike Religion)1:00:52
105Igor Volshteyn (Champion Systems/Stans/CRCA)1:01:00
106John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)1:02:39
107Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green-Bike Religion)1:06:13
108Lars Finanger (Spy-Swamis Development Elite)1:06:36
109Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)1:14:38

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3:10:11
2Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
3Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
5Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)
6Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
7Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
8Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
9Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)
10Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:05
12Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
13Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)
14Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)
15Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
16Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
17Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)
18Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
19Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
20Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:02:45
21Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
22Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:28:27
23Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:32:37
24Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)
25Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:36:28
26Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)
27Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)
28Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)
29Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
30Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
31Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
32Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
33Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
34Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
35Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
36Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
37Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
38Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
39Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
40Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
41Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)
42Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)
43Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
44Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
45Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)
46Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)
47Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
48Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
49Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:40:24
50Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:44:09
51Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)0:48:25
52Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)0:51:15
53Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:57:33
54Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)
55Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)1:03:16
56Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)1:05:36
57Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)

Women's general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)7:25:04
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:03
3Joelie Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:12
4Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:18
5Kathryn Donovan (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:28
6Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:00:29
7Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
8Loren Rowney (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:31
9Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
10Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:00:40
11Kristen LaSasso (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:49
12Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:50
13Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:51
14Ally Stacher (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:52
15Lea Davidson (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:01:03
16Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:18
17Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:01:21
18Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:16
19Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:02:40
20Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:03:45
21Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
22Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:29:04
23Katie Colclough (Specialized Lululemon)0:33:27
24Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:35:30
25Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:36:56
26Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:37:15
27Anna Sanders (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:37:33
28Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:38:02
29Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:40:01
30Rikk Kvist-Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
31Jackie Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:40:12
32Joy Duerkson (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:40:22
33Pascale Schider (Exergy TWENTY12)
34Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:46:38
35Rebecca Werner (Metromint Cycling)0:48:17
36Peggy Sue LeGrand (Metromint Cycling)0:48:33
37Christi Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:50:01
38Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:50:09
39Hilary Billington (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:51:00
40Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:51:09
41Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:51:31
42Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:51:44
43Kendal Ryan (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:51:45
44Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:52:52
45Lauren Hall (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:52:58
46Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco / To the Top)0:53:18
47Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:53:52
48Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:54:19
49Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)0:54:30
50Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)0:54:36
51Hilary Crowley (Specialized Lululemon)1:03:22
52Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)1:07:24
53Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)1:09:49
54Julia LaFranchise (Cynergy Cycles / Missing Link)1:13:14
55Jennifer Reitner (Vanderkitten - Focus)1:15:22
56Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)1:19:00
57Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)1:21:07

